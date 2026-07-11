CS 21 Craig Sawyer Lies About V4CR’s Mission

Craig Sawyer tries to focus attention on V4CR’s mission, in an attempt to deflect from his lies about raising money by promising to extract and rescue children. Sawyer is lying about V4CR’s mission as well. As usual I come up with the evidence, unlike Sawyer who merely comes up with ad hominem attacks and propaganda.

Craig Sawyer is still not coming clean about his soliciting of money by claiming to rescue children. He is trying to deflect attention away from the subject of rescuing children by shouting about his mission which he says is to “EXPOSE and ERADICATE child trafficking”.

Note the propagandists trick of now linking donations in peoples minds to “expose and eradicate child trafficking”. That the kind of thing they do to change people’s perceptions.

Sawyer has made multiple claims about the mission of Veterans For Child Rescue. On his website on 2026 Jul 8 it said that his mission was to “raise awareness” and to “arrest predators”. That is different again…

https://web.archive.org/web/20260708164431/https://www.vets4childrescue.org/

However in October 2023 Sawyer claimed that his mission was to “Rescue and Rehabilitate Victims” as well as Raise Awareness and Arrest Predators.

https://web.archive.org/web/20231023190809/https://www.vets4childrescue.org/

Whatever weaselly propaganda techniques Sawyer now uses about his mission, or to attack me, there is zero doubt that Sawyer has claimed that part of his mission was to “Rescue and Rehabilitate Victims”. Sawyer fraudulently raised money for years on the back of those claims, and now he is dishonestly and pathetically trying to cover it up.

At every turn Sawyer is avoiding the truth, covering up the truth as well as outright lying. Sawyer falsely claimed from his second account, that V4CR’s mission had never changed, which he said was “expose and combat child trafficking”.

Sawyer clearly lied.

Already we have had the mission described as to…

“Expose and combat child trafficking”

“Expose and eradicate child trafficking”

“Raise awareness and arrest predators”

“Raise awareness, arrest predators and rescue and rehabilitate victims”

Sawyer appears to be making it up as he goes along.

Sawyer raises money with lies about rescuing children, and he accuses those who question him, even though they have evidence, of being “trolls” and “pedophiles” as well as other false claims.

This is exactly what propagandists do. They know the truth, but they attack the messengers to try and discredit the message. They reframe the reality. Sawyer has been notorious for many years of calling anyone who questions him as a “pedo”.

Sawyer has kept using propaganda and personal attacks, despite his relatively recent focus on Christianity. The Christianity allows him a measure of protection against the truth. He does not address the issues, he just shouts “false witness” and tries to claim some sort of spiritual superiority. However this is another propaganda technique, called reverse attribution, as it is Craig Sawyer who provably bears false witness. If Sawyer had any integrity whatsoever then he would address the issues of his promises of child rescue and child extractions and his proven false witness.

Here is Craig Sawyer in 2018 claiming that he was going to rescue children and show the extractions….

CS21 Sawyer Fraudulently Raised Money Claiming to Extract Children [fb32613]

It was only earlier this year, 2026 Feb 17, under pressure from people telling the truth about him, that Sawyer had to admit that he did not rescue children. In fact he admitted that the law meant that “an org like ours” i.e. the one that he called Veterans For Child Rescue, was “off limits to physical rescue here in the USA”. There were also his usual false accusations and bluster.

CS18 Craig “Conman” Sawyer V4CR Admits No Child Rescues [fb32603]

So the man who called his tax free company Veterans For Child Rescue does not do the Child Rescue bit. He claimed that he was going to rescue children and show the extractions, but he does not rescue children, and tries to hide that he ever said that he would.

On the back of not only calling his tax free organisation “Veterans For Child Rescue”, but also claiming that he would extract and rescue children, Sawyer has raised millions under false pretences.

CS21 Sawyer Fraudulently Raised Money Claiming to Extract Children [fb32613]

Perhaps a better name for his company might be Veteran for Lies and Tax Free Money. His wife Tressa Sawyer is the President of V4CR and signs off the accounts every year. She is also responsible, perhaps she should be made more accountable as well?

Craig Sawyer is a fraud as a child rescuer, as a Christian and as a man.

Thread on Craig Sawyer https://x.com/foxblog3/status/1800521935316791758

Some Previous Posts on Craig Sawyer

[fb32536] CS10 - Craig Sawyer’s Violence

[fb32539] Craig Sawyer 11 - Adrian John Wells Videos

[fb32541] CS12 Craig $awyer - Down and Out In Tucson, Arizona

[fb32543] CS13 Aspen Sawyer Assault Anomalies

[fb32547] CS14 - Craig Sawyer is a Fraud

[fb32551] CS15 Craig Sawyer DID Run Security for Hillary Clinton

[SSSaw1] CS16 The Protector and the Pick Me

[fb32602] CS17 Sawyer’s Hand Signal - a Threat or an Order?

[fb32603] CS18 Craig “Conman” Sawyer V4CR Admits No Child Rescues

[fb32605] CS19 Conman Craig 2 - Sawyer / Hillary / Bodyguard Psyop

[fb32611] CS20 Sawyer Lies that V4CR Mission Statement Never Changed

[fb32613] CS21 Sawyer Fraudulently Raised Money Claiming to Extract Children

Appendix 1 Proofs and Context

2026 Jun 8

https://web.archive.org/web/20260708164431/https://www.vets4childrescue.org/

2023 Oct 23

https://web.archive.org/web/20231023190809/https://www.vets4childrescue.org/

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