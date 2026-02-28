Craig “Conman” Sawyer Admits Child Rescues are Illegal

Craig “Sawman” “Conman” Sawyer of Veterans For Child Rescue has finally had to admit that he does not rescue children.

The conman has raised millions of dollars over 9 years by claiming that he was rescuing children. He now has said that it is illegal for his organisation to rescue children.

He literally called his organisation Veterans for Child Rescue but cannot and does not rescue children. He cannot do what he advertises in his organisations name!

It has taken him nearly ten years to admit the truth.

Sawyer’s Psyop

Sawyer did not offer a “mea culpa” or come clean in an honest and transparent way. The “Sawman” or perhaps more appropriately “Soreman” acted in his usual aggressive and nasty manner. He attacked those who had told the truth about his non rescues and those who been pointing out the red flags about Craig Sawyer for years. One of the red flags is that he was raising money for child rescues but he had not been rescuing children! Quite simple.

I am not a lawyer nor in the US, but that would appear to be fraud.

The full psyop is too long for this post. It was a multi stage process, I will just deal with the climax of the psyop which was when Nino Rodriguez released his YouTube version of an interview with Craig Sawyer. Nino has over half a million subscribers and in a week it has 60,000 views, so it will be bringing many new people to Craig Sawyer.

“The Epstein Files are Out… Now This Man is Taking Matters into his own Hands”

Note the title and the way Nino has juxta positioned Sawyer with the Epstein files. Sawyer has nothing to do with the Epstein files, but in people’s minds now he is being linked to being the solution to the issues around Epstein. This will be the case particularly for new people to the whole truth about child trafficking, child abuse and ritual abuse.

Alex Jones did exactly the same to launch Sawyer in 2017, presenting him as the solution to Pizzagate and child trafficking. Alex Jones U-turned on pizzagate, apologised to James Alefantis owner of Comet Pizza, the exact same day March 24, 2017 as the Comet Ping Pong Pizza patsy shooter’s guilty plea in court and a week later Jones set up Sawyer to be the solution to child traffickers with an interview and also presenting him with $100,000 dollars. Same old, same old propaganda.

This screenshot was taken on the 18th, a day after launch and already it had 3,400 thumbs up. Stupidly I missed the amount of views but I think it was about 30,000. Big publicity for smug looking Sawyer, who is all merched up with V4CR hat and T shirt in front of his neat bookshelf with patriotic regalia.

The youtube interview itself was another part of the psyop. It was the reframing of the “Hillary bodyguard” issue, which will be dealt with in a future post. The real action was away from the video, that was the distraction. Just before the video was posted Sawyer dropped a bombshell, almost unnoticed and unseen, that he certainly did not mention on the interview.

Down a thread, Sawyer dropped two identical posts in 2 minutes announcing for the first time that he did not rescue children. He claimed that the accusation that he did not rescue children was a straw man argument because it would be illegal for an organisation like his to do so. He then spun his organisation as exposing and combating, not rescuing children.

2026 Feb 17 6.56pm

Two minutes later Sawyer posted exactly the same post again.

2026 Feb 17 6.58pm

“Satan is the father of lies and the accuser. Notice they’re forced to use a straw man argument, ignoring our mission is to EXPOSE [at] COMBAT child trafficking in the USA, which we do very effectively. They must ignore the fact that it’s illegal to move a child in the USA without a power of attorney from the parents and a warrant from law enforcement, rendering the role of an org like ours off limits to physical rescue here in the USA. So, we expose massively: http://ContralandMovie.com And we combat directly with investigations, joint ops and arrests. https://vets4childrescue.org/arrests Once you know the opposition’s tactics, they’re easy to spot and destroy”.

Analysis

“Satan is the father of lies and the accuser”. The accusers of Sawyer were right. Sawyer claimed often to rescue children but they were either false claims or he was doing it illegally. Which was it? The scammer Sawyer raised money on the back of his claims to rescue children. Sawyer is a liar who bears false witness, and propagandises against those telling the truth about him, to try and gaslight the readers. Sawyer then tries to frame other people as lying and doing it on behalf of Satan. This is typical luciferian reverse attribution, accusing others of doing what Sawyer was actually doing.

“Notice they’re forced to use a straw man argument,” Sawyer has been claiming for 9 years that he rescues children. It is not a strawman argument to point out that he does not. He has no argument so he has to make one up. He tries to confuse people claiming that others are using a strawman argument.

“ignoring our mission is to EXPOSE COMBAT child trafficking in the USA, which we do very effectively”. I am not ignoring the fact that he is now trying to present his mission as solely “expose and combat child trafficking”. However Sawyer is trying to conceal that HE has claimed to rescue children for 9 years, something that is written into the very fabric of the name of his organisation. Now he is trying to hide his false claims and pivot to only expose and combat child trafficking. Many times Sawyer has specifically claimed that part of his mission was to rescue children and solicited donations on that premise. He has been caught out in lies and now tries to spin his mission as just exposing and combating child trafficking. He does not even combat child trafficking, he targets low level incel type pedophiles ironically by his representatives portraying themselves to be a trafficker. Sawyer lies and bears false witness.

“They must ignore the fact that it’s illegal to move a child in the USA without a power of attorney from the parents and a warrant from law enforcement, rendering the role of an org like ours off limits to physical rescue here in the USA”. Sawyer should have known the legality / illegality when he set up his company. It is for him to know the legality / illegality of what HE claimed to be going to do and be doing. Sawyer is now trying to reframe the situation and falsely accuse others for holding him responsible for his own claims. Sawyer cannot weasel out of this, no matter how hard he tries. Sawyer named his company Veterans For Child Rescue Inc. Sawyer made claims that he would rescue children, not anyone else. He has conned many people. It is only after almost 10 years that he now finally reveals that it is illegal for him to rescue children. He has been ignoring the fact that it is illegal for his organisation to move a child, not the people who have been point out that he did not do what he claimed.

“So, we expose massively: http://ContralandMovie.com”. Ugh. Sawyer falsely claimed that it was going to be Netflix movie but it was a youtube video, was years late, did not show any US trafficking or traffickers, he did not show any of the promised child extractions, it caused resignations with people working for him, he took millions in donations, people have claimed that he still owes money on it, two whistleblowers about Sawyer came from it and much more. Also interesting Weebly address it actually leads to.

“And we combat directly with investigations, joint ops and arrests https://vets4childrescue.org/arrests“. The arrests are low level pedophiles lured in by decoys locally on the internet. They are not child traffickers that Sawyer promised. The stings that are not the operations that would be designed or organised to catch child traffickers. There are no children rescued in these decoy ops, where Sawyer’s organisation is acting as the child trafficker offering children for sale.

“Once you know the opposition’s tactics, they’re easy to spot and destroy”. Sawyer is gaslighting. He is trying to frame people as supporting satan, lying and using straw man arguments. He is using reverse attribution, accusing others of doing what he is doing. Sawyer is the lying luciferian using straw men arguments. He is the one whose techniques become easier to spot having studied what others do. Note also his use of violent language. Sawyer’s threat is real. He wants to “destroy” opposition to him who know that he is a fraud.

Learn the techniques that people like Sawyer use. I learned by studying what David Hall and his partner henchman and wife did. I analysed that, saw how they pieced together their propaganda and psyops. Sawyer’s techniques now are easier to spot.

When caught out Sawyer also uses the same tactic that Emma Pietrzak used when questioned about her NLP training. She herself had said that her NLP training was the same level as the elite and that she taught advanced level NLP. After having been questioned Emma then changed it to that it was all just a weeks course. She cast herself as the victim, inverted it and accused the people who questioned her as using NLP on her and everyone. See Emma, The Imagination and NLP 1 [EP1] and NLP 2 [EP2].

Sawyer has done the same. Sawyer claimed that he rescued children. When questioned he does not admit fault, he claims that he is just exposing and combating child trafficking. Sawyer inverts everything onto the people who were rightfully questioning him about his own claims. He plays the victim and gaslights that the people questioning him are somehow wrong for holding him responsible for his own claims. Reverse attribution, inversion and attack.

Same MO. Craig Sawyer, Emma Pietrzak, David Hall.

Discussion

After 9 years of claiming to rescue children Sawyer has now admitted…

“… that it’s illegal to move a child in the USA without a power of attorney from the parents and a warrant from law enforcement, rendering the role of an org[anisation] like ours [is] off limits to physical rescue here in the USA”.

Vets for Child Rescue, V4CR, is not allowed to rescue any children because it is illegal for V4CR to do so…“rendering the role of an org like ours off limits to physical rescue”.

Craig Sawyer has solicited donations for years saying that he would rescue children. He has solicited donations of money under false pretences. That appears to be fraud. he has taken in millions of dollars, even from the evidence of these old accounts, Craig Sawyer V4CR #7 - Tax Fraud? [CS7].

He has been forced to admit that he does not rescue children, but he has done so in a dishonest, disingenuous and underhand way. He has tried to invert everything and blame the people who were pointing out that he did not rescue children, rather than admit that it was him that claimed to be rescuing children when it was illegal to do so, not anyone else.

The admission raises many questions.

Why is his company called Veterans For Child Rescue Inc. when he cannot rescue children. Is that not some form of false advertising?

How has Sawyer and Veterans For Child Rescue Inc. been allowed to get away with claiming to rescue children for 9 years, an act that he now admits is illegal?

Sawyer and Veterans For Child Rescue Inc. have solicited many millions of dollars on the back of claiming to rescue children. Is that not fraud? Where should complaints be made to?

Has Sawyer not been breaking tax laws as a 501C3 non profit organization when donations are tax deductible yet they are solicited under false pretences?

Can donors claim their money back?

How much money has Sawyer taken in overall?

How much has Sawyer been paid in various salaries, expenses and “security” charges?

I am not familiar with American financial matters, the last time someone looked at his accounts was about 2019, Craig Sawyer V4CR #7 - Tax Fraud? [CS7]. Can someone who is familiar with these matters look at the current filings and summarise briefly what is going on in Sawyer’s company?

I am not American. I do not know the appropriate steps to take when fraud, tax and other possible offences are taking place. If anyone knows please leave the information in the comments. Here is some information about Sawyer’s company.

Veterans For Child Rescue is a “501C3 non profit organization” founded in April 2017…

The Tax ID is 82-1243908

The address is…

Sawyer distracted people with 30,000 watching a Nino interview falsely positioning him as the solution to Epstein, whilst about 60 people saw his admission that he was no longer claiming to rescue children because it was illegal. That’s the psyop.

Over the last couple of years Sawyer has developed his Christian cover story, and now goes on Christian conferences and mixes with the “anti trafficking” crowd and publicity seeking Christianati.

It’s all a cover. Sawyer is on a treadmill, where he has to keep moving and keep moving faster and moving on to ever more people to counter the amount that are learning about his deceptions and lies. The fact that for the first time Sawyer has had to admit that he does not rescue children is a step forward for the truth and now he can longer claim to rescue children and solicit donations to do so.

Sawyer is in the middle of a major pivot, propaganda and psyop exercise and cover up. Watch him like a hawk.

