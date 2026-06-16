The UK Rang Gang Inquiry Report from Rupert Lowe, Sammy Woodhouse etc has now been published. Included here is pdf, executive summary and grok summary as well as an interview with Sammy.

Here it is…

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Also at https://static1.squarespace.com/static/6810978a41bbc42489eafa81/t/6a314bb1151e511944bd4421/1781615537601/The+Rape+Gang+Inquiry+Report.pdf

Executive Summary

The Rape Gang Inquiry examined the systematic targeting of vulnerable girls, overwhelmingly White British, by predominantly Muslim Pakistani gangs across towns and cities throughout the United Kingdom. The evidence put to the Inquiry confirms that this scandal constitutes one of the most horrendous failures in the history of the country. Organised networks of perpetrators built coordinated operations that transported victims between locations, supplied them with drugs and alcohol, recorded abuse for distribution and blackmail, and passed girls between multiple adult men. These crimes have been committed for decades, since the 1950s by Pakistanis in particular, and have affected every region of our nation.

The scale of the crimes committed is staggering. It has been previously established that, at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma.

The true number is probably higher. The perpetrators bear primary responsibility, yet the institutional failures that enabled them for decades must also be confronted. In court records and official inquiries, around 87% of those convicted in these group-based child sexual exploitation (‘CSE’) cases bore distinctively Muslim names.

The vast majority of men involved in these gangs were not convicted. Dr. Taj Hargey, an imam with the Oxford Islamic Congregation, believes the true proportion of gang members who are Muslims to be around 95%.

This figure far exceeds the Muslim share of the overall United Kingdom population. The overwhelming majority of the rape gang networks consisted entirely of men from Muslim backgrounds – predominantly of Pakistani heritage, although smaller groups from Somali, Iranian, Syrian, Turkish, and other Muslim origins were also involved.

The Inquiry heard harrowing testimony from survivors and their families. The method used to groom children typically followed the same process. Girls as young as 11 were initially befriended by a young Muslim man who then treated the young child like an adult and would then start providing them with alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes. After a few months the girls would then be collected from school gates, care homes, and streets in taxis. They were taken to houses, flats, restaurants, and hotels where they were raped repeatedly by groups of men, tortured, filmed for blackmail, and told they were “white trash” or “kuffar” who merited punishment. Many became pregnant while still children. Some miscarried under trauma, others endured coerced abortions, and some gave birth to children who were later removed by the state. We found that the same unspeakable crimes occurred in at least 149 local authority districts – close to 40% of all such districts across the United Kingdom (see page 14 for our full map). Survivors described daily rapes, “red rooms” of extreme torture, trafficking between cities, and institutional disbelief that compounded their suffering. Some girls were even trafficked to the Middle East where they would endure Islamic marriage.

The demographic and cultural drivers are clear. Perpetrators from Pakistani Muslim and other Muslim backgrounds operated under an honour- and shame-based clan code that treated non-Muslim girls, especially white working class girls, as property available for sexual use. This pattern was reinforced by eight theological and legal aspects of Islam. These include the doctrine of Muslim superiority drawn from Quranic verses that position Muslims at the top with a duty to correct non-believers. The gang members’ justification for their crimes can be found in the Islamic principles of loyalty and disavowal known as al-walā' wa-l-barā'. It demands enmity towards non-Muslims, the superiority of men over women, forced marriage combined with the absence of any fixed minimum age of consent, the perception of female sexuality as inherently dangerous, a system of sex slavery that authorises sexual relations with non-Muslim captives, and a religiously sanctioned social hierarchy that subjugates conquered non-Muslims. These elements, filtered through clannish immigrant sub-cultures, provided religious justification that enabled the systematic rape and even slaughter of White British girls.

Were Britain functioning effectively, these girls would have received considerable state protection. However, every one of our institutions failed them 8 catastrophically. Police forces ignored repeated reports, criminalised victims instead of perpetrators, destroyed evidence, and allowed known rapists to walk free on bail. Social care services undermined protective parents, placed children in trafficking hubs inside children’s homes, closed cases despite clear indicators of exploitation, and retaliated against whistleblowers. The NHS recorded genital injuries, multiple sexually transmitted infections in children as young as 13, pregnancies caused by rape, and suicide attempts, yet discharged victims back to their abusers without safeguarding referrals or trauma care. Schools observed older men collecting girls at the gates, heard disclosures of rape on school premises, and responded by excluding victims rather than protecting them. Taxi licensing authorities renewed permits for drivers who formed the logistical backbone of the networks and collapsed in the face of organised protests when basic safety measures were proposed.

Political failure lies at the heart of the scandal. Successive governments lacked the will to confront the ethnic and religious patterns. The Labour Party bears particular responsibility. It initially refused a public inquiry and only relented under pressure by ordering a process viewed with widespread scepticism.

