Many people are not interested in hearing what Tommy Robinson has to say.

I get that.

I will say this. I think he is genuinely concerned for the victims and survivors of sexual abuse. He is also learning as he goes along and he recognises some of his faults and the problems of how people perceive him. I think he has mellowed. I think he is doing some very good work and that no-one is doing what he is doing to the extent he is doing it.

My prime concern is for the survivors, the victims, the children. Tommy Robinson is helping them.

If you have doubts about Tommy then watch Episode 3 first, with Sarah and how he now helps her. She wanted nothing to do with Tommy previously due to his politics, but she watched previous episodes of the Rape of Britain, rang him and asked to speak to him.

Sarah ran away at aged 13, I guess a decade or so ago, to live with a 42 year old man, her abuser. She was pregnant at 14. She received no help from social services or the police. What is going on in those organisations? Sarah wasn’t even interviewed by the 2013 Police investigation Operation Chalice into child abuse in Telford, despite having a thick Police file. The abuse now has been going on for generations, yet it still is going on with victims not being helped and perpetrators hardly being touched. Why?

Tommy helps Sarah to get some training to be able to help others.

In my 10 years experience of writing about child sexual abuse, then overwhelmingly what survivors want is to prevent other children having to go through what they themselves went through. This empowers her and is healing for her.

Clicking on the photos will open the videos in a new tab.

2022 Jan 29 Tommy Robinson The Rape Of Britain Episode 1 - Nicole's Story [1]

2022 May 10 Tommy Robinson The Rape of Britain: Episode 2 - The Family Business [2]

2022 Jun 26 Tommy Robinson The Rape Of Britain - Episode 3 - S.A.V.E [3]

2022 Sept 3 Tommy Robinson Rumble The Rape of Britain Episode 4 Ahmed Nawas [28]

If you want to see or help Sarah's organisation SAVE, Survivors of Abuse Violence and Exploitation, see this link... [4]

The Report of the Independent Inquiry Telford Child Sexual Exploitation was released on Jul 12 2022.

2022 Jul 12 Release of Crowther Report - Independent Inquiry – Telford Child Sexual Exploitation [25]

There is a racial element to this abuse that is undeniable. The aim should be to stop any child sexual abuse and trafficking, help the survivors and bring to justice the perpetrators. Why isn’t that happening? Tommy Robinson is trying to do something, whatever you think his motives are.

What are you doing?

Telford Abuse partial Timeline

1970's Organised abuse going back at least as far as 1970's

2013 May 10 BBC Operation Chalice: Child sex abuse case concludes [20]

2013 May 10 BBC Telford faces up to child sex abuse cases [23]

2013 May 10 Shropshire Star Telford gang is jailed for sexually abusing girls [22]

2013 May 22 Channel 4 Britain’s Sex Gangs: Tazeen Ahmad feature [21]

2016 Operation Chalice

2017 Dec 10 Independent British-Pakistani researchers say 84% of grooming gang members are Asian: ‘It’s very important we talk about it’ [18]

2018 Mar 11 Mirror Britain's 'worst ever' child grooming scandal exposed: Hundreds of young girls raped, beaten, sold for sex and some even KILLED [14]

2018 Mar 13 Shropshire Star Telford back in spotlight over child sex abuse claims [9]

2018 Mar 19 Shropshire Star West Mercia Police chief hits out at 'simply not true' claims regarding Telford sex abuse [6]

2020 Jan 6 Ella Cockbain, Waqas Tufail Failing victims, fuelling hate: challenging the harms of the ‘Muslim grooming gangs’ narrative [19]

2020 Dec Group-based Child Sexual Exploitation Characteristics of Offending [17]

2022 Jan 29 Tommy Robinson The Rape Of Britain - Nicole's Story [1]

2022 May 10 Tommy Robinson The Rape of Britain: Episode 2 - The Family Business [2]

2022 Jun 26 Tommy Robinson The Rape Of Britain - Episode 3 - S.A.V.E [3]

2022 Jul 12 Release of Crowther Report - Independent Inquiry – Telford Child Sexual Exploitation [25]

2022 Jul 12 BBC Telford child sex abuse went on for generations, inquiry finds [12]

[26a] Crowther Report Vol 1 pdf

[26b] Crowther Report Vol 2 pdf

[26c] Crowther Report Vol 3 pdf

[26d] Crowther Report Vol 4 pdf

[26e] Terms of Reference

2022 Jul 12 Shropshire Star Depraved brothers led Telford paedophile ring that groomed and prostituted young girls [7]

2022 Jul 12 ITV More than 1,000 children sexually exploited over decades by gangs of men, damning report finds [8]

2022 Jul 12 Guardian Over 1,000 children in Telford were sexually exploited, inquiry finds [11]

2022 Jul 12 BBC Telford child sexual exploitation inquiry: What do we know? [10]

2022 Jul 16 Mirror Exclusive:Telford child sex inquiry wasted 10 YEARS before stopping grooming gangs, says hero cop [13]

2022 Jul 25 Shropshire Star Counter protest promise if Tommy Robinson visits Telford [27]

wikipedia Telford child sexual exploitation scandal [24]

If you want to help Tommy's organisation see Urban Scoop News [5]

Links

[1] 2022 Jan 29 Tommy Robinson The Rape Of Britain - Nicole's Story https://rumble.com/vtkuam-the-rape-of-britan-nicoles-story.html

[2] 2022 May 10 Tommy Robinson The Rape of Britain: Episode 2 - The Family Business https://rumble.com/v146lzk-the-rape-of-britain-episode-2-family-business.html

[2a] https://gettr.com/streaming/p18r7hgf339

[3] 2022 Jun 26 Tommy Robinson The Rape Of Britain - Episode 3 - S.A.V.E https://rumble.com/v1a0n6m-the-rape-of-britain-episode-3-s.a.v.e.html

[4] SAVE www.savetelford.com Survivors of Abuse Violence and Exploitation and also stands for Support Advocacy and Victim Empowerment.

