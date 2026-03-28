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Julie O'Rourke's avatar
Julie O'Rourke
13h

This is a brilliant piece of work, thank you. It sheds a whole new light on Monarch programming..I'd say it's a huge copycat of that, somehow, but means something else, satanic.

Why is your work not more popular? I try to share as much as possible. Wishing you so much love and luck x

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Jill
6hEdited

https://freemantv.com/obama-clone-of-an-egyptian-pharaoh/

A MUST READ....BE SURE TO SCROLL TO BOTTOM OF ARTICLE..

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