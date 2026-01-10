foxblog3

I was going to withdraw this article, until I had checked on this info, but forgot it was scheduled. If someone finds this article not correct from the following info, let me know

Decades ago, Christoph Hörstel was a well-known journalist who worked as a correspondent for state television all over the world before it became an instrument of the STASI. He was the first to publish the article, but when he started researching the platform, he came to the conclusion that it was most likely a fake.

WA25-36 Macron & Merz: Fake - wenig Schmerz. Verrat an Palästina: Christoph Hörstel 2025-11-5

Tatsächlich kam der „algerische“ Fake-Beitrag über eine Macron-Merz-Orgie genau im richtigen Moment: Veröffentlichung der Memoiren des Epstein-Opfers Virginia Giuffre.

Trotzdem bleibt: Wenn es jetzt nicht gelingt, mehr als 0,01% der Zuschauer zu einer Spende zu bewegen, sind wir kaputt.

Palästinenser in Deutschland und ihre Organisationen arbeiten nicht zusammen für eine ganz andere Palästina-Konferenz mit revolutionärem Inhalt. Eine türkische religiöse Partei hortet ein Milliardenvermögen und lässt Palästina verrecken.

Bitte BEIDE PETITIONEN unterschreiben!:

https://gazatalks.org/

https://deutschlandfuerfrieden.org/

Volltext: https://tinyurl.com/y2jycyju

Folgen Sie uns:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/hzts0lM6MLc + https://youtu.be/yZDbpLn6ujw

Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/1lcB2Gd0VXKX/

Telegram: https://t.me/chrishoerstel/11127

VK: https://vk.com/wall292380854_1401

This piece cannot possibly come as a surprise to anyone who has not been living under a rock.

We are living in a time where many hidden aspects of our world are coming into the light. The challenge seems to be how many do seem to live under rocks. I know some of them. They cannot handle truth at all. If most or all of us would wake up, we could stop it all.

