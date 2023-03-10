foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharine Borslien's avatar
Sharine Borslien
Mar 10, 2023

I read and "liked" your full post on WordPress! Thank you, Cathy. My comment there:

Because of her Luciferian standing, and in looking closely at her physical structure, I’m pretty sure that Madonna is a tranny. The wayward wizards have been deceiving us for many decades, telling us we’re looking at “females” but who are actually men with fake breasts, Brazilian butt-lifts, other cosmetic surgeries, and shaved bodies. They were raised as females after MK-ULTRA trauma-based mind-control. This makes a lot of sense to me in comprehending the Luciferian obsession with inversion and perversion!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Azra Dale's avatar
Azra Dale
Mar 10, 2023

Thank you for posting this Cathy. I read your excellent Golden Horns, Pigtails and Trout Pouts. "Trout pout" perfectly describes the deformed lips.

When Madonna was young she was naturally attractive with pretty eyes. When I look into them now I see unhappiness, regret, a sadness. The light has been lost, transmuted to darkness, evil.

In my opinion, Madonna as Khnum symbolises the Black Madonna in the darkest, depraved sense.

For some reason when I wrote the last sentence her "Like a Prayer" music video popped into my head. It is of course about a sex ritual on an altar.

"Madonna’s controversial music video for Like A Prayer was apparently inspired by her desire to ‘f*** a Black guy on the altar’." Metro: https://bit.ly/42gaXC7

The music video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79fzeNUqQbQ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 foxblog3 aka The Foxy Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture