This is an update from John O’Looney.

Thankfully he is 90% he says.

John largely confirms what I wrote in this post, which also has a timeline and full references. Funeral Director Covid Whistleblower Rescued from Hospital [2]

He voluntarily went to hospital due to low oxygen levels, lost sense of taste and smell, felt really bad, couldnt breathe properly, low Sat oxygen levels.

Post also here [111] 2022 Jan 25 cathyfoxblog John O’Looney, Whistleblower Funeral Director Update https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/01/25/john-olooney-whistleblower-funeral-director-update/

However 3 tests did not show covid.

Then he was offered Remdesivir by the consultant and then Baricitinib and Tocilizumab by the Oxford University rep.

John refused.

Feeling slightly better and not wanting further treatment, John decided to discharge himself, but he was threatened that he could not as he was a danger to others and also that he would die if he left. After two hours, he was allowed out. he is now recove

He felt very very ill, almost as though he had been poisoned.

The mainstream media will not speak to John despite all his revelations, however they chose to mock him for being an antivaxxer, when they heard he was in hospital. Of course John is not an antivaxxer, this genetic vaccine is the only one has has refused. This is a sick and twisted mainstream media, as of course we know.

https://rumble.com/vt16g0-update-from-john-olooney-19th-january-2022..html

2022 Jan 19 Rumble Update from John O’Looney [1]

Post also here [111] 2022 Jan 25 cathyfoxblog John O’Looney, Whistleblower Funeral Director Update https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/01/25/john-olooney-whistleblower-funeral-director-update/

Links

[1] 2022 Jan 19 Rumble Update from John O’Looney https://rumble.com/vt16g0-update-from-john-olooney-19th-january-2022..html

[2] 2022 Jan 5 cathyfoxblog Funeral Director Covid Whistleblower Rescued from Hospital https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/01/05/funeral-director-covid-whistleblower-rescued-from-hospital/

cathyfoxblog social media links

FoxBlog1 WordPress Blog

https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/

Telegram Foxy Wolf Channel https://t.me/wolfchannel2

Telegram Foxy Wolf Chat Group https://t.me/foxywolfchannelgroup

Telegram Foxy Wolf Covid Channel https://t.me/coronapsyopscam

FoxyFox Substack Blog, email list

Gab https://gab.com/cathyfoxblog

Twitter https://twitter.com/CathyCathyFox

Anonup https://anonup.com/@foxyfox

Odysee https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ACa7R1IDRwAF/

Mewe mewe.com/i/cathyfox1

pingthread https://pingthread.com/author/CathyCathyFox

threadapp https://threadreaderapp.com/user/CathyCathyFox

videobot

https://videodownloaderbot.com/#/downloads/CathyCathyFox

UK Press Cuttings and Research Databases on Child Sexual Abuse

The Source https://thesourceresearch.wordpress.com/

Spotlight on abuse https://spotlightonabuse.wordpress.com

included in Operation Greenlight Database

Ted Team Site https://tedteamsite.wordpress.com/

Operation Greenlight Database https://theneedleblog.wordpress.com/operation-greenlight/

UK Database https://theukdatabase.net/

Strips articles of date and source unfortunately, rendering content relatively useless for research

Bloggers and Tweeters on Child Sexual Abuse UK

Aangirfan http://aanirfan.blogspot.co.uk/

Aanirfan (oldsite archive) https://web.archive.org/web/20211217013817/http://aangirfan.blogspot.com/

Dr Sally Baker http://www.drsallybaker.com/

Sceptic Peg https://scepticpeg.wordpress.com/Loy

Wildcat @Cat_Again1 https://spidercatweb.blog/

Bryn Alyn Victims http://brynalynvictims.blogspot.com/

Researching Reform @SobukiRa https://researchingreform.net/ UK Family Court, Child Abuse Law issues mainly

Sonia Poulton @SoniaPoulton https://www.soniapoulton.co.uk/ https://brandnewtube.com/@Soniapoulton

Samantha Baldwin @sammy_lianne/ https://www.samanthabaldwin.co.uk/

Hollie Greig Justice @holliegreigjus5 https://web.archive.org/web/20191224170342/https://holliegreigjustice.wordpress.com/

Coleman Report Archive https://web.archive.org/web/20170214215659/https://thecolemanexperience.wordpress.com/

Fresh Start Foundation http://www.freshstartfoundation.co.uk/

Goodness and Harmony https://goodnessandharmony.wordpress.com/ Excellent Info collation

Monsters of Medomsley Blog http://themonsterofmedomsley.blogspot.com/

Randolph Trent @RandolphTrent

Desiring Progress https://ianpace.wordpress.com/

Rebecca TV https://paddyfrench1.wordpress.com/

Macur Review http://macurstatement.blogspot.com/

Justice Denied http://google-law.blogspot.com/

Shirley Oaks Survivors https://www.shirleyoakssurvivorsassociation.co.uk/

Dame Alun Roberts @ciabaudo

Joanne Brittan Sherborne and Schools @jebrittan2

Maggie Oliver @MaggieOliverUK https://www.themaggieoliverfoundation.com/

Sonia Poulton @SoniaPoulton website https://www.soniapoulton.co.uk/

https://brandnewtube.com/@Soniapoulton

Stuart Syvret @StuartSyvret https://web.archive.org/web/20200214044550/http://freespeechoffshore.nl/stuartsyvretblog/

IICSA Independent UK Inquiry into Child Abuse @InquiryCSA

Brian Pead http://commonlawjustice.blogspot.com/2013/09/framed-part-1.html

Phoenix and Aria https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5kyI8IPkTvVV8PApLGpKfg/

The Lucy Faithfull Foundation also runs the Stop It Now! helpline – 0808 1000 900 – http://www.lucyfaithfull.org.uk

Lobster Politics, Parapolitics, History https://www.lobster-magazine.co.uk/

Scallywag archive http://scallywagarchive.com/

US /World Child Trafficking, Child Abuse, SRA, Illuminati etc

(some may be out of date twitter accounts but may be useful for finding the archives)

Deprogramwiki https://deprogramwiki.com/

Fiona Barnetts Wide Open Updated Lockdown Edition https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/06/23/fionas-barnetts-eyes-wide-open-updated-lockdown-edition/

Lifting the Wool blog https://liftingthewool.wordpress.com/

Fighting Monarch https://fightingmonarch.com/

Targeted Individuals TI, Monarch mind control, MKUltra

Vigilant Citizen @vigilantfeed https://vigilantcitizen.com/

Illuminati Symbolism

Svali Speaks blog The Life of Svali https://svalispeaks.wordpress.com

ex Programmer

Svali Speaks Again https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/

ex Programmer when she was Jesuit

Gina Phillips @GinaPhi94724925

https://www.gina-phillips.com/

Monarch Mind Control deprogramming

Inner City Press @innercitypress

http://www.innercitypress.com/

UN, ChildAbuse

Penny LA Shephard @shepardout

https://shepardentertainment.blogspot.com/

Dr Katherine Horton

https://stop007.org/

Targeted Individuals TI

Janet Ossegaard @JanetOssebaard https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/ Fall Cabal

Tye @OutoftheG8TE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2KTN_iQ_6BFd9FqZ02Ooxg/

HistoryPoliticsTheory

https://historypoliticstheory.wordpress.com/

Some US Child Trafficking Report Summaries

Declan Howard @Lone_Horse

https://lonehorseblog.com/

Systematic abuse

Bibliotech https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_tema.htm

Whale

http://www.whale.to/

whale Pedophilia http://whale.to/b/pedophilism_h.html

Flying Cuttlefish Blog

https://9east71.home.blog/

Child abuse and related issues

Circusbuoyblog

https://circusbuoy.wordpress.com/

Child abuse and related issues

ReflectionsInTheNight Mauri

http://reflectionsinthenight.com/

Illuminati

Cathy O’Brien @RealCathyOBrien

https://trance-formation.com/

Peter Eyre

https://eyreinternational.wordpress.com/

Jay Parker @RealJayParker1

https://thecenterpath.weebly.com/

Girl Maher https://twitter.com/_GirlMaher_

Cheryl Beck @CABeck1961 Illuminati, Mind Control

Marion IlluminateDarkness @MarionNL2020/

https://illuminatethedarkness.com/

James Rusbridger @JamesRusbridger child abuse threads

Sara Ashcraft @SaRaAshcraft

Anneke Lucas website

https://annekelucas.com/

Ronald Barnard https://www.youtube.com/c/RonaldBernard/videos

Marion

https://illuminatethedarkness.com/

Ana Lucia Alves @AnaLuciaAlves_

Tiffany Fitzhenry @Tiff_FitzHenry

High Command @TheHighCommand2

Task Force @TaskFor26668668 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2pZ6g7DTmL61/

Tim Holmseth

https://timothycharlesholmseth.com

Pentagon Pedophile Task Force

Jessie Czebotar @CzebotarJessie jessie-czebotar/ Illuminati Whistleblower, child trafficking, child abuse

Virginia Roberts / Giuffre @VRSVirginia

Fiona Barnett

https://fionabarnett.org/

Healing Resources

Deprogramwiki

https://deprogramwiki.com/

Fiona Barnetts Wide Open Updated Lockdown Edition https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/06/23/fionas-barnetts-eyes-wide-open-updated-lockdown-edition/

Svali Resources https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/resources/

Posts with Important Links for Individuals

[100] 2020 Apr 27 cathyfoxblog Cisco Wheeler and Fritz Springmeier – Illuminati Whistleblowers https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/04/27/cisco-wheeler-and-fritz-springmeier-illuminati-whistleblowers/

[101] 2020 Apr 25 cathyfoxblog Svali, Illuminati Structure and Mind Control https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/04/25/svali-illuminati-structure-and-mind-control/

[102] 2021 Oct 10 cathyfoxblog Child Trafficking by the Jesuits https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/10/10/child-sex-trafficking-by-the-jesuits/

[103] cathyfoxblog Links of cathyfoxblog Posts 2013 – 2021 https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/links-of-cathyfoxblog-posts-2013-2021/

[104] 2020 Sept 21 cathyfoxblog Fiona Barnett’s Long Goodbye https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/09/21/fiona-barnetts-long-goodbye/

Links still incomplete

Covid 19

Vaccination Reactions

Europe -EUDRA [206] https://www.adrreports.eu/en/index.html

UK

[200] https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports

[201] https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting#annex-1-vaccine-analysis-profile

USA VAERS

Open Vaers [202]

https://openvaers.com/

allows browsing and searching of the reports

[203]

https://vaers.hhs.gov/

Moon [] https://www.mooninfo.org/moon-phases/2021.html

Sayings

The truth will out, the truth will shout, the truth will set us free

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing” – Edmund Burke

“He who does not bellow the truth when he knows the truth makes himself the accomplice of liars and forgers.” Charles Peguy

To sin by silence when we should protest makes cowards out of men – Ella Wheeler Wilcox

Every time we act in the face of fear, we dilute it’s power and increase our confidence

Only the small secrets need to be protected, the large ones are kept secret by public incredulity – Marshall McLuhan

Let justice be done though the heavens fall – Fiat justitia ruat cælum

Put the enemy at unease by making information they do not want known to be known…

The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover

If you have found this post useful, please post on other social media – facebook, instagram, pinterest, gab, twitter, anonup, – whichever ones you are on. This is most helpful to spread the information. The people who do this are essential. Thankyou.

I am not connected to anyones Patreon accounts, nor do I receive any money for my writing. I believe it is important to provide this information not hidden behind paywalls, and yes I suffer financial hardship for doing so.

I will not commit suicide and if it appears I have, then people may judge for themselves why this is so, after blogging these exposes of the top level of these “orders”. I do not wish to live in the kind of world that the psychopathic orders want to bring in, which is a world wholly and absolutely controlled by them. They commit horrific crimes of child rape, child torture, child cannibalism, child mind control and much more, which is why I wish to speak out and expose them. This carries some risk but if I am killed or go silent, my wish is for more people to tell the truth, they cannot kill us all… please set up your own blogs… replace me 100 fold…

[] 2020 Sept 21 cathyfoxblog Fiona Barnett’s Long Goodbye https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/09/21/fiona-barnetts-long-goodbye/

[189] 2020 Apr 25 cathyfoxblog Svali, Illuminati Structure and Mind Control https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/04/25/svali-illuminati-structure-and-mind-control/

[] Svali Speaks Again

https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/

[] Svali Resources https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/resources/

[187] 2020 Apr 27 cathyfoxblog Cisco Wheeler and Fritz Springmeier – Illuminati Whistleblowers https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/04/27/cisco-wheeler-and-fritz-springmeier-illuminati-whistleblowers/ Advertisements

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