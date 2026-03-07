Introduction

Conman Craig Part 1 [fb32603] showed how Sawyer used the distraction of the release of his youtube interview with Nino Rodriguez on the 17th February as the moment to admit that it was actually illegal for his organisation called Veterans For Child Rescue Inc. to rescue children.

Many people had been saying for years that Sawyer did not rescue children, and finally he admitted it. Needless to say he did not admit it transparently and honestly and gracefully or like a Christian. He posted it down a thread and it received 60 views whilst his interview was getting 30,000 in the first day and 60,000 in the first week.

This was a huge announcement. For 10 years Sawyer has been soliciting money by promising child rescues. He chose to release the bombshell information that he did not rescue children, at the time that his youtube interview with Nino as released, guaranteed to get him tens of thousands of views. However the “no child rescues” information was not the only part of the psyop. The video with Nino was also part of the psyop.

The Nino interview was used to try to

To try to demolish the perception that Sawyer was Hillary’s “bodyguard”

Position Sawyer as the “solution” to Epstein type issues of child trafficking

Act a distraction from the “no child rescues” revelation

Sawyer’s “Hillary’s Bodyguard” History

Sawyer’s Denials

Sawyer had got himself into a propaganda pickle by denying what he had himself had written on his bio. Here is one example of when Sawyer had outright lied and denied what was blatantly true.

Sawyer called it a “fake accusation”. He was clearly lying, to go along with being economical with the truth, dissembling and playing semantics with other suggestions as to his bodyguard / security relationship with Hillary in Iraq. Furthermore these comments were often met by Sawyer with ad hominem abuse and accusations that the questioner was a pedophile or pedophile supporter trying to create a false dichotomy.

Sawyer’s Bio

Previously, in 2013 Sawyer had boasted about being Hillary’s security on his bio.

“… Craig has run the specialist teams responsible for providing security to US Senators, Hillary Clinton, John McCain…”.

Over the years Sawyer gradually downgraded its prominence, until by 2020 he had removed Hillary and John McCain from his bio completely. It was detailed in my article from last December, My article Craig Sawyer DID Run Security for Hillary Clinton [fb32551].

If it had been just a political difference for the removal, Sawyer could easily have mentioned that and moved on, but by denying everything he did “protest too much” and he drew attention even more to his relationship with Hillary in particular.

Sawyer’s Rants Against Holmseth about being “Hillary’s Bodyguard”

Timothy Holmseth posted allegations that Sawyer was “Hillary’s bodyguard”. Holmseth was aware of what Sawyer’s bio said about Sawyer / Hillary / security but he had also posted that Sawyer is Hillary’s Personal Protector for life in the luciferian brotherhood system. This was information from Jessie Czebotar.

Perhaps jocularly, perhaps provocatively, perhaps trying to portray best what a Personal Protector from the system is, Holmseth used the term “Hillary’s bodyguard”. Holmseth’s jibes were actually mainly about the esoteric, the occult world of the luciferian brotherhood. The role is called a “protector” or “personal protector” in the system, but Holmseth referred to it as “bodyguard”. That is perhaps a description of the role that the public would more understand than the term protector.

A protector however entails more than just being a bodyguard. If I understand correctly then Sawyer would be expected by the luciferian brotherhood to protect Hillary from physical and spiritual attack, including using magik / witchcraft to do so. Some protectors fight together as a team with their charges, others are assigned with no team training.

Protector roles are for life. The role presumably ends when the Hillary Clinton or Craig Sawyer dies. No wonder Sawyer is on edge, with the Clinton body count figures! However, those figures / assassinations may also be a part of the role of a personal protector from the luciferian brotherhood!

Czebotar was not the only person who had accused Sawyer of nefarious activity. Adrian John Wells had accused Sawyer of trafficking and torturing him as a child, Craig Sawyer 11 - Adrian John Wells Videos [fb32539].

There is a large disconnect, Sawyer claims to rescue children, two people have claimed that they saw him torture and traffick children in the luciferian system.

Sawyer’s Rants at Tony Seruga

My article released last December Craig Sawyer DID Run Security for Hillary Clinton [fb32551] had been picked up and posted by Tony Seruga. it showed how Sawyer had posted on his bio about being security for Hillary. Tony has a large following of over 300,000 on twitter. It was Tony’s tweet that appeared to make Sawyer mad, and maybe why Sawyer’s handlers made the decision that he at least has to admit to the Iraq security. Sawyer replied to him 3 times with angry tweets. Sawyer totally unjustifiably laid into him, with a variety of his usual attacks, ad hominem abuse and propaganda.

https://x.com/TonySeruga/status/2004895854487056794

Craig Sawyer DID Run Security for Hillary Clinton

Craig Sawyer, a former Navy SEAL and founder of Veterans For Child Rescue (V4CR), has been repeatedly described in biographical sources as having provided private security services for high-profile figures, including Hillary Clinton.

Earlier versions of Sawyer’s own promotional materials and interviews reportedly highlighted these clients, though some references (including to Clinton) appear to have been removed from his current official bio on the V4CR website, which focuses on his military service, federal law enforcement, and high-threat mobile security in war zones without naming specific political clients.

https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/85-craig-sawyer-and-hillary-clinton

My article showing Sawyer’s bio and descriptions of his security with Hillary was factual anyway, but Tony wrote a straightforward factual summary tweet quoting information from Sawyer’s official bio, and the fact that Sawyer had removed the references to Hillary Clinton from the bio.

Sawyer apparently saw red and it was not love, and on the 14th February UK time, which would have been 13th February US time, Sawyer lambasted Tony Seruga with a couple of tweets. Sawyer accused Seruga of being a liar and of a “fake Killary narrative” and more…

https://x.com/RealCraigSawyer/status/2022495558544560157

You’re a #LIAR, Tony. Shame on you. Seriously. There’s no excuse. ninoboxer and I went through the facts of your fake Killary narrative yesterday on his show. Pull yourself together. Fact: My org http://V4CR.org arrests child predators with a 100% conviction rate with Federal, State and Local law enforcement allies across the country. Unless you’re a nasty satan-worshiping pedophile, you should be cheering us on! What’s wrong with you?

Tony tweeted about the Hillary security issue using information from Sawyer’s own bio. There is NO response from Sawyer to that information. All are deflections, ad hominem comments or other propaganda techniques.

“You’re a #LIAR, Tony”. Tony did not lie. Tony made an accurate summary using information from Sawyer’s own bio.

“Shame on you. Seriously”. False implication that Tony is acting immorally. Condescending.

“ your fake Killary narrative”. It was not Tony’s narrative, and it was not fake. It was what Sawyer had said in his own bio. Sawyer was propagandising and gaslighting readers of his tweets, nor telling the truth.

“There’s no excuse. ninoboxer and I went through the facts of your fake Killary narrative yesterday on his show”. Tony tweeted in December, Sawyer’s interview had only just just been released the day before. It was absurd deflection.

“Pull yourself together”. Ad hominem, condescending dismissal. Does not address any specific allegations.

“Fact: My org http://V4CR.org arrests child predators with a 100% conviction rate with Federal, State and Local law enforcement allies across the country"!. Deflection, strawman argument, nothing to do with issue Tony tweeted about.

“Unless you’re a nasty satan-worshiping pedophile", you should be cheering us on!” False dichotomy.

“What’s wrong with you?” Ad hominem, condescending dismissal. Does not address any specific allegations.

4 minutes later Sawyer is still in rant mode, and still not addressing Tony’s points whilst using more propaganda techniques.

https://x.com/RealCraigSawyer/status/2022496704507851196

It’s time for you to grow up and stand accountable for your reckless, selfish online behavior attempting to stop child predator arrests for your own attention. This is your wakeup call. I’ve beaten scumbags just like you for the same exact fake defamation for $4.65 MILLION and $500,000.00 for “Defamation With Malice in court. Here are the official court documents.

“It’s time for you to grow up” Ad hominem, condescending dismissal. Does not address any specific allegations.

“and stand accountable” Tony is stading accountable. Strawman

“for your reckless, selfish online behavior” False and ad hominem, condescending dismissal. Does not address any specific allegations.

“attempting to stop child predator arrests” False and false dichotomy. Talking about Sawyer’s relationship with Hillary is not attempting to stop child predator arrests.

“for your own attention”. No evidence for Sawyers allegation. Deflection.

“This is your wakeup call”. Condescending dismissal and implied threat.

“I’ve beaten scumbags just like you” Ad hominem attack combined with guilt by association.

“for the same exact fake defamation for $4.65 MILLION and $500,000.00 for Defamation With Malice in court. Here are the official court documents”. Strawman, nothing to do with Tony’s points. Tony is not defaming Sawyer.

Sawyer did not answer a single point that Tony made. This was Tony’s tweet.

Tony’s points were that…

Sawyer’s bio had said he “… provided private security services for… Hillary Clinton”

Sawyer had highlighted this in his promotional materials

Sawyer subsequently removed the references to Hillary

Sawyer was completely unjustified in attacking Tony Seruga. Sawyer never once dealt with Tony’s points about Sawyer’s bio, and he used many propaganda techniques of ad hominem attacks, condescending dismissals, deflections, zero evidence, false dichotomies and much more. Sawyer was intimidating and gaslighting.

The only slight mistake that Tony made was that the Sawyer bio was on his Tactical Insider site, not the V4CR site. Sawyer did not mention this, presumably as it would bring attention to his bio and what he actually said.

Having studied these propagandists and psyops for a few months now, it becomes clear that the truth is irrelevant to them. It is just a matter of how many people they can make believe their story. Tony was attacked as he had influence and reach, and Sawyer tried to gaslight his readers and Tony’s readers into believing that Tony was not telling the truth and that he, Sawyer, was. The reverse was the real truth.

Sawyer and Grok

Later Sawyer had a back and forth conversation with Grok and Sawyer was summarising his story about Sawyer Hillary Iraq security issue.

https://x.com/RealCraigSawyer/status/2022750542074908833

To be more specific, Hillary Clinton and John McCain showed up with an inadequate security detail of only 2 men in a war zone where a full detail is warranted. They came into our ring of protection run by my Dept of State security detail.

So, John & Hillary came inside our area of operation and inside our physical ring of security for those meetings, but I was never assigned to them as their “personal bodyguard”.

The language of “personal bodyguard” was started by Holmseth with the malicious intent of destroying support for Veterans For Child Rescue (V4CR) which exposes and combats child trafficking in the USA via media exposure, investigations and sting operations with law enforcement, arresting child predators. We have a 100% conviction rate on our arrests.

The attempted association to Hillary by Holmseth is malicious defamation, due to the negative reputation Hillary has among American patriots.

In his tweets to Grok, Sawyer was “clarifying” his role in about security in Iraq with Hillary and John McCain. They came into his “ring of protection” with an inadequate security detail. He objected again to Holmseth calling him her “personal bodyguard” and then deflected quickly onto his conviction rate from arrests, another dodgy claim.

I asked Grok whether Tony Seruga’s tweet was an accurate summary…

Grok also determined that the main thesis of the substack was article correct and based on Sawyer’s own records from his bio. Then I asked Grok if the main thesis of the article was correct - that Craig Sawyer ran security for Hillary Clinton…

Grok said that Craig Sawyer had ran security for Hillary Clinton as his own bio had confirmed. Grok therefore did not support Sawyer on the key points from Tony Seruga that he chose to not address, ie. that Sawyer himself boasted about running security for Iraq, gradually withdrew it from his bio. Sawyer tried to pretend it never happened.

