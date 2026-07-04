foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
4d

my guess? he's trafficked more kids than he's ever rescued. these sort of occultist types love to play the good guy. they get accused of anything shady and it's 'but i ran a charity that rescues kids!'

it goes deeper than just conning money. it's babylonian mystery school 'balance the account' karma bullshit. they think they can balance out sin with 'good deeds' and that is going to keep them from Judgement.

it doesn't matter if someone believes in any of that stuff. they do.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 foxblog3 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture