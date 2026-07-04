Sawyer Fraudulently Raised Money Claiming to Rescue Children

In 2018 Sawyer as founder of Veterans For Child Rescue claimed that he was going to show the extractions of children.

4:49 “...we’re going to show the extractions, we’re gonna show the arrests, when they are recovered there are some fantastic aftercare programs that really nurture the children and help them recover through a list of different ways...”[2].

Now in 2026 Sawyer attacks people who say that he has never rescued children, by countering that physical rescue is off limits for his group due to the law.

Sawyer said that it was “illegal to move a child without power of attorney and a warrant from law enforcement“. He carried on “rendering the role of an organisation like ours [Veterans For Child Rescue] off limits to physical rescue here in the USA”.

Sawyer now also tries to gloss over the fact that he claimed that he was going to rescue children by claiming that the mission statement has never changed.

That’s a lie as well as shown here CS20 Sawyer Lies that V4CR Mission Statement Never Changed [fb32611].

Sawyer has raised millions off the back of claiming that he was going to rescue children.

ProPublica is a very interesting website, that quickly shows information from the required yearly disclosures for these 501(c)(3) companies. Sawyer took in $1.5 million in 2024.

Veterans For Child Rescue Inc - Nonprofit Explorer - ProPublica [1].

- Full Name: Veterans for Child Rescue Inc. (V4CR)

- EIN (Tax ID): 82-1243908

- Status: Confirmed 501(c)(3), tax-exempt since September 2017

Where does all this money go to?

It is not my forte, can someone go through all his accounts and give their opinion on them? Does anyone know where someone be reported to in the US for raising money with fraudulent claims in a 501(c)(3) company?

Sawyer named his company Veterans For Child Rescue, V4CR, but he does not rescue children…

Craig Sawyer is a fraud.

Previous Posts on Craig Sawyer

[fb32547] CS14 - Craig Sawyer is a Fraud https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/30-craig-sawyer-14-craig-sawyer-is

[fb32551] CS15 Craig Sawyer DID Run Security for Hillary Clinton https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/85-craig-sawyer-and-hillary-clinton

[SSSaw1] CS16 The Protector and the Pick Me

[fb32602] CS17 Sawyer’s Hand Signal - a Threat or an Order? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/80-sawyer-handsign

[fb32603] CS18 Craig “Conman” Sawyer V4CR Admits No Child Rescues https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/cc-1-craig-conman-sawyer-v4cr-admits

[fb32605] CS19 Conman Craig 2 - Sawyer / Hillary / Bodyguard Psyop https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/conman-craig-2-sawyer-hillary-bodyguardC

[fb32611] CS20 Sawyer Lies that V4CR Mission Statement Never Changed https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-lies-about-mission-statement

Thread on Craig Sawyer https://x.com/foxblog3/status/1800521935316791758

Please repost this post. My reach is severely curtailed by algorithms.

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Links

[1] Veterans For Child Rescue Inc - Nonprofit Explorer - ProPublica https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/821243908

[2] 2022 Contraland New Sting info https://yabasta1.wordpress.com/2022/08/25/2018-contraland-new-sting-info/

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