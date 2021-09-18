This is an important video.

Apologies for long delay in blogging. I wish it were not so, especially at this important time. However health will not allow me to think at the level to research and write.

As ever this post is on my main blog where the formatting etc may be better https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/09/18/funeral-directer-john-olooney-blows-the-whistle-on-covid/

Rumble will not embed, so clicking on link should open a new tab… Funeral Director John O’Looney Blows the Whistle on Covid

https://rumble.com/vml4sn-funeral-directer-john-olooney-blows-the-whistle-on-covid.html

2021 Sept 16 Crowhouse Funeral Directer John O'Looney Blows the Whistle on Covid [1] https://rumble.com/vml4sn-funeral-directer-john-oloon

John O’Looney is an undertaker from Milton Keynes and interviewed by the Crowhouse, which is always excellent and has been for years.

You can show support by following John [2] Twitter John O’Looney [2] https://twitter.com/OlooneyJohn

Since the video John has been suspended from his funeral assocation… SAIF

He is also said to have been offered £80,000 by RT to keep quiet...

As ever this post is on my main blog where the formatting etc may be better https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/09/18/funeral-directer-john-olooney-blows-the-whistle-on-covid/

Links

[1] 2021 Sept 16 Crowhouse Funeral Directer John O’Looney Blows the Whistle on Covid https://rumble.com/vml4sn-funeral-directer-john-oloon

[2] Twitter John O’Looney https://twitter.com/OlooneyJohn

No energy to put in the rest of usual links