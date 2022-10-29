I have recently posted on this years Salem’s Festival of the Dead. It has many screenshots so it is on my new wordpress blog, which has better facilities for photos. See foxblog2 Salem Festival of the Dead – Halloween 2022 [7]

Subscribe to that blog as well if you want to follow all my posts.

On my old wordpress blog which is at its storage limit, [23], I have included satanic holidays (holy days) several times as parts of other posts but as people ask me where to find the satanic holidays and there are many new subscribers on substack, I include this blog solely on satanic holidays and sources.

I realise that readers not familiar with the subject may not know which sites are accurate when they search and want some sites pointed out for them. I was in that position not long ago. I tend to use the Open Scroll Satanic Calendar [2] as they know far more than I do and have fantastically in depth videos on symbolism, see Brighteon The Open Scroll Channel [14]

A persons birthday, Walpurgisnacht (Apr 30) and Halloween (Oct 31) are the most important satanic holidays.

There are many variations of satanic holiday lists as different groups put emphasis on different aspects or days, depending on what part of the system they are from, what rituals they they prefer and the type of magic they use.

Witchy types or those with a witchy front, tend to follow the 8 pagan sabbats which include the 2 equinoxes and 2 solstices eg. Laurie Cabot Kent Hermetic Temple Sabbats [12] Spiritual Satanist Satanic Holidays [3a] BlackWitch Coven Satanic Holidays [10]

The Satanic Temple list their favoured holidays - Holidays [9], Exposing Satanism has a list [1], and a recent post from Concrete Conspiracy List of Satanic Rituals and Ceremonies [8] which maybe useful as it has text as well as a table.

Also see Difficult Dates Various Satanic Calendars [24]

This is the one I use mainly Open Scroll Satanic Calendar [2]

[2] Open Scroll Satanic Calendar

Other posts I have made on some satanic holidays and rituals are

The Secret Side of Halloween [15]

Satanic Halloween [16]

Halloween 2021 [17]

Salem Festival of the Dead – Halloween 2022 [7]

Illuminati Summer Solstice Ritual [19]

Illuminati Sacrifices, Magick, Rituals and Gloria Vanderbilt [20]

If you are not sure what Luciferians are like perhaps read these posts

Lucifer and Luciferians – Masters of Deception [21]

Illuminati Secrets to Creating Wealth [22]

Links

[1] Exposing Satanism Satanic Ritual Calendar https://www.exposingsatanism.org/satanic-ritual-calendar/

[2] Open Scroll Satanic Calendar https://www.theopenscroll.com/hosting/SatanicCalendar.htm

[3] Spiritual Satanist Satanic Holidays https://www.spiritualsatanist.com/essays/satanism/satanicholidays.html

[3a] archive https://web.archive.org/web/20170614093312/https://www.spiritualsatanist.com/essays/satanism/satanicholidays.html

[4] creepy joe video under miscellaneous

[5] 2022 Oct 13 Mail Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber get into the Halloween spirit as they dress up in the Wicked Witch costumes to grab pizza in West Hollywood https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11313393/Kylie-Jenner-Hailey-Bieber-dress-Wicked-Witch-costumes-grab-pizza-West-Hollywood.html

[6] 2022 Oct 22 Daily Mail Paris Hilton is ravishing in red low-cut beaded number as she promotes launch of new fragrance in Mumbai... after Meghan Markle admitted she had to apologize to heiress for 'judging' her https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11337165/Paris-Hilton-ravishing-red-low-cut-beaded-number-promotes-launch-fragrance-Mumbai.html

[7] 2022 Oct 27 cathyfoxblog2 Salem Festival of the Dead – Halloween 2022 https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2022/10/27/salem-festival-of-the-dead-halloween-2022/

[8] Concrete Conspiracy List of Satanic Rituals and Ceremonies

[9] Satanic Temple Holidays https://thesatanictemple.com/pages/holidays

[10] BlackWitch Coven Satanic Holidays https://blackwitchcoven.com/celebrations-for-the-left-hand-path/satanic-holidays/

[11] Concrete Conspiracy Satanic Ritualistic Abuse Calendar (Satanic Holidays)

[12] Laurie Cabot Kent Hermetic Temple Sabbats https://ckht.org/sabbats/

[14] Brighteon The Open Scroll https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bobtheopenscroll

[15] 2018 Oct 30 cathyfoxblog The Secret Side of Halloween https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2018/10/30/the-secret-side-of-halloween/

[16] 2020 Oct 21 cathyfoxblog Satanic Halloween https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/10/21/satanic-halloween/

[17] 2021 Oct 25 cathyfoxblog Halloween 2021 https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/10/25/halloween-2021/

[18] 2021 Oct 25 foxyfoxblog Halloween 2021

[19] 2020 Jun 20 cathyfoxblog Illuminati Summer Solstice Ritual https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/06/20/midsummer-solstice-illuminati-ritual/

[20] 2020 Jun 11 cathyfoxblog Illuminati Sacrifices, Magick, Rituals and Gloria Vanderbilt https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/06/13/illuminati-sacrifices-magik-rituals-and-gloria-vanderbilt/

[21] 2020 May 10 cathyfoxblog Lucifer and Luciferians – Masters of Deception https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/05/10/lucifer-and-luciferians-masters-of-deception/

[22] 2020 Jul 5 cathyfoxblog Illuminati Secrets to Creating Wealth https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/07/05/illuminati-secrets-to-creating-wealth/

[23] cathyfoxblog1 https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/

[24] Difficult Dates Various Satanic Calendars https://survivorship.org/alt-calendar/

[26] https://web.archive.org/web/20170614093312/https://www.spiritualsatanist.com/essays/satanism/satanicholidays.html

[27] https://web.archive.org/web/20170614093312/https://www.spiritualsatanist.com/essays/satanism/satanicholidays.html

[28] https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/10/21/satanic-halloween/ various calendars

[29] svali https://deprogramwiki.com/programming/ritual-holidays-svali-blog-post/

[30] Ritual Dates for Survivors https://deprogramwiki.com/deprogramming/deprogramming-modalities-for-trauma-mind-control-survivors/

cathyfoxblog social media links

CathyFoxBlog WordPress Blog https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/

Telegram FoxyFoxyWolf Channel https://t.me/wolfchannel2

Telegram Foxy Wolf Chat Group https://t.me/foxywolfchannelgroup

FoxyFox Substack Blog, email list

Gab https://gab.com/cathyfoxblog

Gab End Child Trafficking and Abuse https://gab.com/groups/47785

Odysee https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ACa7R1IDRwAF/

pingthread https://pingthread.com/author/CathyCathyFox

Publish0x https://www.publish0x.com/@cathycathy

Bastyon https://bastyon.com/foxyfoxy

RSS Feeds