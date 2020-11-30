For full post with full illustrations see [200] 2020 Nov cathyfoxblog Illuminati Players and the Battlefield - Earth Realm https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/11/27/illuminati-players-and-the-battlefield-earthly-realm/

This post adds more information to the structure of the Illuminati, which I outlined in this post – The Five Child Trafficking Networks and Structure of the Illuminati [110]

I was interested in how the spiritual world including demons and earthly realm link together. I asked Jessie, who was the chosen successor to the Queen Mother of Darkness, before she left the system aged 10, and this is what she described, with some of my interpretation or speculation.

There are five realms. In this post the realm described is the middle layer or realm, called the Earth Realm. It is the only physical realm out of the five layers, the other four can only be accessed in the spiritual world.

The two layers below it are known as the two lower kingdoms or realms, the two above are the two heavenly realms or kingdoms.

This is the top level of the pyramid players and the “battlefield” formation in the earthly realm, represented as 9 chess boards of 7×7 squares (instead of normal chess board 8×8)…

Key

Circles – Mothers of Darkness

Triangles – Protectors

Diamonds – Seven Deadly Cyns

Red Squares – Unnamed Kings (Overseen by the Phoenix)

Circle Clouds- Sisters of Light

Circle Clouds

The Illuminati Earth Quadrants start with West at the top left and continue clockwise. The places are those that have ancient gates…

West – Sweden, Norway Phoenix Blue and Red

North – UK, Antartica,N.America Pindar White

East – Russia, China, Israel Priest Yellow

South – Iraq, Iran, China, Tibet Prophet Green

Centre – Neuschwanstein

NB. The colour associated with Pindar should be white, shown here in grey due to white background.

Compass Points normally associated with Elements and Colours.

West Water Blue

North Earth White or Green

East Wind/Air Yellow

South Fire Red or Black

Centre chessboard of the nine has five circles ie the 5 Mothers of Darkness, and Neuschwanstein. Neuschwanstein is the main Spiritual Gate.

The “pieces” on the chess board are drawn in their place in the End Time Ritual formation.

It is not limited to these characters but they are the main ones.

The squares or position placements directly tie to the astral placement positions these people take in positions during spiritual warfare.

Inner 13 – The 5 Mothers of Darkness, 4 Protectors, and Phoenix, Pindar, Prophet and Priest rule as part of the inner 13.

Mothers of Darkness are represented by the circles.

The five mothers are connected spiritually or have a spiritual tie to Neuschwanstein. They can connect at a spiritual level or are attuned to that spiritual gates energy. Energy is made up from resonance, frequency, and harmonics. This means the mothers are entangled with the gate spiritually.

So if the gate is opening or closing, those connected with it are automatically aware of any movement of spiritual beings in or out of that gate. Those connected are signalled anytime something is going on with that gate (in a similar way to a social media notification) and at a spiritual level can communicate with the gate. Those connected could open or close it or use it for transport any time they choose.

The spiritual gates have a natural energy -frequency, resonance and harmonics. A mother is able to draw off that natural energy to enhance her own energy for magik. It’s like plugging into an electrical outlet. So the mother can plug into the spiritual gate and use its energy if she desires to. For more on gates, see later section.

Each mother is connected to nine Demonic Generals

Molech (Major Demon)

Abaddon

Baal

Samael

Gilgamash

Azazael (Azazel)

Thoth

Ashtoroth (Asharoth, Ashtaroth, Lilith)

Chemosh

The 4 P’s

Phoenix (Blue and Red), Pindar (Gray), Prophet (Green), Priest (Yellow)

Phoenix is connected to Samael and Gilgamash and with them he oversees the 13 sisters of light for the West and oversees spiritual gates in Norway and Sweden.

Pindar is connected to Azazael and Thoth and to the 13 sisters of light for North and oversees Ancient Gates in UK, North America and Antartica.

Prophet is connected to Ashtoroth and Chemosh and to 13 sisters of light for the South and oversees the Ancient Spiritual gates for China, Tibet, Iraq and Iran.

Priest is connected to Molech and oversees the 13 sisters of light for the East and the Spiritual gates for Israel, China and Russia.

The job roles of these titles, which are all the same rank/seniority in the system, are –

Phoenix: To bring life from ashes or death of the System. Raise up the Kingdom of Satan after the fall of the System.

Prophet: To prepare the world for the coming of the Beast

Pindar: To prepare the way for the Beast among the Nations (Political Alliance Role)

Priest: To prepare Israel, the One World Church, and the People for worship of the Beast.

They are all connected to the antichrist and have different roles in relationship to him.

Phoenix

The System is going to be destroyed, this destruction is comparable to it becoming like ash or the death of it. The Phoenix’s job is to bring the System back to life from the ashes of that death or destruction.

The System is the entire Kingdom of Satan or the Illuminati System as we know it as a whole, and all those who serve, worship or are bound to him in the organised collective. It includes the Illuminati, the world systems and the demonic systems. They all are involved in the overall functioning of the System as a whole.

Satan is destroying those in the System that he has no further use for. ie Those that were in leadership and those under them in the way things had previously been run for centuries.

This destruction has already begun.

For centuries the Illuminati was a matriarchal run system with the Mothers of Darkness at the top. It had been planned that the fifth and final book was to be read on April 24th 2020 at the Cathedral of St Peter in Chicago as a Consummation Ritual for the antichrist.

The ritual did not go ahead as Jessie, as chosen successor to the Queen Mother of Darkness, and who was supposed to play a vital role in that ceremony, refused to attend.

Fortunately Jessie was not kidnapped, physically or spiritually, and “covid 19 virus” movement restrictions were also in place. The antiChrist did take over however, without the desired ritual, as head of the now patriarchal run system.

Jessie – My plan was to fight back if they tried anything and people had strict orders to kill me and take me out. If they did not use humans to physical kidnap me, I’m assuming they would have used the demonic Generals again to kidnap me, as they have in the past.

That was a huge win for anti satanic forces. Satan’s rituals are not disrupted without a price, especially ones he has invested in over years. The price meant others died.

My previous articles on the antichrist and rituals were

Gloria Vanderbilt and the Rising of the antiChrist [5]

Antichrist Rising – The When and Where and How…[6]

Obama is now running the Satanic Council [4]

The purpose of the antiChrist takeover is to mock the Lord Jesus Christ. Scripture states that Jesus was given authority and power and dominion over all things. Jesus laid it all down and puts all things back under the Father’s authority and rule.

In the same way, Satan’s plan is that the antiChrist has complete rule over his system on earth, until Satan with his hordes, storm the gates of Heaven and overthrows God. The antiChrist will then turn all control and authority again over to Satan, who at that point will be known as the Beast.

The antiChrist will come from the lineage of David, he will be able to do signs, wonders and miracles. He will proclaim to be the true Messiah and lead Israel and all mankind into deception. All of Israel will believe he is the long awaited Messiah.

He is probably a known personality publically at present, but his role of course is not yet known. At this stage his identity is not important, nor is the probable price worth paying for revealing his identity for those who know, which I do not. Even if his identity was revealed, then a successor would be found, as the antiChrist is just a title. There are many lower hanging fruits in terms of other knowledge of the system that can be learned and spread.

Who in the system is going to be destroyed?