Sawyer and Nino Video

2026 Feb 14 17.53 pm Sawyer has another go at Tony Seruga…

https://x.com/RealCraigSawyer/status/2022730932797776152

Here you go, liar: Good interview with ninoboxer on the #EpsteinFiles and the big picture. We also address the false accusation attempting to smear me in association with Killary.

Sawyer called Tony a liar again. That appears defamatory, as Tony did not lie, and he did not make any false allegations nor smears about Hillary, he merely repeated Sawyer’s own bio. But they try and never let the truth get in the way of a psyop.

Tony Seruga never replied as far as I know. Sawyer defamed him without correction or rebuttal. Tony may not care about Sawyer’s pathetic false smears, he may be intimidated, I do not know why he did not reply. It is clear that Sawyer defamed Tony Seruga and lied about him and bullied him despite Tony merely repeating facts about Sawyer’s own bio. Sawyer clearly bullies people who tell the truth.

The video Sawyer posted at Tony, he had also posted the day before.

It was Sawyer’s interview with Nino.

It is a pat-a-cake interview. They are friends and they were only softball questions, which Sawyer could hit for 6 / for a home run, obviously agreed on beforehand. This screenshot of the transcript was the most relevant part to the Hillary / Iraq Security issue.

Nino picks it up after his weight loss advert, links back to Sawyer and let him spout his official narrative.

It adds a bit more detail to the Sawyer Hillary Iraq Security issue, but only to try to gaslight that the Sawyer Hillary bodyguard issue was about Sawyer Hillary Iraq security in 2005.

The video is more relevant for what Sawyer chose not to say than what he did say. Sawyer carefully chose not to mention that it was his own bio that had started the Hillary / Security topic. Sawyer also did not mention that the Hillary / Bodyguard issue was really about that he was alleged to be currently her protector in the luciferian brotherhood ie. Hillary / Luciferian Brotherhood.

Thanks to the person who provided this transcript, I am still working on my lack of skills in this regard.

Transcript of Nino - Sawyer Pat-a-Cake Interview

Craig Sawman Sawyer My Time With Hillary Clinton & Hunting Predatorspdf 83KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The White Rabbit Network

The other interesting issue is that the links that Sawyer gave to his interview with Nino were to a fairly obscure Rumble channel called “The White Rabbit Network”, who have less than 2000 followers, set up in November 2000.

Why did “The White Rabbit Network” have access to Nino’s interview with Sawyer 4 days before Nino premiered it on youtube?

Have “The White Rabbit Network” got an arrangement with Nino?

Why did Nino let them premiere it first?

Why did Sawyer give out “The White Rabbit Network” link rather than wait to support Nino’s youtube Channel?

If it was a random uploader how would Sawyer have known about him and how did they have access to Nino’s material in advance of him putting it out? Sawyer tweeted The White Rabbit Network video before Nino’s own youtube premier, and presumably had permission from Nino to do so. Very odd.

The White Rabbit is a symbol and name for the main controller / programmer of a mind control subject, and the Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass films are used for mind control.

Note also the different emphasis in the titles. The White Rabbit Network chose “My Time with Hillary Clinton and Hunting Predators”…

Whilst Nino’s “The Epstein Files are Out… Now This Man is Taking Matters Into His Own Hands”…

The White Rabbit Network video title concentrated on Hillary and then moved it on to hunting predators, whilst Nino did not mention Hillary but juxtaposed Sawyer after Epstein presenting him as the solution to Epstein type abuse.

Prior to the interview Sawyer had framed it as “a different type of chat”… and how the “wicked” were trying to stop him. “This was a different type of chat with ninoboxer about #V4CR’s mission, the #Epstein files and how the wicked attempt to stop us with fake accusations of association with HillaryClinton”. Not quite sure why he thought it was different, other than he actually chose to give a little detail for once about Hillary. He was framing this trying to say all association with Hillary Clinton was false.

