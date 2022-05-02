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Azra Dale's avatar
Azra Dale
May 3, 2022

Thank you so much Cathy for bringing Brooke's interviews to our attention. It has been awhile since I listened to such interviews. I found it very timely given the absolute insanity of our current purposefully messed up world.

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The Word Herder's avatar
The Word Herder
May 4, 2022

Holy shit.

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