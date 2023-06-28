foxblog3

Sharine Borslien
Jun 29, 2023

Thanks for sharing this, Cathy. The slides are especially helpful.

One aspect that Chuck does not cover, and which I think is vital to understanding the Luciferian Doctrine, is the Cosmic Androgyne Agenda. They believe that the original human beings were androgynous — that is, like the Baphomet, both male and female — and they are trying to "make the two ONE again."

They are doing this first through "transgendering" biological males into "women" and presenting them on tv/film, music videos, the internet, in print marketing, and thus in real life. They have been doing so since the advent of tell-a-vision, which is a device designed purposefully for mind control. All of the "women" in the limelight — whether in Hollywood, politics, corporations, NGOs — are biologically male. This is another grand deception which has, over generations, lead us to distrust our senses. Oh, and it also deceives men into lusting after other men, while women learn to hate their own bodies (because they will never have the physical structure of a man).

The second way they are pushing their Cosmic Androgyne Agenda is through the recent popularization of genital mutilation for "transgendering" oneself. I use quotation marks around "transgendering" because one cannot switch genders! It's another lie to, once again, slowly manipulate human consciousness into trusting these fake "experts" instead of our own Creator-given senses.

You know, like when we looked at Shania Twain for the first time and went, "Huh. Something seems weird." But then got captivated by the tons of makeup on his surgically altered face, the sparkly clothes on his surgically altered body, and the made-to-mesmerize music-and-lights show.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ykllJcPKyBah/

Stephan Blackford
Jun 28, 2023

Some helpful information. There are a few assumptions that seem inconsistent. On the one hand he argues the Lucifarians are that way because they are progeny of Satan. On the other hand he argues they become that way through childhood trauma. It could be both but is there a need to appeal to genetics and ancient history what can adequately be explained by abuses and indoctrination? Appealing to genetics also has the unfortunate result of concluding the bad folk are unable to be good or change. Which is depressing and probably not true. (It can also give the non-bloodliners the assumption of superiority and goodness which I suspect is foolish.)

