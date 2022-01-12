Victoria’s story it seems was the trigger for Youtube to ban Emma’s channel. So Emma has had a busy time getting back up and running on a new video platform, but she has managed it, and this is Victoria’s story.

Emmas written introduction

This week’s episode is sure to blow your mind and leave you with your jaw on the floor (“The Imagination Podcast” was actually terminated from YouTube immediately after this episode was uploaded, so that should give you a clue as to how explosive it is!)…

After a tumultuous time restoring a new platform to call home after being nuked from YouTube, I am honored to bring to you today Victoria Mortis from Russia who comes to us as the daughter of a father who was part of the MK Ultra projects with groundbreaking information that we could use your help distributing far and wide.

Victoria’s harrowing story begins with the hidden truth about Russian and USSR history with the knowledge she has acquired through being the daughter of an MK Ultra Super Soldier father who was born into an Illuminati bloodline family. We go deep into how MK Ultra has been such a massive – and even important – part of Russian history and how it’s still deeply entrenched into a modern-day culture. We do go to expose adrenochrome factories and how they hide in plain sight and you will be shocked to learn how and where these factories exist.

The conversation flows into hidden symbolism where we show examples of how MK Ultra and occultism have infiltrated popular video game culture and Hollywood and you will see for yourself how deep the rabbit hole goes (quite literally!).

Victoria has a strong accent and to make it easier to follow along, she was very helpful in creating and providing a document that we read along with that is also in the show notes below for you to read and share everywhere you can.

Emma’s Interview with Victoria (click on picture will open in new tab)

Emma’s Interview with Victoria

Imagination Podcast Victoria’s Story [2] https://player.lightcast.com/0IzNykjM [The original youtube was terminated, the sound has also gone on this link]

Victoria’s contacts

Victoria has provided this script around which her interview is based. It will not be exact but as Victoria’s accent is strong then it may be useful to follow the interview with the script.

After the script are various other relevant links that Victoria provided. Victoria also mentions some others to which I have provided links.

MK ULTRA recovery Deprogramming wiki

mentions Fiona Barnett [links to Fiona’s work and book] Fiona Barnett’s Long Goodbye [9]

Svali’s first blog Svali Speaks [6]

Svali’s Second Blog Svali Speaks Again [7]

cfb Svali, Illuminati Structure and Mind Control [101]

cfb Child Trafficking by the Jesuits [102]

Fritz Springmeier and Cisco Wheeler cfb Cisco Wheeler and Fritz Springmeier – Illuminati Whistleblowers [4]

Victoria’s Script

Trigger Warning! Many MK ULTRA victims come to Russia and USSR, led by their satanic (hivites) controlled media to their deaths. I create this warning for you.

First I need to teach you about Earth and Russia history, how we got to be openly ruled by satanists. We, Europe and the USA once were one country (Atlantis fall). Planetary catastrophe in happened in 1812. The center was in Syberia [Siberia] — youngest trees, the 100 metres of glay, melted granite castles.

Satanists are destroying memories of this event and the work of authors with people who wrote about it. Satanic (hivites) media always refers to the 1812 catastrophe and pre technologies so copy and share all their production — real stuff and real places have been shown. Let me give an example — in Disney movie Atlantis: The Lost Empire Princess Kida covers a city from the Flood with a force shield. TRIGGER WARNING!

Keep silent that one non satanic in our history was murdered for revealing faking Russia’s history.

CERN was built with 1812 technologies. Same that killed the whole Syberia and almost killed the whole planet. Nice!

Satanic (hivites) have preference to use pre 1812 houses. Take a look at how they look — first floors in glay. They have taken our knowledge, destroyed our past and culture and used these floors to their secret rituals.

Архитектура Москвы (первые этажи, подземные сооружения, многослойные дома, непонятная символика)

Each MK ultra victim states they were abused in buildings like that. Masons, satanic cover in medieval Europe, were builders and their skills allowed them to be everywhere. After the 1812 catastrophe they came to Russia and I guess masons reconstructed some for their needs.

After 1812 they grasped victims and killed some in tunnels of 1812 people like catacombs with skulls and bones in Paris. Bones were found everywhere in 1812 cities.

Satanic (Hivites) have preference for places with their sacrifice rituals and any other violent bloody events happened. I guess Satanists like such places because of necromancy and demons?

Petersburg (Petrograd) was said to be built on graves of 1812 victims. If you come to its ancient center (Nevski Ave) you can fall ill, just like me and many I’ve spoken to about the city. In Russia the criminal capital is Petrograd, satanists just love this city.

In Moscow the same bad vibes have Red River (Red Presnya means Desalted) and no one stays in places like that for a long time — everyone speaks about death energy here. Sometimes wells in Moscow smell like death when you pass near them. And satanic funded companies are always nearby.

Li family mentioned in 13 Bloodlines. They had Chinatown in Moscow and Petrograd (Petersburg) when Romanov ruled.

We have never been a free country — all time dictated by NWO puppets. First — all you know about Russia is a lie, a satanic lie is Russia’s whole history. They wrote our history for us. One non satanic historian was Michel Lomonosov whom they killed for exposing a lie.

Yes, the religion Pravoslavie was made in the Vatican for us and forced upon us by Romanov. Funded for [by] our money since then. Our history was just destroyed.

Russia history line: 1812 global catastrophe, 1816 year without summer.

After 1812 people slowly returned to their homes (look for “empty cities in XIX century”) and masons came too because they were builders, can work with stones and their services were needed. The rest of the cities were also genocided because masons (cover up) were builders first and their skills were needed after the 1812 catastrophe so they went everywhere they wanted.

The Satanic dynasty Romanov have taken my country, faking themselves being aryan (white, whatever you wish to be called) by taking someone’s clothing and documents. Survivors of the 1812 catastrophe had to fake their documents and hide their families from the satanic dynasty Romanov.

Romanov were satanic (sadistic) so people rebelled all time against them and in 1861 Romanov had to free farmers from the servitude pretended to be caring rulers and grab Russia’s resources and people as slaves MK ULTRA for building NWO.

Before 1917 satanic groups were forbidden to live in our cities – people just killed them if they came. Many, many rebellions were against ritual sacrifices they made, the biggest one was Bailice in Kiev but Romanov stopped it because he was a satanist himself. Romanov has to agree to stop them from living in our cities openly because he wanted to pretend he is “our” ruler.

That is why they needed revolution – after 1917 openly satanists have taken all ruling positions in the so -called Socialist state.

It leads us to the Revolution of 1917 where the whole city Petrograd (capital in Romanov time) was genocided.

So since 1917 (22?) Civil war between satanist and no satanist I can’t say which time it was but satanist won and another satanic puppet named Lenin allowed satanist (hivites) to openly take the highest positions in the rule. Lenin has no right to ignore the accusations of satanic sacrifices but he wasn’t Aryan.

Again after that real people who lived before 1812 have to use fake identities or flee from satanic cult.

USSR was faking to be a social state, satanists just threw some free medicines and flats to keep people calm not to rebel and continue to destroy our races, stealing resources. So until 1991 they were faking to be independent.

Civil war against satanists were in 1917-22 — they lied. White army was foreign. White Army was Aryan and the rest races who were against satanic rule. Just like WWI it was arranged to destroy our real rulers who cared about the country and wanted it to be set free.

His replacement Stalin continued to destroy High IQ people (all races including Aryan), most had to flee. All rulers, historians, architects were satanic with satanic wives so history of the USSR is dictated by them and the same lie as Russian before 1812.

Stalin lied that Hitler was a German (Aryan) and set us against each other. The USSR wasn’t prepared for WWII and it’s lands on a south Cuban border from Minsc to Moscow were just passed to his hands. Look where Anneberbe was — Cuban! In my relatives’ village only one child has survived.

After WWII many survivors had to use fake documents to hide themselves from satanism. In 1953 another puppet Chrushev became ruler and in 1991 they just finished killing all WWII veterans and stopped their fake caring. Our army was destroyed, not even Moscow had army forces in 1990 – 91. All the armies we have are satanic ones.

Since 1991 USSR stopped to exist– satanist rules openly, factories, economics all destroyed, we create nothing but exist only from satanic money. So yes, they funded all my country now. Each company, each business are theirs and used as cover for trafficking and rituals. Especially scary about big milk factories — Adrenochrome cover up.

That how we got to be open slaves of NWO. Just like your country, I guess. All the same — infiltrate, overthrow previous rulers, replace their puppets. Truth is that we were never free from them.

Ask me, I’ll tell you all you know about Russia.

My family history: satanic (hivites) targeted my family and they surrounded me all the time.

My great grandfather and my great grandmother survived the 1917-22 civil war only because both changed their surnames. Great grandfather fought in WWII and was killed by satanists when my grandmother wa younger than 10 years old. Great grandmother information was lost - she died when my grandmother was young too. My grandmother has to change her true heritage too to survive so I actually lack information about my true bloodline.

My mother had a second pregnancy after me - I remember holding my little brother with dark blond hair just like mine.

Yes, me and my family they targeted, high IQ runs into my bloodline – my father was Aryan blue eyes handsome blonde man. I am dark blonde but my mother is dark brown. I have his face so they decided to kill me just by looks. I have blue eyes like my father.

I have never found his documents – they seem destroyed to me. His family I never found too — they seem to be all dead. I can feel them dead.

Actually my mother didn’t sign him [father] on my birth certificate. My mother cried every time I asked about my father so I’ve never asked about him after. She wanted to hide me from the cult, I realised now.

My father lived in a typical 1812 house with a tall ceiling (3.5 m) in a flat on the 3rd floor. One room had an orange curtain and wooden panels on the walls. It was May beginning when I remember lying there with my brother last time I remember my father and my brother alive.

More I cannot say – my memory is confused and it hasn’t returned to me fully yet. Please keep that information – the more we know the better we are armed. Restored it memory recently by trigger integration, never talking to my mother — hurt her to lose them both.

So my father may have been a MK ULTRA victim.

About me: I am not a MK ULTRA victim but have had PTSD in 3-4 years with dissociation, like Fiona Barnett described. Yes, I have that trance like traumatic states as a child a lot.

My memory of my early years has been confused since.

Event which caused my problems happened when my father and brother died at one time. Satanists killed them both, I felt it the moment they died, dissociating that memory too when our love and connection was broken. I had suicide attempt when I lose my brother and father – it was in 3. I lay 3-4 days in a coma-like state, everyone expected me to die.

Have PTSD and dissociation from this event myself for years. So when MK ULTRA came out I immediately saw the truth - symptoms were just like mine. And since I was able to restore some memory like Fiona Barnett, I started to share what I knew about satanists.

I am firstborn child, my mother was virgin when father chose her.

If my father was MK ULTRA why didn’t they take me?

Claire J Walker aka Cali Shai, cult survivor, replied to me: Aryan Brotherhood race group in satanism. If you don’t look the same way you aren’t considered to be Aryan. She says it’s possible your life was spared at the expense of your brother’s life. Sons are significant in the cult. They carry on the family name etc. They play an important role in cult and fathers Perhaps he was trying to stop the generational curses from continuing in your life and family. So two lives paid for mine: one for my life, second form being raised outside the cult.

Yes, my father sacrificed himself and my brother too for me. I will do my best so their sacrifices won’t be wasted. So you and I share the same feelings about satanism and I put my little bricks to help their fall.

I went to 2 schools for gifted kids. First one was free, the second was private for money. All have been built from bricks like 1812 style. With me I had kids who studied for 1-3 years and moved a lot for creating MK ULTRA identities.

These kids weren’t in the school for months — in late October – November and May , there were days we had 3 people in our classes.

These kids lived closely near ritual satanic states, I have a ritual suite near my house - bad energy here.

I have been attacked myself — 6 years old I was and it was poison from a satanic dentist.

I never had satanic influence in my life. Never tried to drag me to a cult and except that dentist never attacked despite we were in the same classes together.

I was reckless child and walked free in the evening near ancient catacombs, satanist took fro themselves in Feodosia where we stayed at summer.

Ritual place\ adrenochrome factory: Moscow, Dmitrov Avenue 100. MK ultra kids lived nearby, they were in my class named alpha.

I saw a dismembered body in it’s gate when I was 4 years old and by using trigger integration I remembered it and now pointed it to everyone.

In 2020 I took all my courage and I saw a picture of a dismembered child on its window. I was right — it is really a ritual suite, adreno factory, whatever. Milk factory, Wimm – Bill – Dann are here too.

Biggest milk factory in Russia, takes at least five buildings, all have underground levels. As a child I hated milk — vomited from it. It wasn’t milk after all – that’s what my brain feels.

Right now I broke toes and the doctor thrown me out of cabinet because I didn’t wear mask. To force wear mask is considered to be torture.

Victoria’s Links

These are further links that Victoria has provided.

1812 – Google Docs (Script)

YouTube: 1812 Architecture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNuF2t2nc0M&ab_channel=NataliaF

American McGee’s Alice: American McGee´s Alice (PC) – Full Game 1080p HD Walkthrough – No Commentary – YouTube

Bioshock: Bioshock – Full Game Walkthrough (No Commentary Longplay) – YouTube

Psychonauts 2 PSI King Song: Psychonauts 2 – Jack Black Sings as The PSI KING // Full Music Video – YouTube

Garden of Earthly Delights: “The Garden of Earthly Delights” Hieronymus Bosch – An Analysis (artincontext.org)

MK Ultra Recovery – Deprogram Wiki: Welcome to DeprogramWiki! – DeprogramWiki

Recommended Reading: -Svali Speaks, -Fiona Barnett, FritzSpringmeier and Cisco Wheeler [deprogramwiki]

Tim Shelley Blog: Fighting Monarch – A Resistance Site For Survivors of CIA, NSA, Tavistock, and Illuminati Mind Control

Tweets to refer to:

: IS THE MAIN THREAT — FIONA BARNETT QUOTE | Page 2 | The Vigilant Citizen Forums

Satanism in ART [Trigger Warning] | The Vigilant Citizen Forums

FoxBlog1 – Queen Mother of Darkness’s Special Pot Roast

