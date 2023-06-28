To understand the Luciferians who are in charge of the world and the child trafficking networks The Five Child trafficking Networks of the Illuminati [2], we need to study what they believe and why they believe it. Some people shy away from studying them, as they want nothing to do with what they perceive as evil, and prefer to live in a bubble of ignorance, but it is only by learning what they believe and why, that we can understand them and work out methods to stop them. Chuck Swindoll explains some of what the illuminati actually believe and how it relates to and explains what they do.

After the introduction, this video of slides can be watched, or just click on a slide and stop and read it. I have included a useful but obviously imperfect autotranscript which I do not have time to reformat, below my further comments after the video.

Summary

The bloodlines believe they are actually related to Lucifer, that they are derived from Cain and that Lucifer is the father of Cain. They have no compassionate genes in their DNA, and admire deception, lies, stealing, death and sacrifices. They instil these attributes into their children by rituals, rapes, betrayals and sacrifices, who are then more susceptible to manipulation and control.

The fourth dimensional beings, demons such as Lucifer and offspring to varying degrees dependent on the actual genes and DNA, feed and get energy from the electromagnetic fields that humans emit. They can shapeshift visual form and see us as fodder for them. They prefer the energy of children. They like causing pain, as the electrromagnetic energy is stronger. It also produces the adrenochrome which when the blood is drunk, gives them an intense high which they get addicted to. They thus love to

deceive

rape children, torture children, kill children and eat children.

use and instil fear from psyops such as 911, climate change and coronavirus, which they mix with proganda and reality.

take energy from children

-

One of the things that has been hidden from most people is that the heart has many neurons, and the electromagnetic field extends for several feet, and that is one method by which we can sense and communicate with each other.

more on Heartmath Science of the Heart Energetic Communication [3]

Does this explain the behaviour of Joe Biden? #VampireJoe feeding off childrens electromagnetic field?

Hi my name is Chuck Swindoll and I wrote this and before we get going I just wanted to mention to everyone the reason

why I did this I think a lot of people

really wonder why these people act like

this why these people sacrifice children

why they are all pedophiles why they

worship a demon basically and and I

think that there’s a lot of people that

are not okay with just the answer of

well they’re just sick or well they’re

just psychologically deranged which they

are and and I I wanted to present some

substance to what they’re doing and why

they’re doing it because there is a real

biology behind this there is a real

science behind this that they are taking

advantage of they there’s a real

understanding fundamental understanding

of human beings at every level body mind

and spirit and these people have

capitalized on the information that they

have had for thousands and thousands and

thousands and thousands of years these I

mean I’m gonna get into it here but

these slides are gonna help folks

understand just how pernicious these

people are ruthless they are ruthless

hunters and they are completely self

consumed – I mean totally self consumed

and there’s no saving these folks these

folks are died – the wool Luciferian

Satanist they have completely given

themselves to this cult and there’s no

there’s no turning back and they never

will stop and so the best thing we can

do as human beings is we can educate

ourselves as to what they’re doing and

why they’re doing it because you’ve got

to understand and know your enemy if

you’re ever going to overcome or defeat

your enemy you you absolutely have to

understand them fundamentally and so

because I never see this kind of

information on the internet except in

just just sporadic pockets that I’ve

been looking through for years and years

now I thought if I could put it all

together in a way that I understand it

maybe it’ll help a lot of folks and the

best thing I think everyone can do is

just take the whole of what I’ve written

and just consider it and that I guess is

a good place to start with this warning

this this recording isn’t for kids this

recording it’s just gonna frighten

children and it’s gonna really challenge

it’s gonna have some challenging words

in it so there’s no gory pictures or

anything like that it just it’s really

difficult words to hear and it’s not for

kids okay so the slide content is here

I’m not gonna read every one of these

the reason why I put those there was

that if some of this stuff gets too

heavy or gets just over the line for you

just skip to the next slide this isn’t a

book it I didn’t make this like you

would make a wall or learn math it’s not

one thing builds upon the other you can

actually read these slides individually

and they they pretty much stand on their

own now I’ve grouped the ones that are

similar content together obviously and

so those are the ones that are a number

of different slides but then there’s

also a number of them that are just a

single slide that that will hold its own

so if there’s anything that you just

can’t tolerate reading or just as too

much for you especially when we get into

the 20s just skip to the next one

because there’s some really good

information about the biology of ritual

murder and then the appropriate human

response which i think is applicable to

anyone no matter what you believe no

matter what you know if you’re a human

being and don’t like killing and

murdering and hunting down children you

would you would go along with the kind

of thing I’m gonna say at the end of

this

slide 1 the purpose of this essay

is threefold and strewn throughout this

document one exposed the Luciferian cult

the science and biology behind its human

sacrifice rituals and the psychology

which drives them to expose how

Luciferians have influenced the West

since the beginning and how that relates

to number one three offer a self

responsible internally driven response

to rid of these parasites and the red

herrings they have foisted upon humanity

slide to life eats life on this planet

that’s the way it works around here

trees grow greenest at the cemetery the

slowest gazelle is caught first and

feeds the lion cub the forest fire

brings forth new growth the death

becoming life reciprocal is one of the

most difficult

to accept in all of nature we are

natural conscious creatures so we are

aware both life and death is within us

yin-yang this raw aspect of ourselves

must be accorded or will become a source

of anxiety and the mind will become

vulnerable to false impressions this

essay is a study of Leviathan the master

of false impressions and the people who

worship it and I’ll just make mention

before I go to slide 3 that middle

sentence there or a few sentences that

there’s a great DVD by Joseph dr. Joseph

Campbell called Methos it’s a DVD set

and he really helps folks come into a

chord with this life-and-death principle

that we have within us dr. Campbell

doesn’t an outstanding job of helping

people come into a corridor that without

having to believe anything but just

through your own innate understanding

okay slide 3 there is much concern these

days about luciferianism and child

sacrifice due to the emerging

discoveries of this heinous activity

rife within the ranks of global banking

political leadership and the Vatican all

realms of power on earth take part it’s

time we dissect this human consuming

belief system before the Luciferians

take over the planet and with them human

potential ask yourself was it really a

fruit Adam and Eve ate that day in Eden

or is the story referencing something

much deeper in the human psyche further

is the version of Eden taught to you

the actual story or is it a red herring

the Luciferians have their version of

Eden and I’ve never had to put exactly

like I do because I have not heard or

read a person yet who has connected the

dots like I have so maybe my thoughts

about this stuff will act as a

serendipitous disenchanting agent for

our planetary plight I’ll say this

hearing the Luciferian version of Eden

for me was in fact an experience of

Satori it clarified their lies it

connected the dots and most importantly

it helped to explain their extremely

anti human motivations and behaviors

throughout history and even today slide

five Luciferians have

run the world since organized human

history began they have been steering

and shaping the planetary cultural

vector since long before the United

States Rome or even the Egyptians this

cult goes way back it’s also known as

the old religion they have maintained

direct contact with a fourth dimensional

being known as Lucifer for thousands of

years Lucifer is a parasitic genderless

phantasmagoria it has been

anthropomorphized into human

recognizable forms and names throughout

time and all over the world it and a

legion of other 4th dimensional beings

like it have been pilfering the human

race since the beginning Luciferians

communicate directly with Lucifer

through the ritual practice of child

sacrifice this practice to evoke and

convene with Leviathan originated in the

cult of Baal Baal is just a name for

Leviathan or Lucifer or Moloch these are

all referencing the same energy the cult

of Baal which is the oldest cult ever

established on this planet is the

ancient precursor to luciferianism

luciferianism I personally consider

simply a formalized and highly organized

cult of Baal slide 6 luciferianism is

both a religion and a bloodline Satanism

is a lower echelon of luciferianism for

those outside the bloodline and wealth

prerequisites to qualify as a true

Luciferian money can buy you into the

Luciferian cult but only bloodline

accesses leadership the highest ranks in

the Luciferian cult are not voted in

they are bestowed rank through female

genetic lineage carefully steered by the

cult through select breeding within the

blue blood family lines like a king’s

executive rulership is stowed to his

firstborn son it’s a similar idea in

luciferianism but like the Jews it’s the

female who carries the genetic that

counts Luciferians involve thirteen plus

one hidden royal bloodline families

instead of just one family ruling like

an imperial

kingly monarchy Luciferians have many at

the top so it’s a bit more complicated

and integrates many more ranking members

there is much disagreement and

infighting and personal agenda between

the families but they all follow a

singular agenda and that is to control

and rule the planet here’s a list of the

families

you’re gonna recognize a number of these

astor Bundy Collins de Pont Freeman

Kennedy Lee Anne Asus Reynolds

rockefeller rothschild Russell Van Dyne

and Merovingian slide 7 the Merovingian

line is the most secretive of all the

Luciferian families they wield the most

power as they carry the purest satanic

genetic I’ll refer back to that

throughout this slideshow the popular

artist marina abramovic claims to be

from the Merovingian bloodline

in fact she outranks Bill Clinton who is

actually a rockefeller names are changed

in luciferianism to hide the true

identities of the individuals or

virtually every name in US Congress

would be one of those 14 families and it

would be obvious a coup has been

pilfering the USA since its inception

more information on the families can be

found in a 1995 PDF by Fritz springmeyer titled bloodlines of the

Illuminati it is available for free on

the internet and I highly recommend it

it’s 300 pages so it’s not a short read

but it’s really good

Luciferians traced their bloodlines back

all the way past the Amalekites who

practiced in these same cannibalistic

humans sacrificing rituals bloodlines

are desperately important to these

people because the blood carries

Lucifer’s energy they must keep the

genetic pure from us normies

quote-unquote who are not from the blue

bloodline of satan understand these

child murder and cultists believe they

are direct descendants of the bloodline

of cain as in the book of Genesis Cain

and Abel the twin sons of Eve as we all

know Kane murder table slide 8

Luciferians believed Lucifer was

literally the father of Cain and Adam

the father of Abel according to them Eve

had intercourse twice that day once with

the demagogue and once with a human she

became pregnant with twin boys the key

obfuscation in the biblical story is

Eve’s

boys had different male progeny Lucifer

was the first to have intercourse with

Eve and then Adam Luciferians believed

the line of Cain this is really critical

that you understand this folks

Luciferians believe the line of Cain

carries the original genetics of

Leviathan not a Leviathan the Leviathan

meaning Satan itself they believe

physical sex is essential as physical

action carries with it life energies and

motivations captured within the DNA just

like consciousness consciousness is the

scenic women of human biology

so unlike Abel Cain did not inherent

living DNA from his father he inherited

dead DNA from a demon Kane was missing

the human aspect from his psyche life

force in other words Cain had no

conscience within his motivation to

action he was like a lion or wolf a

ruthless killer was sharp instincts to

hunt down and kill without remorse Cain

carried a predatory proclivity inherited

from his father which was not anchored

in compassionate counterbalance like his

brother the core of human heart is love

that’s probably one of the most

important slides in this entire

slideshow slide 9 Luciferians do not

foster the compassionate aspect as love

is absent from leviathans DNA Satan is

not human so it’s seed did not offer

natural human DNA to match Eve this is

why they foster a bloodthirsty deceiving

sadistic characteristic of themselves

humanists the compassionate aspect is

abused out of them and replaced with

deception they identify was Satan

through a lack of compassion

lack of humaneness playing deceptions

upon the world they take pride in this

the murdering death craving controlling

attitude of cane is regarded as the

supreme motivation to action not love

not compassion the more greed the better

the more lies the better the more pain

the better the more sacrifices the more

power inherited they believe Lucifer’s

blood flows through them so demonic

qualities are to be nurtured you see

folks this is why they do what they do

slide 10 like the Gnostic point-of-view

Luciferians believe a demagogue lucifer

created the world and like an agnostic

they believe the originator God ultimate

reality that we just know that to be an

unknowable force passed Leviathan passed

time passed space pass any tangible

reality non reality that can be cognized

so the originator to them is irrelevant

do as thou wilt it’s one of the verses

in the Satanic Bible do as thou wilt

shall be the whole of the law the Apple

in the Eden story is a metaphor which

hides the secret of eternal life and has

nothing to do with sin human intercourse

creates an eternal being and Lucifer

informed Eve of this by beguiling her in

the garden to usurp her human power for

its own demonic agenda the old term

beguiled infers a sexual type of

machination so Eve beguiled by the

demagogue willingly engaged intercourse

with it she then took the secret

informed to her by the serpent to atom

an atom then willingly part took notice

how the entire human procreation

education according to Luciferians began

with deception lucifer beguiled Eve so

she would willingly give herself away

this is seen as fair playing with the

natural law to the Luciferians since Eve

was complicit

she chose to engage and so the demonic

act was in keeping with natural law as

both parties were willing

as far as Luciferians are concerned

responsibility rests in all complicit

parties a drunk can’t blame the booze

side eleven Luciferians consider

themselves as separate and above the

rest of us since the moment eve

conceived they alone have carried the

bloodline of lucifer not us so they are

here to carry out a satanic agenda all

the way down through time they truly

feel it is their duty to rule us

ruthlessly just as Satan their father

would they have documents showing the

authenticity of their ancestry what do

you think they store in the Vatican

archives besides information like alien

species the time of the origin of the

earth the two beginnings of human beings

likely the Eden story is a metaphoric

red herring they posed to keep us from

ever finding our true origin not knowing

ones origin cripples self-awareness and

psychological development is

impoverished they know this about humans

they prey through counter human

attributes like betrayal deception lies

and theft inhumanity is driven in

through systematic organized MKULTRA

esque ritual abuse of the children

within the bloodline families the idea

is to abuse out the humaneness

compassion and bring forth the

leviathanic deception aspect of their

DNA I hope that makes sense often

children are hidden and passed between

family members to be abused and

programmed by others in the cult Cathy

O’Brien outlines types of abuses they

engage in her book trance formation of

America slide 12 ritual abuse

biologically is a systematic destruction

of neurons in the brain which postulate

human characteristics through abuse

techniques Luciferians systematically

burn out neuronal pathways in the brain

responsible for human characteristics

like compassion love authenticity this

is why a Luciferian can rape and torture

a child it’s because the human aspects

of their brain have been obliterated

through

systemic abuse they they have no

capacity for compassion they basically

are a form of serial killer to

understand this consider a child that is

raped by a neighbor five times a week

over a decade that child will have very

serious neurological disorders because

biologically neuronal pathways

controlling behavior have been over

exercised burned out from daily trauma

it will take years for that individual

to regrow and rebuild appropriate

behavioral pathways and some portions of

their brain will never fully redevelop

because the actual neurons have been

physically burned out from the voltage

of trauma pushed through them and that’s

in a very real biological sense

literally burning the brain out that’s

what that’s what they do to their

children it’s unbelievable

slide 13 Luciferians have blueprints to

carve the human psyche into certain

behavioral consistencies from specific

pre-planned abuses a veteran Luciferian

family can and will perform abuses upon

a child which they know cause behavioral

dysfunctions the cult can exploit this

is why they have intro jected certain

types of spiritual belief systems into

the world because they know how people

will respond to self-inflicted mental

trauma guilt and spiritual suffering

caused a culture to be developmentally

compromised and therefore easier to

understand no control and manipulate

slide 14 to continue from here you’re

going to have to think outside the box

they have put you in physically mentally

and spiritually to grasp the level of

deception these people have achieved

through history realize folks these

people are living and serving an

entirely different reality than you it

does not matter if you don’t believe

this stuff they do and they will

continue their plan to dominate the

planet keep it satanic and remain in

full control if we do not wake up that’s

our responsibility no one is coming to

save us we must save ourselves from

these parasites they will hold therefore

addition of authority over us until we

all wake up and discover what’s really

going on to put a stop to their agenda

the awaken cannot be unawakened and they

know this about us Awakening is our

greatest asset that’s why it’s their

greatest fear

we’re like Dorothy and The Wizard of Oz

we have everything we need already to

change the situation slide 15 the more

convincingly the Luciferian can lie and

deceive the more cunning a predator they

consider themselves and the higher they

are regarded in the cult this is why

major Superstars that posed to fund

humanitarian aid for tragedy stricken

Islands are actually extorting a natural

disaster to make money how many houses

were built in Haiti after millions were

given to aid Luciferians embezzled money

exploit the people on the island by

selling their kids and women into sex

slavery and then bit off the exceptional

specimens for ritual murder by the

wealthiest Luciferians years later they

built hotels on the island in the name

of commercial growth only to use the

hotels as off-the-grid child sex grows

for the elite to rate the inhabitants of

the island without any fear of getting

caught despite what they portray they

are that depraved I’m telling you folks

there’s no limit with these people it’s

do without wilt they regard the entire

episode as a cunning stunt played on us

the cattle as we donate to their con we

offer permission to carry out their

scheme we are complicit because we

support their narrative even though we

don’t know what we’re doing we enable

the con because it would not happen

without our participation this is all

fair play to the Luciferians just in the

same way as Eve was fair played to Satan

can you see the pattern of deception

Leviathan has taught them well slide 16

understanding life in this sense gives a

much deeper perspective of the game

they’re playing as opposed to the game

you are playing not understanding beget

sphere so they have kept us in the dark

about everything so understanding was

not available we are caught in an

intended ignorance knowledge is power if

we are deceived because of their lies

they simply are playing a more cunning

game and so they inherit control through

our name

of it nature is merciless our only

option is self responsibility because if

you get caught in a way of thinking trap

only you can get yourself out nothing

outside of you can be responsible for

you fervent prayer may be good mental

exercise but it does not unlock the trap

physical action paying attention

learning awareness these unlock the trap

until we wake up the situation will not

change Luciferian power rests upon

deceiving us into belief and then acting

out upon a world they suggest while

distrusting the one we actually

experience it comes down to that turning

the human mind against itself until

mental rigor mortis sets in and

development stops humans must defeat

themselves to be defeated slide 17 I’ve

read and heard lectures from Satanic

priests and survivors of satanic ritual

abuse like Jay Parker Cathy O’Brien and

Mark passio estimates 600,000 to over 1

million children per year are destroyed

by this cult in allegiance to Lucifer

how can this be possible well maybe

because the FBI does not keep track of

missing children which is interesting

because the last time I checked the FBI

and CIA basically track everything from

what we text to who our friends are

where we eat where we sleep what we

drive but none of those agencies track

how many children go missing each year

does that make any sense to anybody and

it doesn’t make any sense to me either

so where I shower and where I work is

more important to the FBI and CIA than

human offspring the evidence supports

yes since they do not keep track and

that’s the issue they don’t care about

us

we are cattle to be deceived just as

their father has taught them because if

it was official 1 million children were

disappearing each year we would revolt

and they know this as far as Luciferians

are concerned your kids are their next

happy meal slide 18 4th dimensional

beings feed on the electromagnetic

humans emit the same electromagnetic

energy and acupuncturist accesses with

stainless steel pins to invigorate

natural force to heal the human body is

the same energy these insidious

creatures crave we are morphic resonance

imbued with consciousness and since

satanic beings are parasites they seek

to consume us

we carry precious beautiful perfectly

balanced life force which they do not

and cannot contain in this way you are

assured you are not a demagogue ik being

as the Luciferians insist you are imbued

with an energy a demagogue namely

lucifer cannot possess and therefore

could never make manifest in other words

a thorn does not bear grapes this is

your assurance of identity as a

conscious natural being you are more in

accord with a metamorphosing butterfly

than a fourth dimensional being don’t

buy their lies about you nature’s bounty

is your yin-yang inheritance not a curse

do not be deceived fellow human you are

not and never were a wretch slide 19

leviathanic creatures do not have

physical form like us they are phantoms

shapeshifters they can manifest

themselves it well and are not bound by

3-dimensional laws of space that hold us

in a state of tension splendor they see

humans as something to devour nothing

more than fodder for consumption they

are pure darkness and this emptiness

lack drives their craving for our life

energy they do not contain potential nor

seek from life in ways that we can and

do we are a drug to them Leviathan seeks

only to consume it not God is the

jealous one because Leviathan cannot

experience the radiance and fullness of

life as we do slide 20 understand the

universe is infinite and therefore

infinite possibilities are inherent to

it this includes differing organizations

of life in dimensions outside our own to

assume we are the exclusive form of life

in a perfect universe of infinite size

and potential is short-sighted

especially when considering the maths

composing infinity these fourth

dimensional beings are merely a

predatory species

roaming the universe looking for an

opportunity they found one on this

planet to consider Lucifer as the

concretization of all evil within the

universe is to continue a Luciferian lie

while inferring respect that is not do

these parasites want us to think of them

as an overwhelming threat since threat

intro Jax fear fear compromises human

will they know this about us consider

what would be more satisfying to Lucifer

than to deceive humankind by their own

self driven fears invented by

Luciferians while you think about that

consider this Lady Liberty in New York

Harbor is actually a monument to the

female God Isis the mother of Osiris as

an Egyptian spiritual lore Osiris is the

Egyptian precursor of Jesus Christ which

is why in Christianity like in the

Egyptian myth human sacrifice is the

transmogrifying ethos within the belief

system the cross is a plain

demonstration of human sacrifice worship

yet counterintuitive justifications have

been canonized to disguise the obvious

we are surrounded by their deceptions to

the Luciferian all of creation is a

desecration of the originator ultimate

reality the earth the universe all that

is is but a tarnishing of the pureness

of the originator as the Luciferian sees

it life is a celebration of impurity the

cattle all of us are to be a living

sacrifice to the celebration of impurity

principle they embrace through Lucifer

they are here to rule us into an

inevitable self-destruction which they

orchestrated instigated and are seeing

through this is why wars throughout time

have been global manipulations not

chance occurrence between enemies

Lucifer the creator of the universe in

their belief is a principle

manifestation of impurity therefore life

is a celebration of filth think about

that

so in the Luciferian mind everything is

reversed all values all missions all

motivation to action the overreaching

inception of what life really is what a

human being is what the universe is all

is opposite to what you believe slide 22

as the movie dune proclaimed fears a

mine killer and it indeed is sin is a

mind-control technique ancient realm

knew about the public what Satan knew

about Eve

humans can be endlessly manipulated if

they are complicit in the controlling

mechanism Judaism Islam and Christianity

are all master control mechanisms

Western religion controls masses of

people by limiting their potential

through fear because every Western

religionist knows they are a sinner and

cannot be trusted

that’s called inculcated fear convinced

a world they are all sinners and they

will never allow themselves to

experience any other kind of reality but

that of a sinner and therein is the con

because victory over sin is a Pyrrhic

victory since it only exists in your

mind sin is a hustle which frustrates

human development in the universe it’s a

Luciferian fear technique to develop

mentally compromised prey which is us

believe you’re a sinner and you’ll act

it out live and die as one as Ram Dass

wrote if you think you’re free there is

no escape slide 23 we all have

electromagnetic energy pouring out of us

because we are a wellspring of physical

and spiritual power as we age life

experience shifts the color spectrum of

our electromagnetics from clear white

like that of a baby to all the colors of

a rainbow

and so each torrent of electromagnetic

current surrounding each human being is

of a unique color signature based on

experience life attitude and the

surrounding environment our

electromagnetic energy can be magnified

when experiencing pleasure but it’s

