Savile was the man whose death triggered the start of mass awakening of Britain to the extent of child rape in Britain. He was the face of the BBC British Broadcasting Corporation and one of the countries most prolific paedophiles.

In my blog I have not covered Savile in any detail, as he was rightly the target of many journalists and instead of duplicating effort I worked on other stories. Back then there were many fewer people aware or working on child sexual abuse and my main task was prising child abuse reports from Local and National Authorities, to prove the entent of child abuse and that the authorities knew about it.

There was so much on Savile that much will have been lost even in the 10 years since his exposure. It will need someone to find and index it all.

So that this excellent documentary is not lost to the authoritarian tyrannical google / youtube censorship I have uploaded it to odysee.

This is an excellent film about the seedier and more sinister satanic ritual abuse elements of Jimmy Savile. The transcript comes at the end.

Odysee Was Jimmy Savile A Wizard? [2]

Shownotes from [1]

13 Jan 2014 Disclaimer: We in no way claim any copyright over the material used in the production of this film. All characters featured, whether real or fictional, are part of an ongoing discussion and we distance ourselves from any legal proceedings past, present or future. 5ociety X The Great Universe presents 'Was Jimmy Savile A Wizard?' - an investigation into Jimmy Savile's connections to Aleister Crowley and Magick. we have added another 20 minutes to this documentary, including information about Savile's connection to leylines, his wizard's toolkit and new research linking Savile to king Solomon and the Djinn. Also fixed the original soundtrack issues and added extra music, now available at https://soundcloud.com/5ocietyx our blog http://5ocietyx.wordpress.com

These are the Savile posts I did write…

2014 Jul 33 foxblog1 Paedophilia at Ashworth Special Hospital. Fallon and Savile [5]

2014 Jul 31 foxblog1 Jimmy Savile Charitable Trust Legal Appeal [6]

2015 Apr 30 foxblog1 Surrey Police Operation Outreach Savile Report April 2015 [3]

2015 Oct 2 foxblog1 Some Savile Documents from BBC Archives [4]

Transcript comes after links

This post is only being posted on my substack not on wordpress which is nearly at capacity.

Links

[1] youtube Was Jimmy Savile A Wizard?

[2] Odysee Was Jimmy Savile A Wizard? https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Was-Jimmy-Savile-A-Wizard_-v1.0-__FULL-DOCUMENTARY__--QUuCWNyvv8:7

[3] 2015 Apr 30 foxblog1 Surrey Police Operation Outreach Savile Report April 2015 https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2015/04/30/surrey-police-operation-outreach-savile-report-april-2015/

[4] 2015 Oct 2 foxblog1 Some Savile Documents from BBC Archives https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2015/10/02/some-bbc-archives-on-savile/

[5] 2014 Jul 33 foxblog1 Paedophilia at Ashworth Special Hospital. Fallon and Savile Reports https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2014/07/22/fallon-report-paedophilia-at-ashworth-special-hospital/

[6] 2014 Jul 31 foxblog1 Jimmy Savile Charitable Trust Legal Appeal https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2014/07/31/jimmy-savile-charitable-trust-legal-appeal/

[7] 2015 May Infinite Unknown Was Jimmy Savile a Wizard https://infiniteunknown.net/2015/05/31/was-jimmy-savile-a-wizard-full-documentary/

[8] 2016 Sep Daily Star SHOCK CLAIM: Jimmy Savile ‘occultist WITCH who worshipped satanist Aleister Crowley https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/conspiracy-theory-paedophile-jimmy-savile-17119231

[9] 2013 Jan 20 Express I was raped at 13 by Jimmy Savile in satanist ritual https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/371936/I-was-raped-at-13-by-Jimmy-Savile-in-satanist-ritual

[10] wikipedia Jimmy Savile Abuse Scandal Archive https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Savile_sexual_abuse_scandal archive https://web.archive.org/web/20220811004702/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jimmy_Savile_sexual_abuse_scandal

[11] 2013 Feb 24 Express Jimmy Savile’s Satanic Ritual https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/379792/Jimmy-Savile-s-Satanic-ritual

