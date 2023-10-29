foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EC's avatar
EC
Oct 31, 2023

The three golden rings appear to have scales, mainly visible on the left side of the image. I think they are Ouroboros serpents possibly portraying three devouring and rebirth cycles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Fox Blog
Kahalaqueen's avatar
Kahalaqueen
Oct 29, 2023

Just pray and know that we are with you and support you! Never stop reporting! We love your work! God bless you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 foxblog3 aka The Foxy Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture