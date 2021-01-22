Jessie shares some thoughts about trust, which is something many survivors and illuminati find hard to do, as they have been constantly betrayed.

She shared this a few days ago, on the 16th January before the inauguration but it perhaps even more apt now.

The video of her speaking is at the end but helpfully she has made a transcript…

Transcript

I am sharing this because we are at a place where so many are struggling to TRUST.

I wrestled with it too.

And wrote this as I prayed thru coming forward with my testimony at a Federal Level.

Draining the Swamp is no easy feat.

I believe a faithful heart somehow got this for our President to see.

If not, maybe the Lord himself put it on our President’s heart.

Ask yourselves, what are we seeing happening?

The Lord is teaching us all to trust Him and one another.

Will we trust the plan?

TRUST (Written to a listening ear)

As I fasted this week, I prayed through one of the greatest struggles and challenges for me through all this-TRUST!

As I have shared before this was not something I ever learned to rely on in this world. Pretty much, the only person I do trust is the Lord. This struggle began when I was asked to rest and be still in the life long fight against the Swamp and in that I felt silenced. I have shared that the Lord has told me that I shall speak forth my testimony and He has called me to do this and to do so right before those who serve Satan eyes.

As a child I have always heard the cries of the captives and the men and women who serve in the Illuminati- spiritually I hear their hearts cries…but I also hear their hearts songs…the full potential of who they are if they choose to follow the Lord. I hear the cries of these people and the hardest thing to do is trust….

Feelings are not something we know nor are they taught nor are they ever shared. The only feelings ok to express were anger, sad, and good.

I was taught to always distrust, to question everything, to look for the second, third, and fourth layer in every thing done…even when things sounded and appeared to be going in a good direction, the ball always dropped somewhere, there was always a nasty turn, a game, a twist. So seeing all this…in my heart that is what I found myself feeling and waiting for. In this world every decision always leads to someone’s death…so now to see the President meeting with Pastors about trafficking and prison reform, I am seeing the direction he is preparing…the path being paved and I am so excited and want to rejoice…and at the same time, there are so many mismatched feelings and thoughts…my heart hopes for so much…yet I deeply question…is it really true?

Could that plan really include healing for those who have been bound by Satan?

Would the government really INVEST in their deliverance?

Would the government really bring to these captives the hope of Jesus Christ?

Would the men and women in our government really offer these captives the TRUE HEALING, the TRUE DELIVERANCE,not putting band-aids on deep infected wounds, but TRUE HEALING, TRUE LIFE IN CHRIST JESUS?

The Illuminati are so good at their games…their cover lives…the dual way of living….that I struggle, I deeply struggle to trust. I feel like I can’t trust those coming out.I struggle to trust those helping to bring them out. I long for that trust to be there. I long to just do it….but I can’t get the thoughts out of my heart even after I have given them to the Lord. I see too many Red Flags and with each red flag raised I automatically go to that default of distrust just waiting for the BOMBS to drop. So I am left asking myself, what do I need to be able to trust others. I know the Lord has not designed me to function alone…so what do I need to be able to trust?

With the government because so many people I have known in the Illuminati were involved in government it is hard to trust. As a deserter….I know the consequences…my life will only last as long as they still feel I have purpose to them. Do you know five times I have tried to turn in what I know to the government starting at age 10. Guess what happened? Nothing…swept under the table…TOLD TO BE SILENT! (Even though it involved murder of children). When all you have seen are the wicked…it is SO HARD to BELIEVE there really are a few good men and women. As good as this work that is happening looks and knowing how deep this Illuminati goes and the layers and depths of evil…how can I trust that those currently serving in the government won’t just toss me aside and see me as an expendable…that they won’t toss the captives aside once out of the darkness and deem that we are unnecessary to the community as a whole and choose to live without us? I long for the Body of Christ….to be one with the Body as a whole (at a personal level, at a Church level, at a Community level, at a national level)….I long for that oneness, that TOGETHERNESS!!!! But I have never experienced it…and worse, never felt it could ever happen…

Even deeper comes the fear…for those who broke or tried to get out or report…they always sent the Gatekeepers (I never experienced this personally but observed their work over and over again)…these are the Illuminati therapists, mental health workers whose job is to use whatever means necessary to control and maintain information about the system….How can I trust that the government is not going to hand me or the captives over to these people? These therapists keep the hearts and minds of the people in bondage thru “so called therapies and medications” that never bring healing like hypnotism, behavior modification, electric shock therapy and more…so much more…These therapists tell lies…they tell people they have mental illness and diseases when in fact these clients tell the horrific truths of what we have had to endure and experience. We speak the truth about things we have seen and heard that others do not want to acknowledge nor admit and most of all-NO ONE WANTS TO BELIEVE!

These therapists do not deal with the real problem…they tell people that they have hallucinations and give them medications because they do not want to rebuke and break the root problem which is the demonic strongholds of oppression and possession.

Is the government really willing to deal with the demons…to rebuke…to bind…to give freedom to these captives from this supernatural bondage?

In truth-do they want to see the captive set free and offer second chances to those who come out of this thick darkness?

I even question if those who claim to want to come out really do? Or is it a game, an act to gain access and get rid of what is set up by those few good men and women?

I am thankful for your listening ear because do you know how many times I really have tried TO TELL, even after I believed my Training Partner, his two year old brother, and his grandfather were killed in the fire. First, there were the police both in our city and those outside the city? Then there were higher government officials….The story was always the same…evidence is hard to corroborate, the danger to great…if we I wanted to live it was best to just remain silent. Do you know that it was that fire…the day my Training Partner died that I made a promise to the Lord…that promise was I would never serve Satan…I would never remain silent…no matter what it took…I would reveal the truth…I would always TELL….

So when turning to police and government did not work I tried a different route…you would think that the Church would be a good shot because after all these people believe in the Devil. I was certain they would believe my story…but you know what happened…they didn’t even want to hear it…the moment I mentioned satanism the conversation ended…I was told by my Pastor and youth pastor to “stop lying and get real and to start telling the truth.” Now, in all fairness, these two men really do love the Lord, they were God fearing men that became prim examples for me to follow in my walk with the Lord. They taught me what I could trust…those I could trust were those who read the Word of God, Spoke the Word of God, and Lived the Word of God. So that is my only measure, my only standard in all this…if someone can’t meet all three of those things…I can’t give them my trust.

But going back to the Church I learned other things that hindered my trust. The greatest hindrance was that it was ok to tell very watered downed stories about one’s life..but it was never ok to share the truth…that you had experienced abuse, that you suffered depression because you could not share with anyone the traumatic horrific things that you experienced that there were no words for…or that you experienced the warfare with demons every day of your life and no one else believed it nor stepped on the battlefield with you…

And not being one to be silent…I never stopped trying…when I attempted to be brave and bold and to share with them anyway, even after being warned that the things I wanted to share were not on the Churches “approved conversation list”, that they did not want to hear my real testimony, they would only listen if I found ways to water it down significantly. So in those brave moments, even when the Lord divinely planned them I was wounded, deeply hurt and treated like I had a disease. Every time I dared to tell my story…I lost friends, whole Churches, and community acquaintances. At one church the Pastor had no idea what my testimony was but asked me to give it before his sermon that morning. So I did…I spoke about my being born into Satanism and how I had come to Christ…do you know what his sermon was on? “Satanism is real in America.” Pretty divinely planned moment don’t you think? Yet, do you know what happened after I shared…the whole Church shunned me…they literally stopped talking to me in person or by phone and the fellowship I had experienced with them immediately stopped. It was made clear thru the non verbal language that I was no longer wanted nor desired in that church. And I was sharing about coming out…about the redemption of God…sharing how my life is a living testimony of just how much God loves people even those in the deepest darkness.

But this is not the greatest wound those in the Church cause…the hardest to endure is when they play the “Free Will” card. If you tell the truth and admit that you have had involvement or experience in satanism -you are automatically labeled, a big fat sticker is put on your head that you chose this life-you chose to be involved. (Now there are some who do, but the percentage really is that less than 5 % really choose this life). The other 95 % are forced into servitude. Satan has his ways. The horrors of his tactics to “meld ones will” to his are unspeakable. He goes after the heart until one is so numb that they become action figures-always acting, always doing as he commands, forgetting that they have their own thoughts, their own will, the ability to make their own choice even and they can make that choice without someone dying or suffering horrific abuse or black mail.

When all is said and done we want just Jesus…and we know Him only by His Word…We want to EXPERIENCE the LORD….we want to know the healing redemption and the new life promised…and more than anything we want to live it…but without trust in others it is almost impossible to get to this point…because more than anything we want to EXPERIENCE CHRIST AMONG THE FELLOWSHIP OF BELIEVERS…but the majority of those 95% will never vocalize that desire….

So my dear friend, thank you for listening, and when I say “to you I give my heart” I want you to know that it is a statement made with the highest respect, devotion, and willingness to serve with you wherever the Lord sends us to go…it means that I have your back in prayer and in all things….and I am giving my complete trust to you….but as you know we all fall short…there are times the questions, the red flags, everything that I grew up knowing overwhelms what I want to hold on to thru the Word…so at those moments…when I ask to you to give me your heart…it is not because I don’t trust you…I believe you are a good man and know your heart…but in those moments I need to do more than just believe…I NEED TO EXPERIENCE IT! There has never been a time in my life when I have not been on the front lines…I was raised on them…I experience the Lord on them…all I know is the war and those the Lord fights…I believe I’m not alone on this field anymore…but there are times I need to experience it….So thank you for giving me that…I know this journey has not been easy to walk with me…but thank you for walking with me.

Now, I know getting off the battle field is another subject we have to address…it’s hard to comprehend how to go somewhere you have never been and how to experience something other than all you have ever known…as hard as it may be to understand…I have never been off the battlefield…the Lord has brought me to where I am thru the midst of the harsh battle. It’s the only way I know to experience the Lord…I will share how I experience Him…we may be talking the exact same thing only different settings….but I’ll save that for another day….

Trust and Light At The End of The Tunnel by Jessie Czebotar [1] dead link

