Sawyer Tried to Cover up that he Solicited Money to Rescue Children

Craig Sawyer recently tweeted that V4CR’s mission statement has never changed.

Sawyer is saying this to pretend that he has not solicited money to rescue children.

However in 2019 Sawyer clearly mentioned rescuing victims…

OUR MISSION

V4CR was founded by Veteran Navy SEAL DEVGRU Sniper, Craig “Sawman” Sawyer, in April of 2017. Sawman is now dedicating his life to raising awareness about the epidemic of child sex trafficking, rescuing victims, and putting predators behind bars.

2019 Nov 5

Sawyer’s latest attempt to cover up came after he had a wasp up his jacksy for days on twitter, and after Dogg the Cat had tweeted quoting my blog showing that Sawyer had admitted that child rescues were illegal…

The quotes are clearer in this shot…

The quotes came from this post CS18 Craig “Conman” Sawyer V4CR Admits No Child Rescues [fb32603].

Sawyer had admitted that he did not rescue children in this tweet.

Sawyer explained that it was “illegal to move a child without power of attorney and a warrant from law enforcement“ and he carried on that “rendering the role of an organisation like ours [Veterans For Child Rescue] off limits to physical rescue here in the USA”.

Sawyer even attacked me for suggesting that he did not rescue children, essentially because it was not legal for him to do so, (and therefore in his head claimed that I was using a “strawman argument").

Sawyer is getting tied up in knots. He knows that he has raised money from the public by claiming to rescue children and so now he is trying to say that he never claimed that he was going to rescue children!

Sawyer also claims a Christian persona now, and he is increasingly going to Christian events and conferences. This appears very good for business.

Why would a professed Christian raise money on the claim that he was going to rescue children and then not rescue children?

Why would a professed Christian lie that V4CR’s mission statement had never changed?

Why would a professed Christian attack those who try to point out all this as “pedophiles” and then misrepresent to everyone that they were trying to stop him exposing and combating child trafficking?

I only wish he would arrest a child trafficker!

Why does a professed Christian bear false witness that the VCR mission statement had never changed and bear false witness about other people?

Is Craig Sawyer one of these “vicious grifters” we hear about??

Thread on Craig Sawyer https://x.com/foxblog3/status/1800521935316791758

Previous Posts on Craig Sawyer

[fb32547] CS14 - Craig Sawyer is a Fraud https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/30-craig-sawyer-14-craig-sawyer-is

[fb32551] CS15 Craig Sawyer DID Run Security for Hillary Clinton https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/85-craig-sawyer-and-hillary-clinton

[SSSaw1] CS16 The Protector and the Pick Me

[fb32602] CS17 Sawyer’s Hand Signal - a Threat or an Order? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/80-sawyer-handsign

[fb32603] CS18 Craig “Conman” Sawyer V4CR Admits No Child Rescues https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/cc-1-craig-conman-sawyer-v4cr-admits

[fb32605] CS 19 Conman Craig 2 - Sawyer / Hillary / Bodyguard Psyop https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/conman-craig-2-sawyer-hillary-bodyguardC



Context of Some Screenshots

2019 Nov 5 https://web.archive.org/web/20191105062346/https://vets4childrescue.org/#mission

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