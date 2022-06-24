The Mormon Church has known about widespread satanic ritual child abuse in the church for at least 30 years and appears to have done little or nothing about it.

The Pace Memo

A 12 page internal Church memo from July 1990, called the Pace Memo lays bare the fact that satanic ritual child abuse happens in the Mormon church, as told by 60 victims who were church members.

Pace said he was limited in time and could have interviewed 3 times that number of victims. He had interviewed only one a week and so he had already taken over a year interviewing them…

I have met with sixty victims. That number could be twice or three times as many if I did not discipline myself to only one meeting per week. I have not wanted my involvement with this issue to become a handicap in fulfilling my assigned responsibilities.

Pace said he felt someone needed to pay the price intellectually and spiritually to assess the scale or seriousness of the problem… he apparently was that person.

On the other hand, I felt someone needed to pay the price to obtain an intellectual and spiritual conviction as to the seriousness of this problem within the Church.

This seems a church centred view rather than a compassionate view towards the victims. However maybe to be overly fair I don’t know what was in the Brent Ward Report nor in Pace’s first memo, which could perhaps have shown his compassion. Pace makes clear that the 1990 Pace Memo is only about the issues not dealt with in two other previous documents about abuse in the church.

These other two documents I have not seen nor know their content.

1989 May 24 LDS Social Services Report by Brent Ward – Brent Ward Report

1989 Oct 29 Pace Memo 1 in Response to the Brent Ward Report

It would be very useful if anyone who has a copy of either of the two documents above to publish it or let me have a copy. Thankyou.

The memo I reproduce in this post is the later Jul 19, 1990 Pace Memo 2 publicly released in Nov 1991.

Much of the 1991 Pace Memo document is quotations from scripture, starting with ones about Cain who satanists see as there bloodline. The scripture indicates this sort of problem has happened before in history and prophecies that it will happen again.

Much of the Memo is the effects that the abuse has on the victims – remarkably accurate and coinciding with what many survivors have told me and many others have detailed. There are many examples elsewhere on this blog.

In the memo there are only a few details of the nature and extent of the abuse itself, but what is there, is very useful.

Most of the 60 victims were female and three quarters had witnessed or been forced to participate in human sacrifice and most abuse by relatives often parents.

Of the 60 victims 53 were female, 7 male

45 alleged witnessing and or participating in human sacrifice

Most were abused by their relatives often their parents

All developed psychological problems

All sixty individuals are members of the Church. Forty-five victims allege witnessing and/or participating in human sacrifice. The majority were abused by relatives, often their parents. All have developed psychological problems and most have been diagnosed as having multiple personality disorder or some other form of dissociative disorder.

Pace states that Abuse occurred in Utah (37), Idaho (3), California (4), Mexico (2), and other places (14). Fifty-three victims are currently living in the State of Utah.

I don’t pretend to know how prevalent the problem is. All I know is that I have met with 60 victims. Assuming each one comes from a coven of 13, we are talking about the involvement of 800 or so right here on the Wasatch Front. Obviously, I have only seen those coming forth to get help. They are in their twenties and thirties for the most part. I can only assume that it is expanding geometrically and am horrified the numbers represented by the generation who are now children and teenagers.

To give some idea of location, geography and scale the state marked in red is Utah State, with the Great Salt Lake in the North West.

The Wasatch Front is a metropolitan region in the north-central part of the U.S. state of Utah. It consists of a chain of contiguous cities and towns stretched along the Wasatch Range from approximately Provo in the south to Logan in the north, and containing the cities of Salt Lake City, Bountiful, and Ogden.[1]

From Provo to Logan in the North is about 160 miles. It is the most populous area in Utah State and is along a mountain chain.

From just from the 60 survivors Pace has interviewed, he estimates that 800 church members were involved just on the Wasatch Front.

800 church members in this relatively small area involved in satanic ritual abuse!!!

That does not take into account that he says he could have interviewed 180 victims which would involve many more covens.

Pace also says that he is only aware of those coming forward for help. The nature of the mind control and abuse means that this is likely to be a fraction of the real number, both because for many the memories may not have returned yet and because many would not seek help from within the church that had abused them.

He also said I can only assume that it is expanding geometrically and am horrified the numbers represented by the generation who are now children and teenagers.

Pace went out of his way to not allow the victims to give him the names of the perpetrators. He said his responsibility was to help victims with spiritual healing and that the names of perpetrators should be given to therapists and law enforcement officers. However the positions in the church he mentioned were Young Women leaders, Young Men leaders, bishops, a patriarch, a stake president, temple workers, and members of the Tabernacle Choir. The significance/rank of these titles in the Church is not known to me at this time..

The scale of ritual abuse was obviously immense AND expanding very rapidly. This was back in 1990 and just along the Wasatch Front.

Whilst on the geography, Utah State is not to be confused with Utah County which is a county within the state of Utah. The Utah County is where David Leavitt is County Attorney who is the suspect in the current ritual abuse scandal UT1 – Utah Ritual Abuse [UT45]

That “current” Utah County scandal involves the Utah, San Pete and Juab counties as well as Nephi and Provo police departments areas.

