Introduction

I began my journey of finding out about the extent of child abuse by means of freedom of information requests and then started blogging to release this information. I had thought that experts, academics and social services would step forward to analyse and put into context all the information that was getting released. However they did not, so I had to learn and analyse as well. Since then I have been a blogger for over ten years exposing and analysing child abuse, institutional child abuse, then mind control, then ritual abuse and then the brotherhood / illuminati. Most important to me are the many testimonies of survivors that I have been entrusted to hear and blog. My record speaks for itself for those who read the approximately 1100 posts made, and my journey in discovery of all this. Critics rarely read one post fully, never mind 1100.

I am being subjected to increasing levels of targeting, ad hominem attacks and harassment for telling survivors stories about child abuse and mind control. Up until now I have absorbed most of this negative energy. It is maybe time that some of this energy was reflected back to whoever and wherever it is from, in public, so that these negative forces can no longer can attack without consequence and so that the public is aware of these negative forces. This is a step in that direction.

This account on twitter recently sent me an unsolicited direct message. TwitterX Apoceclipse.

Symbolism Analysis

I checked the symbolism on the account and this is an enlarged picture of the symbolism associated with the account.

I could see a bull, maybe a pyramid, horns, twin pillars etc. so it looked as if it was an occult account, possibly satanic, so I asked two people more experienced in symbolism for their initial thoughts about the meanings of it. Thankyou to them.

Brief Decode 1

In the center, the bull head is a hint to both Baal and Apis

On top of his head, the Sun Disc of his mother, the goddess Hathor, that Apis often wears. But this sun is the Black Sun

The weird Thelemic hat of Crowley, with a full blown pentagram displayed on it

Next to it on both sides, the Freemasonic pillars Boaz and Joacin

A half hidden double cross that hints to the Sovereign Military. Knights Templar Orders. Sovereign Order of Jerusalem, for instance

Golden rings around that cross - meaning unknown

The Egyptian god images of Thoth

The zodiac circling around the whole thing

end of brief decode 1

Brief Decode 2

Moloch, Thoth

Ring of fire at the top, curious if that has anything to do this this: “I will be an encircling wall of fire for it—oracle of the Lord—and I will be the glory in its midst.” Expansion on the Themes of the First Three Visions. Zechariah 2:9 NABRE

Two Pillars - Freemasonry

Pyramid on the head with an inverted pentagram

Much symbology from Goetia - Book of Enoch, King Solomon

Looks to be the cross of Salem on his forehead

Astrological symbols

Definitely satanic

end of brief decode 2

Thanks to these people for their decodes.

Further Analysis with benefit of the Initial Brief Decodes

This is just my thoughts with the benefit of information from the above brief decodes. It could be wrong, I am open to more interpretations.

The two figures appear to be Thoth and Horus…

Thoth

Horus

The silvery cross pictured here…

…appears to be an elaborate Cross of Salem, partially hidden.

The cross reserved for the insignia of the supreme leadership of our Order is the Cross of Salem, sometimes referred to as the Papal Cross, because it is borne by the Pope on special ceremonial occasions. The upright beam is crossed by three horizontal beams, the upper and lower shorter than the middle one. When in purple enamel, and edged with gold, it is the insignia of the Grand Master and of Past Grand Masters. It is not only the insignia of the Grand Master and Past Grand Masters of the Grand Encampment of Knights Templar of the United States, but the same cross, placed on a slant, is the insignia of the Sovereign Grand Commander of the Supreme Council of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite. The Crosses of Templary [3]

However the bottom of Cross of Salem appears to have a 3/4 circle of silver or a G added to it.

Gold Cross

Not sure on the gold cross whose upper right half is absent, nor the 3 gold rings.

Pyramid / thelemic hat has a downward pointing pentacle, I would tend towards a pyramid.

Pillars of freemasonry - Boaz and Jachin representative of King Solomon’s temple [5].

Signs of the Zodiac with apex of pyramid pointing to between Pisces and Aries

Not sure about small symbols on outer ring.

The bull head itself has echoes of demons Moloch / Baal and Apis…

…but not sure why horns appear so metallic.

The ring of fire had me confused for a while but it is most probably a sun disc between the horns, similar to the one with Apis, but indicating a ring of fire eclipse, with the moon in front of the sun.

This would fit perhaps with the Apoceclipse name on the account.

If you count the rings / circles…

The sun, the moon, the pyramid circle, the 3 gold rings, the salem cross ring, the bulls nose ring, the circles on Horus and Thoth, the 4 gold button circles and the zodiac circle - the number of circles / rings is 13.

Concluding Thoughts

Freemasonic and satanic, luciferian imagery.

There was an strange direct message sent to me from this account. Without me even replying, the account then blocked me, so I cannot check out their account and the message has disappeared.

Very odd and worrying behaviour.

Why is this satanic account contacting me, then blocking me?

Why now?

Who is behind it?

Disturbing.

This is a tiny part of the attacks levelled towards people who expose child abuse in the system.

Links

[1] TwitterX Apoceclipse https://twitter.com/Apoceclipse0510

[3] Knights Templar The Crosses of Templary http://www.knightstemplar.org/KnightTemplar/articles/20100124.htm

[4] https://witchesandpagans.com/pagan-culture-blogs/paganistan/the-flame-between-the-horns.html

[5] https://web.archive.org/web/20230410193522/https://freemasonrymatters.co.uk/index.php/those-mysterious-pillars-boaz-and-jachin/

