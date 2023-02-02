I reproduce part of Svali’s post - the Jesuit 12 year old ceremony. The reason I do this is that many people have no idea of the scale of the child sacrifices that people in the system make or are forced to make. If they do not make them then they themselves are killed.

The Jesuits are at the top of the system and are one of the most extreme and systematic / scientific in their mind control programming and sacrifices. It is perhaps worth noting that the present Pope and the Black Pope are both Jesuits.

Svali is an ex high level programmer who at first thought she was a US regional programmer before some more memories unblocked of very high level Jesuit programming.

By aged 12 the Jesuit victim / survivor / experimentee has undergone several mind control programmes including

Alice in Wonderland Programming

Crazy Alice Programming

Wizard of Oz Programming

Fantasia Programming

Mage Training

This previous programming prepares them for this 12 year old ritual.

Svali says…

This [12 year old] ritual is the culmination of a lifetime of training in how to slaughter others. By this time, the new Jesuit Father has slaughtered literally thousands over the course of their childhood, including assassinations and rituals participated in.

Many people just cannot compute that such evil exists, that a 12 year old in the system has already killed thousands of people and on this day many many more. Often people are in a state of cognitive dissonance at the depravity, the evil, the sheer numbers involved and it being so far from their own experiences. Many more turn away and will not even face or hear about the problem in this world today.

It is however essential that we face up to this.

”The Resurrection,” a statue behind the Pope’s throne in the Vatican hall, depicting Jesus rising from a nuclear bomb crater [Official story]

Coming of Age Ceremony - from Svali Speaks Again Vatican Book Part 10 [1]

When a Jesuit is 12 years old, they undergo their coming of age ceremony, at which time they become a full Jesuit. This ceremony is held at the Vatican for the top classes, and is done every year, as new classes “graduate.” The inner courts of the Vatican are cleared, and golden poles are erected throughout it. The public is not allowed near the Vatican for the week before or after this ceremony, and since there is always a “no fly” rule for aircraft at all times, the ceremony is highly secretive.

The first part involves going to Satan’s Throne at the heart of the Vatican, giving a sacrifice on the black alter there, descending to Satan’s throne in the spiritual realm, and being given a name by Satan himself.

A few days later, the other, more horrific ceremony occurs. Top leadership from all 12 occultic societies that serve the Vatican travel to Rome, and sit in the small coliseum in a designated area under their banner. There are banners representing the Order of the Knights Templar, The Order of the Knights of Malta, Opus Dei, Magnificat, The Order of the Rosy Cross, Trinity, the Illuminati, and the other occultic societies that are actually arms of the Vatican around the world. It is considered a great honor to be invited to this ceremony.

The Jesuit class comes out. On 1000 golden poles in the arena are tied infants, toddlers and young children, and one by one, the Jesuit trainees must slaughter them. Around the arena are golden bowls which they use to catch the blood from each victim, which is then offered to Satan. There are also golden bowls filled with wine, which the Jesuit trainees drink from when they are thirsty or emotionally overcome by the horror of what they are doing.

At the end of this ritual (called “the slaughter of the innocents”) the trainee is considered an ascended master and a full Jesuit father. From then on, they are referred to as “Father” by others, and they take off the brown robe of the acolyte and don the black robe of the full Jesuit. Due to the terrible nature of the ritual, some falter and cannot continue; they are killed by the other trainees as instructed. Most of these new Fathers undergo a period of collapse after the ceremony; they are never the same again.

This ritual is the culmination of a lifetime of training in how to slaughter others. By this time, the new Jesuit Father has slaughtered literally thousands over the course of their childhood, including assassinations and rituals participated in. The design of this type of bloodguiltiness is to create a type of insanity and the desire to never remember, which feeds the dissociation. The individual will experience a huge amount of guilt, and believe that God can never forgive them for the innocent lives they took.

Illustration of hop field, to give an impression of what 1000 poles in the ritual field in the Vatican maybe like…

Svali is just one of hundreds of whistleblowers who have come forward about the system which goes by many names - the illuminati / the brotherhood / the cabal / hivites / Luciferian Brotherhood / Satanic Council / satanists

The above ceremony is just part of Svali’s post at Svali Speaks Again Vatican Book Part 10 [1]

