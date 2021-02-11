How on earth are Cicadas relevant to child abuse or the illuminati?

Until Monarch deprogrammer Gina mentioned them a couple of weeks ago I never considered that they might be. Gina said in her videos on purple monarch programming Purple Programming – Monarch Mind Control Programming[50] that she didn’t fully understand the programming around Cicadas but that the scenario was something like this…

Apollo is connected to cicadas… Move to purple flood of Noah. Cicadas harvest energies from underground, to grow hybrid beings, which come out when Apollo becomes tied to Queen of Heaven. Bees and poison released all over. Poison is in blood of the elite, fallen angels etc. Movie Lucy, Scarlett Johansson, shows how this is played out for commons Level 3. Poison injection, water ?? Mix of humanity, blood, giving Human 2.0. Purple Programming – Monarch Mind Control Programming [50]



I have included the autotranscript of the part where Gina talks about cicidas in Appendix 2 towards the end, for those who want to read more.

I did a bit of further research, mostly open source research on Cicadas and there were enough coincidinks to raise my eyebrows and thought it worthwhile to collate them into this article.

Cicadas

Cicadas were sacred to Apollo symbolizing music and song [77]

Cicadas do not sting or bite and they are not venomous. However, their legs can be slightly prickly and with just the right amount of fear mixed with imagination, you may think you’ve just been bitten or stung.

One type of Cicadas are called the periodic cicadas, which live underground and only appear as winged adults every so many years. They then appear in tremendous numbers, and some people mistake them for locusts. The time period of the most common one is 17 though there is also one with 13 years.

Brood X (Roman Numerals for Brood 10), the Great Eastern Brood, is one of 15 broods of periodical cicadas that appear regularly throughout the eastern United States. It has the greatest range and concentration of any of the 17-year cicadas. Brood X[91]

Over a large portion of the US an emergence of these periodic Cicadas is expected in 2021. This 17-year brood is expected to appear in 2021 in Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C., but could extend to neighboring states in some cases. [60]‘Head-splitting’ 17-year cicadas to descend on East Coast [80].

The genus of these cicada is Magicicada. They happen to be red and black and orange, red and black being satanic colours.

The call of decim periodical cicadas is said to resemble someone calling “weeeee-whoa” or “Pharaoh” [70]

A popular reoccurring urban legend purports to say that rare blue (or white) eyed cicadas will fetch rewards of up to one million dollars. According to the legend, biological laboratories, particularly at Vanderbilt University, will pay a reward to any who catch such a specimen Magicicada Cassinii[72]

The Greek legend for Cicada is that Tithonus grew so old and shivelled and tiny that he became a cicada. [61]

In the Homeric Hymn to Aphrodite, the goddess Aphrodite retells the legend of how Eos, the goddess of the dawn, requested Zeus to let her lover Tithonus live forever as an immortal. Zeus granted her request, but because Eos forgot to ask him to also make Tithonus ageless, Tithonus never died, but he did grow old.[87] Eventually, he became so tiny and shriveled that he turned into the first cicada.[61]

The cicada also symbolises rebirth and immortality in Chinese tradition.[61]

In the Chinese essay “Thirty-Six Stratagems”, the phrase “to shed the golden cicada skin” (simplified Chinese: 金蝉脱壳; traditional Chinese: 金蟬脫殼; pinyin: jīnchán tuōqiào) is the poetic name for using a decoy (leaving the exuvia) to fool enemies. (Antichrist rising from the depths?)

Prime Numbers – The gaps between each cycle of 13 and 17 year cicadas are prime numbers.

Puzzles – On January 4, 2012, a mysterious message appeared on the message boards of sites like Reddit and 4Chan. The message had a hidden puzzle in it and gave solvers a month to crack it. Although the puzzle was open to everyone, it required in-depth knowledge in cryptography, linguistics, number theory, data security, and steganography.

The message read: Hello. We are looking for highly intelligent individuals. To find them, we have devised a test. There is a message hidden in this image. Find it, and it will lead you on the road to finding us. We look forward to meeting the few that will make it all the way through. Good luck.[1]

The puzzles were in a variety of steps, often involved prime numbers and more can be read on them on this link [79]

Finally it ended with…

That was the end of Cicada puzzles for that year. [68]

Subsequent puzzles appeared on January 5, 2013, and January 5, 2014. Another clue appeared on January 5, 2016, but this time, it was on Twitter.

But even today, no one knows who Cicada is according to Unbelievable Facts Cicada 3301, the Anonymous Group that Recruits Members Through the Hardest Online PuzzlesCicada [79]



Based on this there is now a film entitled Dark Web: Cicada 3301[63]. It portrays a hacker who becomes involved in an online treasure hunt while evading the NSA.

The rights to Dark Web: Cicada 3301 were acquired by Lionsgate Films in 2020, who will release the film digitally on March 12, 2021. Home media releases will be distributed by Lionsgate on March 16, 2021.

Lionsgate films is the film company that made the Hunger Games. Gaga’s badge was thought to be emulating the Hunger Games mockingjay brooch at Biden’s inauguration.

Other interesting aspects of cicada are that they have a cross on the lower part of their backs. The cruciform elevation is a cross-shaped structure on the dorsal posterior portion of a cicada’s thorax.

To show this better it is better shown on another species where it is a colour that stands out…

It is now easier to spot on the back of the periodical cicada just between the base of the wings…

Cicadas are also associated with “killer wasps” one of the illuminati fear psyops. The Cicada Killer Wasp, in North America, Sphecius speciosus, is a large wasp, which captures adult cicadas, paralyzes them, places them in a burrow, and then lays an egg on them. The cicada dies as it is consumed by the developing wasp larvae.

Cicada Killer Wasps are less aggressive towards humans than other wasps, however, we do not recommend approaching them, particularly, if you are a cicada Biology of cicada killer wasps [88]

Periodic Cicada do not have a wasp associated with them, it is thought due to their long periodicity.

Science on Cicada – The 2021 Periodical Cicada Emergence (Brood X)[87]

There is one species of periodical cicada called Magicicada cassinii. The Cassini space probe, launched in 1997, became the fourth to visit the planet Saturn and the first to orbit the planet. [91]

Its always good to check tattoos for almost any subject. There are a surprising (to me) number and variety of cicada tattoos online…

…but there are hardly any celeb cicada tattoos except someone called Sierra Kusterbeck who I have never heard of and she appears to have an unusually bruised ankle…

Gaga had a temporary? tattoo when she met Metallica which she said was a moth – “moth to the metallica flame” or some such quote, and apart from the moth like antennae it is similar to the cicada 3301 moth even with the skull face….

Then I checked my notes to see what I had been told in the past by insiders…

Cicada is a special group in connection to the Majestic 12. They are also a side department connected to security of the System. Their job is to interface with intel and information itself and to dicipher, decode, and interpret it. They are Seers, Astrologers, Decoders, Readers, Oracles. They are highly skilled in gematria, astrology, languages and other things. They do enjoy trying to see who can play games with them, so often they put out puzzles for others to solve. This is done randomly and their group is highly secretive, most do not reveal they are connected to cicada.

So to summarise Cicada

linked to Apollo

emerge every 17 and 13 years (Q17, satanic 13)

Genus Magicicada cf magic

One species is cassinii, a probe with that name visited Saturn, the satanic planet

Red and black satanic colours

Call resembles word “Pharoah”

Legend re. Aphrodite and Tithonus as first cicada

Symbolises rebirth and immortality to Chinese – Humans 2.0

Puzzles set by cicada 3301

17, 13 and 3301 are all prime numbers

Film called Dark Web cicada

Film out digitally this year March 12, 2021

Film owned by Lionsgate who did Hunger Games

Gaga link to hunger games

Cross on cicadas back

Killer wasps associated with cicada

Magicicada cassinii probe visited satanic plant Satrun

Associated with Majestic

Associated with Monarch programming Gina decode []

Tattoos

Other useful info

Adonis is said to have been the lover of both Apollo and Aphrodite. He behaved as a man with Aphrodite and as a woman with Apollo.

Ragnarok In Norse mythology, Ragnarök is a series of events, including a great battle, foretold to lead to the death of a number of great figures (including the gods Odin, Thor, Týr, Freyr, Heimdallr, and Loki), natural disasters and the submersion of the world in water. After these events, the world will resurface anew and fertile, the surviving and returning gods will meet and the world will be repopulated by two human survivors. [85]

Satanic composer Richard Wagner brought attention to Ragnarök or Ragnarøkkr (Old Norse for ‘”Fate of the Gods” and “Twilight of the Gods,” respectively’), with the title of the last of his Der Ring des Nibelungen operas, Götterdämmerung (1876), which is “Twilight of the Gods” in German.

On the Human 2.0 issue, which Gina Phillips mentioned, the first 20 minutes of this video may be useful, which is also associated with 5G… It might also be in this video that Homoevolutus is mentioned as the new transhumanised species after Homosapiens, which appears to be the satanic illuminati plan, hence also the trans psyop as a conditioner for this.

Shaking my Head Nephilim [86]

They are already seeding Human 2.0 ideas see Sydney Festival Humans 2 [92].

Frog living robot…

Also see

Scientists Create the First Living Robot, Made from Frog Stem Cells [92]

Discover Magazine Part Robot Part Frog [93]

So there is certainly scope for the illuminati psychopaths to operate mind control and psychological operations around the cicada to forward their satanic agenda. This especially in 2021 with the emergence of largest cicada brood Brood X in the eastern US and a Cicada 3301 film release to forward their transhuman Human 2.0 agenda.

For full post with all photos and links please check https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/02/11/mj3-cicadas-and-coincidinks/

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2026 Apr 2 Updated

Also posted https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/02/11/mj3-cicadas-and-coincidinks/