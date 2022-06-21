A man says that he is Arthur Knight and definitely not Nicholas Rossi who is wanted in the US for rape. "Knight" is due in Court in Glasgow on July 7th and has already managed to delay extradition to the US for 6 months.

It is difficult to understand why he dies it…

Facial match…see above Photos [UT31]

Tattoo scars were matched - "Knight" was arrested whilst in hospital on Dec 13 by Police Scotland and Interpol which used tattoo scars to discover his true identity who confirmed the remains of his tattoos [UT31]

DNA evidence linking him to the 2008 crime [UT30]

So what is happening? Either police and justice system are incompetently allowing delay or there is corruption. There is no need for this delay.



He is suspected of committing a string of other assaults across America.

In Rhode Island at least four women filed police reports against him related to alleged incidents in 2010 and 2011 [UT31]

Massachusetts Abduction and sexual assault attempt [UT30

Ohio Offences 2008, 2017

Oprem Utah County Rape

Rossi has posted abusive content and identifying information about a woman who alleges she was sexually abused by Bob Dylan in the 60s, aged 12. [UT27]

FBI had a warrant for his arrest on charges of defrauding his foster dad, taking out credit cards in his name and running up debts of more than £146,000. [UT31]

Miscellaneous other conman type fraud, etc

He has used many aliases... Nicholas Rossi if that is his real name is also known as Nicholas Alahverdian aka Nicholas Brown Knight, Arthur Knight, Nicholas Alahverdian, Rossi, Nicholas Brown, Arthur Brown, Adam Smith, Professor Alistair Jones, Nicholas Alahverdian Rossi, Nicholas Edward Rossi, Nicholas Alahverdian-Rossi, Nick Alan, Nicholas Brown, Arthur Brown, Arthur Knight.

Perhaps even more bizarrely Rossi is connected in some way to the events to the Mormon ritual abuse scandal in Utah where much ritual abuse has been exposed by witnesses going to high levels in the Mormon Church. 2022 Jun 19 foxblog1 Utah Ritual Abuse [UT41].

There is much information on the case from a freedom of information request. One link has expired but Last American Vagabond have made them available on this link Mormon Ritual Abuse Scandal Freedom of Information download zip [UT369]

Also information is available on these blogs, though some is paywalled.

Substack Jenny Hatch [UT5]

Healthy Families No More Secrets [UT3]

and check for more sources here [UT41]

I am not sure yet what the full connection is to the Mormon ritual abuse scandal as there is so much information to read and review. It has been linked by Utah County Attorney, Mike Leavitt who himself is a suspect in the ritual abuse!! It could even be that Mike Leavitt could be trying to deflect attention away from himself. I am not sure but I am researching, something that I would urge others to do as the survivors and Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith and his team could do with some global support.

There are also pictures of Rossi with Mike Pence and East Providence Mayor Bob Da Silva.

Also add to the mix, the ritual abuse suspect and Utah County Attorney Mike Leavitt is due for reelection very soon.... We need more diggers and bloggers on that Mormon ritual abuse.

There is loads more on Rossi as well - he faked his own death, he outed someone who said she was victim of abuse of Bob Dylan, he was nearly adopted by former state representative Brian Coogan, scamming Canadian food personality Nafsika Antypas of $30,000 and more, see the timeline.

Timeline Rossi

Date unknown: Failure to register as a sex offender in Rhode Island. Accused of separate attack which allegedly saw him kidnap and sexually assault a woman [UT30]

Date unknown: Accused of similar abduction and sexual assault attempt in Massachusetts [UT30]

He's suspected of committing a string of other assaults in both states, as well as Rhode Island, where at least four women filed police reports against him related to alleged incidents in 2010 and 2011 [UT31]

c.1987 Rossi born [UT32]

2000 Former state representative Brian Coogan, 51, was charmed by Alahverdian in 2000, while he was working as a politician and Alahverdian was volunteering as an errand boy at the state house. claimed to be sexually and physically victimized in foster care - and moved to give him a permanent family after Alahverdian 'begged me to adopt him' shortly after they met. On the day he was in court to begin adoption proceedings, Coogan said he overheard Alahverdian threatening a social worker, saying: 'I'll tell them you abused me, that you hit me.' A judge later talked Coogan and his wife out of it, warning that he was 'manipulative' and prone to stealing peoples' identities. [UT30]

2008: Convicted of sexual assault in Dayton, Ohio of "public indecency and sexual imposition" after an 'encounter' with a fellow student at Sinclair Community College in Dayton. [UT30]

