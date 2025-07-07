This 20th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings caught me by surprise, but it is clear that the establishment is milking it for their own agenda. Just a quick post so as to not let the official narrative and propaganda go unanswered.

Many more people are awake now than back in 2005. This is the updated Ripple Effect which is far closer to the truth than any nonsense that you will read or watch from the establishment.

Also read into Gladio B.

7/7 Ripple Effect 2 The Truth about the London Bombings on Jul 7 2005 [1]

[1] 7/7 Ripple Effect 2 The Truth about the London Bombings on Jul 7 2005 https://odysee.com/@AmalekInternational:6/7_7_Ripple_Effect_Expanded:a

