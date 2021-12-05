This post should be useful for all of us who can see through the nonsense, but cannot understand why other people, even intelligent ones, cannot seem to see or care what is truth and what is not, and keep behaving seemingly totally irrationally.

Also on [24] 2021 Dec 5 The Monster that Devours its own Children https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/12/05/the-monster-that-devours-its-own-children/ildren/

As someone put it in a comment on a video…

Coming to the recent understanding that my friends and family are under psychological distress and hypnosis, and not simply misinformed, has been a critical revelation. I can be more patient and loving with them by stepping back, instead of provoking conflict each time I try to “help” by presenting data or information.

Pulp Journal says It has at times felt for me like a dream — that ostensibly smart, compassionate human beings who in many, many cases are well-credentialed, simply say nothing. They remain mute and just stare. As if the words don’t compute. It is the closest thing I’ve ever experienced in real-life to feeling as if humans were under a Manchurian-Candidate-like spell, and it’s something I’ve thought into the ground [9]

Firstly I am grateful to Tao for this post on Ontmebarevrouwenweb Mass hypnosis key of totalitarian regime… Fear & Intelligence Dr Desmet explains [11] This video immediately led me to greater understanding of what is happening in the mad old world around us. He posts some excellent material and his blog is worth checking out.

Secondly, not wishing to reinvent the wheel, but wanting to present a summary in written form, I found that Dave Lee’s blog already does this, but from his own interview with Dr Desmet. I have not listened to Dave’s interview, but I include it in this post, and also the autotranscript from his interview. Youtube/google/cia are not remotely trustworthy to keep the interviews up, and it is best to have transcripts published, even via autotranslation. Dave Lee’s post is here Totalitarianism In The World – Professor Mattias Desmet [8]

The interview I choose to post first is the one I have listened to, with Dr Desmet interviewed by Chris Martensen.

2021 Dec 3 Odysee Mattias Desmet on Our Grave Situation [2]

or Hook Tube Mattias Desmet on Our Grave Situation [1a]

(Just to explain that in my bid to use the bad actors platforms less, I will usually give preference where I can to platforms that do not censor, and not owned by nefarious entities as much as practically possible eg atm Odysee as number one then Bitchute, Rumble, HookTube as front for Youtube but only you tube seem to do autotranscripts so I do use those. This means of course that the vids may not embed and if that is the case then I may put up a picture then if you click on it, it will open in a new tab, or just click on the numbered link)

Chris Martensens Odysee Channel is here – Peak Prosperity Vid Channel [3]

These following notes though are based on Dave Lee Totalitarianism In The World – Professor Mattias Desmet [8]

Professor Mattias Desmet is a clinical psychologist at Ghent University, Belgium. Dr Desmet has a double degree, he also has a masters in statistics.

At the start of what we were told rather quickly was a pandemic, Dr Mattias Desmet analysed it as a statistician. He started to study the figures, the graphs. Early on in the pandemic, around May 2020, Professor Desmet came to the conclusion that the fatality rates for the pandemic were dramatically overinflated.

The projected mortality rate in Sweden was approximately 50,000 people, if they didn’t have a lockdown. Yet, Sweden still did not go into lockdown and the casualties were only 6,000. Clearly the models were incorrect.The politicians didn’t correct the measures to the real data, they did the opposite, they continued as if the models were correct and the real mortality rate was the same as the faulty models. The measures continued as if the models were correct, even after they were proven to be completely wrong.

[iirc in uk they were predicted to be 500,000 which even taking into account “enthusiastic” and inventive and vastly overinflated death counts by a number of means, even on their figures it is about a quarter of that cfb ]

One thing that has never been discussed, is the long term costs of the lockdowns on countries, compared to the benefits of the ”flattening the curve” with lockdowns and other measures that cause long term damage to the economy. Governments never discussed the possibility that the lockdowns could in fact claim more casualties than the pandemic itself, even if no measures were taken to reduce the spread. [ie a cost benefit analysis of each action cfb]

The field of attention of the entire world seemed to be entirely on the victims of the pandemic as if all the rest did not count anymore.

In one way or another, people were not able to see the collateral damage caused by the lockdowns and the measures. They were only able to view the pandemic through this tiny lens, as if nothing else mattered. Dr Desmet came to the conclusion that the pandemic was not a biological crisis but more of a psychological crisis, and he started to view the pandemic through the lens of a clinical psychologist instead of as statistician.

Mass Formation – Crowd Formation

Professor Mattias Desmet came to the conclusion that society was suffering from mass formation or crowd formation. This is a specific type of group formation that emerges under certain circumstances.

Society needs to meet 4 certain conditions for mass formation to occur in society. These four conditions are :

Lack of social bond. Or a lack of meaningful relationships in their lives A large amount of society feel a lack of meaning in the world (for example, more than 40% of people within a society feel that their job was completely meaningless) Free floating anxiety in society. And in some cases, anxiety that the society cannot point to a specific reason for what exactly is causing this anxiety (overuse of anti-depressants etc) Free floating frustration and aggression.

If a society meets all these conditions, it will become increasingly susceptible to Mass Formation.

Mainstream Media Causes Mass Formation

Under these conditions, mass formation can be caused by the main stream media, if

it tells society what the object of their anxiety is. The mass media identifies what the specific object of their anxiety is

at the same time it gives a clear strategy to deal with this object of anxiety.

eg, if there is an object of our anxiety (virus) and what the strategy to deal with that anxiety is (lockdowns).

New Solidarity – Social Bond Emerges

At this point, all the disconnected people in society, all suffering from free floating anxiety, connect their anxiety to a specific object of that anxiety. Then a new solidarity emerges, where all these disconnected people from all areas of society can become part of a new group, and a bond amongst them emerges. Many of these people are willing to join together by participating in a faulty strategy pitched by the main stream media narrative, so that they can deal with this object of anxiety together.

Regardless of how damaging the strategy may be, people engaged in this new solidarity will feel better about their own anxiety by simply engaging in a strategy (mass formation) regardless of the serious deleterious side effects of such a poorly devised strategy, that the main stream media has created a narrative for.

It’s as if everyone engaged in this new social bond are fighting a heroic battle together against this object of anxiety. They begin a new solidarity, a new meaning for life, a new social bond emerges over this heroic battle against this object of anxiety, which they are all fighting in solidarity.

The reason why people within this mass formation (mass hypnosis) all need to participate in the lockdowns, wear a mask, social distancing or take a vaccine, is because if you don’t do it, you are not showing solidarity to the new group that has been formed. Almost as if all the measures to defeat the object of anxiety are really just to prove to everyone else that you are a part of the new cult like social group. It has no real ability to defeat the pandemic, is not backed in science and is only designed to identify who is a part of their new cult like social group and nothing more.

How Totalitarianism Emerges From Mass Formation

These people who are engaging in this mass formation, have then started to create their own religious rituals. These rituals under these circumstances come in the form of pushing lockdowns, wearing masks, social distancing and a whole range of other measures that have been proven by science, not to achieve anything.

Because these people are hypnotised by the religious cult that they are now engaging in, any new science that conflicts with their current religious cult beliefs, cannot be accepted. They are closed off to new information, no matter how definitive that may be.

When the people engaged in this new social cult like religion receive conflicting information from people who are not hypnotised by the cult, the cult members can use the state to oppress the dissenters who disagree with this new religion. That’s when you see powerful people using the power of the state to lockdown innocent people, use of the police to assault innocent people in the street and this can ultimately lead to a totalitarian state like the soviet union, where the state exterminates people who disagree with them.

Most of the above text is adapted from Dave Lee’s blog Totalitarianism In The World – Professor Mattias Desmet [8] the following text is this blogs.

Thus this “Mass Formation” can and is even leading to people doing harmful things to their children. Masking /vaccinating which is in effect showing their allegiance to the cult by sacrificing their children’s health, all supposedly in the name of health!

Dr Desmet says it is about 30% who are under this mass transformation and that it has no connection to intelligence. The important factors that put people in this “mass formation” are repetition, strong visual images with numbers/graphs/statistics.

Dr Desmet also spoke about the difference between classical dictatorship and I think it was tyrannical totalitarianism. I will have to listen again.

He also believes that the people in power are lying but that they believe that they are justified in doing so it is the means to the end. The end that they believe in is a move from democratic to technocratic world, [with them at the top of the pyramid].

The “solidarity” explanation perhaps explains why the “political left” in the one dimensional political construct that people are placed or place themselves, have been so reticent to speak out against what to others is quite obvious approaching tyranny. They believe in solidarity and unselfishness, they are just being made to misdirect these noble aims.

I am thinking of the left in the UK, I do not know about Europe, but in the US, any good intentions of the left electorate were usurped years ago by their leaders. Polarisation has occured with the media acting as they did over Trump. The anxiety everywhere may be being duped by all their politicians.

People perhaps have also been made susceptible to the anxiety and free floating anxiety, depression and aggression in the UK due to the Brexit result, Boris De Piffle Johnson’s part in that and their stance on his perceived slow response to the “viral threat” and the diffficulty in reversing that stance.

What can we do?

Speak out, even at the risk of social isolation, as social isolation will only increase as the totalitarian state advances.

Try to connect with people and give them a sense of community that they were lacking and now deriving from action against a “virus”. This is leading them and further towards the cliff of totalitarianism. Try to make them less anxious.

“In my opinion, the most important thing for people to do is to continue to speak out. Even if it’s just to say that you don’t agree with the mainstream narrative: because mass formation is provoked by the specific voice it’s gotten used to. Really, you have to take this literally. Totalitarian leaders know this very well: they start every new day with thirty minutes of propaganda, in which the voice of the leader constantly penetrates the consciousness of the population. So without mass media and without the ability to confront people, time and time again, with the voices of the leaders, no mass formation could continue as long as it continued in Germany and then in the Soviet Union. And the opposite of this is also true: if other voices are available in the public space, then the mass hypnosis will be disturbed.” [9]

This is Dave Lee’s interview with Dr. Mattias Desmet via hooktube…

Dave Lee china Hooktube Mass Hysteria in Australia (Lockdowns) Professor Mattias Desmet [10a]

Also worth checking out for more information is Journal Pulp “Why Do So Many Still Believe?” Dr. Mattias Desmet, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University, Belgium, Gives An Exceptionally Incisive Explanation [9]

If you do not believe that people can be made to act in a mass hypnosis type manner then it is well worth watching this 2 minute video of Derren Brown causing a mass of shoppers to put up their right arms subconsciously by just by making shopping announcements over a tannoy.

2007 Darren Brown Hook Tube Derren Brown Controls Shopping Mall Visitors [7a]

However I believe that there is more than just the mass formation or mass hypnosis at work, which Dr Desmet perhaps generously puts much down to, I forget his words, but I will paraphrase as “events” rather than “design”.

Media are almost totally controlled by the CIA operation which has been in motion for 50 odd years… They will do as they are told. The misinformation that they are spreading now is intentional. Operation Mockingbird [23] It is back up by a plethora of controlled “fact checkers” and Trusted News Initiative propaganda and fear mongering.

The mass hypnotised have their ready made out for not considering more deeply anything they are told that does not fit their view- conspiracy theory.

We must also take into account that approximately 10% of the world population have undergone trauma based mind control. Bloodline Luciferianists /Satanists all undergo this as part of their training, starting around birth.

If you want to research more on this, then best follow these links in the twitter thread, or search for mind control, Monarch, mk ultra, Gina Phillips on my blog.

Mind Control thread on twitter [16] or pingthread [15]

Gina Phillips learns the programmes in her work of deprogramming individuals. She believes there is set to be a rash of end times programmes to be triggered soon, perhaps many at winter solstice. These may explain best Purple Programming Monarch Mind Control [13] and Travis Scott Astroworld Decode Gina Phillips Part 1 & 2 [12] or search Gina Phillips on my blog.