Labour-dominated councils and MPs were briefed on the gangs long ago yet later denied knowledge. The party prioritised electoral reliance on Muslim voting blocs and then blocked or watered down inquiries, suppressed ethnicity data, and framed legitimate concerns as ‘far-right’ agitation. When finally forced to act, the Labour government produced a national inquiry whose tightly drawn terms of reference deliberately excluded systematic examination of the demographic, cultural, and religious drivers. The Conservative Party, while in government, continued with Labour’s approach and failed to impose mandatory ethnicity recording or launch a full statutory inquiry despite clear evidence from Rotherham and elsewhere. Scottish political parties have refused a dedicated inquiry and failed to record offender ethnicity. Political correctness, fear of accusations of racism, and fear of losing electoral support from certain demographics have taken precedence over the protection of British children.

Whistleblowers, parents, and survivors who came forward showed extraordinary courage, despite having been met in the past with disbelief and intimidation. The perpetrators operated with impunity because the state enabled them. The evidence now demands immediate and decisive action to eradicate the problem, deliver justice for the victims, and ensure these abhorrent crimes are eradicated from our shores.

We now have a clearer sense of the problem. There are a number of measures necessary to resolve them, up to and including considerable changes to our criminal justice system, the passage of legislation aimed at targeting specifically gang-based CSE, and a great amount of institutional overhaul.

Our detailed list of recommendations includes improved data recording on ethnoreligious patterns among offenders, far stronger sentencing, a comprehensive deportation effort, institutional accountability measures, multi-agency coordination, specialist training, enhanced safeguarding through greater family involvement, and closing the various gaps in British law through which so many victims fell.

Following the publication of this Report, we intend to release the full witness testimonies, gather additional survivor accounts, identify those responsible in Parliament, and begin civil and private legal actions to ensure maximal accountability

Grok Summary of Report

Summary of “The Rape Gang Inquiry Report” (published by Rupert Lowe MP / Restore Britain, June 2026):

Overview

This is an independent, survivor-led inquiry into the UK’s grooming/rape gangs scandal. It examines decades of organised child sexual exploitation (mainly group-based CSE) targeting vulnerable young girls, overwhelmingly White British, by networks of men — predominantly Muslim Pakistani heritage, with smaller involvement from other Muslim backgrounds.

The report estimates ~250,000 victims since the 1950s (likely higher), affecting nearly 40% of UK local authority districts (at least 149 areas).

Key Findings

Perpetrators: 87–95% of convicted offenders in analysed group-based cases had Muslim names/backgrounds, far out of proportion to the Muslim population. Crimes involved grooming with drugs/alcohol, gang rapes, trafficking between towns, torture, filming for blackmail, forced conversions, pregnancies, and extreme abuse (e.g., objects used violently). @RupertLowe10

Methods: Girls (often 11–15) were befriended, given substances, taken in taxis to houses/hotels, passed between men, and degraded with racial/religious slurs (”white trash”, “kuffar”).

Institutional Failures: Police, councils, social services, NHS, schools, and politicians repeatedly ignored or covered up evidence due to fear of racism accusations, political correctness, and electoral concerns over Muslim communities. Whistleblowers were silenced; data on ethnicity/religion was often not recorded.

Cultural/Religious Factors: The report highlights Pakistani clan honour/shame culture and specific Islamic theological elements (e.g., Muslim superiority, attitudes toward non-Muslims) as contributing drivers. It criticises multiculturalism and mass immigration (post-1948, accelerated under Blair) as root enablers.

Impact on Victims: Lifelong trauma, PTSD, addiction, self-harm, lost childhoods, and children born from rape. Harrowing survivor testimonies detail repeated daily rapes and institutional betrayal.

Conclusions

The scandal represents a massive state betrayal of British children. Authorities prioritised “community relations” over protecting vulnerable girls. The problem is described as ongoing and enabled by failed integration and ideological blindness.

Recommendations

Mandatory recording of offenders’ ethnicity/religion.

Much harsher sentences (life imprisonment as starting point, possible death penalty referendum for worst cases).

Mass deportations of foreign/permanent-resident offenders and enablers.

Institutional accountability, specialist training, and reforms to policing/social care.

Better victim support and private prosecutions where the state fails.

The report is positioned as a call to action for justice, stronger borders, and cultural change. It includes extensive victim/whistleblower testimonies and appendices.

twitter @RupertLowe10

Note: This is a partisan inquiry (led by Rupert Lowe of Restore Britain) and takes a strong stance against multiculturalism/Islam in this context. It builds on previous official reports like Rotherham but goes further in naming cultural/religious patterns.

Update 16 Jun

The SHOCKING Truth from the Grooming Gang Inquiry | Sammy Woodhouse INTERVIEW

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