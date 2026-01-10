I am looking for alternatives to substack due to its globalist ID / censorship policy, and so this post has already been posted on Odysee, which people only know as a video platform. Whilst it might not have the bells and whistles of substack, it has the quality of being on the blockchain and not being censored. Here is that link Odysee foxblog9 2026 Jan 6 The French Epstein Island? More Macron Murk? [2].

I have also changed my social media links to own.page which is a small startup which I prefer to others - All My Links own.page/foxblog

Update 2026 Jan 12

I posted this story in good faith but now it appears not to be correct. A german man who posted this story, chased it up more and thinks now that it is not true and possibly sent to discredit him. This is what he has said.

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. The New Center warmly welcomes you to Resistance Today, issue 36 for the year 2025, and today is Wednesday, November 5.

This broadcast is one of the most difficult of my life, and we will now try to get through it together in a reasonable manner. The number one topic is The number one topic is, of course, this story, which is probably a fake, about a fictitious pedophile orgy on the night of August 28 to 29 this year at the summer residence of French President Macron at Cut Syür in Fort Bregancon.

Some nice people sent me critical internet sources, which were well researched, and I checked everything last night. I also tried once during the day to contact the press department of France 24 to find out whether the alleged author, who is prominent in France, I would say she’s a B-list celebrity, whether she wrote this article or not. Believe it or not, I haven’t received a response to this day. I’ve tried to call 20 times. It’s impossible.

Uh, I wrote to every employee of the two who are there in the press department. No response. I’ll just follow up on that. But overall, how should I put it, the pendulum has swung a little to the other side. I don’t think anymore, um, that the plausibility prevails. There are simply too many question marks, and that’s just how it is, and that’s what makes the whole thing so difficult, that you get a double image everywhere.

But it’s also true that we ive in the most dishonest age in hman history. That’s what happens too. So I wrote to this employer of the author Mariam Amelal and got nothing back, and the press department wasn’t even staffed, as I then found out.

The callback number for the host of the dzalgerie.com website. Yes, based in Vilnius, Lithuania. What makes me so suspicious is that it’s Washington, of all places. That really made the suspicion prevail, because I know the area code.I noticed that immediately and I got the link from a person unknown to me, and I was still a bit in Epstein mode myself, and that’s probably also the hook and the reason for this, if it’s a fake, a very well-made fake, namely to expose the enlightenment scene.

In a way, I feel like this story was tailor-made for me. After all, I’m currently running into walls here in the opposition. It’s easy to get caught in a current that eventually ends on a reef. Should I just give up and stop trying to straighten out the things that are crooked here, and they are crooked in the opposition too, not just in the government or in the parliamentary opposition, never, I mean. But learning is a duty, and I have clearly learned my lesson.

Of course, we mustn’t forget that Macron is the French president who posed in front of a book by the French poet Andrejid for his state portrait. Andrejid, of all people, who is an avowed child molester with a preferred hunting ground in the former French colony of Algeria.

Algeria. So he raped a number of young Muslim boys, and Emmanuel Macron made sure to stand in front of his work for the photo. It’s placed there in the background, so to speak. Because no one really believes that this book is there by chance. Candace Owens, the most successful political blogger in the US with more than 6 million viewers, who told this story about this photo in the book in the background, doesn’t believe it either.

And in this I now see the inconceivable audacity of the Rothschild gangsters, who quite obviously count on it very firmly, that no one can harm them, that they can break the law with impunity anywhere and anytime they want, even in such blatant areas.

Candace has found out even more about Macron’s friends.Above average. Many of them are pedophiles who get off with shockingly lenient sentences in court proceedings. One had abused his daughter for years and then explained to everyone in court, with his lawyer, that this had been done lovingly. That it was loving It was loving incestand the daughter is still attached to him today. Yes, she was so attached that she finally had to flee and seek psychological treatment. That’s what happened there. And the court let the man go for this fantastic explanation, reports Candace Owens.

I can only recommend candace Owens’ educational work on the whole complex Macron case, and also, of course, the entire context that I have looked at, the overall political context worldwide surrounding this case, from the difficult political situation in Algeria to the US with its legendary Deep State entanglements and finally, US President Donald Trump, who actually personally interferes in the work of Kandis Owens on the phone.

In short, I apologize today for my mistake and the false suspicion. However, I believe the excitement is not in vain, because how far must a political situation go for one to consider suchthings possible?

