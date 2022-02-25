Corey Feldman, just before New Year did an interview that tells for the first time what happened on his Premiere of the film to tell all, as well as much else of interest.
For full transcript see 2022 Feb 25 Cathyfoxblog Corey Feldman Talks
Corey Feldman, child film star, is also known for being abused by pedophiles in Hollywood and for trying to tell the truth about his childhood. He was best friends with Corey Haim who had a similar story. He has received blowback from powerful sinister forces for trying to expose Hollywood.
When telling of his abuse, in 2013, before widespread knowledge of the rampant child abuse in Hollywood, Corey appeared on the View only to get accused by Barbara Walters of “damaging an entire industry”.
2013 Corey Feldman on the View with Barbara Walters [5c]
The recent interview with Corey Feldman, I have embedded toward the end of this article is the most informative I have seen on him. He is relaxed and tells of his childhood and later the many times at the playboy mansion, (which for those who do not know was a blackmail honeypot, and mind control operation managed by Hugh Hefner) plus many other stories.
I wrote about him when he released his documentary in 2017, in which he named his abusers as well as talking about the story of his Hollywood life at the mercy of pedophiles. He named the abusers. CIA Supply “elite” (ill-ite) Pedophiles with Children (Also Corey Feldmans abusers named) [1]
However the premiere and video was largely a public disaster due to “technical difficulties” and he has remained silent since. In this time, Corey Feldman has had his share of knockers for being a grifter and trying to capitalise on his abuse. In this interview he explains how the grifter reputation came about.
Corey explains that 15 mins in to the live premiere which was also being livestreamed, they noticed it had been hacked. What happened was the hackers hacked his website, stole his film, set up a website to sell access to the film with very similar name to his, and then set up youtube sites to give it away free.
Corey did not discover the fake website, which was one letter different to his, for months, and only then by mistake. He did not know the extent of the fraud that had been perpetrated. Then youtube took months to take down the site.
So the criminals and fraudsters effectively stole money and effectively demonetised it for Corey. Various globalist forces also control his wikipedia to constantly give bad press and fake news about him.
This interview is the first time Corey has spoken about all this.
In the blog post I made on Corey at the time of the premiere /youtube video, the video I linked to is now defunct due to copyright claim. I must have linked to the fraudulent youtube site and it must actually be Coreys company who has got it withdrawn. I listed his abusers in that blog. CIA Supply “elite” (ill-ite) Pedophiles with Children (Also Corey Feldmans abusers named) [1]
Corey is also an accomplished musician and he talks about his music career. Corey Feldman.net [2]
What is a huge surprise was this interview is by Steve O. I have written about Steve O before – he had the baby rape tattoo… [3] Hollywood’s Starting to Crack Wide Open… [3]
Obviously I am not a Steve O fan. However there is no doubt that it was a good interview. Perhaps he brought the best out of Corey due to the similar backgrounds, and them both knowing just how much to say, and what not to. These people in the system who are mind controlled by Monarch trauma based mind controlled of course have many alters, and in this interview there was no sign of his satanic sides.
Bearing in mind that bloodline are about 10% of the population and that they never asked to be mind controlled into the system and that many would like to come out, then blanket condemnation and ignoring them is not a realistic answer. They do need help and deprogramming. I never trust these people automatically but take the view that I praise the good they do, ignore the bad and condemn the worst.
Mind controlled people are always susceptible to being used without their knowledge as they can easily be triggered into a different alter of the handlers choice by a word, a sign, a colour or a sound. Then they can be in an alter that can be controlled and may be ignorant of their abusers and abuse.
Whatever alter they are in. I would never trust who SteveO recommends or allows to advertise. I do not normally watch the adverts, but caught the first one about counsellors /therapy. These may well be a mechanism to reprogram survivors. Do not trust them.
Unfortunately hooktube – a previous front end for youtube appears to no longer work – any previous hook tube links I have put in older blog posts will play if you replace the “hook” with “you”, but you now have to go through all the spying and adverts and associated nonsense with google /youtube. Update 2024 Oct 20, now updated to odysee and google/youtube links replaced with Odysee.
This interview is worth listening to find more about the murky world about the criminal cabal, and what they did to Corey.
Corey Feldman - Steve-O's Wild Ride! Ep #89 [3c]
Previous Corey Feldman link
2017 Nov 1 foxblog1 CIA Supply “elite” (ill-ite) Pedophiles with Children (Also Corey Feldmans abusers named) [13]
Links
[1] 2017 Nov 1 cathyfoxblog CIA Supply “elite” (ill-ite) Pedophiles with Children (Also Corey Feldmans abusers named) https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2017/11/01/cia-supply-elite-illite-pedophiles-with-children-also-corey-feldmans-abusers-named/
[2] Corey Feldman.net https://coreyfeldman.net/
[3] 2018 Jul 25 cathyfoxblog Hollywood’s Starting to Crack Wide Open…https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2018/07/25/hollywoods-starting-to-crack-wide-open/
[3c] Corey Feldman - Steve-O's Wild Ride! Ep #89 https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Corey-Feldman---Steve-O's-Wild-Ride!-Ep--89:3
[4] 2021 Dec 30 You Tube Steve-O’s Wild Ride! – Podcast Corey Feldman – Steve-O’s Wild Ride! Ep #89
[5] 2013 Corey Feldman on the View with Barbara Walters
[5c] 2013 Corey Feldman on the View with Barbara Walters https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Corey-Feldman-Exposes-Hollywood-Pedophilia:a
For full transcript see 2022 Feb 25 Cathyfoxblog Corey Feldman Talks
[13] 2017 Nov 1 foxblog1 CIA Supply “elite” (ill-ite) Pedophiles with Children (Also Corey Feldmans abusers named) https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2017/11/01/cia-supply-elite-illite-pedophiles-with-children-also-corey-feldmans-abusers-named/
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/life/2017/12/06/corey-feldmans-1993-report-sexual-assault-found-santa-barbara-sheriffs-office/928107001/