2008 September he allegedly raped a 21 year old ex-girlfriend in Orem, Utah - the allegation that led to his arrest in December 2021, after the case was reopened in 2020 [UT30] UT31] He befriended girl on MySpace in 2008 and later attacked, Utah County District Attorney David Leavitt told DailyMail.com [UT30] Later in 2020 Jul DNA links him to 2008 sex attack in Orem, Utah - the charge which ultimately led to his discovery in Scotland [UT30]

2010 Nov Arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend in his Rhode Island apartment after they quarreled over a guest's crying child [UT30]

2010 Dec A woman went on a dinner date with Alahverdian that turned sour after she rebuffed his advances. He ordered her to give him $200 and took away her phone [UT30]

2011 April An arrest warrant was issued for Alahverdian in 2011 for violating a restraining order obtained by his then-wife. [UT30]

2013 Alahverdian claimed in a 2013 civil lawsuit that the 2008 Dayton Ohio charges of "public indecency and sexual imposition" stemmed from accusations he masturbated in a hallway of Sinclair Community College. He is on on the Ohio sex offenders' registry. [UT30]

2017 Alahverdian divorced his second wife after less than two years of marriage, and is also said to owe her $52,000. Both of his former spouses took out restraining orders against him after their marriage ended. [UT30]

2017 Fraud in Ohio. Former foster mom in same state accused Alahverdian of $200,000 scam which saw him allegedly take out fake credit cards and loans in her husband's name [UT30]

2017 Complaint of a domestic nature to police in Essex in 2017 in relation to Rossi. [UT29]

2020 Case reopened of 2008 rape [UT30]

2020 Feb c.20 Married Miranda in Bristol [UT27]

2020 He went on the run after police began closing in on him over other fraud and sex crime allegations. He wrote and published his own obituary that said he died of cancer and his ashes were scattered at sea. [UT30]

2020 Feb 29 fakes his own death of lymphoma, with unnamed 'widow' claiming Alahverdian had been buried at sea. [UT30] [UT31]

2020 early. Alahverdian began scamming Canadian food personality Nafsika Antypas out of about $30,000 US around the time of his purported passing. [UT31]

2020 Jul DNA links him to 2008 sex attack in Orem, Utah - the charge which ultimately led to his discovery in Scotland [UT30] [UT31]

2021 Rossi moved to Glasgow with wife [UT31]

2021 Dec 13 Arrested at hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, while intubated with COVID on suspicion of Utah sex attack [UT30] Police Scotland said of the hospital swoop: “Officers arrested a 34-year-old man in Glasgow on Monday, December 13, in connection with an international arrest warrant". [UT32] He was arrested December 13 by Interpol, which used tattoo scars to discover his true identity. [UT31]

2021 Dec 23 A spokesman for the Crown Office in Scotland said: “Arthur Knight appeared via videolink from QEUH on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in relation to extradition proceedings for the US". [UT32]

2021 Dec 24 Discharged himself from hospital home to his address in West End Park Street in Glasgow [UT29]

2022 Jan Set to be extradited back to the US, where Alahverdian is almost certain to face further fraud charges for faking his own death in February 2020 [UT30]

2022 Jan 10 Scottish Sun CATCH ME IF FLU CAN Fugitive wanted by Interpol in USA arrested at Glasgow hospital – after cheating death from Covid Rossi aka Knight — admitted to the QEUH early last month — was arrested following a ward swoop. [UT32]

2022 Jan 20 Thurs Rossi on bail but was arrested again for missing an extradition hearing that day [UT30]

2022 Jan 21 Speaking at the hearing on Friday, Procurator Fiscal Jennifer Johnston said Rossi's bail should be revoked as he posed "a significant flight risk". [UT29] Nicholas Brown Knight, but when he was arrested in QEUH he was said to be using the name Arthur Knight [UT29]

2022 Jan 21 Mail FBI fugitive, 34, who faked his death and fled US to Scotland disguised as an eccentric Panama-hat wearing university professor to flee sex assault charges is due to appear in court as he faces extradition to US [UT30] Nicholas Alahverdian An American fugitive who faked his death and fled to Scotland - only to be foiled due to Covid - attempted to hide his true identity by pretending to be an eccentric Panama hat-wearing university professor from Bristol, but was arrested again on Thursday for missing an extradition hearing

2022 Jan 22 Glasgow Live Man accused of faking own death before hiding in Scotland to escape sex charges appears in court [UT29] Rossi remanded in custody, from Rhode Island? Nicholas Rossi, he denied it.

