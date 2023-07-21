This is a good series on various aspects of human trafficking from Mouthy Buddha. The art video in particular is important as it outlines how they transport “art” etc. around the world. Art is used to launder and store the money from human trafficking, as well as provide a cover for the trafficking.

Clicking on screenshots will get odysee video, but there is also a bitchute alternative link for those that prefer bitchute. [I never blog google/ youtube links now, as well as being an evil company, they censor truth and on a practical matter, it takes me hundreds of hours updating old youtube links since made dysfunctional by google deleting videos and whole channels banned]

Mouthy Buddha Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT! Odysee [1c] Bitchute [1b]

Mouthy Buddha Elite Human Trafficking Vol 2 Art in Embassies Program Child Traffic Bitchute [2b] Odysee [2c]

⁣Mouthy Buddha Elite Human Trafficking Vol 3 Patterns of the Cabal Odysee [3c] Bitchute [3b]

Mouthy Buddha Elite Human Trafficking Vol 4 - Dr. Phil's TURN-ABOUT Ranch Odysee [4c] Bitchute [4b]

Mouthy Buddha Elite Human Trafficking Vol 5 - The Cult of Moloch and the Luzzatto Family Odysee [5c] Bitchute [5b]

Mouthy Buddha Elite Human Trafficking Vol 6 - Pedophile Politicians Odysee [6c] Bitchute [6b]

Mouthy Buddha’s channel links are here

Bitchute Mouthy Buddha [7]

Odysee Mouthy Buddha [8]

Update 2025 Aug 23 Original Research https://www.scribd.com/document/694083111/Art-in-Embassies-2021-Raw-Mouthy-Buddha-Source-File written by HelenaTchernobyl https://x.com/HTchernobyl

Links

[1c] Mouthy Buddha Elite Human Trafficking Vol 1 Ghislaine Maxwell's Terramar Project https://odysee.com/@enlightenedones!:1/Ghislaine-Maxwell's-TERRAMAR-PROJECT-Elite-Human-Trafficking:0

[1b] https://www.bitchute.com/video/v0dsbPnTdlwH/

[2c] Mouthy Buddha Elite Human Trafficking Vol 2 Art in Embassies Program Child Traffic https://odysee.com/@Quintessence:e0/%E2%80%9EART-IN-EMBASSIES-PROGRAM-CHILD-TRAFFIC:3 john of god, Cicciolina, Jeff Koons, Art,

[2b] https://www.bitchute.com/video/ppV7axR2ccET/

[3c] ⁣Mouthy Buddha Elite Human Trafficking Vol 3 Patterns of the Cabal https://odysee.com/@WarriorOfthePricelessFountain:0/Elite-Human-Trafficking--Vol.3----PATTERNS-OF-THE-CABAL:c

[3b] https://www.bitchute.com/video/ijcIPQp78KYX/

[4c] Mouthy Buddha Elite Human Trafficking Vol 4 - Dr. Phil's TURN-ABOUT Ranch https://odysee.com/@FlowerPower2:e/Elite-Human-Trafficking--VOL.4----DR.-PHIL'S-TURN-ABOUT-RANCH:6

[4b] https://www.bitchute.com/video/htmOcK5fxaUh/

[5c] Mouthy Buddha Elite Human Trafficking Vol 5 - The Cult of Moloch and the Luzzatto Family https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Elite-Human-Trafficking-Vol5---THE-CULT-OF-MOLOCH--The-Luzzatto-Family:6

[5b] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XEpvGWa509J4/

[6c] Mouthy Buddha Elite Human Trafficking Vol 6 - Pedophile politicians https://odysee.com/@FlowerPower2:e/Elite-human-trafficking-VOL.6----PEDOPHILE-POLITICIANS:5

[6b] https://www.bitchute.com/video/vCR1fS2ghN4C/

[7] Bitchute Mouthy Buddha https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mouthybuddha/

[8] Odysee Mouthy Buddha https://odysee.com/@MouthyBuddha:a

Social Media

CathyFoxBlog 2 https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/

CathyFoxBlog 1 [old blog but valuable posts] https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/

FoxyFox Substack Blog, email list



CathyFoxSubstack (archive of the wordpress cathyfoxblog1)

Telegram FoxyFoxyWolf Channel https://t.me/wolfchannel2

Telegram Foxy Wolf Chat Group https://t.me/foxywolfchannelgroup

Telegram End Child Abuse Group https://t.me/EndChildAbuse

Gab https://gab.com/cathyfoxblog

Gab End Child Trafficking and Abuse https://gab.com/groups/47785

Odysee https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ACa7R1IDRwAF/

Bastyon https://bastyon.com/foxyfoxy

RSS Feeds