[12] 2013 Jan 13 Express Jimmy Savile was part of Satanic Ring https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/370439/Jimmy-Savile-was-part-of-satanic-ring

cathyfoxblog social media links

FoxBlog1 WordPress Blog https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/

Telegram FoxyFoxyWolf Channel https://t.me/wolfchannel2

FoxyFox Substack Blog, email list

Gab https://gab.com/cathyfoxblog

Gab End Child Trafficking and Abuse https://gab.com/groups/47785

Odysee https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ACa7R1IDRwAF/

Publish0x https://www.publish0x.com/@cathycathy

Bastyon https://bastyon.com/foxyfoxy

RSS Feeds

Transcript

jimmy savile went from national treasure to national disgrace overnight the lurid

2:57

stories of his sexual depravity surfaced from the murky depths of his 50-year reign over our televisions now seen as

3:05

Britain's most notorious pedophile the popular press described his actions as those of a monster but was there a

3:11

darker motivation for his crimes was Savile in fact a transdimensional sorcerer who harvested occult energies

3:18

to feed his hunger for power James

3:30

Wilson Vincent Savile was born on October the 31st in 1926

4:00

you

4:10

here was a seventh son which in ancient folklore meant you were born with magical powers

4:20

his co-workers suspected he was a witch as a Bevan boy jimmy savile z' fellow

4:27

miners thought jimmy savile was a witch now their nobody but nobody ever did

4:33

eight hours down a pit and came back as immaculate as the set off with white shirt

4:39

they were quite convinced I was a witch few go to South give in oh you'll get

4:45

some of the old miners when you say Jimmy sample done wasn't it ah you look around you'll say he's not what you

4:52

think you know the forces of darkness or it worked

5:01

he had influence over people from all walks of life

5:13

a straight television crew a dozen reporters a thousand autographs he

5:19

attracts attention like a roman candle jimmy savile feeds off people jimmy

5:24

savile likes a mix with people from all walks of life by day criss crossing the country to meet the man on the street

5:30

and by nights hobnobbing with the rich famous and influential here are just a

5:35

few of the people he knew or had associated with the Beatles Peter Sutcliffe the Pope Ephraim katsu Elvis

5:44

Esther Rantzen Margaret Thatcher Ted Heath Gary Glitter Norman Tebbit I remember so well you're so Diana Spencer

5:55

Prince Charles Prince Philip Frank Bruno Allan Franny and many many many police

6:01

chiefs Sabol was also a knight of Malta a knight commander of silk Gregory and a

6:07

knight of the realm Jimmy Savile seem to know everybody yet nobody seemed to know

6:13

Jimmy Savile publicly he played the part of court jester but privately he held an

6:18

almost jedi-like position of influence over the highest and lowest life forms

6:23

of British society what was it that made savile so popular

6:29

was it his looks his width or his charm

6:34

or was it something more sinister in October 2012 the sunday sport the only

6:42

British newspapers still bolt enough to print uncensored stories quoted several discussing how he discovered he could

6:48

hypnotize girls so demonstrate you'll say and choosing a girl who was already fast asleep in her easy-chair hostel

6:56

behind her passing myself off as first her mother and her father you'll see

7:01

and finally boyfriend we had a lively putter going I was convinced she was

7:07

awake you'll see and just playing along with me taken again the part of their

7:12

mother and asking her what she was doing in bed with all her calls on sweet

7:17

horror did she not stand up your tea and start to one dress telling her to stop

7:22

and in the nick of time as it had been a warm evening she was handed to her girlfriend with instructions to be put

7:29

to her bad the next mornin you'll see expecting to be denounced and dismissed

7:34

I was shattered with relief when she stood next to me in that represent the

7:40

slightest sign of recognition you'll say now then years later in the Isle of Man

7:45

I met Joseph karma one of the great hypnotist telling him the story he was

7:51

not surprised you say and suggested passes Saudi under him and not finish off in the neck

8:20

the Isle of Man is well-known as the center of wicker in Britain where Gerald Gardner the father of modern witchcraft

8:27

ran a museum devoted to the faith but I

8:33

remember so well is taking him into the Palace of Westminster I take of any guests in over the years but he's the

8:39

only one who was simply waved through security

8:45

he used magical signs and language let

8:51

analyze the phrase jingle-jangle it can be broken down into two words

8:57

jingle a catchy array of words in prose or verse and jangle which means the

9:03

chatter argue noisily or whine although

9:08

both share the same germanic root jingling jingle evolved to mean a catchy song in an advert and jangle to mean a

9:17

whiny or discordant sound however we have also noted the yin-yang phonetic

9:22

abstract onomatopoeic nature of the phrase jingle jangle is also an auto

9:29

logical phrase it describes itself it is both a jingle and a jangle

9:37

in the occult world language is an extremely powerful tool

9:42

since ancient times magic words have been used by magicians to cast spells and invoke spirits some are well known

9:49

to us now but others have remained obscured through the ages by the secret groups who still use them to this day

9:57

this is why we spell words

10:06

take a word like abracadabra abracadabra is an incantation used as a magic word

10:12

in stage magic tricks the first known mention of the word was in the 3rd century AD in a book called

10:18

Liber medicinal as' during the Great Plague Londoners were said to have

10:23

posted the word on their doorways to ward off sickness Aleister Crowley

10:28

the infamous magician regarded it as possessing great power he said its true

10:34

form is abracadabra so even a seemingly

10:39

harmless word can have a more deep and esoteric meaning and are much more powerful and potentially harmful effect

10:45

than presumed it all depends and the intention changes when words are

10:52

repeated three times it is said to increase the effectiveness of the phrase this is an ancient belief known to us as

10:59

the rule of three it's use is largely unconscious we prefer things and threes

11:06

it suggests wholeness or completeness and although it features heavily in many

11:11

religious texts it is also encoded into our modern myths no please no Kostich

11:25

our education education one and education works now though this album

11:45

now we're now less known him Nolan Nolan

11:53

did savile used this phrase to create a specific mind state in his audience by

11:59

repeating the words now and then three times was he attempting to penetrate deep into a subconscious level of the

12:06

psyche and was he deliberately using two opposing words now and then to further

12:13

confuse and mesmerize once under his spell the nation was powerless to the

12:20

persuasive nature of the magician who could manipulate perception of reality for his own gratification you could say

12:26

he groomed a nation Jimmy Savile loved the limelight and crowds loved him Jimmy

12:32

was a wonderful man his public place is well known but we knew him much more as

12:37

an uncle he was a very good friend it was a very special man you got about a million billion miles of while another

12:44

man like him becoming a class amongst himself but I have a magic chair there's all sorts of things going through free

12:50

hey presto

12:57

hospitals have rules with patients and things like that well because I'm Dyslexic when I want to

13:04

be I don't understand rules this is jimmy savile 'he's former home in

13:09

Glencoe Scotland which was vandalized after the recent deplorable revelations about his life

13:16

notice they call him the Beast Aleister

13:24

Crowley was a notorious English occultus wizard and founder of phonemic philosophy which was summarized by the

13:30

rule do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law he was also known as the Great Beast

13:35

six-six-six the popular press of the day dubbed him the wickedest man in the world sound familiar

14:24

it's interesting to note the 11 pointed star design on the front of Jimmy's apples wizard gown this polygon is known

14:31

as a hen deca gram and is a central symbol or sigil of Crowley's Thelma religion it is the union of the

14:39

pentagram with the hexagram or the five-pointed star with the six it represents the man God standing

14:46

face-to-face as an equal opposed to his creator or destroyer it is also a symbol

14:52

of the Tree of Life the central emblem of the mystical Kabbalah

16:12

you know he toured up with Rolling Stones he told beetles beetles beetles

16:17

beetles beetles beetles beetles beetles it has been well noted elsewhere that

16:23

many bands from the 1960s were influenced by Aleister Crowley and Phil Emma including the Beatles here on the

16:30

cover of hell we see the Beatles performing the signs of the grades of Aleister Crowley's religion a star a

16:36

star it was 20 years ago today the opening line to the track sergeant

16:41

pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is said to be a reference to the anniversary of Crowley's death 20 years previously

16:48

here's Crowley on the cover position second in line to the Vedic Yogi Sri Yukteswar Giri

16:56

the mono kanuto or Horned hand is the hand sign symbolizing the pagan Horned

17:02

God

17:11

here are the Beatles on a photo shoot for the Yellow Submarine album notice that Paul is doing the okay sign and

17:18

John is doing the mono kanuto in this image John decides to stick with

17:24

his horn hand gesture while Paul switches his OK's to an Al face

17:36

we'll start straight off with a letter from Winslow in Cheshire Jimmy Savile knew the Vito well in the early days he

17:43

put the beetle when he was a club promoter he then went on to tour with the Fab Four at the height of their fame

17:48

but he acted as compare and master of ceremonies in the 1960s Jimmy Savile and

17:54

the Beatles were the British pop industry both helped to usher in a new era of music

17:59

Savile is DJ and Top of the Pops presenter and the Beatles who spearheaded the British Invasion of

18:05

America if it is quite obvious their Beatle but influenced by the occult and the magician Crowley is it too

18:12

outrageous to suggest that Savile could have also been God as the fabric of

18:18

everybody's life and God is public with my life no more religious or less

18:23

religious anybody else so I would not say that I'm a religious man but I do know who the boss is

18:29

or anywhere God is all over not necessarily at that it's the good Lord when he was doing his thing if he

18:37

bothered about people not seeing eye-to-eye with him he would have got nowhere and a lot of us would have got

18:43

nowhere into the bargain so therefore you got to square your shoulders and you've got to stand up to be counted and

18:48

you haven't really got to pay too much attention to whether people think that you're not doing the right thing as long as your conscience is clear then you're

18:55

okay I'm not constrained pretty well by anything the tough thing in life is ultimate

19:02

freedom ultimate freedom is the big challenge now I've got it and I can tell

19:08

you there's not many others that we've got automat freedom

19:13

it should be noted that membership to a secret society in no way prevents one from entering into other secret

19:20

societies here's our old makers friend Aleister Crowley wearing the garb of two

19:26

other occult groups the mystical OTO of which he was the head and the Masons

19:32

here we see the Masonic gesture for a select master Mason the second highest

19:38

known grade of this group and here's jimmy savile performing the same secret

19:43

gesture to those whom it concerns by now

19:54

everybody must be aware of the use of secret handshakes in Masonic groups here

20:00

is savile overseeing the introduction of Frank Bruno to Peter Sutcliffe the man prosecuted for the Yorkshire Ripper

20:05

murders here is Crowley emulating the asyraf slain pose just like the veto on

20:12

help and his supple doing the same

20:22

the beetle famously once said there were more popular than Jesus but the no-talent jimmy savile achieved

20:30

lasting success he was it was in charge

20:35

if he were here now he'd be taking front stage I mean when he was there when he

20:40

was there it was right right now Uncle Jimmy has arrived you see no one else most of the back seat and we knew that I

20:48

mean although we did that last top of the box you all thought this is a moment because in defining them he done the first one and when he turned up we

20:54

thought the governor see now the gathers here so you'll take a step back as Uncle Jimmy see a jingle jangle you see when

21:02

you put the light off at the end very poignant moment he had a wizard's toolkit as every good

21:11

child knows a wizard isn't a wizard without a few essential props the first

21:16

is of course the wand this is used to direct and focus the wizard's intention

21:21

or spell secondly again supple wore two

21:27

different gowns one we discussed earlier and another which he wore repeatedly over four decades third is a crystal

21:36

ball many Wizards throughout the ages have used crystal balls to predict the future

21:41

Sabol also had a crystal ball as can be seen here on this auction page from the cell of his estate

21:48

fourth is wishbone necklace Sabol wore a wishbone on a chain around his neck the

21:55

wishbone is said to represent the female genitalia as well as being something that grants wishes fifth and altar Sabo

22:05

nicknamed the bed at his Roundhay Park layer the altar adorning it with a red satin bedspread which had a gold

22:11

stylized Jay s insignia embroidered into it SiC he studied the enigmatic epitaph on

22:19

his now demolished headstone mentioned how he used to study books underground by the light of his - lamp it doesn't

22:28

take a genius to see this as symbolism for a man who was illuminated so Sabol

22:35

was also an enlightened man like many wizards last but not least his ring

22:42

which he became synonymous with and which he shook and rattled wherever he appeared like hypnotic charms will be

22:52

discussing Jimmy Savile rings of power later on you

23:13

Jimmy Savile was buried at a 45-degree angle overlooking the same stretch of Cu

23:19

a Dracula ship the Demeter washed up by

23:48

Count Dracula and Sir James Savile where energy vampires who stopped and terrorized England praying and young

23:54

virgins sevens golden coffin was cast in

23:59

concrete was is to make sure that the vampiric energy beast of the North could never rise again the Savile's exposure

24:07

part of the great cleansing that is currently underway across the world which Danny Boyle help to activate with

24:12

the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony as it was during this time the ancient Egyptian Lions gates an energy

24:19

transfer a portal from the Sirius Star System is opened to help facilitate the recalibration of theoretical spiritual

24:26

energies the flow throughout the universe here we see the character of

24:32

the child catcher terrifying children in the NHS hospital beds Jimmy Savile has

24:38

since been accused of abusing dying children in Great Ormond Street Hospital the same hospital seen in the opening

24:44

ceremony we also see several in the character of Voldemort who appeared

24:50

alongside the child catcher in the Olympic mega Mitchell Bohdan the Dark Wizard is dressed in the

24:56

black robes that symbolized Saturn the pagan Roman god let's take a look at

25:02

Saturn was jimmy savile Saturn

25:09

in ancient times the Sun was seen as an invincible God who died and was perpetually reborn but on the outer edge

25:16

of our solar system Saturn was the real king known as Chronos he represented

25:21

time and law he was the agricultural God who governed the seasons he was the

25:27

Egyptian set and he is old father time he is Satan the devil of new religions

25:32

is the grim reaper Darth Vader and pan Saturn's day is the last day of the week

25:39

the Sabbath meaning worship of the planet Saturn Saturn is symbolized by

25:45

the color black and the black cube it is also the hexagon which is a two-dimensional representation of a cube

25:52

in three dimensions in mythology Saturn devoured his young and was also the grim

25:58

reaper who sighs and hand took the sick and dying on to the underworld the ancients worshipped him with ritual

26:05

feasts involving all kinds of sexual debauchery Saturn was a lot like Jimmy

26:10

Savile and the similarities don't end with their hunger for children and guardianship of the dying Saturn is also

26:17

known as Lord of the Rings or in Latin Dominus and Elohim and what else was

26:22

jimmy savile but the Lord of the Rings

26:28

here is Savile's trademark hexagon ring the first ritual aleister crowley's

26:35

rights of the loosest is the right of saturn crowley believes sexual depravity led to illumination it was an essential

26:42

part of the occult rituals he taught worldwide was Jimmy Savile some kind of

26:47

energetic reincarnation or an archetypal personification of the god Saturn and it's certain people knowingly worship

26:54

him as such in all his years in the music industry why do we never see

27:00

sample flashing the mono kanuto was the mono canoes are introduced into pop

27:06

music as a tribute to its creator the Horned God Saturn Lord of the Rings and

27:11

devourer of the young one national newspaper reported the Savile had been

27:17

involved in satanic rituals in the basement of Stoke Mandeville Hospital the participants were masked a

27:23

requirement during a star a star rituals and chanted Ave Satanas

27:29

which means hail Satan at the cloak master of ceremonies are unmistakable Jimmy Savile

27:35

but what if the chart was instead of a saternus or hail Saturn ritual satanic

27:42

abuse might be a fiction it might not but what would be so unusual about Saturn worshiping cults the Egyptians

27:50

Greeks and Romans had them Crowley was obviously part of one why not jimmy savile and I mean it was a very special

27:59

man you got about from a million billion miles of one another man like him and I'm in a class amongst himself jimmy

28:09

savile compared himself to the great and wise king of the Hebrews Solomon most

28:16

people want one wash I quite fancied up in a thousand mark King Solomon John

28:24

Lennon also referred to Savile as King Solomon and John comes and sits down and

28:30

says all right King Solomon what we do enrolled considering Savile's diplomatic

28:38

mission advising then they're set in Israel who else shared this view Solomon

28:49

first appears in the Old Testament as the wealthy wise and powerful son of King David he constructed the first