Nino described him as a“very controversial guest”. “All right, folks, welcome to Nino’s corner.tv I got a very, very good guest today, very controversial guest, Craig saw man Sawyer. And let me tell you, folks, I’ve been texting with him a lot recently, and he’s been helping me out with my situation at home. And good dude, in my opinion, good dude and but I know he’s seen some things”.

They had been texting alot. Nino is a friend of Sawyers. It appears that Sawyer was only presented as controversial so that he could present that controversy as being the Hillary / Security issue in Iraq from 2005, which of course is minor to the allegation that he is current Personal Protector to Hillary in the luciferian brotherhood system.

Discussion

Two issues had become conflated under the “Hillary Bodyguard” issue.

Sawyer Hillary Security Iraq 2005

Sawyer said to be currently Hillary’s Personal Protector in the luciferian Brotherhood

Sawyer’s blanket lies / denials about the security in Iraq issue were no longer tenable as anyone could see from his own bio that he had boasted about being security for Hillary. Sawyer’s over the top total denial of his public role with Hillary in Iraq appeared to be driven because did not want anyone to connect him to Hillary as it might open a whole can of worms about Sawyer and his role in the luciferian brotherhood. It also could expose Sawyer’s political cover story / alter as pro Trump and his recently massively developed Christian cover story / alter. It might reignite allegations about Sawyer’s role in Isaac Kappy’s death and encourage people to look more into Adrian John Wells’ allegations.

The interview served to allow Sawyer to present the people who had mentioned it as wicked, as though they had made something up rather than taken it from his own bio and that he had gradually downgraded his Hillary bio entry. He attacked them in a DARVO type fashion, reversing the victim and offender. Sawyer wants the public and particularly any new audience from the Nino interview to think that the Hillary bodyguard issue was about Iraq and that he had addressed it, ”debunked it”, when in reality he has not addressed it as being about the luciferian brotherhood.

Presumably Sawyer had boasted about doing security with Hillary in 2013 when she was riding high and expected to get elected in 2016. That backfired on him and he gradually downgraded her in his bio. It’s only in the last couple of years that Sawyer has formulated his anti Hillary rhetoric. He calls her Killary, and even associates her with luciferians.

Now he repeats it quite frequently, and distances himself as much as possible, perhaps because the more attention that is focussed on his “personal protector” role, the more the protector might become a liability to the person they are supposed to be protecting. Hence Sawyer keeps blatantly ignoring the elephant in the room on the “Hillary’s Bodyguard” issue. The significance of the “Hillary’s bodyguard” issue is not whether or not Sawyer arranged Hillary’s security in Iraq it is that he is reported to be Hillary’s Personal Protector for life in the luciferian Brotherhood. That is the issue he keeps avoiding answering. That is the issue that Sawyer needs to explain, not keep on attacking others for irrelevant superficial mainly political points about security in Iraq from 2005.

So far we have looked at 2 stages of the current Sawyer psyop.

Stage 1 was 13/14 Feb and dealt with the Hillary bodyguard issue portraying it as all about Iraq in tweets and via the small circulation White Rabbit Network Nino video. Sawyer attacked Tony Seruga over the Hillary / Sawyer Security issues, even though Tony had only stated what was written in Sawyer’s own bio. Sawyer posted out the Nino interview on the small The White Rabbit Network, maybe to see which way the wind was blowing, and so that if any adverse comment was attracted on the Hillary issues, it would be less noticed.

Stage 2 Three days later on the 17th came the Nino youtube release of the interview, so that he could then overwhelm any pushback and truth, with numbers and new eyes on Sawyer from Nino. The pat-a-cake interview and “bodyguard” whitewash acted as the distraction for the bombshell reveal that Vets for Child Rescue did not rescue children, reversing ten years of claiming the opposite, and raising money on that premise.

Sawyer continues to be a fraud.