Incredibly and disgustingly, ritual abuse suspect David Leavitt, County Attorney in Utah County is up for re-election within a week – 29th June, and he has not yet withdrawn his candidature, despite his obvious conflict of interest, and being the subject of an investigation of such heinous crimes.

Mind Control

In the memo Pace described the effects that the ritualistic abuse has upon victims and that it was calculated and deliberate. Due to the trauma the children form multiple personalities or “alters” which is now categorised as Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID).

Ritualistic child abuse is the most hideous of all child abuse. The basic objective is premeditated–to systematically and methodically torture and terrorize children until they are forced to dissociate. The torture is not a consequence of the loss of temper, but the execution of well-planned, well-thought out rituals often performed by close relatives. The only escape for the children is to dissociate. They will develop a new personality to enable them to endure various forms of abuse. When the episode is over, the core personality is again in control and the individual is not conscious of what happened.

In the memo Pace describes in some depth and well the effects and recognises that the torture is not a consequences of loss of temper but is calculated and deliberate. He attributes it to the execution of well planned, well thought out rituals.

He does not mention, maybe he did not know, that this is all part of an overarching programme known as the Monarch mind control programme run by the CIA, Jesuits and other organisations. It is also commonly known as MKUltra (although MKUltra was just one specialised programme of the Monarch mind control, that happened to become well known through an FOI request).

The intention of the mind control programming is to dissociate the victim so that they can be used as a robot slave – whether for sex, soldiers, messengers, doctors, dentists, coroners, politicians, lawyers, civil servants, terrorists etc – whatever needs to be done to benefit the programmers and their bosses. The rituals are just a part of the process and control.

Handlers and programmers and owners can trigger the person programmed with a word, a sound, a signal, a telephone call, a colour, a symbol, a name – and the person goes into a different alter (an ALTERnate personality). That alternate personality only remembers the experiences that alter has had before. They do not have access to the compartmentalised memories that other alters went through, unless programmed to.

It often happens when victims get older the front alter or host may start to remember abuse and have flashbacks, as programming starts to break down or bleed across alters. The mind has not processed the memories that the body and various alters can remember, it is just shut away. Until the memories are processed, the individual can keep reliving the abuse on many triggers.

There are also various “reporting” alters and suicide programmes built into the programming if they start to remember the abuse, which can direct them back to the handlers and abusers.

As an example of the compartmentalisation of alters, one victim In England, totally unrelated to this case, in fact she appears to have been a victim of Kabbalah programming, whose host body name was Kim Noble had 3 different flats in London for 3 different alters, without the knowledge of the others Kim Noble – No Ordinary Artist [MC1]

There are many whistleblowers on mind control. Svali was an extremely high level Jesuit mind control programmer. She has written two blogs, the first when she thought she was just a regional trainer in the US – Svali Speaks [1] and the later one when she had recovered deeper level memories that she was a very high level Jesuit programmer, that control all the others Svali Speaks Again [2] Rare interview with her here – [4]

All the satanic bloodlines go through Monarch mind control programming. See Deprogramwiki Bloodlines of the Illuminati [3]

In my post about the structure of the Illuminati, I outlined the 5 Child Trafficking Networks as described by a high level Illuminati whistleblower and the Mormons was one of those. The Five Child Trafficking Networks and Structure of the Illuminati [CF1] In fact Mormons, Satanists and Freemasons all have their own child trafficking networks. Joe Smith, founder of Mormons was a well known Freemason and the three organisations could well have much overlap and cooperate in their child trafficking enterprises.

Since that post I have regularly received emails from Mormons asking me to expand on that. I haven’t previously had the time to research, there is so much research to do on child sexual abuse. I hope this this series of posts may make up for that. Anyone who wishes to write to me about their stories of abuse write to cathyfox@zoho.com

Church Doctrine and Process and Responsibility

In his memo Pace seems to concentrate on process and doctrine. What should the leaders do, what is the church policy on various questions arising from the abuse? This may have been his method to get the church to address the abuse…

The few priesthood leaders who have had to face these issues are crying out for help because they don’t want to give their own opinions and yet there is no place to go for an answer. A bishop will go to his stake president who says he doesn’t believe it is happening and that the member is just crazy. The stake president might go to an Area Presidency who will react in a similar way. Most people are afraid to surface it to the First Presidency for fear of getting the same reaction and don’t want to appear crazy themselves for asking the question.

Another reason for concern is that there are several doctrinal issues that need to be resolved. The Church and society in general are very skeptical as to whether the occult and its activities do exist. There is no First Presidency statement relative to some of the doctrinal issues: What does a priesthood leader tell individuals who come forward and say that they have participated in these rituals–which may include human sacrifice? Should they have a temple recommend? Will they ever be forgiven? There are questions regarding free agency and accountability. Is a person who has been raised in an occult from infancy accountable for things that take place in a dissociated state, even though those acts were committed after the age of eight? I have formed my own opinions to these questions and have done the best I can. However, I don’t have the mantle to make these doctrinal and policy decisions. I have relied on the mantle of a bishop regarding discernment and being a common judge.

This again seems very church centric.

Pace does outline that some abuse has taken place inside the church property itself.

Not only do some of the perpetrators represent a cross section of the Mormon culture, but sometimes the abuse has taken place in our own meetinghouses.

He also recognises that there is some connections of practices between the Satanic Church and Mormon Church.

For example, the verbiage and gestures are used in a ritualistic ceremony in a very debased and often bloody manner. When the victim goes to the temple and hears the exact words, horrible memories are triggered.

Where is the recognition of blame for the allowing of abuse to happen in the Church and how to stop that? Where is the Mormon child safeguarding policies and procedures and looking into institutional abuse?

To my mind its not a matter of Church Doctrine and process.

Where was the outrage for the innocent child victims of ritual satanic abuse and torture?

Where was the outrage that individuals who were claiming to be good people in the church were perpetrators of vile and violent torture of innocent children?

Where was the outrage that the church – the church of all institutions, which is supposed to be a leader in moral and spiritual matters, was complicit in massive child abuse? It was not even just child abuse it was organised satanic ritual child abuse, taking place as a result of the conspiracy of many church members and the very opposite of what the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints says it is supposed to be in existence for. Where is the recognition of this?

Church Response

The responses that I have managed to find are reminiscent of cover up activities and the church has not been honest with the public.

In July 1991 Salt Lake City Messenger had received the memo and rumours must have been spreading.

In Sept 1991 Deseret News published a four-part series on the subject of ritualistic sexual abuse of children and included professionas who believed an organized network of satanists employ twisted rituals in committing such crimes as child sex abuse, cannibalism and human sacrifice.

On Sept 18 The First Presidency issued a letter to priesthood leaders. They noted that they occasionally receive reports of people who engage in ritualistic practices including forms of satanic worship and cautioned members “not to affiliate in any way with the occult or those mysterious powers it espouses.”

[The First Presidency, also called the Quorum of the Presidency of the Church or simply the Presidency, is the presiding governing body of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). It is composed of the President of the Church and his counselors. eg The First Presidency currently consists of Russell M. Nelson and his two counselors: Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring.[3]]

The First Presidency message went on that they were “reaffirming their concern about such distasteful practices and encouraging vigilance in detecting and treating situations that may arise.”

It is alot more than merely distasteful. It is horrific and abhorrent torture of innocent children in a literally satanic way. To describe it as distasteful is a pathetic euphemism and diminishing of what occurred. It is insulting to survivors.

The statement goes on “Such activities are among the works of darkness spoken of in the scriptures. They are designed to destroy one’s faith in Christ, and will jeopardize the salvation of those who knowingly promote this wickedness. These things should not be pursued as games, be topics in Church meetings, or be delved into in private, personal conversations.”

The First Presidency advised bishops and branch presidents who encounter such activities to seek counsel from their stake or mission leaders, who themselves could seek guidance from area presidencies.

“We express our love and concern to innocent victims who have been subjected to these practices by conspiring men and women,” the statement said. “We are sensitive to their suffering and assure them that help is available through the mercy and love of our Savior, Jesus Christ.” [UT22]

No mention there of any help available for survivors from the Church itself or Church personnel nor disgust at the perpetrators in the church or bringing them to moral or legal justice.

They are more concerned about the ecclesiastical leaders than helping to heal victims, or bringing their church members who were perpetrators to justice.

On Oct 24 1991 Television news reports about an internal church memo suggested that as many as 800 people may be involved in the practice along the Wasatch Front. [UT22]

This obviously forced the Church to respond the next day. The church public affairs department, issued a statement. “Satanic worship and ritualistic abuse are problems that have been around for centuries and are international in scope. While they are, numerically, not a problem of major proportions among members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for those who may be involved they are serious.” The church has strived to help local ecclasiastical leaders understand and deal with the issue, the statement said, citing a Sept. 18 message from the First Presidency “reaffirming their concern about such distasteful practices and encouraging vigilance in detecting and treating situations that may arise.”

This is not the response of a kind, caring church, shocked at the evil within its ranks. They attempt to diminish the large problem as a historic problem, and “numerically, not a problem of major proportions among members”

The nature of the mind control and abuse means that this is likely to be a fraction of the real number aof abused and abusers. Due to the nature of abuse and mind control the memories may yet not have returned and many would not seek help from within the church that had abused them.

Besides this, the numbers even underestimated at 800 of rapists and human sacrifers are huge for a supposedly Christian Church and this just for Wasatch Front.

In response to questions about the memo, a church spokesman said, “The church prefers not to discuss internal communications designed to deal with this sensitive and difficult matter.” [UT22]

The public are treated with even more distain, the church refusing even to discuss the memo about many innocent children being raped and involved in human sacrifice.

Bishop Pace apparently was one of 27 community leaders sitting on a ritual abuse subcommittee of the Governer’s Commission for Women and Families. The committee, whose members also include therapists, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, religious leaders, former U.S. Attorney Brent Ward, an aide to Sen. Orrin Hatch, an assistant attorney general and first lady Colleen Bangerter, has been meeting since February 1990. [UT22]

This was the response of a institution doing all it can to keep going and cover up…

The memo stimulates more questions than answers.

Have the victims /survivors received help from the Church to try and mitigate the effects of the evil perpetrated upon their developing minds and bodies?

Have victims and survivors received financial compensation from the Church to help allow them to receive healing, counselling and therapy?

What did the Mormon Church really do in the short, medium and long term about the satanic ritual abuse revelations?

How many victims / survivors were there?

How many dead victims were there?

How many perpetrators were there?

Were the ritual satanic abuse perpetrators turned over to the law (ie the correct police and judicial processes)?

Were any perpetrators brought to justice?

Was the evidence the church had obtained handed over to the law?

Were the sra perpetrators dealt with within the church?

How were the sra perpetrators dealt with by the church?

Where are the minutes of the Ritual Abuse Committee?

Where is the Report of the Ritual Abuse Committee?

Is the Ritual Abuse Committee still in existence?

What were and are the Mormon Church safeguarding practices?

This cartoon about sums up the attitude of Mormon Church

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints more commonly known as the Mormons were aware at the highest levels of their church hierarchy that vulnerable children in the church were being routinely satanically ritually abused by church members, often their parents. They were also aware that there was widepread human and child sacrifice.

Nothing seems to have been done. It was covered up. It would appear that not only have perpetrators NOT been turned over to the law but undoubtedly many will have been promoted within the church.

All cases of ritual satanic abuse and to this day have dismissed as “satanic panic” – a public relations and psychological operation to attempt to minimise the abuse as hysteria. This despite the wealth of evidence given by survivors and whistleblowers. Its time to blow apart the “satanic panic” psyop.

One of the ways ritual satanic abuse is covered up is to have compromised, blackmailable people in the positions of power – police, politicians, coroners, lawyers, civil servants and County Prosecutors.

Satanic Ritual Abuse cannot be discredited by throwing attacks at survivors calling them mentally ill. It happens, it happens in the Mormon Church and people trying to discredit the whistleblowers and survivors with ad hominem attacks of this kind should be examined very closely indeed.

The Pace memo follows after the timeline.

Pace Memo Issues Timeline

1989 May 24 LDS Social Services Report by Brent Ward

1989 Oct 29 Pace Memo 1 in Response to Brent Ward Report

1990 Feb A ritual abuse subcomittee of the Governer’s Commission for Women and Families started meeting. Bishop Pace was one of 27 community leaders sitting on the subcommittee. Members included therapists, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, religious leaders, former U.S. Attorney Brent Ward, an aide to Sen. Orrin Hatch, an assistant attorney general and first lady Colleen Bangerter.

1990 Jul 19 Pace Memo 2 publicly released Nov 1991 [UT43]

1991 Jul 2 Salt Lake City Messenger received the Pace Memo dated 1990 Jul 19

1991 Sept Deseret News published a four-part series on the subject of ritualistic sexual abuse of children, and included information from people – therapists, law enforcement officers and social scientists – who believe an organized network of satanists employ twisted rituals in committing such crimes as child sex abuse, cannibalism and human sacrifice. [UT22]

1991 Sept. 18 Message from the First Presidency “reaffirming their concern about such distasteful practices and encouraging vigilance in detecting and treating situations that may arise.”

[The First Presidency, also called the Quorum of the Presidency of the Church or simply the Presidency, is the presiding governing body of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church). It is composed of the President of the Church and his counselors. eg The First Presidency currently consists of Russell M. Nelson and his two counselors: Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring.[3]]

First Presidency, in a letter to priesthood leaders, noted that they occasionally receive reports of people who engage in ritualistic practices including forms of satanic worship and cautioned members “not to affiliate in any way with the occult or those mysterious powers it espouses.”

“Such activities are among the works of darkness spoken of in the scriptures. They are designed to destroy one’s faith in Christ, and will jeopardize the salvation of those who knowingly promote this wickedness. These things should not be pursued as games, be topics in Church meetings, or be delved into in private, personal conversations.”

The First Presidency advised bishops and branch presidents who encounter such activities to seek counsel from their stake or mission leaders, who themselves could seek guidance from area presidencies.

“We express our love and concern to innocent victims who have been subjected to these practices by conspiring men and women,” the statement said. “We are sensitive to their suffering and assure them that help is available through the mercy and love of our Savior, Jesus Christ.” [UT22]

1991 Oct 24 Thursday Television news reports about an internal church memo suggesting that as many as 800 people may be involved in the practice along the Wasatch Front. [UT22]

1991 Oct 25 Friday Church Statement issued by the church public affairs department, in response to TV reports “Satanic worship and ritualistic abuse are problems that have been around for centuries and are international in scope. While they are, numerically, not a problem of major proportions among members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for those who may be involved they are serious.” The church has strived to help local ecclasiastical leaders understand and deal with the issue, the statement said, citing a Sept. 18 message from the First Presidency “reaffirming their concern about such distasteful practices and encouraging vigilance in detecting and treating situations that may arise.” [UT22] In response to questions about the memo, a church spokesman said, “The church prefers not to discuss internal communications designed to deal with this sensitive and difficult matter.” [UT22]

1991 Oct 25 Fri Deseret Church Evaluating Reports of Satanic Cults in Utah [UT22] Bishop Pace is one of 27 community leaders sitting on a ritual-abuse subcommittee of the Governer’s Commission for Women and Families. The committee, whose members also include therapists, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, religious leaders, former U.S. Attorney Brent Ward, an aide to Sen. Orrin Hatch, an assistant attorney general and first lady Colleen Bangerter, has been meeting since February 1990.

1991 Nov Pace Memo made public by the Salt Lake City Messenger Ritualistic Child Abuse and the Mormon Church – Mormon General Authority Warns that a Satanic Conspiracy may be functioning in the Church [Pace Memo] [UT43]

2020 Jan 18 cathy fox blog The Five Child Trafficking Networks and Structure of the Illuminati [CF1]

Pace Memo July 1990

I have included 3 versions of the memo. Gallery, text, pdf.

These 12 pages are the memo, click to enlarge. The “Do Not Reproduce” on the first page was on the original and thankfully someone ignored that advice.

This is the text copy released by the Salt Lake City Messenger, in Nov 1991 [UT43]

Pursuant to the Committee’s request, I am writing this memorandum to pass along what I have learned about ritualistic child abuse. Hopefully, it will be of some value to you as you continue to monitor the problem. You have already received the LDS Social Services report on satanism dated May 24, 1989, a report from Brent Ward, and a memorandum from myself dated October 20, 1989 in response to Brother Ward’s report. Therefore, I will limit this writing to information not contained in those papers.

I have met with sixty victims. That number could be twice or three times as many if I did not discipline myself to only one meeting per week. I have not wanted my involvement with this issue to become a handicap in fulfilling my assigned responsibilities. On the other hand, I felt someone needed to pay the price to obtain an intellectual and spiritual conviction as to the seriousness of this problem within the Church.

Of the sixty victims with whom I have met, fifty-three are female and seven are male. Eight are children. The abuse occurred in the following places: Utah (37), Idaho (3), California (4), Mexico (2), and other places (14). Fifty-three victims are currently living in the State of Utah. All sixty individuals are members of the Church. Forty-five victims allege witnessing and/or participating in human sacrifice. The majority were abused by relatives, often their parents. All have developed psychological problems and most have been diagnosed as having multiple personality disorder or some other form of dissociative disorder.

Ritualistic child abuse is the most hideous of all child abuse. The basic objective is premeditated–to systematically and methodically torture and terrorize children until they are forced to dissociate. The torture is not a consequence of the loss of temper, but the execution of well-planned, well-thought out rituals often performed by close relatives. The only escape for the children is to dissociate. They will develop a new personality to enable them to endure various forms of abuse. When the episode is over, the core personality is again in control and the individual is not conscious of what happened. Dissociation also serves the purposes of the occult because the children have no day-to-day memory of the atrocities. They go through adolescence and early adulthood with no active memory of what is taking place. Oftentimes they continue in rituals through their teens and early twenties, unaware of their involvement. Many individuals with whom I have spoken have served missions and it has not been until later that they begin to remember. One individual has memories of participating in rituals while serving as a full-time missionary.

The victims lead relatively normal lives, but the memories are locked up in a compartment in their minds and surface in various ways. They don’t know how to cope with the emotions because they can’t find the source. As they become adults and move into another environment, something triggers the memories and, consequently, flashbacks and/or nightmares occur. One day they will have been living a normal life and the next they will be in a mental hospital in a fetal position. The memories of their early childhood are recalled in so much detail that they once again feel the pain that caused the dissociation in the first place.

There are two reasons why adults can remember with such detail events that happened in their past: First, the terror they experienced was so stark that it was indelibly placed in their mind. Second, the memory was compartmentalized in a certain portion of the mind and was not subjected to the dilution of experiences of ensuing years. When it is tapped, it is as fresh as if it happened yesterday.

The memories seem to come in layers. For example, the first memory might be of incest; then they remember robes and candles; next they realize that their father or mother or both were present when they were being abused. Another layer will be the memory of seeing other people hurt and even killed. Then they remember having seen babies killed. Another layer is realizing that they participated in the sacrifices. One of the most painful memories may be that they even sacrificed their own baby. With each layer of memory comes another set of problems with which they must deal.

Some have said that the witnesses to this type of treatment cannot be trusted because of the victim’s unstable condition and because practically all of them have some kind of dissociative disorder; in fact, the stories are so bizarre as to raise serious credibility questions. The irony is that one of the objectives of the occult is to create multiple personalities within the children in order to keep the “secrets.” They live in society without society having any idea that something is wrong since the children and teenagers don’t even realize there is another life occurring in darkness and in secret. However, when sixty witnesses testify to the same type of torture and murder, it becomes impossible for me, personally, not to believe them.

I mention multiple personalities because the spiritual healing which must take place in the lives of these victims cannot happen without their priesthood leaders understanding something about it.

The spiritual indoctrination which takes place during the physical abuse is one of the most difficult to overcome. In addition to experiencing stark terror and pain, the children are also instructed in satanic doctrine. Everything is completely reversed: white is black, black is white, good is bad, bad is good, Satan is going to rule during the Millennium.

Children are put in a situation where they believe they are going to die–such as being buried alive or being placed in a plastic bag and immersed in water. Prior to doing so, the abuser tells the child to pray to Jesus to see if He will save her. Imagine a seven year old girl, having been told she is going to die, praying to Jesus to save her and nothing happens–then at the last moment she is rescued, but the person saving her is a representative of Satan. He uses this experience to convince her that the only person who really cares about her is Satan, she is Satan’s child and she might as well become loyal to him.

Just before or shortly after their baptism into the Church, children are baptized by blood into the satanic order which is meant to cancel out their baptism into the Church. They will be asked if they understand or have ever felt the Holy Ghost. When they reply that they have, they will be reminded of the horrible things they have participated in and will be told that they have become a son (or daughter) of perdition and, therefore, have no chance of being saved or loved by our Father in heaven or Jesus.

All of this indoctrination takes place with whichever personality has immerged to endure the physical, mental, and spiritual pain. Consequently, there develops within each of these individuals the makings of what I call a civil war. As the memories begin to surface, there are personalities who feel they have given themselves to Satan, and there is no hope for forgiveness. The core person is an active member of the Church, often with a temple recommend. As integration takes place, the civil war begins. Sometimes, in an interview, personalities of the dark side have come out. They are petrified or perhaps full of hate for me and what I represent. Eventually those personalities need to be dealt with spiritually and psychologically.

Most victims are suicidal. They have been brainwashed with drugs, hypnosis, and other means to become suicidal as soon as they start to tell the secrets. They have been threatened all of their lives that if they don’t do what they are told their brother or sister will die, their parents will die, their house will be burned, or they themselves will be killed. They have every reason to believe it since they have seen people killed. They believe they might as well kill themselves instead of wait for the occult to do it. Some personalities feel it is the right thing to do.

The purpose of this detail is to stress the complexity of psychological and spiritual therapy for these individuals. Our priesthood leaders, when faced with such cases, are understandably at a loss of how to respond. Orthodox counsel is completely ineffective. For example, some victims have been told that this all happened in their past and that they should put it behind them and get on with their lives. This is just not possible. Part of the spiritual therapy necessary is for priesthood leaders to assist with the conversion process of the personalities who have been indoctrinated into satanism. Victims must integrate their personalities so that they can function as whole persons and be able to deal with their problems and then get on with their lives. Often, some of the parts will begin to act out–perhaps promiscuously–and a good intentioned priesthood leader, following the General Handbook of Instructions, will disfellowship or excommunicate an individual. All this does is reinforce the satanic indoctrination of the victims that they are no good.

I’m sorry to say that many of the victims have had their first flashbacks while attending the temple for the first time. The occult along the Wasatch Front uses the doctrine of the Church to their advantage. For example, the verbiage and gestures are used in a ritualistic ceremony in a very debased and often bloody manner. When the victim goes to the temple and hears the exact words, horrible memories are triggered. We have recently been disturbed with members of the Church who have talked about the temple ceremony. Compared to what is happening in the occult along the Wasatch Front, these are very minor infractions. The perpetrators are also living a dual life. Many are temple recommend holders. This leads to another reason why the Church needs to consider the seriousness of these problems. In affect, the Church is being used.

I go out of my way to not let the victims give me the names of the perpetrators. I have told them that my responsibility is to help them with spiritual healing and that the names of perpetrators should be given to therapists and law enforcement officers. However, they have told me the positions in the Church of members who are perpetrators. Among others, there are Young Women leaders, Young Men leaders, bishops, a patriarch, a stake president, temple workers, and members of the Tabernacle Choir. These accusations are not coming from individuals who think they recognized someone, but from those who have been abused by people they know, in many cases their own family members.

Whatever the form of abuse our main concern is for the victims, but there are legal ramifications. We are disturbed to receive reports that a scoutmaster has abused the boys in his troop. It is not difficult to imagine what would happen if we learn that a bishop or stake president has participated in the abominations of ritualistic child abuse. Not only do some of the perpetrators represent a cross section of the Mormon culture, but sometimes the abuse has taken place in our own meetinghouses.

I don’t pretend to know how prevalent the problem is. All I know is that I have met with 60 victims. Assuming each one comes from a coven of 13, we are talking about the involvement of 800 or so right here on the Wasatch Front. Obviously, I have only seen those coming forth to get help. They are in their twenties and thirties for the most part. I can only assume that it is expanding geometrically and am horrified the numbers represented by the generation who are now children and teenagers.

Another reason for concern is that there are several doctrinal issues that need to be resolved. The Church and society in general are very skeptical as to whether the occult and its activities do exist. There is no First Presidency statement relative to some of the doctrinal issues: What does a priesthood leader tell individuals who come forward and say that they have participated in these rituals–which may include human sacrifice? Should they have a temple recommend? Will they ever be forgiven? There are questions regarding free agency and accountability. Is a person who has been raised in an occult from infancy accountable for things that take place in a dissociated state, even though those acts were committed after the age of eight? I have formed my own opinions to these questions and have done the best I can. However, I don’t have the mantle to make these doctrinal and policy decisions. I have relied on the mantle of a bishop regarding discernment and being a common judge.

The few priesthood leaders who have had to face these issues are crying out for help because they don’t want to give their own opinions and yet there is no place to go for an answer. A bishop will go to his stake president who says he doesn’t believe it is happening and that the member is just crazy. The stake president might go to an Area Presidency who will react in a similar way. Most people are afraid to surface it to the First Presidency for fear of getting the same reaction and don’t want to appear crazy themselves for asking the question.

I hope you will excuse me if I am being presumptuous, but I am concluding this paper with scriptures I feel support my belief that these activities are real and cannot be ignored.

The things I have been writing about go back to Cain and Abel:

And Satan said unto Cain: Swear unto me by thy throat, and if thou tell it thou shalt die; and swear thy brethren by their heads, and by the living God, that they tell it not; for if they tell it, they shall surely die; and this that thy father may not know it; and this day I will deliver thy brother Abel into thine hands. And Satan sware unto Cain that he would do according to his commands. And all these things were done in secret. And Cain said: Truly I am Mahan, the master of this great secret, that I may murder and get gain. Wherefore Cain was called Master Mahan, and he gloried in his wickedness. (Moses 5:29-31.)

All of the experiences I have heard about have to do with secrecy, swearing not to tell, murdering to get gain and power:

Wherefore Lamech, being angry, slew him, not like unto Cain, his brother Abel, for the sake of getting gain, but he slew him for the oath’s sake. For, from the days of Cain, there was a secret combination, and their works were in the dark, and they knew every man his brother. (Moses 5:50-51.)

And then in Moses 6:15 we learn that as people began to fill the earth, so did these secret works:

And the children of men were numerous upon all the face of the land. And in those days Satan had great dominion among men, and raged in their hearts; and from thenceforth came wars and bloodshed; and a man’s hand was against his own brother, in administering death, because of secret works, seeking for power.

The Book of Mormon is replete with descriptions of these secret murderous combinations as well as prophecies that they will always be with us:

And our spirits must have become like unto him, and we become devils, angels to a devil, to be shut out from the presence of our God, and to remain with the father of lies, in misery, like unto himself; yea, to that being who beguiled out first parents, who transformeth himself nigh unto an angel of light, and stirreth up the children of men unto secret combinations of murder and all manner of secret works of darkness. (2 Nephi 9:9.) Wherefore, for this cause, that my covenants may be fulfilled which I have made unto the children of men, that I will do unto them while they are in the flesh, I must needs destroy the secret works of darkness, and of murders, and of abominations. (2 Nephi 10:15.) And there are also secret combinations, even as in times of old, according to the combinations of the devil, for he is the founder of all these things; yea, the founder of murder, and works of darkness; yea, and he leadeth them by the neck with a flaxen cord, until he bindeth them with his strong cords forever. (2 Nephi 26:22.)

In Alma, we find that the Lord commanded some of the prophets not to write any of the secret works, especially of the secret oaths, so that they would not become known by generations to follow, but that they might be warned that they do exist:

And now, I will speak unto you concerning those twenty-four plates, that ye keep them, that the mysteries and the works of darkness, and their secret works, or the secret works of those people who have been destroyed, may be made manifest unto this people; yea, all their murders, and robbings, and their plunderings, and all their wickedness and abominations, may be made manifest unto this people; yea, and that ye preserve these interpreters. . . . I will bring forth out of darkness unto light all their secret works and their abominations; and except they repent I will destroy them from off the face of the earth; and I will bring to light all their secrets and abominations, unto every nation that shall hereafter possess the land. And now, my son, we see that they did not repent; therefore they have been destroyed, and thus far the word of God has been fulfilled; yea, their secret abominations have been brought out of darkness and made known unto us. And now, my son, I command you that ye retain all their oaths,, and their covenants, and their agreements in their secret abominations; yea, and all their signs and their wonders ye shall keep from this people, that they know them not, lest peradventure they should fall into darkness also and be destroyed. For behold, there is a curse upon all this land, that destruction shall come upon all those workers of darkness, according to the power of God, when they are fully ripe; therefore I desire that this people might be destroyed. (Alma 37:21, 25-28.)

In Helaman, the name of Gadianton is introduced and becomes descriptive throughout the Book of Mormon relative to the secret combinations.

But behold, Kishkumen, who had murdered Pahoran, did lay wait to destroy Helaman also; and he was upheld by his band, who had entered into a covenant that no one should know his wickedness. For there was one Gadianton, who was exceedingly expert in many words, and also in his craft, to carry on the secret work of murder and of robbery; therefore he became the leader of the band of Kishkumen. . . . And when the servant of Helaman had known all the heart of Kishkumen, and how that it was his object to murder, and also that it was the object of all those who belonged to his band to murder, and to rob, and to gain power, (and this was their secret plan, and their combination) the servant of Helaman said unto Kishkumen: Let us go forth unto the judgment-seat. (Helaman 2:3-4, 8.)

It was true then as it is now that these things were not known by the general populace or by the government:

And it came to pass in the forty and ninth year of the reign of the judges, there was continual peace established in the land, all save it were the secret combinations which Gadianton the robber had established in the more settled parts of the land, which at that time were not known unto those who were at the head of government; therefore they were not destroyed out of the land. (Helaman 3:23.)

In chapter 6, we learn that in spite of the Lord’s command to the prophets not to write these things, Satan is capable, and always has been, of revealing his secrets to his followers just as the Lord has revealed His will to the prophets.

And now behold, those murderers and plunderers were a band who had been formed by Kishkumen and Gadianton. And now it had come to pass that there were many, even among the Nephites, of Gadianton’s band. But behold, they were more numerous among the more wicked part of the Lamanites. And they were called Gadianton’s robbers and murderers. But behold, Satan did stir up the hearts of the more part of the Nephites, insomuch that they did unite with those bands of robbers, and did enter into their covenants and their oaths, that they would protect and preserve one another in whatsoever difficult circumstances they should be placed, that they should not suffer for their murders, and their plunderings, and their stealings. And it came to pass that they did have their signs, yea, their secret signs, and their secret words; and this that they might distinguish a brother who had entered into the covenant, that whatsoever wickedness his brother should do he should not be injured by his brother, nor by those who did belong to his band, who had taken this covenant. And thus they might murder and plunder, and steal, and commit whoredoms and all manner of wickedness, contrary to the laws of their country and also the laws of their God. And whosoever of those who belonged to their band should reveal unto the world of their wickedness and their abominations, should be tried, not according to the laws of their country, but according to the laws of their wickedness, which had been given by Gadianton and Kishkumen. Now behold, it is these secret oaths and covenants which Alma commanded his son should not go forth unto the world, lest they should be a means of bringing down the people unto destruction. Now behold, those secret oaths and covenants did not come forth unto Gadianton from the records which were delivered unto Helaman; but behold, they were put into the heart of Gadianton by that same being who did entice our first parents to partake of the forbidden fruit. . . . Yea, it is that same being who put it into the heart of Gadianton to still carry on the work of darkness, and of secret murder; and he has brought it forth from the beginning of man even down to this time. And behold, it is he who is the author of all sin. And behold, he doth carry on his works of darkness and secret murder, and doth hand down their plots, and their oaths, and their covenants, and their plans of awful wickedness, from generation to generation according as he can get hold upon the hearts of the children of men. (Helaman 6:18, 21-26, 29-30.)

In light of this scripture, it is naive for us to think these things would not exist in our own generation. We know this is the last dispensation, the dispensation of the fulness of times. Surely Satan would not “pass” on this most important dispensation.

In Helaman 8:1 we learn that people in high places were members of the Gadianton band and secret combinations:

And now it came to pass that when Nephi had said these words, behold, there were men who were judges, who also belonged to the secret band of Gadianton, and they were angry, and they cried out against him, saying unto the people: Why do ye not seize upon this man and bring him forth, that he may be condemned according to the crime which he has done?

We have allegations to indicate that this is true of people in high places today in both the Church and the government who are leading this dual life. The secret combinations were mentioned all through the Book of Mormon. In Mormon 1:18-19 we read that these Gadianton robbers were still alive and well and functioning:

And these Gadianton robbers, who were among the Lamanites, did infest the land, insomuch that the inhabitants thereof began to hide up their treasures in the earth; and they became slippery, because the Lord had cursed the land, that they could not hold them, nor retain them again. And it came to pass that there were sorceries, and witchcrafts, and magics; and the power of the evil one was wrought upon all the face of the land, even unto the fulfilling of all the words of Abinadi, and also Samuel the Lamanite.

In Mormon 8:27 there is a prophecy that secret combinations will be among us in our time:

And it shall come in a day when the blood of saints shall cry unto the Lord, because of secret combinations and the works of darkness.

The extent of the evil that mankind will perpetrate on another is told in Moroni 9:10:

And after they had done this thing, they did murder them in a most cruel manner, torturing their bodies even unto death; and after they have done this, they devour their flesh like unto wild beasts, because of the hardness of their hearts; and they do it for a token of bravery.

Many of us have read this all of our lives and click our tongues at how awful it would be to live in such a time. Those victims with whom I have spoken testify to these things going on all around us today. In Ether we are told that they will exist amongst us, the gentiles, and we are also warned that we should do something about it:

And now I, Moroni, do not write the manner of their oaths and combinations, for it hath been made known unto me that they are had among all people, and they are had among the Lamanites. And they have caused the destruction of this people of whom I am now speaking, and also the destruction of the people of Nephi. And whatsoever nation shall uphold such secret combinations, to get power and gain, until they shall spread over the nation, behold, they shall be destroyed; for the Lord will not suffer that the blood of his saints, which shall be shed by them, shall always cry unto him from the ground for vengeance upon them and yet he avenge them not. Wherefore, O ye Gentiles, it is wisdom in God that these things should be shown unto you, that thereby ye may repent of your sins, and suffer not that these murderous combinations shall get above you, which are built up to get power and gain–and the work, yea, even the work of destruction come upon you, yea, even the sword of the justice of the Eternal God shall fall upon you, to your overthrow and destruction if ye shall suffer these things to be. Wherefore, the Lord commandeth you, when ye shall see these things come among you that ye shall awake to a sense of your awful situation, because of this secret combination which shall be among you; or wo be unto it, because of the blood of them who have been slain; for they cry from the dust for vengeance upon it, and also upon those who built it up. (Ether 8:20-24.)

In summary, we live in the last dispensation of the fulness of times and Satan is here with his secret combinations in all of the ugliness that existed in previous dispensations. The scriptures prophesy to that reality. I also believe that the scriptures cited and many others that could be quoted argue against our being passive about the problem. I don’t want to be known as an alarmist or a fanatic on the issue. Now that I have put what I have learned in writing to you, I feel the issue is in the right court. I hope to take a low profile on the subject and get on with the duties which I have been formally assigned. This is not to say I would not be willing to be of service. Over the last eighteen months I have acquired a compassionate love and respect for the victims who are fighting for the safety of their physical lives and, more importantly, their souls.

