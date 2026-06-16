foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Friar Tuck's avatar
Friar Tuck
4d

Restore Britains

‘RAPE GANG ENQUIRY’

What the governments have been hiding from you.

IT’S HORRIFIC !!!

https://www.restorebritain.org.uk/r?u=fHfyFn4hfPZRHziUiyUVowhW_T5O0eJ3oJmisljlpy-ZbVu1urIPGZolQv3mq8VOr0-cUBb-Jc83tB7AB-clHimfg8wv5Hw8HBuY61J_-feiCc1pda5GAaREfSTOumZ-T80U7aj-hBE0ZsEyIwU2nq4SRNbZcOfHxa_gJNBT6Hc-3erGkWwT2YW0LYuCKLFj&e=4b4189762e040f257543c2b20aa65beb&utm_source=restorebritain&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rgi_report_release&n=1

Reply
Share
maxine mcgill's avatar
maxine mcgill
4dEdited

I had been a victim of sexual abuse when I had been employed as a live-in domestic worker at 9 Drayton Gardens, South Kensington. The sexual abuse was by an uninvited male who my employer ROBIN SIMPSON QC had allowed into the house! The job as a live-in domestic worker had been advertised in The Lady magazine which had been distributed in all UK government employment offices including Middlesbrough's employment exchange in August 1973, where I had been given the magazine by an employment adviser who had told me to look at the job adverts for live-in domestic workers... However she didn't warn me that live-in domestic workers are not regulated! I was not protected by the local council in Kensington who have informed me that they had not interviewed and assessed ROBIN SIMPSON QC as an employer of live-in domestic helpers!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 foxblog3 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture