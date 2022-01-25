John O’Looney, Whistleblower Funeral Director Update
This is an update from John O’Looney.
Thankfully he is 90% he says.
John largely confirms what I wrote in this post, which also has a timeline and full references. Funeral Director Covid Whistleblower Rescued from Hospital [2]
He voluntarily went to hospital due to low oxygen levels, lost sense of taste and smell, felt really bad, couldnt breathe properly, low Sat oxygen levels.
Post also here [111] 2022 Jan 25 cathyfoxblog John O’Looney, Whistleblower Funeral Director Update https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/01/25/john-olooney-whistleblower-funeral-director-update/
However 3 tests did not show covid.
Then he was offered Remdesivir by the consultant and then Baricitinib and Tocilizumab by the Oxford University rep.
John refused.
Feeling slightly better and not wanting further treatment, John decided to discharge himself, but he was threatened that he could not as he was a danger to others and also that he would die if he left. After two hours, he was allowed out. he is now recove
He felt very very ill, almost as though he had been poisoned.
The mainstream media will not speak to John despite all his revelations, however they chose to mock him for being an antivaxxer, when they heard he was in hospital. Of course John is not an antivaxxer, this genetic vaccine is the only one has has refused. This is a sick and twisted mainstream media, as of course we know.
https://rumble.com/vt16g0-update-from-john-olooney-19th-january-2022..html
2022 Jan 19 Rumble Update from John O’Looney [1]
Post also here [111] 2022 Jan 25 cathyfoxblog John O’Looney, Whistleblower Funeral Director Update https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/01/25/john-olooney-whistleblower-funeral-director-update/
Links
[1] 2022 Jan 19 Rumble Update from John O’Looney https://rumble.com/vt16g0-update-from-john-olooney-19th-january-2022..html
[2] 2022 Jan 5 cathyfoxblog Funeral Director Covid Whistleblower Rescued from Hospital https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/01/05/funeral-director-covid-whistleblower-rescued-from-hospital/
cathyfoxblog social media links
FoxBlog1 WordPress Blog
https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/
Telegram Foxy Wolf Channel https://t.me/wolfchannel2
Telegram Foxy Wolf Chat Group https://t.me/foxywolfchannelgroup
Telegram Foxy Wolf Covid Channel https://t.me/coronapsyopscam
FoxyFox Substack Blog, email list
Anonup https://anonup.com/@foxyfox
Mewe mewe.com/i/cathyfox1
pingthread https://pingthread.com/author/CathyCathyFox
videobot
https://videodownloaderbot.com/#/downloads/CathyCathyFox
UK Press Cuttings and Research Databases on Child Sexual Abuse
The Source https://thesourceresearch.wordpress.com/
Spotlight on abuse https://spotlightonabuse.wordpress.com
included in Operation Greenlight Database
Ted Team Site https://tedteamsite.wordpress.com/
Operation Greenlight Database https://theneedleblog.wordpress.com/operation-greenlight/
UK Database https://theukdatabase.net/
Strips articles of date and source unfortunately, rendering content relatively useless for research
Bloggers and Tweeters on Child Sexual Abuse UK
Aangirfan http://aanirfan.blogspot.co.uk/
Aanirfan (oldsite archive) https://web.archive.org/web/20211217013817/http://aangirfan.blogspot.com/
Dr Sally Baker http://www.drsallybaker.com/
Sceptic Peg https://scepticpeg.wordpress.com/Loy
Wildcat @Cat_Again1 https://spidercatweb.blog/
Bryn Alyn Victims http://brynalynvictims.blogspot.com/
Researching Reform @SobukiRa https://researchingreform.net/ UK Family Court, Child Abuse Law issues mainly
Sonia Poulton @SoniaPoulton https://www.soniapoulton.co.uk/
Samantha Baldwin @sammy_lianne/ https://www.samanthabaldwin.co.uk/
Hollie Greig Justice @holliegreigjus5 https://web.archive.org/web/20191224170342/https://holliegreigjustice.wordpress.com/
Coleman Report Archive https://web.archive.org/web/20170214215659/https://thecolemanexperience.wordpress.com/
Fresh Start Foundation http://www.freshstartfoundation.co.uk/
Goodness and Harmony https://goodnessandharmony.wordpress.com/
Excellent Info collation
Monsters of Medomsley Blog http://themonsterofmedomsley.blogspot.com/
Randolph Trent @RandolphTrent
Desiring Progress https://ianpace.wordpress.com/
Rebecca TV https://paddyfrench1.wordpress.com/
Macur Review http://macurstatement.blogspot.com/
Justice Denied http://google-law.blogspot.com/
Shirley Oaks Survivors https://www.shirleyoakssurvivorsassociation.co.uk/
Dame Alun Roberts @ciabaudo
Joanne Brittan Sherborne and Schools @jebrittan2
Maggie Oliver @MaggieOliverUK https://www.themaggieoliverfoundation.com/
Sonia Poulton @SoniaPoulton website https://www.soniapoulton.co.uk/
Stuart Syvret @StuartSyvret https://web.archive.org/web/20200214044550/http://freespeechoffshore.nl/stuartsyvretblog/
IICSA Independent UK Inquiry into Child Abuse @InquiryCSA
Brian Pead http://commonlawjustice.blogspot.com/2013/09/framed-part-1.html
Phoenix and Aria https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5kyI8IPkTvVV8PApLGpKfg/
The Lucy Faithfull Foundation also runs the Stop It Now! helpline – 0808 1000 900 – http://www.lucyfaithfull.org.uk
Lobster Politics, Parapolitics, History https://www.lobster-magazine.co.uk/
Scallywag archive http://scallywagarchive.com/
US /World Child Trafficking, Child Abuse, SRA, Illuminati etc
(some may be out of date twitter accounts but may be useful for finding the archives)
Deprogramwiki https://deprogramwiki.com/
Fiona Barnetts Wide Open Updated Lockdown Edition https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/06/23/fionas-barnetts-eyes-wide-open-updated-lockdown-edition/
Lifting the Wool blog https://liftingthewool.wordpress.com/
Fighting Monarch https://fightingmonarch.com/
Targeted Individuals TI, Monarch mind control, MKUltra
Vigilant Citizen @vigilantfeed https://vigilantcitizen.com/
Illuminati Symbolism
Svali Speaks blog The Life of Svali https://svalispeaks.wordpress.com
ex Programmer
Svali Speaks Again https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/
ex Programmer when she was Jesuit
Gina Phillips @GinaPhi94724925
https://www.gina-phillips.com/
Monarch Mind Control deprogramming
Inner City Press @innercitypress
http://www.innercitypress.com/
UN, ChildAbuse
Penny LA Shephard @shepardout
https://shepardentertainment.blogspot.com/
Dr Katherine Horton
https://stop007.org/
Targeted Individuals TI
Janet Ossegaard @JanetOssebaard https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/ Fall Cabal
Tye @OutoftheG8TE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2KTN_iQ_6BFd9FqZ02Ooxg/
HistoryPoliticsTheory
https://historypoliticstheory.wordpress.com/
Some US Child Trafficking Report Summaries
Declan Howard @Lone_Horse
https://lonehorseblog.com/
Systematic abuse
Whale
http://www.whale.to/
whale Pedophilia http://whale.to/b/pedophilism_h.html
Flying Cuttlefish Blog
https://9east71.home.blog/
Child abuse and related issues
Circusbuoyblog
https://circusbuoy.wordpress.com/
Child abuse and related issues
ReflectionsInTheNight Mauri
http://reflectionsinthenight.com/
Illuminati
Cathy O’Brien @RealCathyOBrien
https://trance-formation.com/
Peter Eyre
https://eyreinternational.wordpress.com/
Jay Parker @RealJayParker1
https://thecenterpath.weebly.com/
Girl Maher https://twitter.com/_GirlMaher_
Cheryl Beck @CABeck1961 Illuminati, Mind Control
Marion IlluminateDarkness @MarionNL2020/
https://illuminatethedarkness.com/
James Rusbridger @JamesRusbridger child abuse threads
Sara Ashcraft @SaRaAshcraft
Anneke Lucas website
https://annekelucas.com/
Ronald Barnard https://www.youtube.com/c/RonaldBernard/videos
Marion
https://illuminatethedarkness.com/
Ana Lucia Alves @AnaLuciaAlves_
Tiffany Fitzhenry @Tiff_FitzHenry
High Command @TheHighCommand2
Task Force @TaskFor26668668 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2pZ6g7DTmL61/
Tim Holmseth
https://timothycharlesholmseth.com
Pentagon Pedophile Task Force
Jessie Czebotar @CzebotarJessie jessie-czebotar/ Illuminati Whistleblower, child trafficking, child abuse
Virginia Roberts / Giuffre @VRSVirginia
Fiona Barnett
https://fionabarnett.org/
Healing Resources
Deprogramwiki
https://deprogramwiki.com/
Fiona Barnetts Wide Open Updated Lockdown Edition https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/06/23/fionas-barnetts-eyes-wide-open-updated-lockdown-edition/
Svali Resources https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/resources/
Posts with Important Links for Individuals
[100] 2020 Apr 27 cathyfoxblog Cisco Wheeler and Fritz Springmeier – Illuminati Whistleblowers https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/04/27/cisco-wheeler-and-fritz-springmeier-illuminati-whistleblowers/
[101] 2020 Apr 25 cathyfoxblog Svali, Illuminati Structure and Mind Control https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/04/25/svali-illuminati-structure-and-mind-control/
[102] 2021 Oct 10 cathyfoxblog Child Trafficking by the Jesuits https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/10/10/child-sex-trafficking-by-the-jesuits/
[103] cathyfoxblog Links of cathyfoxblog Posts 2013 – 2021 https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/links-of-cathyfoxblog-posts-2013-2021/
[104] 2020 Sept 21 cathyfoxblog Fiona Barnett’s Long Goodbye https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/09/21/fiona-barnetts-long-goodbye/
Links still incomplete
Covid 19
Vaccination Reactions
Europe -EUDRA [206] https://www.adrreports.eu/en/index.html
UK
[200] https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
[201] https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions/coronavirus-vaccine-summary-of-yellow-card-reporting#annex-1-vaccine-analysis-profile
USA VAERS
Open Vaers [202]
https://openvaers.com/
allows browsing and searching of the reports
https://vaers.hhs.gov/
Moon [] https://www.mooninfo.org/moon-phases/2021.html
Sayings
The truth will out, the truth will shout, the truth will set us free
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing” – Edmund Burke
“He who does not bellow the truth when he knows the truth makes himself the accomplice of liars and forgers.” Charles Peguy
To sin by silence when we should protest makes cowards out of men – Ella Wheeler Wilcox
Every time we act in the face of fear, we dilute it’s power and increase our confidence
Only the small secrets need to be protected, the large ones are kept secret by public incredulity – Marshall McLuhan
Let justice be done though the heavens fall – Fiat justitia ruat cælum
Put the enemy at unease by making information they do not want known to be known…
The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover
If you have found this post useful, please post on other social media – facebook, instagram, pinterest, gab, twitter, anonup, – whichever ones you are on. This is most helpful to spread the information. The people who do this are essential. Thankyou.
I am not connected to anyones Patreon accounts, nor do I receive any money for my writing. I believe it is important to provide this information not hidden behind paywalls, and yes I suffer financial hardship for doing so.
I will not commit suicide and if it appears I have, then people may judge for themselves why this is so, after blogging these exposes of the top level of these “orders”. I do not wish to live in the kind of world that the psychopathic orders want to bring in, which is a world wholly and absolutely controlled by them. They commit horrific crimes of child rape, child torture, child cannibalism, child mind control and much more, which is why I wish to speak out and expose them. This carries some risk but if I am killed or go silent, my wish is for more people to tell the truth, they cannot kill us all… please set up your own blogs… replace me 100 fold…
[] 2020 Sept 21 cathyfoxblog Fiona Barnett’s Long Goodbye https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/09/21/fiona-barnetts-long-goodbye/
[189] 2020 Apr 25 cathyfoxblog Svali, Illuminati Structure and Mind Control https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/04/25/svali-illuminati-structure-and-mind-control/
[] Svali Speaks Again
https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/
[] Svali Resources https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/resources/
[187] 2020 Apr 27 cathyfoxblog Cisco Wheeler and Fritz Springmeier – Illuminati Whistleblowers https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/04/27/cisco-wheeler-and-fritz-springmeier-illuminati-whistleblowers/ Advertisements
Occasionally, some of your visitors may se