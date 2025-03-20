Introduction

I have been wanting to tackle the issue of false memories for some time, as there is misinformation and disinformation going about. However it needs much time and care in writing, as some people may misunderstand and others may twist what is said.

Various words are bandied about, conflated with others and often for nefarious purposes. Before the confusion continues much further and gets out of hand, it needs to be stopped.

It needs to be very clear what the various definitions are of terms such as false memory, False Memory Syndrome, False Memory Syndrome Foundation, implanted memory, repressed memory, recovered memory and screen memories. I do not intend to do that here due to shortage of time. Hopefully someone else will come up with a definitive article and then I do not have to write any more on the subject.

I will just address the issue of whether false memories exist.

Do False Memories Exist?

Let us look at what survivors and ex programmers say.

Cisco Wheeler

The programmers will begin their programming by extreme torture. After a certain amount of torture the victim is willing to say or believe anything to stop the torture. At this point a thought will be planted into the victim’s mind. This thought will be linked to a false memory put in via hypnosis or movies, or other method, and it will be linked to a command put in by hypnosis etc. and the original thought, the command, the false memory will be linked by a single emotion which will link them all together. The result will be something like this: it is two weeks before Halloween (thought), I must get ready for Halloween rituals (command) because I have always had a habit of going to Halloween rituals (false memory). If I don’t I will have a heart attack and die (memory of torture linked to thoughts).

Cisco Wheeler 37 – Child Alters [fb237]

Our memories of being used were often locked behind posthypnotic blocks, and only the Programmers (internal and external) have known what the alpha-numeric cues were to release those memories. They layer in false memories and false messages to protect the real. False memories do not have the variety of sensations that the real memories have. In our real memories, we can hear, and feel, and smell etc. everything that is going on.

Cisco Wheeler 26 - Conditioning and Drugs [fb215]

I blogged a chapter at a time of the collages she drew when healing and a her brief interpretation of them added later, 2023 Dec 31 foxblog2 Cisco Wheeler They Know Not What They Do - Cisco Wheelers Collages explaining Mind Control Picture Index [fb2CWI].

Fiona Barnett

Whatever the description, DARPA, who are solely into weaponizing everything they fund, developed a brain implant that can be used to implant implicit conditioning (programming), repress memory, and create false memories.

The book is available via this post, Fiona Barnett Links Summary [6] or on substack Fiona Barnett Eyes Wide Open Lockdown Edition [134]. Beware of people spreading old editions, which have much missing information. It is the latest Lockdown Edition that you should read, which has the full information.

Svali

…so let's say that a child goes to Germany for for two three weeks well she's lost time in her other presentations right so what they'll do is when you go back to the training facility they'll run a video for a few hours of some prime key memories of the and call like French presentation out view them the videos and then oh those are my memories of Christmas that's my memory of my birthday party in France you know or they might run uh videos of in you know and the child City in Wonderland watching the videos because in Wonderland you believe everything so the UK child might be watching the videos of like her family moving you know and stuff like that and she thinks those are her memories because when we do recall we actually see it's almost like a film sometimes in our minds right well so they incorporate that and so that's how a child can have several presentations and think that each one is the only presentation because they they have memories but they were actually watching videos and then internally they were watching the videos as well of their memories of their life or um anyway that's one way it can work and um so Alice in Wonderland is a very complex program but it's meant to control the presentations and what they remember. thank you okay obviously we're going to have to at some point do a part three because we opened up a lot.

False Memory quotes at 1hr 05 min in Dan Duval and Svali Part 2 Jesuits, Kings of the Earth, and Antichrist Transcript [7a]

Cathy O’Brien

Just because you wrote out your memory in photographic detail does not necessarily mean it is all true. Factual memory can become intertwined deliberately with mind control programming, or inadvertently with television programs, movies, video games, books, other people's stories, etc. It is essential to deprogram the program first and untangle reality from fantasy. You can do this by questioning yourself as well as applying the 21 day rule.

Truth by its very nature never goes away, while lies and fantasy fade over time. Since writing out repressed memory automatically tears down its walls of compartmentalization, memory becomes normalized. Once the neuron pathways are open and memory is written out in the photographic detail in which is was stored, the compartment dissipates. It is like defragging your computer so information is relocated to where it belongs. With memory normalized, you can recall it at will.

2016 Cathy O’Brien PTSD: Time to Heal [14]

One needs to know their own truth before they can embrace someone else's, or false memory can result. Again, false memory is easily discernible by photographic details such as smell.

2016 Cathy O’Brien PTSD: Time to Heal [14]

Discussion

Svali and Cisco are both ex programmers. They both say false memories exist. Fiona Barnett and Cathy O’Brien are well known, well thought of survivors and they both say that false memories exist.

So why are some people going around saying that false memories do not exist? That is up to them to explain, but it is thoroughly irresponsible.

Survivors have not been believed for so long when they were telling the truth, and they have been accused of having “False Memory Syndrome”. This has never been a valid syndrome recognised by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, published by the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

Furthermore the False Memory Syndrome Foundation appears to have largely formed to thwart valid testimonies from ritual abused and mind controlled survivors, often having been put through Governmental MK Ultra programmes.

Unfortunately, all that having been said, and even with numerous dirty tricks having been played by the intelligence organisations, it does not mean to say that false memories do not exist. As we have heard from various survivors false memories DO exist.

If a false stance is promulgated that false memories do not exist, then I am worried that it may well give a chance for the opponents of survivors, for the deniers of ritual abuse and mind control, to then pull the rug from under all survivors.

Imagine a scenario similar to when they got “child rescuer” Tim Ballard to do a film about child trafficking and then pulled the rug from under him by exposing he was a sexual abuser/ trafficker. The fact that there is massive child trafficking then gets discredited and lost.

Indeed it may well be yet another dirty trick by those adjacent to the intelligence services to be spreading around that false memories do not exist. If, contrary to the truth, the idea gets accepted by survivors that false memories do not exist and all sort of false memories / stories get accepted as truth, the “controllers” may then pull the rug from under the incorrect narrative by telling the truth on massive scale that false memories do exist. Hence they will discredit the survivors.

No matter how uncomfortable it may be for survivors, as it will give inevitably give ammunition to those who want to ridicule ritual abuse and mind control survivors, false memories DO exist. It must be recognised by survivors, and the false narratives going round must be questioned and stopped. Why would people spread these incorrect narratives that there is no such thing a false memory?

Links

