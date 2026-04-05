foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Some random poster's avatar
Some random poster
17h

A blue butterfly is also used as a symbol for Addison’s disease awareness. That’s why I use it in my X bio, as I have it. But I have seen many people use it, and I wasn’t sure why.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 foxblog3 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture