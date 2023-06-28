To understand the Luciferians who are in charge of the world and the child trafficking networks The Five Child trafficking Networks of the Illuminati [2], we need to study what they believe and why they believe it. Some people shy away from studying them, as they want nothing to do with what they perceive as evil, and prefer to live in a bubble of ignorance, but it is only by learning what they believe and why, that we can understand them and work out methods to stop them. Chuck Swindoll explains some of what the illuminati actually believe and how it relates to and explains what they do.
Summary
The bloodlines believe they are actually related to Lucifer, that they are derived from Cain and that Lucifer is the father of Cain. They have no compassionate genes in their DNA, and admire deception, lies, stealing, death and sacrifices. They instil these attributes into their children by rituals, rapes, betrayals and sacrifices, who are then more susceptible to manipulation and control.
The fourth dimensional beings, demons such as Lucifer and offspring to varying degrees dependent on the actual genes and DNA, feed and get energy from the electromagnetic fields that humans emit. They can shapeshift visual form and see us as fodder for them. They prefer the energy of children. They like causing pain, as the electrromagnetic energy is stronger. It also produces the adrenochrome which when the blood is drunk, gives them an intense high which they get addicted to. They thus love to
deceive
rape children, torture children, kill children and eat children.
use and instil fear from psyops such as 911, climate change and coronavirus, which they mix with proganda and reality.
take energy from children
-
One of the things that has been hidden from most people is that the heart has many neurons, and the electromagnetic field extends for several feet, and that is one method by which we can sense and communicate with each other.
more on Heartmath Science of the Heart Energetic Communication [3]
Does this explain the behaviour of Joe Biden? #VampireJoe feeding off childrens electromagnetic field?
Autotranscript below
AutoTranscript
Hi my name is Chuck Swindoll and I wrote this and before we get going I just wanted to mention to everyone the reason
why I did this I think a lot of people
really wonder why these people act like
this why these people sacrifice children
why they are all pedophiles why they
worship a demon basically and and I
think that there’s a lot of people that
are not okay with just the answer of
well they’re just sick or well they’re
just psychologically deranged which they
are and and I I wanted to present some
substance to what they’re doing and why
they’re doing it because there is a real
biology behind this there is a real
science behind this that they are taking
advantage of they there’s a real
understanding fundamental understanding
of human beings at every level body mind
and spirit and these people have
capitalized on the information that they
have had for thousands and thousands and
thousands and thousands of years these I
mean I’m gonna get into it here but
these slides are gonna help folks
understand just how pernicious these
people are ruthless they are ruthless
hunters and they are completely self
consumed – I mean totally self consumed
and there’s no saving these folks these
folks are died – the wool Luciferian
Satanist they have completely given
themselves to this cult and there’s no
there’s no turning back and they never
will stop and so the best thing we can
do as human beings is we can educate
ourselves as to what they’re doing and
why they’re doing it because you’ve got
to understand and know your enemy if
you’re ever going to overcome or defeat
your enemy you you absolutely have to
understand them fundamentally and so
because I never see this kind of
information on the internet except in
just just sporadic pockets that I’ve
been looking through for years and years
now I thought if I could put it all
together in a way that I understand it
maybe it’ll help a lot of folks and the
best thing I think everyone can do is
just take the whole of what I’ve written
and just consider it and that I guess is
a good place to start with this warning
this this recording isn’t for kids this
recording it’s just gonna frighten
children and it’s gonna really challenge
it’s gonna have some challenging words
in it so there’s no gory pictures or
anything like that it just it’s really
difficult words to hear and it’s not for
kids okay so the slide content is here
I’m not gonna read every one of these
the reason why I put those there was
that if some of this stuff gets too
heavy or gets just over the line for you
just skip to the next slide this isn’t a
book it I didn’t make this like you
would make a wall or learn math it’s not
one thing builds upon the other you can
actually read these slides individually
and they they pretty much stand on their
own now I’ve grouped the ones that are
similar content together obviously and
so those are the ones that are a number
of different slides but then there’s
also a number of them that are just a
single slide that that will hold its own
so if there’s anything that you just
can’t tolerate reading or just as too
much for you especially when we get into
the 20s just skip to the next one
because there’s some really good
information about the biology of ritual
murder and then the appropriate human
response which i think is applicable to
anyone no matter what you believe no
matter what you know if you’re a human
being and don’t like killing and
murdering and hunting down children you
would you would go along with the kind
of thing I’m gonna say at the end of
this
slide 1 the purpose of this essay
is threefold and strewn throughout this
document one exposed the Luciferian cult
the science and biology behind its human
sacrifice rituals and the psychology
which drives them to expose how
Luciferians have influenced the West
since the beginning and how that relates
to number one three offer a self
responsible internally driven response
to rid of these parasites and the red
herrings they have foisted upon humanity
slide to life eats life on this planet
that’s the way it works around here
trees grow greenest at the cemetery the
slowest gazelle is caught first and
feeds the lion cub the forest fire
brings forth new growth the death
becoming life reciprocal is one of the
most difficult
to accept in all of nature we are
natural conscious creatures so we are
aware both life and death is within us
yin-yang this raw aspect of ourselves
must be accorded or will become a source
of anxiety and the mind will become
vulnerable to false impressions this
essay is a study of Leviathan the master
of false impressions and the people who
worship it and I’ll just make mention
before I go to slide 3 that middle
sentence there or a few sentences that
there’s a great DVD by Joseph dr. Joseph
Campbell called Methos it’s a DVD set
and he really helps folks come into a
chord with this life-and-death principle
that we have within us dr. Campbell
doesn’t an outstanding job of helping
people come into a corridor that without
having to believe anything but just
through your own innate understanding
okay slide 3 there is much concern these
days about luciferianism and child
sacrifice due to the emerging
discoveries of this heinous activity
rife within the ranks of global banking
political leadership and the Vatican all
realms of power on earth take part it’s
time we dissect this human consuming
belief system before the Luciferians
take over the planet and with them human
potential ask yourself was it really a
fruit Adam and Eve ate that day in Eden
or is the story referencing something
much deeper in the human psyche further
is the version of Eden taught to you
the actual story or is it a red herring
the Luciferians have their version of
Eden and I’ve never had to put exactly
like I do because I have not heard or
read a person yet who has connected the
dots like I have so maybe my thoughts
about this stuff will act as a
serendipitous disenchanting agent for
our planetary plight I’ll say this
hearing the Luciferian version of Eden
for me was in fact an experience of
Satori it clarified their lies it
connected the dots and most importantly
it helped to explain their extremely
anti human motivations and behaviors
throughout history and even today slide
five Luciferians have
run the world since organized human
history began they have been steering
and shaping the planetary cultural
vector since long before the United
States Rome or even the Egyptians this
cult goes way back it’s also known as
the old religion they have maintained
direct contact with a fourth dimensional
being known as Lucifer for thousands of
years Lucifer is a parasitic genderless
phantasmagoria it has been
anthropomorphized into human
recognizable forms and names throughout
time and all over the world it and a
legion of other 4th dimensional beings
like it have been pilfering the human
race since the beginning Luciferians
communicate directly with Lucifer
through the ritual practice of child
sacrifice this practice to evoke and
convene with Leviathan originated in the
cult of Baal Baal is just a name for
Leviathan or Lucifer or Moloch these are
all referencing the same energy the cult
of Baal which is the oldest cult ever
established on this planet is the
ancient precursor to luciferianism
luciferianism I personally consider
simply a formalized and highly organized
cult of Baal slide 6 luciferianism is
both a religion and a bloodline Satanism
is a lower echelon of luciferianism for
those outside the bloodline and wealth
prerequisites to qualify as a true
Luciferian money can buy you into the
Luciferian cult but only bloodline
accesses leadership the highest ranks in
the Luciferian cult are not voted in
they are bestowed rank through female
genetic lineage carefully steered by the
cult through select breeding within the
blue blood family lines like a king’s
executive rulership is stowed to his
firstborn son it’s a similar idea in
luciferianism but like the Jews it’s the
female who carries the genetic that
counts Luciferians involve thirteen plus
one hidden royal bloodline families
instead of just one family ruling like
an imperial
kingly monarchy Luciferians have many at
the top so it’s a bit more complicated
and integrates many more ranking members
there is much disagreement and
infighting and personal agenda between
the families but they all follow a
singular agenda and that is to control
and rule the planet here’s a list of the
families
you’re gonna recognize a number of these
astor Bundy Collins de Pont Freeman
Kennedy Lee Anne Asus Reynolds
rockefeller rothschild Russell Van Dyne
and Merovingian slide 7 the Merovingian
line is the most secretive of all the
Luciferian families they wield the most
power as they carry the purest satanic
genetic I’ll refer back to that
throughout this slideshow the popular
artist marina abramovic claims to be
from the Merovingian bloodline
in fact she outranks Bill Clinton who is
actually a rockefeller names are changed
in luciferianism to hide the true
identities of the individuals or
virtually every name in US Congress
would be one of those 14 families and it
would be obvious a coup has been
pilfering the USA since its inception
more information on the families can be
found in a 1995 PDF by Fritz springmeyer titled bloodlines of the
Illuminati it is available for free on
the internet and I highly recommend it
it’s 300 pages so it’s not a short read
but it’s really good
Luciferians traced their bloodlines back
all the way past the Amalekites who
practiced in these same cannibalistic
humans sacrificing rituals bloodlines
are desperately important to these
people because the blood carries
Lucifer’s energy they must keep the
genetic pure from us normies
quote-unquote who are not from the blue
bloodline of satan understand these
child murder and cultists believe they
are direct descendants of the bloodline
of cain as in the book of Genesis Cain
and Abel the twin sons of Eve as we all
know Kane murder table slide 8
Luciferians believed Lucifer was
literally the father of Cain and Adam
the father of Abel according to them Eve
had intercourse twice that day once with
the demagogue and once with a human she
became pregnant with twin boys the key
obfuscation in the biblical story is
Eve’s
boys had different male progeny Lucifer
was the first to have intercourse with
Eve and then Adam Luciferians believed
the line of Cain this is really critical
that you understand this folks
Luciferians believe the line of Cain
carries the original genetics of
Leviathan not a Leviathan the Leviathan
meaning Satan itself they believe
physical sex is essential as physical
action carries with it life energies and
motivations captured within the DNA just
like consciousness consciousness is the
scenic women of human biology
so unlike Abel Cain did not inherent
living DNA from his father he inherited
dead DNA from a demon Kane was missing
the human aspect from his psyche life
force in other words Cain had no
conscience within his motivation to
action he was like a lion or wolf a
ruthless killer was sharp instincts to
hunt down and kill without remorse Cain
carried a predatory proclivity inherited
from his father which was not anchored
in compassionate counterbalance like his
brother the core of human heart is love
that’s probably one of the most
important slides in this entire
slideshow slide 9 Luciferians do not
foster the compassionate aspect as love
is absent from leviathans DNA Satan is
not human so it’s seed did not offer
natural human DNA to match Eve this is
why they foster a bloodthirsty deceiving
sadistic characteristic of themselves
humanists the compassionate aspect is
abused out of them and replaced with
deception they identify was Satan
through a lack of compassion
lack of humaneness playing deceptions
upon the world they take pride in this
the murdering death craving controlling
attitude of cane is regarded as the
supreme motivation to action not love
not compassion the more greed the better
the more lies the better the more pain
the better the more sacrifices the more
power inherited they believe Lucifer’s
blood flows through them so demonic
qualities are to be nurtured you see
folks this is why they do what they do
slide 10 like the Gnostic point-of-view
Luciferians believe a demagogue lucifer
created the world and like an agnostic
they believe the originator God ultimate
reality that we just know that to be an
unknowable force passed Leviathan passed
time passed space pass any tangible
reality non reality that can be cognized
so the originator to them is irrelevant
do as thou wilt it’s one of the verses
in the Satanic Bible do as thou wilt
shall be the whole of the law the Apple
in the Eden story is a metaphor which
hides the secret of eternal life and has
nothing to do with sin human intercourse
creates an eternal being and Lucifer
informed Eve of this by beguiling her in
the garden to usurp her human power for
its own demonic agenda the old term
beguiled infers a sexual type of
machination so Eve beguiled by the
demagogue willingly engaged intercourse
with it she then took the secret
informed to her by the serpent to atom
an atom then willingly part took notice
how the entire human procreation
education according to Luciferians began
with deception lucifer beguiled Eve so
she would willingly give herself away
this is seen as fair playing with the
natural law to the Luciferians since Eve
was complicit
she chose to engage and so the demonic
act was in keeping with natural law as
both parties were willing
as far as Luciferians are concerned
responsibility rests in all complicit
parties a drunk can’t blame the booze
side eleven Luciferians consider
themselves as separate and above the
rest of us since the moment eve
conceived they alone have carried the
bloodline of lucifer not us so they are
here to carry out a satanic agenda all
the way down through time they truly
feel it is their duty to rule us
ruthlessly just as Satan their father
would they have documents showing the
authenticity of their ancestry what do
you think they store in the Vatican
archives besides information like alien
species the time of the origin of the
earth the two beginnings of human beings
likely the Eden story is a metaphoric
red herring they posed to keep us from
ever finding our true origin not knowing
ones origin cripples self-awareness and
psychological development is
impoverished they know this about humans
they prey through counter human
attributes like betrayal deception lies
and theft inhumanity is driven in
through systematic organized MKULTRA
esque ritual abuse of the children
within the bloodline families the idea
is to abuse out the humaneness
compassion and bring forth the
leviathanic deception aspect of their
DNA I hope that makes sense often
children are hidden and passed between
family members to be abused and
programmed by others in the cult Cathy
O’Brien outlines types of abuses they
engage in her book trance formation of
America slide 12 ritual abuse
biologically is a systematic destruction
of neurons in the brain which postulate
human characteristics through abuse
techniques Luciferians systematically
burn out neuronal pathways in the brain
responsible for human characteristics
like compassion love authenticity this
is why a Luciferian can rape and torture
a child it’s because the human aspects
of their brain have been obliterated
through
systemic abuse they they have no
capacity for compassion they basically
are a form of serial killer to
understand this consider a child that is
raped by a neighbor five times a week
over a decade that child will have very
serious neurological disorders because
biologically neuronal pathways
controlling behavior have been over
exercised burned out from daily trauma
it will take years for that individual
to regrow and rebuild appropriate
behavioral pathways and some portions of
their brain will never fully redevelop
because the actual neurons have been
physically burned out from the voltage
of trauma pushed through them and that’s
in a very real biological sense
literally burning the brain out that’s
what that’s what they do to their
children it’s unbelievable
slide 13 Luciferians have blueprints to
carve the human psyche into certain
behavioral consistencies from specific
pre-planned abuses a veteran Luciferian
family can and will perform abuses upon
a child which they know cause behavioral
dysfunctions the cult can exploit this
is why they have intro jected certain
types of spiritual belief systems into
the world because they know how people
will respond to self-inflicted mental
trauma guilt and spiritual suffering
caused a culture to be developmentally
compromised and therefore easier to
understand no control and manipulate
slide 14 to continue from here you’re
going to have to think outside the box
they have put you in physically mentally
and spiritually to grasp the level of
deception these people have achieved
through history realize folks these
people are living and serving an
entirely different reality than you it
does not matter if you don’t believe
this stuff they do and they will
continue their plan to dominate the
planet keep it satanic and remain in
full control if we do not wake up that’s
our responsibility no one is coming to
save us we must save ourselves from
these parasites they will hold therefore
addition of authority over us until we
all wake up and discover what’s really
going on to put a stop to their agenda
the awaken cannot be unawakened and they
know this about us Awakening is our
greatest asset that’s why it’s their
greatest fear
we’re like Dorothy and The Wizard of Oz
we have everything we need already to
change the situation slide 15 the more
convincingly the Luciferian can lie and
deceive the more cunning a predator they
consider themselves and the higher they
are regarded in the cult this is why
major Superstars that posed to fund
humanitarian aid for tragedy stricken
Islands are actually extorting a natural
disaster to make money how many houses
were built in Haiti after millions were
given to aid Luciferians embezzled money
exploit the people on the island by
selling their kids and women into sex
slavery and then bit off the exceptional
specimens for ritual murder by the
wealthiest Luciferians years later they
built hotels on the island in the name
of commercial growth only to use the
hotels as off-the-grid child sex grows
for the elite to rate the inhabitants of
the island without any fear of getting
caught despite what they portray they
are that depraved I’m telling you folks
there’s no limit with these people it’s
do without wilt they regard the entire
episode as a cunning stunt played on us
the cattle as we donate to their con we
offer permission to carry out their
scheme we are complicit because we
support their narrative even though we
don’t know what we’re doing we enable
the con because it would not happen
without our participation this is all
fair play to the Luciferians just in the
same way as Eve was fair played to Satan
can you see the pattern of deception
Leviathan has taught them well slide 16
understanding life in this sense gives a
much deeper perspective of the game
they’re playing as opposed to the game
you are playing not understanding beget
sphere so they have kept us in the dark
about everything so understanding was
not available we are caught in an
intended ignorance knowledge is power if
we are deceived because of their lies
they simply are playing a more cunning
game and so they inherit control through
our name
of it nature is merciless our only
option is self responsibility because if
you get caught in a way of thinking trap
only you can get yourself out nothing
outside of you can be responsible for
you fervent prayer may be good mental
exercise but it does not unlock the trap
physical action paying attention
learning awareness these unlock the trap
until we wake up the situation will not
change Luciferian power rests upon
deceiving us into belief and then acting
out upon a world they suggest while
distrusting the one we actually
experience it comes down to that turning
the human mind against itself until
mental rigor mortis sets in and
development stops humans must defeat
themselves to be defeated slide 17 I’ve
read and heard lectures from Satanic
priests and survivors of satanic ritual
abuse like Jay Parker Cathy O’Brien and
Mark passio estimates 600,000 to over 1
million children per year are destroyed
by this cult in allegiance to Lucifer
how can this be possible well maybe
because the FBI does not keep track of
missing children which is interesting
because the last time I checked the FBI
and CIA basically track everything from
what we text to who our friends are
where we eat where we sleep what we
drive but none of those agencies track
how many children go missing each year
does that make any sense to anybody and
it doesn’t make any sense to me either
so where I shower and where I work is
more important to the FBI and CIA than
human offspring the evidence supports
yes since they do not keep track and
that’s the issue they don’t care about
us
we are cattle to be deceived just as
their father has taught them because if
it was official 1 million children were
disappearing each year we would revolt
and they know this as far as Luciferians
are concerned your kids are their next
happy meal slide 18 4th dimensional
beings feed on the electromagnetic
humans emit the same electromagnetic
energy and acupuncturist accesses with
stainless steel pins to invigorate
natural force to heal the human body is
the same energy these insidious
creatures crave we are morphic resonance
imbued with consciousness and since
satanic beings are parasites they seek
to consume us
we carry precious beautiful perfectly
balanced life force which they do not
and cannot contain in this way you are
assured you are not a demagogue ik being
as the Luciferians insist you are imbued
with an energy a demagogue namely
lucifer cannot possess and therefore
could never make manifest in other words
a thorn does not bear grapes this is
your assurance of identity as a
conscious natural being you are more in
accord with a metamorphosing butterfly
than a fourth dimensional being don’t
buy their lies about you nature’s bounty
is your yin-yang inheritance not a curse
do not be deceived fellow human you are
not and never were a wretch slide 19
leviathanic creatures do not have
physical form like us they are phantoms
shapeshifters they can manifest
themselves it well and are not bound by
3-dimensional laws of space that hold us
in a state of tension splendor they see
humans as something to devour nothing
more than fodder for consumption they
are pure darkness and this emptiness
lack drives their craving for our life
energy they do not contain potential nor
seek from life in ways that we can and
do we are a drug to them Leviathan seeks
only to consume it not God is the
jealous one because Leviathan cannot
experience the radiance and fullness of
life as we do slide 20 understand the
universe is infinite and therefore
infinite possibilities are inherent to
it this includes differing organizations
of life in dimensions outside our own to
assume we are the exclusive form of life
in a perfect universe of infinite size
and potential is short-sighted
especially when considering the maths
composing infinity these fourth
dimensional beings are merely a
predatory species
roaming the universe looking for an
opportunity they found one on this
planet to consider Lucifer as the
concretization of all evil within the
universe is to continue a Luciferian lie
while inferring respect that is not do
these parasites want us to think of them
as an overwhelming threat since threat
intro Jax fear fear compromises human
will they know this about us consider
what would be more satisfying to Lucifer
than to deceive humankind by their own
self driven fears invented by
Luciferians while you think about that
consider this Lady Liberty in New York
Harbor is actually a monument to the
female God Isis the mother of Osiris as
an Egyptian spiritual lore Osiris is the
Egyptian precursor of Jesus Christ which
is why in Christianity like in the
Egyptian myth human sacrifice is the
transmogrifying ethos within the belief
system the cross is a plain
demonstration of human sacrifice worship
yet counterintuitive justifications have
been canonized to disguise the obvious
we are surrounded by their deceptions to
the Luciferian all of creation is a
desecration of the originator ultimate
reality the earth the universe all that
is is but a tarnishing of the pureness
of the originator as the Luciferian sees
it life is a celebration of impurity the
cattle all of us are to be a living
sacrifice to the celebration of impurity
principle they embrace through Lucifer
they are here to rule us into an
inevitable self-destruction which they
orchestrated instigated and are seeing
through this is why wars throughout time
have been global manipulations not
chance occurrence between enemies
Lucifer the creator of the universe in
their belief is a principle
manifestation of impurity therefore life
is a celebration of filth think about
that
so in the Luciferian mind everything is
reversed all values all missions all
motivation to action the overreaching
inception of what life really is what a
human being is what the universe is all
is opposite to what you believe slide 22
as the movie dune proclaimed fears a
mine killer and it indeed is sin is a
mind-control technique ancient realm
knew about the public what Satan knew
about Eve
humans can be endlessly manipulated if
they are complicit in the controlling
mechanism Judaism Islam and Christianity
are all master control mechanisms
Western religion controls masses of
people by limiting their potential
through fear because every Western
religionist knows they are a sinner and
cannot be trusted
that’s called inculcated fear convinced
a world they are all sinners and they
will never allow themselves to
experience any other kind of reality but
that of a sinner and therein is the con
because victory over sin is a Pyrrhic
victory since it only exists in your
mind sin is a hustle which frustrates
human development in the universe it’s a
Luciferian fear technique to develop
mentally compromised prey which is us
believe you’re a sinner and you’ll act
it out live and die as one as Ram Dass
wrote if you think you’re free there is
no escape slide 23 we all have
electromagnetic energy pouring out of us
because we are a wellspring of physical
and spiritual power as we age life
experience shifts the color spectrum of
our electromagnetics from clear white
like that of a baby to all the colors of
a rainbow
and so each torrent of electromagnetic
current surrounding each human being is
of a unique color signature based on
experience life attitude and the
surrounding environment our
electromagnetic energy can be magnified
when experiencing pleasure but it’s
especially charged when we experience
pain when a human is under greater and
greater levels of physical pain the
electromagnetic energy coming off the
body intensifies more pain means more
vulnerable electromagnetic energy side
24
just like we transform physical elements
like bread and water into mental energy
these fourth dimensional beings
transform our electromagnetics into
fourth dimensional Lucia Lucia SH is a
slang term for electromagnetics as food
in the usurping raping sense Lucifer and
its minions are extremely attracted to
our electromagnetic SAR Lucia because we
contain natural earth energy while
holding a large potential of
consciousness see it’s all contained in
electromagnetics children are most
desired because they carry the purest
louche the longer a child can be kept
alive under greater and greater levels
of pain the more louche can be pilfered
from the child the most amount of pain
for the longest period of time is
attempted as this increases adrenaline
load and electromagnetic output
that’s why physical torture is an
essential part of the satanic ritual the
sacrificing agent must be brought to a
high energy output to satisfy Lucifer
think of humans in terms of commercial
production of meat when attempting to
grasp how they see us we are merely
cattle to them slide 25 a fully
possessed experienced skilled witch can
keep a child in unfathomable pain for
extended periods of time before the
child finally passes out or physically
succumbs to exhaustion and dies by
providing a living child to Lucifer as a
sacrificial gift and bond worldly power
is bestowed to the witch as the child is
dying their blood is drank by the which
the ultra fresh warm blood of the child
provides an enormous physical energy
boost enormous sexual arousal large
volumes of anti-aging constituents and a
massive drug pleasure state similar to
heroin this is all due to the massive
adrenochrome sympathetic biology flowing
through the blood of the child due to
the pain they endured often Luciferian
rituals climax the moment just after the
child is murdered all participants share
in the blood drinking and a huge group
orgy commences it does not get more
disgusting than this folks you’re going
to be exposed to a group who has men
human deception torture and consumption
a lifestyle and they are everywhere mark
passio a former satanic priest claims
the number of these lunatics in America
tops 30 million and you wonder why they
had to instigate an entire child
procuring system here we go folks fasten
your seat belts slide 26 the greater the
pain being endured the more adrenaline
is manufactured by the adrenal glands
children hyperventilate from the
constant screaming due to the intense
pain of the torturing procedure so their
blood becomes laden with oxygen the high
levels of oxygen pushed into the
bloodstream from the lungs oxidizes
adrenaline in the blood into its highly
metabolizable form known as adrenochrome
adrenochrome is a chemical asset of our
sympathetic autonomic nervous system the
human body can instantly metabolize
adrenochrome since pure adrenaline has
been partially metabolized by oxygen via
oxidation blood becomes saturated with
adrenochrome as the body attempts to
provide the sympathetic biology
necessary for a fight-or-flight scenario
which the child is enduring but there is
no escape for the child the which
consumes all this biologic energy as
they drink the blood directly from the
child’s body while the blood is still
warm and pumping adrenochrome almost
instantly breaks down into useless
compounds in the blood once the child’s
heart stops so the blood is best
consumed right before the moment of
death meaning the child is alive and
aware the witch is drinking their blood
as they die the jugular in the neck
provides highly oxygenated adrenaline
straight off the aorta via a quick stab
to the neck and a deep bite vampirism is
very real I’m sorry to tell you that
slide 27 we were born imbued with all
the natural force we need to heal from
this parasitic infection it’s called
conscious awareness awareness is
realized through the self responsible
act of knowing who you are which is
exactly what the Luciferians do not want
you to ever realize because if you did
you couldn’t be controlled you couldn’t
be manipulated you couldn’t be brought
into fear human potential is wielded not
through beliefs or control mechanisms
but through a knowingness of and and
identifying with oneself all potentials
rest within you and therefore us
humankind must save itself because the
only way is through that is the way of
natural law nature which is all that is
has everything necessary to maintain
equilibrium this is why it is so
important for each to wake up so the
nature within the collective can
equalize and bring forth balance the
heart guides and shapes the collective
through each individual gift and
inclination we create our own destiny in
this as individuals and so species each
must do their part for balance to be
realized if we do not awaken to our
truth Luciferians will enslave us all to
their bidding because nature is
merciless a self limited consciousness
will be devoured by a limitless universe
we all must recognize and therefore
experience the limitless truth that we
are to save ourselves from these
parasites truth can take any pressure
applied truth always prevails be it
Social Media
Thanks for sharing this, Cathy. The slides are especially helpful.
One aspect that Chuck does not cover, and which I think is vital to understanding the Luciferian Doctrine, is the Cosmic Androgyne Agenda. They believe that the original human beings were androgynous — that is, like the Baphomet, both male and female — and they are trying to "make the two ONE again."
They are doing this first through "transgendering" biological males into "women" and presenting them on tv/film, music videos, the internet, in print marketing, and thus in real life. They have been doing so since the advent of tell-a-vision, which is a device designed purposefully for mind control. All of the "women" in the limelight — whether in Hollywood, politics, corporations, NGOs — are biologically male. This is another grand deception which has, over generations, lead us to distrust our senses. Oh, and it also deceives men into lusting after other men, while women learn to hate their own bodies (because they will never have the physical structure of a man).
The second way they are pushing their Cosmic Androgyne Agenda is through the recent popularization of genital mutilation for "transgendering" oneself. I use quotation marks around "transgendering" because one cannot switch genders! It's another lie to, once again, slowly manipulate human consciousness into trusting these fake "experts" instead of our own Creator-given senses.
You know, like when we looked at Shania Twain for the first time and went, "Huh. Something seems weird." But then got captivated by the tons of makeup on his surgically altered face, the sparkly clothes on his surgically altered body, and the made-to-mesmerize music-and-lights show.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ykllJcPKyBah/
Some helpful information. There are a few assumptions that seem inconsistent. On the one hand he argues the Lucifarians are that way because they are progeny of Satan. On the other hand he argues they become that way through childhood trauma. It could be both but is there a need to appeal to genetics and ancient history what can adequately be explained by abuses and indoctrination? Appealing to genetics also has the unfortunate result of concluding the bad folk are unable to be good or change. Which is depressing and probably not true. (It can also give the non-bloodliners the assumption of superiority and goodness which I suspect is foolish.)