especially charged when we experience

pain when a human is under greater and

greater levels of physical pain the

electromagnetic energy coming off the

body intensifies more pain means more

vulnerable electromagnetic energy side

24

just like we transform physical elements

like bread and water into mental energy

these fourth dimensional beings

transform our electromagnetics into

fourth dimensional Lucia Lucia SH is a

slang term for electromagnetics as food

in the usurping raping sense Lucifer and

its minions are extremely attracted to

our electromagnetic SAR Lucia because we

contain natural earth energy while

holding a large potential of

consciousness see it’s all contained in

electromagnetics children are most

desired because they carry the purest

louche the longer a child can be kept

alive under greater and greater levels

of pain the more louche can be pilfered

from the child the most amount of pain

for the longest period of time is

attempted as this increases adrenaline

load and electromagnetic output

that’s why physical torture is an

essential part of the satanic ritual the

sacrificing agent must be brought to a

high energy output to satisfy Lucifer

think of humans in terms of commercial

production of meat when attempting to

grasp how they see us we are merely

cattle to them slide 25 a fully

possessed experienced skilled witch can

keep a child in unfathomable pain for

extended periods of time before the

child finally passes out or physically

succumbs to exhaustion and dies by

providing a living child to Lucifer as a

sacrificial gift and bond worldly power

is bestowed to the witch as the child is

dying their blood is drank by the which

the ultra fresh warm blood of the child

provides an enormous physical energy

boost enormous sexual arousal large

volumes of anti-aging constituents and a

massive drug pleasure state similar to

heroin this is all due to the massive

adrenochrome sympathetic biology flowing

through the blood of the child due to

the pain they endured often Luciferian

rituals climax the moment just after the

child is murdered all participants share

in the blood drinking and a huge group

orgy commences it does not get more

disgusting than this folks you’re going

to be exposed to a group who has men

human deception torture and consumption

a lifestyle and they are everywhere mark

passio a former satanic priest claims

the number of these lunatics in America

tops 30 million and you wonder why they

had to instigate an entire child

procuring system here we go folks fasten

your seat belts slide 26 the greater the

pain being endured the more adrenaline

is manufactured by the adrenal glands

children hyperventilate from the

constant screaming due to the intense

pain of the torturing procedure so their

blood becomes laden with oxygen the high

levels of oxygen pushed into the

bloodstream from the lungs oxidizes

adrenaline in the blood into its highly

metabolizable form known as adrenochrome

adrenochrome is a chemical asset of our

sympathetic autonomic nervous system the

human body can instantly metabolize

adrenochrome since pure adrenaline has

been partially metabolized by oxygen via

oxidation blood becomes saturated with

adrenochrome as the body attempts to

provide the sympathetic biology

necessary for a fight-or-flight scenario

which the child is enduring but there is

no escape for the child the which

consumes all this biologic energy as

they drink the blood directly from the

child’s body while the blood is still

warm and pumping adrenochrome almost

instantly breaks down into useless

compounds in the blood once the child’s

heart stops so the blood is best

consumed right before the moment of

death meaning the child is alive and

aware the witch is drinking their blood

as they die the jugular in the neck

provides highly oxygenated adrenaline

straight off the aorta via a quick stab

to the neck and a deep bite vampirism is

very real I’m sorry to tell you that

slide 27 we were born imbued with all

the natural force we need to heal from

this parasitic infection it’s called

conscious awareness awareness is

realized through the self responsible

act of knowing who you are which is

exactly what the Luciferians do not want

you to ever realize because if you did

you couldn’t be controlled you couldn’t

be manipulated you couldn’t be brought

into fear human potential is wielded not

through beliefs or control mechanisms

but through a knowingness of and and

identifying with oneself all potentials

rest within you and therefore us

humankind must save itself because the

only way is through that is the way of

natural law nature which is all that is

has everything necessary to maintain

equilibrium this is why it is so

important for each to wake up so the

nature within the collective can

equalize and bring forth balance the

heart guides and shapes the collective

through each individual gift and

inclination we create our own destiny in

this as individuals and so species each

must do their part for balance to be

realized if we do not awaken to our

truth Luciferians will enslave us all to

their bidding because nature is

merciless a self limited consciousness

will be devoured by a limitless universe

we all must recognize and therefore

experience the limitless truth that we

are to save ourselves from these

parasites truth can take any pressure

applied truth always prevails be it

Social Media