28:55

temple in Jerusalem around 1000 BC and is traditionally portrayed as an

29:00

astronomer in 600 BC the Greeks made

29:06

magical amulets and medallions invoking Solomon's name so they must have believed him to be more than just a

29:12

stargazer 400 years later a text written in Greek

29:17

inside called testament of Solomon claim Solomon was given a magical ring by the Archangel Michael that would allow him

29:24

to control and command the demon race known as the jinn the jinn are a race of

29:29

Half Men half angels the first of whom the jan were created 60 thousand years

29:35

before adam amongst their rank are the ghouls the mridu and Beelzebub

29:42

he used the captive jinn to build the first Temple of Jerusalem and later to kidnap 500 potential wives from all over

29:49

Europe for the King's famous unquenchable appetite from the canonical

29:55

and homogenized biblical account of Solomon he is a mere astronomer who just happens to have wealth power wisdom and

30:03

700 wives from the unofficial historical records however Solomon is a magician

30:10

who controls demons who are somehow responsible for his wealth power wisdom and 700 wives but it's Jimmy Savile

30:21

association with the crown that is most intriguing in every sense of the word he appeared to have a free pass to

30:27

Buckingham Palace and maintained a close friendship with two generations of the royal family

30:37

did you ever cook that Reznick name is Rene oz oz ostentatious oh I don't know

30:45

where he gets it from Prince Charles once wrote to Jimmy Savile with a gift of cigars saying

30:52

nobody will ever know what you have done for this country Jimmy surely he couldn't have been talking about several

30:59

charity work everyone knew about that anyway and Jimmy was always known as a

31:05

fixit's he would dart here and there making connections like a sewing machine needle as he said his back story for

31:14

what he was doing during the war is inconsistent he perpetuated a myth of

31:20

his early life sometimes he was in the RAF sometimes down in mine and sometimes he was laid up in a hospital bed if he

31:28

was some kind of spy or fixer secretly trained during the war then his backstory would have to be a myth or

31:35

that we can prove is he was knighted three times and received an honorary green beret one of only three given outs

31:41

the other two recipients being Prince Philip and Prince Charles the connection

31:47

between the occult and the secret services is well known and goes back to the very roots of modern espionage in

31:54

2008 the researcher Richard B Spence published a book claiming Crowley worked

32:00

for British intelligence and his involvement during World War two with naval intelligence officer and creator

32:05

of James Bond Ian Fleming is historically and what of the connection between

32:12

secret services and loyalty the secret services work for the crown as they say

32:17

for Queen and country Elizabethan alchemists and white wizard John D

32:23

worked directly for Queen Elizabeth as her personal astrologer and overseas agent he signed his letters to the Queen

32:30

double-oh-seven even further back in time we find Merlin acting as a personal

32:36

wizard and advisor to King Arthur mythology or not the theme of royalty keeping a court wizard is

32:42

well-documented magic is said to exist in two forms black and white

32:50

traditionally black lists seen as self-serving and destructive whilst white is restorative be altruistic the

32:57

division is only blurred by the intention of a spell or ritual let me

33:03

clear identification you don't need to see his identification we don't need to

33:08

see if I can okay these aren't the droids you're looking for these aren't the droids we're looking

33:14

for you can go by this business you can go about your path move alum

33:21

ah an adept magician conflict between the two seamlessly knowing that the

33:27

universe is about balance between these two images may be several and croley

33:32

were followers of a darker form of magic than D or Merlin there does not mean they didn't perform white or restorative

33:39

magic to Savile it seems work tirelessly raising money for charity and fixing it

33:45

for many children dreams and nightmares to come true Savile's charity endurance

33:52

marathons were multi-purpose they balanced his karma and raised bags of money for his many causes which opened

33:58

up doors to the search of people his power could really help was jimmy savile

34:03

gathering soul energy from the well-wishers and fires who unwittingly convened on the ancient ley lines that

34:09

crisscross Britain

34:21

the saint-michel line is the name given to a prominent ley line that crosses England

34:26

from Land's End in Cornwall to hopped in on the Norfolk coast in 1925 Alfred

34:34

Watkins an amateur archaeologist published the old straight track in which he observed hundreds of vocations

34:40

around Britain where sacred landmarks or buildings such as churches wells and stone circles appeared to be located

34:47

along straight lines forming an earth grid or energy matrix on the land these

34:53

locations were often near towns with the suffix ley such as Burnley or Crawley

34:58

hence the name ley lines Stoke

35:04

Mandeville Hospital is sited on the st. Michael line Jimmy Savile funded and

35:10

helped design the spinal unit where he was given his own flat despite regulations forbidding such things

35:16

Savile was proud of his connection to Stoke Mandeville and held regular fundraisers for his beloved spinal unit

35:21

which usually involved pounding the old straight track Stoke Mandeville is also

35:28

credited as the birthplace of the Paralympics

35:46

researcher Chris Street has spent many years mapping dozens of sacred sites in a 20-mile radius of London his results

35:53

formed a 20 pointed mandala known as the London Earth star it takes in such landmarks as Westminster Abbey

36:01

Tower of London and both the Olympic Village and Wembley Stadium the BBC's

36:06

Broadcasting House as its centre points from its inception in 1967 Radio 1 was

36:13

based in this building and in 1968 Jimmy Savile who famously claimed to have invented deejaying was employed to help

36:21

subvert youth culture along with Chris Denning Alan Freeman John Peel and Dave

36:28

Lee Travis perhaps the vibrational energy at the centre of the London earth

36:34

star somehow helped focus the subversive doctrine of youth programming before its transmission over the airwaves to the

36:41

nations teams

37:08

the road west out of London is an ancient trackway known as the hidden unity ley line or more recently as the

37:16

a13 it's start point was a City of London and it can be followed out west

37:21

passing through many interesting locations 25 miles down the hidden

37:27

immunity line a roundabout in the town of staines-upon-thames is all that remains of an ancient stone circle known

37:32

as the Negin stones a few hundred yards from the Dow's site of the stones is

37:37

duncroft Manor the now notorious girl school still under investigation by police into Savile's alleged abuses

37:44

there a further 20 miles along the line we find the a 30 changes its name to the

37:50

devil's highway immediately outside Broadmoor secure hospital home to notorious criminals such as Peter

37:56

Sutcliffe and Ronnie Kray Sabol unofficial entertainments officer and

38:01

regular visitor to inmates at the hospital kept a small flat on the grounds

38:42

in Glencoe Scotland several secret lair and holiday homes located within an

38:48

ancient supervolcano known as a caldera or caldron here is a photo of Sabol the

38:54

vampiric energy beast of the north at Glencoe casting a spell with a wand in his right hand and in his left hand

39:01

imparting magical energy into the key of the only residential property in Glencoe through the use of a magical mudra

39:08

Glencoe has also been used as a location for two James Bond films and Bond's creator Ian Fleming once owned nearby

39:16

Dalmas Lodge

39:39

please the birthplace of James Wilson Vincent Sabol in the north of England has long been associated with the occult

39:46

and is said to have been an ancient ritual center but due to the increased levels of negative energy in the city

39:53

some researchers have suggested that Leeds may be in fact a Hellmouth or portal to Hell it is believer in these

40:01

places the veil between our world and a hellish underworld is thinner which can be used by a skilled warlock to channel

40:07

negative energies contained within the portal Jimmy Savile was born a seventh

40:13

son on Halloween in Leeds was his birth the result of a carefully planned ritual

40:20

to bring forth a demon into the body of a man

40:25

incidentally one of Peter Sutcliffe victims was found outside samples and leads residents in Roundhay Park six

40:37

miles from Whitby are the Ramsdale stones an ancient circle of which only three stones remain according to the

40:43

comprehensive blog on Whitby the real Whitby Sabol and his Cobra state known as the Club held naked rituals in stone

40:50

circles and the Moors such as the Ramsdale stones as well as at an

40:56

increasing number of NHS hospitals Savile seemed to hold the position of House doctor at both Broadmoor and Stoke

41:02

Mandeville he also acted a self-styled psychotherapist for troubled girls at duncroft he had a keen interest in the

41:10

pioneering reconstructive work of the spinal unit at Stoke Mandeville and in some of the country's most criminally