2022 Feb 10 Procedural hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on February 10 [UT29]

2022 Feb 13 Daily Record Nicholas Rossi's rambling phone call claiming FBI and Scots cops framed him [UT38]

2022 Feb 17 Full hearing on whether the man should be extradited meant to have been held at the court on February 17. [UT29]

2022 Mar 1 Mail American fraudster ‘who faked his own death then fled to Scotland’ uses a hammy British accent to insist he’s an Englishman called Arthur Knight – and invites anyone who doesn’t believe him round for a CUP OF TEA [UT31] Rossi

2022 Apr 21 Sky Nicholas Rossi: Extradition hearing delayed for man who denies being US sex case fugitive [UT40]

2022 May 29 Daily Record Fugitive US sex offender published identity of alleged sex abuse victim on sick website [UT27] Rossi

2022 Jun 10 Daily Record American sex offender begs for £25,000 so he can fight to stay in Scotland under his fake identity [UT28] Rossi

2022 Jun 12 Sky Brother-in-law of US fugitive sex offender Nicholas Rossi believes he is trying to delay court case [UT39]

2022 Jun 12 Lift the Veil Video: Utah Ritual Abuse Case – David Leavitt Caught in a Lie [UT26]

2022 Jun 19 foxblog1 Utah Ritual Abuse [UT41]

2022 Jun 21 foxblog1 Rapist Suspect linked to Mormon Ritual Abuse Scandal Still Delaying Extradition from Glasgow to US [UT42]

Gallery of Rossi pics

Also posted on wordpress https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/06/21/rapist-suspect-linked-to-mormon-ritual-abuse-scandal-still-delaying-extradition-from-glasgow-to-us/

If anyone can make the FOI released documents from pictures to text and searchable that would be a great help – Mormon Ritual Abuse Case Freedom of Information download zip [UT369]

Previous Post in Mormon Series 2022 Jun 19 foxblog1 Utah Ritual Abuse

UT1 - Utah Ritual Abuse substack [UT41] wordpress [UT41]

Update for more information see https://floodlit.org/a/a893/

Nicholas Alahverdian

Nicholas Alahverdian (1987 – ) was an LDS church member in Rhode Island and Orem, Utah; allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman in Rhode Island in 2006; she told Floodlit in 2025 that she reported to Mormon officials, and that two missionaries overheard; Alahverdian was convicted in two rape trials in 2025.

“The guilt is heavy because [...] I may have been one of the first of his victims, if not the first. [...] He is a monster. It sickens me that not only did everyone turn a blind eye, but he went on to become a member at other LDS churches when the whole point of alerting the church was to excommunicate him and that hadn’t been done.”

— Abuse survivor, 2025

Nicholas Alahverdian, AKA Nicholas Rossi or Arthur Knight, was a Mormon church member in Rhode Island and in Orem, Utah. While he may have participated actively in the church at different times, multiple alleged victims of sexual abuse by Alahverdian said he feigned religious devotion in order to gain their trust. Floodlit is seeking more information in this case; in the interest of public safety and in an effort to help abuse survivors heal, we’ve decided to share facts about Alahverdian here.

Alahverdian reportedly met a woman at a Mormon singles event in Rhode Island and married her in 2010. They were married for about six months. Their marriage involved allegations of domestic violence, including a no-contest plea by Alahverdian to simple assault.

Thanks to your support, Floodlit was able to provide assistance in 2025 to an alleged victim of Alahverdian by helping her find and contact a person who could corroborate aspects of their account to investigators. She later told an online forum poster who mentioned Floodlit, “Thank you again for recommending floodlit! I have gotten a lot of great leads since I have reached out to them! So grateful!”

If you knew Alahverdian, or if you are or know an abuse survivor in this case, please contact us.

—

Nicholas Alahverdian: Alleged abuse timeline

Date unknown: Accused of abduction and sexual assault attempt in Massachusetts.

Approximately 2005 or 2006: Baptized in the Mormon church in Rhode Island.

February 2006: Allegedly sexually assaults a 19-year-old woman in Rhode Island, she later tells Floodlit, saying Alahverdian held her captive in his apartment for two or three days. She told Floodlit that she disclosed the abuse to Mormon church leaders in Providence or Warwick, and that two local LDS missionaries overheard the conversation. Floodlit is seeking more information on church officials’ response to the abuse allegations.

2008: Convicted of two sexual assaults Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio.

