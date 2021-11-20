In the first video Gina gives the background for the Astroworld Travis Scott Decode in Part 2.

In the interests of getting this out quickly I have only listened once so please forgive any misinterpretations and omissions on my part. If important please write in the comments.

The first video shows the base programming of the brain – the freemasonic black and white, and red and blue. Further programming is layered on top of this, much referring back to this base programming. Blue being programming for the right brain, red for the left and the white represents the corpus callosum where the two sides of the brain connect, or the veil. One side is Star programming the other Galaxy.

Hillary Clinton (Tier 1 I think) tweeted the umbrella picture on Nov 4th from an editorial in the Washington Post on Nov 1 [6]. The programming is then picked up and rebroadcast by others in media (Tier 2 ) so the masses pick up the programming, which is in Part 2.

The umbrella is black and white, also with red and blue. The pillars on a checkerboard is the “tracing board” of first degree freemasonry, and the programming is related to this. The web is in the astral. Gatekeepers are Cybele and two faced Jannus

Odysee Truth Unveiled TV Part 1 [1c]– Gina Phillips Decodes the Travis Scott AstroWorld Concert on Truth

Part 1 goes into how satanic ritual abuse works, and how it triggers certain attributes of those that are under the influence of mind control. Gina goes into great detail to prep you for Part 2, to bring it all together. If you have ever doubted that media is against us, these two shows will convince you otherwise. This is just the beginning. In part 2, we’ll bring in the Astroworld concert with Travis Scott, and how things were triggered by design.

The second video Gina analyses the NBC broadcast of the event and shows very informatively how the programming is continued in the NBC News with the red and blue programming of each side of the brain coming together to form purple, in the carefully edited piece, with chosen “witnesses” who are actors.

The event however is a beta test of the programming and was curtailed again by the use of words , colours and symbols such as the feet, the black and white images, stopping the purple colour, and words like “stop the show”.

For more in depth explanation of purple programming see cathyfoxblog MJ2 – Purple Programming – Monarch Mind Control Programming [5]

The red blue and white are based on the colours of the Eastern Star. Note the use of the split screen to programme both sides of the brain simultaneously.

Fiona Barnett has talked about her Alice in Wonderland and Wizard of Oz programming whihc was layered upon the Eastern Star. cathyfoxblog Alice in Wonderland and Wizard of Oz MK-ULTRA Programming Unpacked [4]

Similarly you can see the Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B Wet Ass Pussy video is layered the same way. foxblog1 Wet Ass Mind Control – WAP Beta Kittens [3]

Gina’s Slides Part 2

The Travis head is from an album cover but the one that should have been included which is at Astroworld is white, as were the two people trying to stop the concert.

What I found very interesting was that the programmes and Lewis Carroll’s books are based on the spiritual world levels.

Odysee Truth Unveiled TV Part 2 Astroworld Decode [2a]

Show Notes – The first part prepped you for part 2, Gina decodes the Astroworld concert with Travis Scott, and breaks it down into terminology we can all understand. Pay close attention to how things were triggered by design. Bigger things are coming, so we need to be AWARE of what Satan is trying to bring into this world, and raise a Godly standard against it.

Prayer to break soul ties is called “Breaking Ungodly Relationship Bonds” https://www.rcm-usa.org/downloads.html

Prayers to Break ties w Cybele and Janus….the false Trinity and keys on Vatican Crest and popes Robe. https://www.kanaanministries.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Prayers-of-Renunciation-CULT-of-CYBELE-2.pdf

Programming to come – purple rain, rock, alien disclosure, fry programming , awakening snow white and antichrist rising . Possible polka dot programming

Also check out my thread Travis Scott Thread [7] which was collating data in the couple of days after the event.

Travis Scott Thread [7]

Thread reader app Travis Scott Thread [8]