The world and politicians are exactly as bad as portrayed in the fake story. Only this story is probably not true,and in the meantime, perhaps very similar things are happening elsewhere, and we don’t hear about them at all and may never find out until, in 10 or 20 years, stories emerge about surviving victims who experienced something terrible in 2025 and then report it in 10 or 20 years.

Our sympathy is not so much for the falsely accused main characters, because they have created so many dirty criminal policies that it will take decades for the people to clean up the mess, and perhaps we will be overtaken by the war they are currently stirring up, and who knows if we will all still be alive then.

I have deleted all videos related to this topic so that it is really off the net and no one gets confused or into trouble. So what is true? What is correct now? And I have removed all false content from my website. Of course, I have left the rest as it is, even if that might annoy some people.

And of course, And of course, I stopped Klar TV early this morning and apologized there as well. Uh, and we are, of course, on the best of terms, uh, still in contact, there’s no question about that.

And even there, we’re not entirely sure. Have we now rightly and sensibly, um, abandoned this topic, and I think so, the other side prevails. What’s also very exciting for me, I’d like to add in conclusion, is how I’m being personally attacked. After all, I did report on a story. I assumed it was true, but I didn’t assume that I could claim that now. There’s just no evidence. You just have to collect and search for it. You have to work on a story like that.

And I don’t wait a few days until it has been thoroughly researched, but first of all I say, the story is there. So, a Telegram page called “What really is the end of deception” writes this: Hörstel is deliberately lying. Well, that makes me smile a little, because lies are by their very nature deliberate, otherwise you’re just telling untruths. But why should I do that? Is that why I rejected allbribery attempts, tempting offers and everything else, and remained poor with my wife and children, in order to lie? Not very logical.

The post is repeated here for now…

Epstein Island, French style: what happens behind the closed doors of Fort de Brégançon? by Meriem Amellal October 23, 2025 [1a].

A former member of the presidential guard has made shocking revelations about a private party organized by French President Emmanuel Macron at Fort Brégançon. According to him, on the night of August 28 to 29, 2025, Emmanuel Macron organized a private reception for certain senior French officials, as well as for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in his summer residence, Fort Brégançon. According to the eyewitness: “CHILDREN were brought into the room where the guests were. Five children under the age of 12, three girls and two boys... From time to time we heard screams, children crying, moaning... music... When the children were taken out of the room around 4 a.m., their faces were swollen with tears. “

Fort Brégançon is a medieval fortress located 35 meters above sea level, on an island near the Côte d’Azur. For many years, this fortress has been the private vacation spot of French President Emmanuel Macron. No other French president has spent so much time in this fortress. Ali, a former member of the presidential guard who served at the fort this summer, made a shocking revelation about what is happening behind the fort’s closed gates. At the request of the informant, his real name and voice were changed. Here is the witness’s full statement:

“I have devoted my entire life to the service of the French armed forces. For the past two years, I have served in the GSPR unit, which is responsible for protecting the president and his entourage. This summer, I was sent to monitor Fort Brégançon during President Macron’s summer vacation.

What I saw there on the night of August 28 to 29, 2025 pushed me to leave the army and go to Algeria, my grandfather’s homeland.

I took my night shift on August 28, my boss informed me that President Macron was preparing the reception of important guests and that additional measures would have to be taken to ensure security.

Around 11 p.m., guests began arriving at the fort. I had already seen some of them at the fort during receptions organized by President Macron, others, I saw them for the first time. Among the guests, I recognized Jack Lang and Claude Lévêque, who had already come. One of the guests was German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who had made an official visit to Fort Brégançon earlier in the day.

From the beginning, there was something strange about this reception: it started too late, it was announced at the last minute, security guards were not allowed to enter the room where the meeting was being held, the list guests were not recorded and we were ordered not to make video recordings of the meeting.

But I couldn’t expect what happened next.

CHILDREN were brought into the room where the gathered people were. Five children under the age of 12, three girls and two boys. They were also taken in a car with tinted windows, they looked scared. I was shocked, why were there children at this late meeting? I looked at my colleague, but he only sighed and shrugged his shoulders, everyone was acting like everything was fine.

I didn’t see what was happening behind closed doors, but I know it was something horrible. From time to time, we heard screams, children crying, moaning... music.. When the children were taken out of the room around 4 a.m., their faces were swollen with tears.

This scene didn’t get out of my head, I tried to tell my colleagues about it, but they looked away and remained silent in the face of my questions.

For two weeks I tried to continue doing my job as before, but I couldn’t. I made the decision to leave my post and leave this country. I didn’t want to talk about it, my family stayed in France, they might have problems, but I understood that I could no longer remain silent. These people must be brought to justice. “

Jack Lang is an 86-year-old French politician, member of the French Socialist Party. He is currently president of the Arab World Institute. He has already made an official visit to Morocco with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Claude Léveque, a 67-year-old French artist, member of President Macron’s close circle, saw his works used to decorate the presidential office at the Élysée Palace.

It should be noted that Jack Lang and Claude Léveque, people close to President Macron, have already been involved in a series of scandals linked to pedophilia and violence against minors.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made an official visit to Fort Brégançon on August 28, where he held a public meeting with President Macron.

So what is happening behind the closed doors of Fort Brégançon?

Links

[1] 2025 Oct The French island of Epstein: what is happening behind the closed doors of Fort Brégançon? https://dzalgerie.com/lile-depstein-a-la-francaise-que-se-passe-t-il-derriere-les-portes-closes-du-fort-de-bregancon/

[1] https://dzalgerie.com/lile-depstein-a-la-francaise-que-se-passe-t-il-derriere-les-portes-closes-du-fort-de-bregancon

[1a] https://web.archive.org/web/20251031130003/https://dzalgerie.com/lile-depstein-a-la-francaise-que-se-passe-t-il-derriere-les-portes-closes-du-fort-de-bregancon/

[2] Odysee foxblog9 2026 Jan 6 The French Epstein Island? More Macron Murk? https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/The-French-Epstein-Island--More-Macron-Murk--:c #Macron #EpsteinIsland #abuse #FortBregancon

Appendix 1 Macron Le Siecle

Overview of Le Siècle

Le Siècle (French for “The Century”) is an exclusive, transpartisan social club in France, founded in 1944 by journalist and Freemason Georges Bérard-Quélin. It’s not a think tank or a policy-making body but rather a networking hub where France’s most influential figures meet once a month for dinner. These gatherings take place at the prestigious French Automobile Club at Place de la Concorde in Paris. The club’s membership is a who’s-who of the French elite—politicians, business leaders, intellectuals, journalists, and cultural figures—making it a symbol of the country’s “nomenklatura,” or ruling class.

Purpose and Activities

The stated mission of Le Siècle is to foster dialogue and connections among leaders from diverse sectors who are “attentive to public affairs.” It aims to bridge divides between political factions, business interests, and civil society, a goal rooted in its post-World War II origins when France’s elite sought to rebuild a fractured nation. The club doesn’t produce reports or take official stances; its sole activity is organizing these monthly dinners, which are private and off-the-record, fueling its mystique and occasional criticism as an elitist echo chamber.

Membership

Membership is highly selective and by invitation only. To join, a candidate needs sponsorship from at least two current members, followed by a probationary period as an “invited guest” (lasting one to two years). The board of directors then votes on full admission. As of recent years, Le Siècle has around 550–600 members and 150–200 guests awaiting approval. Historically, since the 1970s, one-third to half of French government ministers have been members, peaking at 72% under Prime Minister Édouard Balladur (1993–1995). Prominent figures have included:

Politicians: François Mitterrand, Georges Pompidou, Lionel Jospin, François Fillon, Emmanuel Macron.

Business Leaders: CEOs like Denis Kessler (ex-president of Le Siècle) and Frédéric Oudéa.

Media and Culture: Journalists like Laurent Joffrin and publishers like Odile Jacob.

The club has evolved over time. Women were initially admitted but excluded in 1949, only to be readmitted in 1983; today, they make up about 20% of members. The current president (as of recent records) is Véronique Morali, the third woman to hold the role.

Influence and Criticism

Le Siècle is often described as a power nexus. French journalist Emmanuel Ratier claimed in 1996 that its members controlled 90% of France’s GDP, though this is hard to verify. Its influence lies in the informal networks it creates—ministers dine with CEOs, journalists mingle with politicians—potentially shaping agendas behind closed doors. Critics, including activists like Pierre Carles, who staged protests outside its dinners in 2010–2011, argue it undermines democratic transparency by concentrating power among a self-selecting elite. Defenders, like member Martine Aubry, praise it as a rare space for cross-ideological exchange.

Historical Context

Founded amidst the optimism of post-Liberation France, Le Siècle grew from a small group into a powerhouse under the Fifth Republic. Its membership swelled after the 1999 dissolution of the Saint-Simon Foundation, another elite think tank, absorbing many of its former members. Scandals have occasionally rocked it—like the 2021 resignation of president Olivier Duhamel amid sexual abuse allegations—but it remains a fixture of French high society.

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds