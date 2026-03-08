Fiona was one of my first introductions into the shocking life changing world of mind control and ritual abuse. She burst onto the scene in 2015 and warned everyone to hang on for the ride My Story Fiona Barnett – “Hang on for the Ride” [114]. What a ride it was for 6 or 7 years, rocking the luciferians back on their heels in a whirlwind of truth.

All sorts of points I want to make, but this is not the time. A very fond welcome back to Fiona.

Her article is found here Fiona Barnett was Right https://fionabarnett.org/2026/02/23/fiona-barnett-was-right/

and mirrored on her second website https://pedophilesdownunder.wordpress.com/2026/02/23/fiona-barnett-was-right/

Even though their times overlapped relatively briefly, Veronica, who probably knows more survivors stories in depth than anyone else welcomed her back the other day, recognising the impact that Fiona had made, The Order https://veronicaswiftblog.substack.com/p/the-order .

The outstanding feature of Fiona to me was that she marched in a straight line. She knew that some of the people were likely narrative controllers that she talked to - ITNJ, Woods Commission, mainstream media, conferences, IICSA Officials, some alternative media. Some of her best information and stories comes as a result of those encounters. She spoke to them all. She took on all challenges. No doubt she will again. Her honesty and integrity shone through.

With her usual Australian reserve… Fiona Barnett was Right by Fiona Barnett

Over a decade ago, I became the first victim/whistle-blower to publicly expose Australia’s role in a government-sponsored child sex trafficking operation coordinated by Western military intelligence. I alleged the existence of a global human compromise network implicating senior politicians – including three Australian prime ministers and a U.S. president – plus British royalty, military brass, clergy, judges, police, academics, celebrities, athletes, billionaires, journalists, shipping companies, and major banks.

Within this hierarchy, children were internationally trafficked, hunted for sport, and ritually abused. I witnessed the paedophile elite gather to commit such atrocities at Bohemian Grove. I claimed the Rothschild financial dynasty sat at the apex of this global child trafficking operation. I said the Rothschilds oversaw the ushering in of a ‘New World Order’ via the Bilderberg Group, Trilateral Commission, Council on Foreign Relations, and others. I said they managed a global network of secret societies insiders call “The Order” and which included the Rosicrucians, Jesuits, Freemasons, Illuminati, OES (Order of the Eastern Star), and the OTO (Ordo Templi Orientis). These secret societies shared overlapping leadership, doctrines, and practises. I was ritually abused by all of these groups, and initiated into the OTO, OES, Rosicrucians, and Illuminati. The military further initiated me into their Orders of Dagon, Leviathan, and Lilith.

I publicly named my perpetrators. I testified before the Child Abuse Royal Commission, held a Sydney press conference attended by major media outlets, submitted statements to NSW Police, reported allegations of rape by prominent political figures including Prime Ministers Bob Hawke and Gough Whitlam to the Australian Federal Police. A former head of Queensland’s child sex crime unit concluded: “Kudos to you, Fiona, you’ve made yourself too high profile to assassinate.”

I filed complaints regarding Antony Kidman’s abuses of me with heath authorities who told my psychologist I was not the first complainant. Nicole Kidman’s security team told the media her father was placed on suicide watch immediately following my notification. The AFP had reportedly been preparing extradition proceedings when Antony Kidman suddenly died. Initial media reports stated Kidman fell from his daughter’s hotel balcony in Singapore. His reported cause of death changed several times, with further details sealed under foreign law.

Journalists informed me Nicole Kidman had adopted a “Scientology approach to managing” me. I experienced coordinated harassment and surveillance. ASIO agents pursued me while I attempted to file police reports. My car was shot at on the motorway, and a meat cleaver was left beneath the bullet hole that evening. In North America, incidents included a deliberate car collision and a knife threat. Individuals with police or military backgrounds repeatedly moved into neighbouring properties. Health professionals I consulted later appeared to have similar connections.

The publicly-funded ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) attacked, mocked, defamed, and discredited me on national television. They had grounds for concern, because I recall how ABC Sydney studios were used to film child snuff porn, and to program child MK-Ultra subjects. British Playschool presenter John Hamblin raped me as a pre-schooler on my Nazi grandparents’ kitchen table in front of CIA psychologists Antony Kidman and Wendy-Louise Walker.

Blacklisted from traditional platforms, I turned to alternative media. I launched a six-year independent campaign to protect my family and myself while undertaking intensive trauma therapy. I conducted interviews, hosted online platforms, and published articles that gained significant traction. A university lecturer filmed the ‘Candy Girl’ documentary about my child trafficking experiences in Sydney. Steve McMurray identified my perpetrator network who had used aliases, and together we created Australia’s first podcast dedicated to exposing child trafficking networks. My work was amplified internationally by alternative commentators, including David Icke who published my free book ‘Eyes Wide Open’ that became an underground classic. I never monetised a thing.

Intelligence agencies deployed coordinated online efforts to discredit me. Specialised government units, including police informants and agent provocateurs, sought to entrap me into breaching anti-terrorism laws by encouraging me to accept illegal weapons, express support for violent rhetoric, and host agents posing as terror suspects.

I received up to 250 messages a day from other victims and witnesses, including internationally. Further allegations emerged against my perpetrators, notably Antony Kidman and PM Bob Hawke. Victims of Daruk government boys’ home and Engadine BoysTown reported being used for MK-Ultra experiments and said Gough Whitlam and other former prime ministers frequented Daruk to procure boys for sex. My advocacy work behind the scenes, which included liaising with police and mainstream journalists, forced police to establish a Daruk taskforce and culminated in convictions of low-level perpetrators. The CIA employees who conducted the MK-Ultra expriments evaded mention.

Military veterans claimed knowledge of underground facilities, “Aryan breeding programs,” and “kids in cages” located below Lucas Heights nuclear reactor, Holsworthy Army Base, and Glenbrook Airforce base. One veteran who was a retired lawyer said his friends – my former handler Wendy-Louise Walker, and her assistant Keith Dawes – recognised me from my press conference as one of their Holsworthy victims. A decorated Vietnam veteran, special forces and intelligence officer, William Bowser OAM, said my disclosures posed a national security risk comparable to Edward Snowden or Julian Assange.

I publicly criticised the newly appointed Prime Minister Scott Morrison for posing with my Freemason perpetrators, and I questioned his connections to CIA cut-out Hillsong Church after individuals contacted me alleging ritual abuse and child trafficking links involving Antony Kidman.

I also linked global trafficking operations to figures such as Lt. Col. Michael Aquino, founder of the U.S. Army’s Psychological Operations division whose CV stated he was in the Order of Dagon. In response to longstanding allegations of child sex trafficking, and satanic ritual abuse, Aquino appeared on Oprah dressed in a ridiculous Halloween costume and framed the multiple accusations as ‘religious discrimination.’ Aquino played a central role in shaping counter-narratives, by coining the term ‘satanic panic’ and creating the False Memory Foundation which was stacked with accused paedophiles including head CIA psychiatrist Martin Orne.

I described connections between MK-Ultra research, the University of Sydney, CSIRO, military facilities, and my perpetrators. My researcher Steve McMurray found evidence the CIA funded Martin Orne’s 1960 visit to the University of Sydney to teach MK-Ultra hypnosis. Orne trained Antony Kidman, Wendy-Louise Walker, Gordon Hammer, and Phil Sutcliffe, all of whom later applied CIA trauma and dissociation methods to me in facilities beneath Lucas Heights and Holsworthy, and in the University’s Madsen Building. Their protocol included hypnosis, psychedelics, rape, waterboarding, sensory deprivation, spinning, and electrocution. This induced systematic conditioning and memory compartmentalisation in preparation for the Western child soldier program known as MK-Delta.

When QAnon emerged, I recognised it as another of Aquino’s psyops intended to control public discourse about elite trafficking. Aquino’s old military associate Jim Watkins, owner of the 8Chan porn site, hosted and played ‘Q.’ Although journalists labelled me the “QAnon poster child,” I abstained from public comment on advice from my AFP contact.

My central thesis was this: Child sex trafficking operates as a global blackmail and control system overseen by military intelligence agencies, particularly the CIA. This is linked to historical programs such as MK-Ultra, rooted in multigenerational trauma conditioning and esoteric secret society practices.

Anthropologists and OSS/CIA officers Margaret Mead and Gregory Bateson spearheaded the first highly classified scientific investigations into psychedelics and hypnosis from the 1930s. They assembled a covert team of weaponised anthropologists, pharmacology researchers, psychologists, neuroscientists, and computer scientists to conduct the MK-Ultra research. Their networks extended into Australia, centred at the University of Sydney where Margaret Mead lectured and used falsified research to help facilitate the Marxist cultural revolution, and Holsworthy where Gregory Bateson abused me as a young girl.

Britain’s ‘Operation Matchbox’ relocated Nazi scientists including bioweapons head Eric Traub, and Nazi doctor Leonas Petrauskas (my Gestapo grandmother’s friend), to Australia. National Archives show ASIO cleared this pair to enter Papua New Guinea, where they liaised with Margaret Mead, and conducted MK-Naomi bioweapons research. Traub became the covert head of our new CSIRO. Intelligence-linked research continued within the University of Sydney’s CSIRO-owned Madsen Building beyond ownership transfer in 1980.

I also described historical ties between Leonas Petrauskas, his friend Antony Kidman, the University of Sydney, and the OTO whose national headquarters were housed in the University’s Wentworth Building until public attenton following my police witness statements, plus release of the ‘Candy Girl’ documentary, which identified the crimes committed by OTO members including Antony Kidman and the University’s Vice Chancellor and lecturers, on University grounds. Internal documents proved the link between this fraternity and ABC personnel.

Aquino dispatched his asset, Hollywood actor Isaac Kappy, to entrap me. Tim Stewart facilitated Kappy’s travel to my home. Tim Stewart’s wife was head bridesmaid at Scott Morrison’s wedding. Morrison placed a media ban on identifying Tim Stewart who posed with the PM on a Hawaiian beach toasting cocktails while Australia burned.

Kappy ‘suicided’ mid-2019, after he failed to insert police agents into my home or have me phone Aquino on the four numbers provided. Aquino died shortly after Kappy.

Instead of being institutionalised and silenced, I reintroduced the term “ritual abuse” into mainstream discourse. At my suggestion, the Prime Minister included the term in his 2018 national apology to child abuse victims. The ABC tried to bury this legacy in 2021. An ABC 4 Corners aired an episode which falsely portrayed Tim Stewart as a QAnon conspiracy extremist, and included my name and image from a zoom call I had with Stewart and Isaac Kappy. An ABC news article plagiarised Steve McMurray’s research and writings concerning MK-Ultra links to the University of Sydney, that Steve and I had published online since 2015.

Since I first spoke up over a decade ago, what was labelled conspiracy theory has steadily entered mainstream headlines. Bob Hawke’s daughter accused her father of concealing her rape by a Victorian Labor politician. Every major news outlet, including the ABC, has reported on an internationally connected “Sydney satanic paedophile ring” involving a decorated NSW police officer. The criminal cases of Cardinal Pell, NXVIM, Harvey Weinstein, Sean ‘P-Diddy’ Combes, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell hit the mainstream news. The major Australian banks were fined for laundering money from child and drug trafficking and funneling this into Middle-east terror activities.

The Epstein files implicate Australian politicians, U.S. presidents, British royals, Mossad, Bohemian Grove, and the Rothschilds. The documents reveal a direct professional connection between Kevin Rudd and Jeffrey Epstein through their mutual participation in the Mongolia Presidential Advisory Board. Paul Keating’s daughter, Katherine Keating(aka Catherine), served as CEO of JPMorgan Chase’s U.S. private bank and oversaw the firm’s banking relationship with Epstein after his conviction for child sex trafficking. She also socialised with Epstein, Prince Andrew, and Woody Allen. Epstein stated in email that he represented the Rothschild family’s banking interests, was a member of the Trilateral Commission and Council on Foreign Relations and was strongly connected to the Bilderberg Group.

Epstein file Document EFTA00020457 is an FBI victim statement which alleges Prince Andrew watched Ghislaine Maxwell torture a young girl with electrocution at Andrew’s Royal residence in Windsor. Document EFTA00040577 is an email in which a victim named Bryan Miller states he witnessed Prince Andrew torture a young woman to death.

Finally, articles I wrote in 2014 are referenced in the Epstein files. These concern complaints lodged by a Bond University law student. That student’s complaints echo those I had filed against Bond University regarding paedophile ring psychology lecturers, the Bond Psychology Clinic concealing reports of local DOCS employees sex trafficking foster children, plus male and female Bond lecturers systematically raping students.

I stand by my original declaration:

Fiona Barnett was right.

SELECT DOCUMENTS

The Canberra Times, Tue 29 Oct 1991, p.5

Prince Andrew, Chairman of the NSPCC’s (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) FULL STOP campaign, with benefactor Nicole Kidman in 2011.

Prince Andrew: ‘We have to make sure that our children don’t accept abuse, that they point the finger and say, “This is unacceptable.”’

Documents EFTA00037470 – EFTA00037470. UK National Crime Agency referred allegations against Lady Clare Guinness/Iveagh, President of NSPCC’s West Sussex branch, to FBI/DOJ for covert investigation. Allegations of close personal ties with Epstein, and that Lady Clare Guinness/Iveagh sexually abused an Epstein victim.

Document EFTA00020457. FBI witness statement alleging Prince Andrew watched Ghislaine Maxwell electrically torture young girl at his Royal residence.

Document EFTA00040577: Witness alleges Prince Andrew tortured a girl to death.

Document EFTA00832976. Epstein states: “I represent the Rothschilds.”

Document EFTA02549842. Suggests Epstein had attended Bohemian Grove.

Document EFTA01877437 suggests Bohemian Grove was considered a networking opportunity for international business connections.

Document EFTA00606442. Epstein was a member of the Trilateral Commission plus Council on Foreign Relations.

Document EFTA02416373. Epstein email referencing the Bilderberg Group.

Document EFTA00576999. Censored email re OTO member Rudolf Steiner.

