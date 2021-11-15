Also posted on wordpress foxblog1 Edelweiss Symbol Against Tyranny [111].

Austria has introduced lockdown for “unvaccinated” people who will only be allowed to leave home for limited reasons like working or buying food [1] [12].

About 65% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated. “We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, said, who has only been in position for a month [1].

Schallenberg’s father Wolfgang was Austrian ambassador to Switzerland. His mother is daughter of Swiss banker and president of UBS Alfred Schaefer [2].

To some, this segregation is a reminder of March 1938 and the German Anschluss (annexation) of Austria, the day before a referendum was to be held on unification with Germany. Nazi troops marched and assembled in the Salzburg Square under large red Nazi swastika banners.

Action against the jews started immediately…

According to virologists, the aggressive spread of Covid is owing to the Delta variant, coupled with a vaccination rate that remains too low. [12]

The measures introduced in Austria on Monday, which come amid growing pressure on the nation’s hospitals, will initially last for 10 days. [1]

The Austrian government says police will carry out spot checks in public spaces to determine the vaccination status of individuals, and issue fines to those caught breaking the rules.

The popular Sound of Music musical was set in the times and it mentions the Anschluss, which is really a euphemism for infiltration as invasion. Compliance with Nazis was no longer voluntary, but replaced by coercion.

In the film Captain von Trapp had a verbal confrontation with loyal Austrian Captain and a representative of the German Nazis – Zeller who mentioned that the Anschluss was coming…

Baron: Is there a more beautiful expression of what is good in this country of ours than the innocent voices of our children?

Zeller: Oh, come now, Baron, would you have us believe that Austria alone holds a monopoly on virtue?

Captain: Herr Zeller, some of us prefer Austrian voices raised in song to ugly, German threats.

Zeller: The ostrich buries his head in the sand, and sometimes in the flag. (He turns toward the Austrian flag.) Perhaps those who would warn you that the Anschluss is coming – and it is coming, Captain – perhaps they would get further with you by setting their words to music.

Captain: If the Nazis take over Austria, I have no doubt, Herr Zeller, that you will be the entire trumpet section.

Zeller: You flatter me, Captain.

Captain: Oh, how clumsy of me. I meant to accuse you. [5]

The Captain goes on honeymoon. Whilst he was away Zeller, now a high ranking Nazi official after the Anshluss, has the Nazi flag installed on the Captain’s house. He says the Captain will be expected to serve under the Nazis, “When he does return, he will be expected to fill his proper position in the new order.” [5]

The “new order” of course has parallels to the current terms used by the criminal cabal pushing the covid media psyop as a means of control – New World Order, New Normal and Great Reset.

Captain von Trapp returns to his house from honeymoon with Maria to find his house has had the Nazi flag, the Swastika, installed.

He rips up the flag that one of his daughters refers to as the black spider flag.

The Captain then reads the telegram delivered by a previous boyfriend of the Captain’s daughter, who ominously boasts about the omniscient Nazis: “We make it our business to know everything about everyone.”

The telegram to the Captain, who is a retired a retired officer of the Imperial Navy, is from Admiral von Schreiber of the Navy of the Third Reich. The Admiral offers the Captain a commission to join the German Navy and report to their naval base at Bremerhaven the next day. To refuse them would be fatal for him and the family – to join them unthinkable. [5]

This leads to a pivotal scene, when the family were booked to sing at a folk festival. The Captain sings Edelweiss, short, simple but emotional song.

During the singing of the song, his voice cracks, and Maria steps in and encourages the entire audience to sing-along in an act of bold freedom that displeases the Nazis…[5]

Odysee Sound of Music Edelweiss [7c]

Edelweiss is a white furry leaved mountain flower…

The flower resiliently growing high in the mountains symbolises the love of Austria itself and courage and bravery to face challenges… brilliantly summarised by Angela Neik

Edelweiss lyrics basically mean the longing for and the loyalty to Austria, where you can find the Edelweiss flowers in their natural habitat. Singing about this flower is a way of saying good bye to the land. In reality it is not so much about the flower itself as about the land, where the flower can be found on the mountain peaks. The flower is known to be very resilient against the harshest of climates, and therefore difficult circumstances, is used as a medicinal remedy, and symbol of courage, dedication and bravery, since one has to climb into high altitudes to harvest one of them. So if you love your place of origin, are brave, and resilient in face of life’s challenges, you can proudly sing “Edelweiss” at the top of your lungs [8]

The song about Edelweiss took this further and symbolises standing up against a tyrannical regime…

Edelweiss…

Edelweiss…

Every morning you greet me

Small and white, clean and bright

You look happy to meet me

Blossom of snow

May you bloom and grow

Bloom and grow forever…

Edelweiss…

Edelweiss…

Bless my homeland forever…

Small and white, clean and bright

You look happy to meet me

Blossom of snow

May you bloom and grow

Bloom and grow forever…

Edelweiss…

Edelweiss…

Bless my homeland forever…

Then the von Trapps escaped to Switzerland…

Many more countries may have to sing Edelweiss before this satanic world order is overthrown…

No matter what is thrown at us to divide us and conquer, remember that the real battle is the people v the tyannical satanic globalist pedosadistic cabal.

–

Just fyi information, the von Trapps are a real family and they do sing. No doubt the film is a vast Hollywood embellishment on what happened, however the symbolism of Edelweiss that comes from the film can be useful.

If anyone can put the Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg face onto the video over Zellers or make a gif it would be good!

This post is too long for substack, for full photos go to

[111] 2021 Nov 15 cathyfoxblog Edelweiss Symbol Against Tyranny https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/11/15/edelweiss-symbol-against-tyranny/

Links

[1] 2021 Nov 15 BBC Covid: Austria introduces lockdown for unvaccinated https://web.archive.org/web/20211115121804/https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-59283128 https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-59283128 “We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said. Unvaccinated people will only be allowed to leave home for limited reasons, like working or buying food.

[2] Wikipedia Alexander Schallenberg https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Schallenberg archive https://web.archive.org/web/20211024033316/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Schallenberg

[3] 2021 Oct News 24 Austria’s Chancellor Schallenberg: Relatives in Aargau https://news.in-24.com/news/214455.html

[4] 2018 Aug 22 Constanze The Edelweiss And Its Meaning https://blogs.transparent.com/german/the-edelweiss-and-its-meaning/

[5] Filmsite Sound of Music review https://www.filmsite.org/soun3.html

[6] Wikipedia Edelweiss song https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edelweiss_(song)

[7] 1965 You Tube Sound of Music Edelweiss

[7a] Sound of Music Edelweiss https://www.hooktube.com/watch?v=pjdbGNK8gSU

[7c] Odysee Sound of Music Edelweiss https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Sound-of-Music—Edelweiss-1965-pjdbGNK8gSU:8

[8] 2019 Angela Neik – Meaning of Edelweiss lyrics – Music is one of my passions

Edelweiss lyrics basically mean the longing for and the loyalty to Austria, where you can find the Edelweiss flowers in their natural habitat. Singing about this flower is a way of saying good bye to the land. In reality it is not so much about the flower itself as about the land, where the flower can be found on the mountain peaks. The flower is known to be very resilient against the harshest of climates, and therefore difficult circumstances, is used as a medicinal remedy, and symbol of courage, dedication and bravery, since one has to climb into high altitudes to harvest one of them. So if you love your place of origin, are brave, and resilient in face of life’s challenges, you can proudly sing “Edelweiss” at the top of your lungs https://www.quora.com/What-do-the-lyrics-of-the-song-Edelweiss-mean

[9]

[10] IMDB Sound of Music https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0059742/externalreviews?ref_=tt_ov_rt

[11] Wikipedia Anschluss https://web.archive.org/web/20211115130200/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anschluss

[12] 2021 Nov 12 Guardian Austria to put millions of unvaccinated people in Covid lockdown https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/12/austria-province-to-place-millions-of-unvaccinated-people-in-covid-lockdown

cathyfoxblog social media links

foxblog1 WordPress Blog https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/

Telegram Foxy Wolf Channel https://t.me/wolfchannel2

Telegram Foxy Wolf Chat Group https://t.me/foxywolfchannelgroup

Telegram Foxy Wolf Covid Channel https://t.me/coronapsyopscam

FoxyFox Substack Blog, email list

Gab https://gab.com/cathyfoxblog

Twitter @CathyCathyFox

Anonup https://anonup.com/@foxyfox

Parler Parler@CathyCathyFox/posts

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ACa7R1IDRwAF/

Mewe mewe.com/i/cathyfox1

pingthread https://pingthread.com/author/CathyCathyFox

threadapp https://threadreaderapp.com/user/CathyCathyFox

videobot

https://videodownloaderbot.com/#/downloads/CathyCathyFox

This Video https://thisvid.space/cathycathyfox keeps vids for 48 hours

UK Press Cuttings and Research Databases on Child Sexual Abuse

The Source https://thesourceresearch.wordpress.com/

Spotlight on abuse https://spotlightonabuse.wordpress.com included in Operation Greenlight Database

Ted Team Site https://tedteamsite.wordpress.com/

Operation Greenlight Database https://theneedleblog.wordpress.com/operation-greenlight/

UK Database https://theukdatabase.net/

Strips articles of date and source unfortunately, rendering content relatively useless for research

Bloggers and Tweeters on Child Sexual Abuse UK