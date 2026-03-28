Blue Butterflies Part 1
Introduction
Juliette Bryant, survivor of Jeffrey Epstein trafficking, has for some time being trying to find more about the blue butterfly, which is associated with several Epstein survivors. She released a short video about it.
Part 1 includes screenshots from Juliette’s video and her video, followed by many other examples of screenshots of blue butterflies.
Part 2 will include explanations about blue butterflies collated from survivors and programmers and others. There might be a Part 3.
These are some of the points that Juliette made in her video.
Virginia Roberts / Giuffre used two types of blue butterfly on her profile…
and she used one for the logo for her organisation, SOAR …
Juliette uses a blue butterfly on her bio pic…
She put a blue butterfly on her diary in Jan 2002 before she met Epstein later that year.
Juliette says that Sarah Ransome, another Epstein victim got a blue butterfly tattoo.
I believe that Virginia Roberts / Giuffre (RIP) said in her book that she got a blue butterfly tattoo after she left Epstein, I have not yet seen a photo of it.
Epstein started a Butterfly Trust in 2014, used to pay off victims and accomplices. Epstein arranged operations on victims, Juliette thinks he was harvesting eggs for his breeding and cloning projects.
Epstein has a picture of a cocoon…
Epstein’s had an extra large butterfly on top of his Christmas tree.
Juliette came to the conclusion that Epstein was mocking Christ. This was from Epstein’s house and Jesus appears to have been given women’s hips and figure.
She also mentioned that there was a Monarch Project.
Juliette also gives various other examples of blue butterflies and butterflies in her video…
This is Juliette’s video, uploaded to Odysee for those not on twitter.
Mar 2026 Juliette Bryant - Epstein and the Blue Butterfly Odysee [3]
This is Julie’s original video on twitter
https://x.com/JulietteBryant/status/2030822281669128494
The transcript of the video is in Appendix 1.
Pictures of Blue Butterflies
These are a collection from Juliette’s video and my own files.
Bezos wedding invitation…
Katy Perry has several blue butterfly associations - The Lifetimes Tour
Balenciaga
and on Katy’s “space” jaunt.
Natasha https://x.com/Natasha76800437 is a victim of NASA mind control and abuse from Australia. She made a collage with blue butterflies.
Brice Taylor wrote that Mariah Carey was a mind control slave and she is wearing a blue butterfly top.
Some celebs with butterflies
Alice in Wonderland with blue butterfly, both are mind control triggers and symbols.
Not sure who this is, but it is clever as it has the blue butterfly but also makes 3 faces indicating split mind.
Simpsons
The Queen Elizabeth II with butterfly headscarf.
Melania Trump covered her Christmas tree in blue butterflies. Melania may well have been Mk Ultra’d and trafficked herself.
Tommy Fury blue butterflies on his shorts, fighting mind controlled Jake Paul.
Salvador Dali - various symbols of mind control and illuminati symbolism including butterflies, cat and one eye.
More art from survivors showing blue butterfly
Mudryk, footballer with blue butterflies tattooed on his neck.
Grateful dead with red / blue split butterfly colour, red blue being base programming colours for different sides of the brain.
Red and Blue butterfly - maybe Bella Thorne?
Beauty After Bruises has red and blue butterflies.
Elsa Majimbo Kenyan influencer linked to and publicly fell out with Naomi Campbell has blue butterfly shoes. Naomi would be likely to be the rank of a handler of mind controlled slaves.
Miley Cyrus with song /album called butterfly fly away and a blue butterfly pic.
Queen Latifer has a couple of blue butterfly tattoos in her neck
and one on her hand
Vanessa Hudgens
Ukrainian butterfly?
Aaron Carter
Lea Michele
Danielle Bregoli
Kimbella
Drew Barrymore
Maitland Ward
Kash Doll
SZA
Allison Green
Crisette Michele
Jessica Harp
Leigh Anne Pinnock
Linda Perry
Anna Worstell
Lena Headey
Maria Brink
Britney Spears butterfly leaving the vine, cult symbol.
Anne Heche
Maitland Ward
Ellie King
Demi Lavato who has a song called butterfly
Madonna wearing blue butterfly
Then blue sky social media
Isis was the blue winged goddess
Juliette Bryant’s artwork has a blue butterfly
Part 2 will include explanations about blue butterflies collated from survivors and programmers.
Appendix 1 Transcript of Juliette’s Blue Butterfly Video
Epstein and the blue butterfly.
As many of you know,
I’ve been trying to figure this symbol out
for many years now.
Myself and other victims have used this symbol.
Virginia Giuffre used it as her logo.
Sarah Ransom has a blue butterfly tattoo.
I had a blue butterfly on my diary
the year I met Epstein.
I made the diary before I even met him.
I also have a blue butterfly in a painting I’ve done.
Here is my diary.
And in the next image,
you’ll see the painting that I did.
And then also Epstein started the Blue Butterfly Trust.
You’ll see there’s also a serpent on the left
and a butterfly on the right.
I started the painting in 2002 before I met them.
Epstein told me he worked with Leslie Wexner
and he was supposed to take me there
to model for Victoria’s Secret.
As we know, in Victoria’s Secret,
they often wear wings.
So it’s also much like the whole butterfly symbol.
That’s me the day I arrived on the island.
I was never given any modeling opportunities.
I was just kidnapped and taken by them.
That was the picture in the bedroom I was made to stay in.
Then there was $1 billion worth of trafficking
between Jeffrey Epstein and J.P. Morgan.
Human trafficking.
And they started the Butterfly Trust,
Epstein and Deutsche Bank,
to pay off victims and accomplices.
So there’s a lot going on with this whole butterfly symbol.
So I’ve been trying to find out what it means.
And then obviously a lot of people have started to realize
through the files that Epstein has been interceding
the human race with his DNA.
He also funded the robots of fear, apparently.
And when I was taken there, I work up in a lab.
So what I think is that they were doing experiments
on us and also taking our eggs.
Because the human hips are shaped like a butterfly,
so that would make sense to call it the Butterfly Trust.
But there’s a lot more to the butterfly symbol
and we’ll get there.
Slowly but surely we’re all putting the pieces together.
It’s been horrendous for the other survivors and I.
But as we know, Dolly the Sheep was cloned in 1996
and Bill Clinton banned human cloning in 1997.
I met Epstein when he was with Bill Clinton.
As we know, they were gonna do baby cloning in the 90s
and suddenly it just went quiet.
So there’s clearly a lot more going on here.
Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is also apparently directly
between Dalchi and Roswell base.
Anyway, let’s listen to Clinton.
Good morning.
Our administration believes that there are loopholes
that could allow the cloning of human beings
if the technology were developed.
Therefore, today I am issuing a directive
that bans the use of any federal funds
for any cloning of human beings.
I also met Michael Bay in New Mexico.
Michael Bay who made the movie The Island about cloning.
Michael Bay denied being there, but he was there.
He apparently also met with the CIA.
Epstein told me he worked with CIA.
So Joe Brin, who owns Google,
and his ex-wife Anna Vltavsky,
who’s the owner of 23andMe,
were both on the island as well.
So as we all know, there’s a lot more going on here.
Epstein told another victim
he wanted to clone himself in a lab,
and more and more has been coming out through the files.
Also the first baby Eve was cloned in 2002,
just after I was taken there.
It’s quite clear that something’s been hidden there.
And also Oprah, who’s friends with John of God,
who was put in jail for having apparently a baby farm,
apparently Epstein owned her network, King’s Network.
So when one starts to connect the dots,
it gets more and more frightening.
Then we can go back to J.P. Morgan
and Snow White, Disney Princesses,
the Butterfly Trust, you know, on and on we go.
And we’ll get to the rest now.
You know, the ranch, it’s quite clear
that there’s something underneath that property.
Again, as I said, you know,
it’s directly in between Roswell and Dalchi Base.
There are a lot of things going on in that area
that we’re not aware of.
Also, as far as Epstein,
supposedly being a maths teacher,
who misspelt his name on the board,
and there’s a butterfly there.
And then we get back to cloning,
the transhumanism transformation
from a caterpillar to a butterfly.
And then all these logos like Blue Sky,
the new app, and Twitter, both blue-winged creatures.
You know, when we start to connect the dots,
it’s quite strange.
And we’ve got X, and you know,
X is also much like a butterfly shape in a way,
but you know, it’s symmetrical and all.
Then we have Katy Perry going to space
and throwing a blue butterfly out there,
if they actually did go to space.
Then her name is underneath mine
on the Epstein flight logs,
which is also very freaky.
She was in space with Lauren Bezos
and Gayle King, Oprah’s friend.
And as we know, Lauren Bezos got married to Jeff Bezos,
and they had blue butterflies
all over their wedding invitation,
which is also very peculiar.
And you know, Jeff Bezos owns the Amazon,
and you get the blue morpho butterfly on the Amazon.
Anyway, you know, I’m still researching all this,
but I do have an answer at the end.
Then we’ve got the man from The Simpsons who was there,
and down the rabbit hole we go,
Alice in Wonderland, Disney princesses,
Disney princesses and butterflies.
You know, the Butterfly Trust, the banks,
the code word, Snow White.
Symbol of transformation.
Soon, he will become a butterfly,
just as Alice must evolve on her own spiritual journey.
From this point onward,
Wonderland becomes a labyrinth of trials.
Each character Alice meets
subjects her to mental challenges.
Alice in Wonderland, it’s like alive in Wonderland.
Then we’ve got Walt Disney,
and you know, the temple on the island.
I started to realize recently
that it’s very similar to like a Pharaoh’s headdress.
And then we’ve got Ellen DeGeneres, of course,
with the same background.
But here we have the Pharaoh’s headdress,
which is very similar to the imagery
that they’re projecting here.
And then we’ve got Isis, a blue-winged creature,
much like a blue butterfly.
The goddess Isis.
Then we’ve got, and the more and more we look,
the more weird it becomes.
But there’s more to the story.
And then a beautiful woman like Gabby Petito
and the beautiful woman, Irina,
remembered by a butterfly.
Then we have the butterfly effect,
where small things can make big things happen.
The whole reason Epstein got caught
was because of a quarrel between two young girls at school.
And then we’ve also got the butterfly effect,
the movie, where they’re sexually abused as children.
Then we have MK Ultra.
And the butterfly is a symbol of Christ, apparently.
This is a picture from Epstein’s island.
He put a butterfly on the tree there,
a monarch butterfly.
And the only other time I’ve seen butterflies on a tree
is when Melania Trump put butterflies all over her tree.
Then we have Charles with the blood fly next to him.
Apparently this painting might have even been painted
in blood.
Then we’ve got the monarch project.
What I came to realize is that they’re using
the butterfly symbol to mock Christ,
to mock goodness of all religions.
This was a life-sized statue at Epstein’s New Mexico
ranch.
These people are the anti-Christ.
That’s why we need to fight against them.
And the more of us there are of them,
and together we can do it.
I promise you.
Appendix 2 Some Tattoo Links
Grok Here are some of the best and most reliable websites dedicated to celebrity tattoos. These sites feature databases, photos, meanings, placements, and updates on ink from stars like Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Demi Lovato, and many more. They’re great for browsing specific celebs, tattoo styles (like butterflies or monarchs), or inspiration.
Steal Her Style — One of the top go-to databases for female celebrities’ tattoos (over 700 listed), with detailed entries including photos, meanings, artists, and updates. Search by celeb, placement, or subject (e.g., butterflies).
Main tattoos page: https://stealherstyle.net/tattoos
All celebrity tattoos section: https://stealherstyle.net/tattoo
The Vanishing Tattoo — A classic, comprehensive directory of celebrity tattoos sorted by last name, profession (actors, musicians, athletes), or body placement. Includes historical and current celebs.
Celebrity tattoos hub: https://vanishingtattoo.com/celebrity-tattoos
A-G celebs example: https://vanishingtattoo.com/celebrity_tattoos_a-g.htm
Tattoogenda — Clean site with celebrity tattoos organized by name, updated regularly (includes 2023+ info). Good for quick per-celeb galleries.
Celebrity tattoos page: https://tattoogenda.com/celebrity-tattoos
Inked Magazine — Focuses on tattoo culture with lots of celebrity features, lists (e.g., best/worst celeb tattoos, face tattoos), artist spotlights, and stories behind the ink. Great for trends and high-profile reveals.
Home: https://inkedmag.com/
Celebrity tattoos tag/archive: https://inkedmag.com/tag/celebrity-tattoos
PopSugar Beauty — Regularly updated articles and galleries on celebrity tattoos, including best of the year, tiny ones, hand tattoos, meanings, and specific celeb breakdowns (e.g., Ariana Grande’s 50+ tats). Visual-heavy with photos.
Celebrity tattoos coverage: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/celebrity-tattoos-48128034 (example from recent years)
Other solid mentions:
Bored Panda — Fun compilation galleries like “86 Pics of Celebrity Tattoos”: https://www.boredpanda.com/celebrities-tattoos
Tattoodo — Community/marketplace site with celeb tattoo articles and inspiration (e.g., rock star tattoos): https://www.tattoodo.com/
Bang Bang (artist Keith McCurdy’s site) — Features his iconic work on celebs like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Cara Delevingne: https://www.bangbangforever.com/
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This is a brilliant piece of work, thank you. It sheds a whole new light on Monarch programming..I'd say it's a huge copycat of that, somehow, but means something else, satanic.
Why is your work not more popular? I try to share as much as possible. Wishing you so much love and luck x
https://freemantv.com/obama-clone-of-an-egyptian-pharaoh/
A MUST READ....BE SURE TO SCROLL TO BOTTOM OF ARTICLE..