[5] Urban Scoop News Please support our work here, become a member of our production team, without your help we couldn't do this - https://urbanscoop.news/supportus/

[6] 2018 Mar 19 Shropshire Star West Mercia Police chief hits out at 'simply not true' claims regarding Telford sex abuse https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/telford/2018/03/19/west-mercia-police-chief-hits-out-at-simply-not-true-claims-regarding-telford-sex-abuse/

[7] 2022 Jul 12 Shropshire Star Depraved brothers led Telford paedophile ring that groomed and prostituted young girls https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/crime/2022/07/12/depraved-brothers-led-telford-paedophile-ring-that-groomed-and-prostituted-young-girls/

[8] 2022 Jul 12 ITV More than 1,000 children sexually exploited over decades by gangs of men, damning report finds https://www.itv.com/news/central/2022-07-12/what-is-the-telford-sexual-exploitation-independent-inquiry-who-is-tom-crowther

[9] 2018 Mar 13 Shropshire Star Telford back in spotlight over child sex abuse claims https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/crime/2018/03/13/telford-back-in-spotlight-over-child-sex-abuse-claims/

[10] 2022 Jul 12 BBC Telford child sexual exploitation inquiry: What do we know? https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-shropshire-62120539

[11] 2022 Jul 12 Guardian Over 1,000 children in Telford were sexually exploited, inquiry finds https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jul/12/over-1000-children-telford-sexually-exploited-inquiry-finds

[12] 2022 Jul 12 BBC Telford child sex abuse went on for generations, inquiry finds https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-shropshire-61983584

[13] 2022 Jul 16 Mirror Exclusive:Telford child sex inquiry wasted 10 YEARS before stopping grooming gangs, says hero cop https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/telford-child-sex-inquiry-wasted-27500446

[14] 2018 Mar 11 Mirror Britain's 'worst ever' child grooming scandal exposed: Hundreds of young girls raped, beaten, sold for sex and some even KILLED https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/britains-worst-ever-child-grooming-12165527

[15] Mirror Telford Abuse https://www.mirror.co.uk/all-about/telford-abuse

[16] ITV Telford Sex Abuse Inquiry https://www.itv.com/news/topic/telford-sex-abuse-inquiry

[17] 2020 Dec Group-based Child Sexual Exploitation Characteristics of Offending https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/944206/Group-based_CSE_Paper.pdf

[18] 2017 Dec 10 Independent British-Pakistani researchers say 84% of grooming gang members are Asian: 'It's very important we talk about it' https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/quilliam-grooming-gangs-report-asian-abuse-rotherham-rochdale-newcastle-a8101941.html archive https://archive.ph/3WPxJ

[19] 2020 Jan 6 Ella Cockbain, Waqas Tufail Failing victims, fuelling hate: challenging the harms of the ‘Muslim grooming gangs’ narrative https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/0306396819895727

[20] 2013 May 10 BBC Operation Chalice: Child sex abuse case concludes https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-shropshire-22379414

[21] 2013 May 22 Channel 4 Britain's Sex Gangs: Tazeen Ahmad feature https://web.archive.org/web/20130608052644/http://www.channel4.com/programmes/dispatches/articles/britains-sex-gangs-tazeen-ahmad-feature

[22] 2013 May 10 Shropshire Star Telford gang is jailed for sexually abusing girls https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/crime/2013/05/10/horror-of-telford-girls-sex-abuse-ordeal/

[23] 2013 May 10 BBC Telford faces up to child sex abuse cases https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-shropshire-22379415

[24] wikipedia Telford child sexual exploitation scandal https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telford_child_sexual_exploitation_scandal archive https://web.archive.org/web/20220727112039/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telford_child_sexual_exploitation_scandal

[25] Independent Inquiry – Telford Child Sexual Exploitation aka Crowther Inquiry https://www.iitcse.com/

[26a] Vol 1 https://www.iitcse.com/s/IITCSE-REPORT-VOLUME-ONE-848m.pdf

[26b] Vol 2 https://www.iitcse.com/s/IITCSE-REPORT-VOLUME-TWO-dpbx.pdf

[26c] Vol 3 https://www.iitcse.com/s/IITCSE-REPORT-VOLUME-THREE-jxts.pdf

[26d] Vol 4 https://www.iitcse.com/s/IITCSE-REPORT-VOLUME-FOUR-yybm.pdf

[26e] Terms of Reference https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5cc814eee8ba44aa938d883c/t/5d2859da1636a90001ba0c84/1562925531616/Terms+of+Reference.pdf

[27] 2022 Jul 25 Shropshire Star Counter protest promise if Tommy Robinson visits Telford

[28] 2022 Sept 3 Tommy Robinson Rumble The Rape of Britain Episode 4 Ahmed Nawas https://rumble.com/v1ii79i-the-rape-of-britain-episode-4-ahmed-nawas.html

cathyfoxblog social media links

CathyFoxBlog WordPress Blog https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/

Telegram FoxyFoxyWolf Channel https://t.me/wolfchannel2

Telegram Foxy Wolf Chat Group https://t.me/foxywolfchannelgroup

FoxyFox Substack Blog, email list

Gab https://gab.com/cathyfoxblog

Gab End Child Trafficking and Abuse https://gab.com/groups/47785

Odysee https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ACa7R1IDRwAF/

pingthread https://pingthread.com/author/CathyCathyFox

Publish0x https://www.publish0x.com/@cathycathy

Bastyon https://bastyon.com/foxyfoxy

RSS Feeds