41:15

deranged minds at Broadmoor in short he was interested in broken lives broken

41:22

spines and broken minds did Savile purposely single out vulnerable victims

41:29

as he knew there would be easier to control and manipulate at his will

41:36

I was he also interested in repairing and rebuilding the human body and mind

41:49

Sabol claimed in a recently released police report from 2009 that he paid for and opened the spinal unit and it is

41:56

well known that he was given a set of keys to Broadmoor where he could come and go as he pleased

42:02

was the placement of Stoke Mandeville Broadmoor dung Croft and Broadcasting House on powerful ley lines or over

42:09

energy centres a mere accident or were they placed specifically for someone

42:15

like Savile to harness and manipulate the subtle forces that flow along these lines we know it is claimed Savile

42:23

performed satanic rituals in the basement of Stoke Mandeville and that he danced naked at the mouth to hell in

42:28

Leeds was he also utilizing the negative power of serial killers and Psychopaths

42:33

at Broadmoor and of troubled teenage girls at Dunn Croft and the biggest question of all for what purpose could

42:40

Sabol have been using all this energy it has been said elsewhere that he who controls the ley lines controls the land

42:47

well Sabol the Royal wizard superspy and Solomon Saturn incarnate wielding this

42:53

energy like some kind of Jedi or Sith and influencing not just individuals but also pole populations and world events

42:59

and was it his hidden power that prevented his arrest and enabled him to get close to such influential figures as

43:06

Margaret Thatcher and Prince Philip

43:18

several ruled the screen in the magical age of television he was the hypnotist in the corner of

43:24

the living room a wizard of the cult of celebrity Uncle Jimmy mr. BBC with his northern charm he was

43:31

everyman and at the same time a fiercely individual eccentric who could eat fish

43:36

and chips with the locals and have tea but the Queen in the same day you could

43:41

say it took the work of many white wizards from around the globe and their collective magical fractal cone of power

43:47

that is the Internet to thwart the Dark Master Savile who famously forbade himself from entering the realm of

43:52

cyberspace Savile had the popular press under a spell but once it was broken and

43:59

the reality bending revelations of his sordid lifestyle were exposed they briskly moved on whilst the BBC were

44:06

busy deleting emails and shredding their archives that online community continued their research reporting and presenting

44:12

further revelations about Jimmy Seville's life since the release of the

44:18

beta version of this documentary back in March 2013 the authorities have stepped up their assault on the Internet the

44:25

McAlpine bait-and-switch blitzkrieg on twitter as well as David Cameron's ISP porn wall are blatant attempts to censor

44:32

and disrupt the continuing investigations into the real perpetrators and establishment figures

44:37

responsible for pedo Britain some of whom under scrutiny are members of Cameron's own political party and the

44:45

compulsory opt-out porn wall will not just prevent access to porn but also to ether turret websites and forums such as

44:51

our own and the David Icke forum which has been instrumental in the continued research and exposure of Savile's

44:57

experts using state-of-the-art data analysis tools armies of independent

45:03

researchers are gathering and analyzing every aspect of Savile's life his acquaintances cohorts and enable is

45:10

alike are all being scrutinized to ascertain their involvement or complicity with Sabol

45:16

the innocent ones will be weeded out and exonerated but rest assured the perpetrators will be brought to justice

45:22

whether by the police or through trial by Internet so as the authorities draw

45:31

in their net the net is also drawing in on them and if David Cameron really

45:37

wants to protect children and destroy the culture of pedo Britain we suggest he starts with the skeletons in the

45:42

closets at number 10 which is his lawful duty to protect the people of this country he would do well to remember

45:51

that one human brain is still vastly more powerful than all the world's supercomputers put together so imagine

45:57

what 1,000 brains can achieve using the Internet to work together we have

46:04

gathered a lot of the information in this documentary using the Internet and give nothing but thanks to the many

46:09

armies of diligent researchers online such as those at the David Icke forum whilst we don't agree with everything

46:16

discussed we respect the tenacity and courage in seeking to find answers to the questions we are left with in the

46:21

aftermath of a national scandal that goes to the core of society we are

46:30

legion the truth is out there may the force be with you

46:44

you