September 2008: Allegedly rapes an ex-girlfriend in Orem, Utah. Later arrested in December 2021 for the alleged rape.

2009: Allegedly stalks ex-girlfriend in Rhode Island after returning to state and failing to register as a sex offender.

2010-11: Four women in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, file complaints against him. One was his first wife.

2015: Marries second wife in Ohio; she complains of abuse and they divorce after seven months.

2017: Accused of fraud after allegedly taking out $200,000 in credit cards and loans under his foster parent’s name in Ohio. He allegedly rapes a woman in Essex, England, the same year.

February 2020: Allegedly attempts to fake his own death of lymphoma, with unnamed ‘widow’ claiming Alahverdian had been buried at sea. In July, DNA links him to alleged 2008 sex attack in Orem, Utah.

December 2021: Arrested at hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, while intubated with COVID on suspicion of Utah sex attack.

2024: Alahverdian was extradited from Scotland to face charges of rape in Utah.

2025: Alahverdian was convicted in two separate rape trials.

Have any info on this Mormon sex abuse case? Contact us.

April 13, 2026: Floodlit is in urgent need of financial support as we prepare to release an special investigative report this month. Please donate if you’re able, and tell a friend! We are 100% supported by readers like you. Thank you so much for your support!

For more information see https://floodlit.org/a/a893/

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Updated 2026 April 19

Links

[UT3] 2022 Jun 13 Healthy Families No More Secrets https://healthyfamilies.life/2022/06/13/no-more-secrets/

[UT5] Substack Jenny Hatch

[UT26] 2022 Jun 12 Lift the Veil Video: Utah Ritual Abuse Case - David Leavitt Caught in a Lie

[UT27] 2022 May 29 Daily Record Fugitive US sex offender published identity of alleged sex abuse victim on sick website https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/fugitive-sex-offender-published-identity-27092023

[UT28] 2022 Jun 10 Daily Record American sex offender begs for £25,000 so he can fight to stay in Scotland under his fake identity https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/american-sex-offender-begs-25000-27198935

[UT29] 2022 Jan 22 Glasgow Live Man accused of faking own death before hiding in Scotland to escape sex charges appears in court https://www.glasgowlive.co.uk/news/glasgow-news/man-accused-faking-death-before-22840624

[UT30] 2022 Jan 21 Mail FBI fugitive, 34, who faked his death and fled US to Scotland disguised as an eccentric Panama-hat wearing university professor to flee sex assault charges is due to appear in court as he faces extradition to US https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10426915/FBI-fugitive-34-faked-death-fled-Scotland-disguised-professor.html

[UT31] 2022 Mar 1 Mail American fraudster 'who faked his own death then fled to Scotland' uses a hammy British accent to insist he's an Englishman called Arthur Knight - and invites anyone who doesn't believe him round for a CUP OF TEA https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10565963/US-fraudster-faked-death-fled-Scotland-insists-Englishman-named-Arthur-Knight.html

[UT32] 2022 Jan 10 Scottish Sun CATCH ME IF FLU CAN Fugitive wanted by Interpol in USA arrested at Glasgow hospital – after cheating death from Covid https://www.thescottishsun.co.uk/news/scottish-news/8261518/interpol-fugitive-arrested-glasgow-hospital/

[UT38] 2022 Feb 13 Daily Record Nicholas Rossi's rambling phone call claiming FBI and Scots cops framed him https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/nicholas-rossi-says-fbi-cops-26215912

[UT39] 2022 Jun 12 Sky Brother-in-law of US fugitive sex offender Nicholas Rossi believes he is trying to delay court case https://news.sky.com/story/nicholas-rossi-extradition-hearing-delayed-for-man-who-denies-being-us-sex-case-fugitive-12595413

[UT40] 2022 Apr 21 Sky Nicholas Rossi: Extradition hearing delayed for man who denies being US sex case fugitive https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/brother-law-fugitive-sex-offender-27208975 extradition Scheduled for July 7

[UT41] 2022 Jun 19 cathyfoxblog Utah Ritual Abuse https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/06/19/utah-ritual-abuse/

[UT42] 2022 Jun 21 cathyfoxblog Rapist Suspect linked to Mormon Ritual Abuse Scandal Still Delaying Extradition from Glasgow to US https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/06/21/rapist-suspect-linked-to-mormon-ritual-abuse-scandal-still-delaying-extradition-from-glasgow-to-us/

[UT369] Mormon Ritual Abuse Case Freedom of Information download zip https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/wetransfer_hamblin_2022-06-13_1642.zip