These mind controlled bloodline Luciferians control all the media, all the corporations, all governments, all organised religions and churches, all NGOs, all regional and local governments and so are in an ideal position to deliberately. See The Five Child Trafficking Networks and Structure of the Illuminati [22]

Their plan which they are quite open discussing is a global reset with them retaining complete control over us plebs by various means covid restrictions and movement passports, climate change carbon credits, financial control via ability to switch off our digital access to money etc. In short the New World Order, NWO, the plan that has been in planning for decades. See Myron Fagan from 60 years ago I think it was… Illuminati Plans for the New World Order – Myron Fagan [17]

The only part they are not really speaking about too openly, though it is obvious by their proxies in Hollywood and the music industry, is the Luciferian /satanic aspect. It is the restructuring of the world, physical and spiritual – the tearing down of the current order and the building up again by the “light” side of the dark side by the antichrist. Both sides have evil agenda afaik. For Gloria Vanderbilt and the Rising of the antiChrist [18] and Illuminati Players and the Battlefield – Earth Realm [20]

Then satans hordes using severely abused children and magik intend to open spiritual gates and portals to storm the gates of heaven and take over Gods position.

It does not matter if you believe all this or not, or are yet ready to believe it. The point is that there is more to this situation than just the mass formation.

If you want to keep up with the latest happenings then the Lifting the Wool blog is the most impressive for keeping abreast of many many timeconsuming podcasts and videos on the illluminati and the truth surrounding, as well as many many resource links. Lifting the Wool [21]

Above all do not fall to fear, that means we lose before we start.

I believe we will win… the truth shall out…

[24] 2021 Dec 5 The Monster that Devours its own Children https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/12/05/the-monster-that-devours-its-own-children/ildren/

Links

[1] 2021 Dec 3 You Tube Mattias Desmet on Our Grave Situation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRo-ieBEw-8

[1a] 2021 Dec 3 Hook Tube Mattias Desmet on Our Grave Situation https://www.hooktube.com/watch?v=CRo-ieBEw-8

[2] 2021 Dec 3 Odysee Mattias Desmet on Our Grave Situation https://odysee.com/@Chris_Martenson:2/mattias-desmet-on-our-grave-situation:6

[3] Peak Prosperity Vid Channel https://odysee.com/@Chris_Martenson:2

[4] 2021 Sept 21 Dan Astin-Gregory You Tube Why do so many buy into the narrative? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLDpZ8daIVM

[5] 2021 Sept 4 Odysee Jerm Warfare The Covid narrative is mass hypnosis https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/mattias-desmet:6

[6] 2021 Aug 1 You Tube Dr. Reiner Fuellmich – Prof. Mattias Desmet (English) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj5bo_KFqgo&t=10s

[7] 2007 Darren Brown You Tube Derren Brown Controls Shopping Mall Visitors https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOEKdaXIEHc

[7a] 2007 Darren Brown Hook Tube Derren Brown Controls Shopping Mall Visitors https://www.hooktube.com/watch?v=IOEKdaXIEHc

[8] Dave Leechina Totalitarianism In The World – Professor Mattias Desmet https://daveleechina.com/totalitarianism-in-the-world-professor-mattias-desmet/

[9] 2021 Sept 22 Journal Pulp “Why Do So Many Still Believe?” Dr. Mattias Desmet, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University, Belgium, Gives An Exceptionally Incisive Explanation http://journalpulp.com/2021/09/22/why-do-so-many-still-believe-dr-mattias-desmet-professor-of-clinical-psychology-at-ghent-university-belgium-gives-an-exceptionally-incisive-explanation/

[10] 2021 Oct 4 Dave Lee China Mass Hysteria in Australia (Lockdowns) Professor Mattias Desmet https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB4VsGsllcs&t=107s

[10a] 2021 Oct 4 Dave Lee China Mass Hysteria in Australia (Lockdowns) Professor Mattias Desmet https://www.hooktube.com/watch?v=oB4VsGsllcs&t=107s

For full post, links and transcripts see 2021 Dec 5 The Monster that Devours its own Children https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/12/05/the-monster-that-devours-its-own-children/ildren/