Blue Butterflies Part 2 - Blue and Butterflies in Programming

Introduction

The previous post was Blue Butterflies Part 1 [fb32609] for those who wish to catch up, before they read this.

Juliette Bryant, survivor of Jeffrey Epstein trafficking, has for some time being trying to find more about the blue butterfly, which is associated with several Epstein survivors. In Blue Butterflies Part 1 I included her video and many blue butterfly examples. I again include Juliette’s video. It is followed by various explanations of blue butterflies from survivors and programmers.

Mar 2026 Juliette Bryant - Epstein and the Blue Butterfly Odysee [3]

Blue Butterfly Symbolism and Explanations

These are some of Cisco Wheeler’s explanations about butterflies from her book, They Know Not What They Do – An Illustrated Guide To Programming Mind Control By Cisco Wheeler With Fritz Springmeier [2]. Cisco made the collages to help with her own healing, and then later gave a short explanation to explain to others.

Cisco has a collage and a chapter specifically on Butterflies as well as other collages with blue butterflies in.

Cisco Wheeler Butterflies [5]

This is Cisco’s explanation of her collage on butterflies. She describes butterfly torture, painful and humiliating. She says that she had thousands of butterflies in her alter system. She specifically mentions that blue butterflies represent the monarch programme with small blue butterflies being tattooed on some victims.

Cisco also mentions that she has worn butterfly berets, with a mix of reasons as to why.

As a multipurpose fascination of what has been programmed into them

A silent call for help

A silent expose of what has been done

This is important and shows there are multiple reasons why a survivor might show a butterfly symbol.

Another chapter from Cisco’s book with blue butterflies representing the monarch programme and the white rabbit as the master. She wonders how to recover?

Cisco Wheeler Chapter 10 China Lake and the Chimps [3]

Chapter 6

Cisco Wheeler Chapter 6 Light Bearers [4]

The butterfly programming is a part of the programme to dominate the world.

Chainless Slaves by Unwelcome Ozian Unwelcome Ozian Chainless Slaves [7]

This is a book by Unwelcome Ozian, who is I think the person behind the excellent website Deprogramwiki [12]. It says that their programming was split into a 13 x 13 grid, of which the x-y axis represent the butterfly wings.

B’s doubled or reflected represent the monarch butterfly, and trigger.

I have collected a couple of examples. The infamous reflected B is the old Balenciaga logo.

But then perhaps the most famous is ABBA.

Surely not? Maybe? These days I don’t rule anything out. But equally evidence needs to be accumulated. Any corroborating evidence? Drop any ideas or other BB logos in the comments.

Unwelcome Ozian continued…

CODE BLUE –Subject’s body freezes in motion and can’t move until another code is given.

Beta is often associated with aggressive impulses. Beta state will often hold cult protectors, internal warriors, and military systems. They may be colour coded blue.

147.85 Saturn: separation, sorrow, death Frequency associated with orbit of Saturn (Note=D) (Colour=Blue) (Tempo=69.3 * 138.6 BPM) (Effects=enhances concentration and the process of becoming conscious + shows very clearly karmic connections, brings structure and order – is considered to be a cosmic controller)

784hz and 880hz. 473 – Blue

Blue : protective; may be linked to delta programming in some subject’s. These are they aggressive protectors in a system. Military programming may also go here, in some subject’s

BLUE ALTERS. Clones, armies and the ribbons have blue coding. These alters will go so far as to hurt the body to protect it from leaking information or deprogramming

DARK BLUE. Non hierarchy cult alters.

LIGHT BLUE. Alters in charge of the way the system runs, such as the judges

Alien Programming - Blue beams of light are used as a hypnotic induction for subjects who are given the cover story of being abducted by aliens. The subject during this experience seeks a god who is a great being to control them. This is used to program in the evil and good aliens, or evil or good gods. The gods or the aliens during a programming session will not be so strange that the subject as a mote can’t understand their purposes and activities. The subject may perceive these aliens on the trip experimenting with us. This is a common easy-to- create psychotropic programming script.

Dr. Blue - Epsilon programme

Unwelcome Ozian Chainless Slaves https://deprogramwiki.com/programming/chainless-slaves/

Fritz Springmeier The Illuminati Formula Used to Create an Undetectable Total Mind Controlled Slave [8]

In this book written I think with Cisco, Fritz says that the butterfly symbolises a mind control alter.

Monarch butterflies migrate but the next generation travels back to their point of origin. This represents knowledge being passed down generations and is one method via which the cult tries to change us.

This is the famous Monarch butterfly.

Little girls are raped whilst their legs are spread like a butterflies open wings. Slaves are tortured if they do not act as they are instructed.

Many alters and parts are created.

Gatekeeper alters are in 3 parts, eg. cat, butterfly and porcelain face. They are all ranked.

There is a butterfly in Britain called the Gatekeeper, which is included here in case it is a part of anyone’s system.

Sexual alters are often programmed to think of themselves as cats and butterflies.

In Crowley’s book Moonchild, Fritz says that the villa usedin which a moon child was produced was called “the butterfly-net” and butterflies an allusion to souls or demonic spirits.

Fritz Springmeier The Illuminati Formula Used to Create an Undetectable Total Mind Controlled Slave [8].

Cocoon

There is a cocoon at Jeffrey Epstein’s, and there is also cocoon programming, when the subject is wrapped in a white sheet and reborn as a butterfly. Then the legs are spread like butterfly wings and programmer has sex with the subject as the programming script is read for the butterfly.

In Epstein’s house was this picture of a cocoon

Also in Disney, a blue cocoon

Colour Programming Blue

As people are looking for clues about blue butterflies, a look first at blue colour programming is useful. Here are some sources and information on blue colour programming. There are many meanings of blue in different situations and programmes and this list will not be exclusive.

Dr. Blue - Various mind control programmers were known by colours with Dr. Blue being Heinrich Mueller, Gestapo chief. Others were…

Dr. Green — Dr. Joseph Mengele and Dr. Gruenbaum in some accounts

Dr. Blue — Heinrich Mueller

Dr. White — Dr. D. Ewen Cameron

Dr. Black — Leo Wheeler or associates like E. Hummel, W. Bowers.

Dr. Blue Now bear in mind that each of these color nick names has been used by multiple programmers. This article will consider the current Dr. Blue, being perhaps in their ‘50’s. The programming of Australia is under his direction. His direct programming assistants, who he supervises & trains, also will use the nickname Dr. Blue when working for him. Australia is a few years behind the USA in their extent/level of t.b.m.c., but rapidly catching up. Military bases are used for programming. A description of Dr. Blue would incl. grey head & facial hair, over weight like most men his age w/ pot bellies, & a workaholic. He travels with a “nurse”. He may be orig. from Australia, but apparently lives outside the country. Problem cases are handled by Dr. Blue directly. Exposing Trauma Based Mind Control Programmers https://deprogramwiki.com/uncategorised/exposing-trauma-based-mind-control-programmers-11-sep-2015/

Blue Dragons run the Western Quadrant of the illuminati / luciferian brotherhood ie. Rothschild, Rockefeller, Ford, etc.

Color Coding - How Programming is Done - Svali

Young children recognize colors before they can read, so this training can occur quite early. It is begun at about age two in most children.

How it is done: The child is taken into a room with either white, beige, or colored walls. If the room is a neutral color, the lights in the room will be changed, so they color the room with the light’s color. If “blue” is the color being imprinted, or put in, the trainer will call up a young child alter, either a controller or core split for a system. They will tell the child that they will learn how to become blue, and what blue means. The room will be bathed in blue light, as mentioned, or has been painted blue for use in this kind of programming. The trainer will be dressed in blue clothing, and may even have a blue mask on. Blue objects will be placed around the room. The alter inside the child is called up, drugged, hypnotized, and traumatized on the table. As they are awakening from the trauma, still in trance, they are told that blue is good, and that they are blue. That blue is important. That blue will protect them from harm. That blue people don’t get hurt. This will go on for awhile.

They then ask the child if they want to be “blue”, like the trainers. If the child says yes, they will continue on. If the child says no, it will be re-traumatized until it says yes. The child is often naked, and told it cannot wear clothing until it “earns” the right to wear beautiful blue clothing. Over and over the “safety of being blue” (i.e., freedom from harm) and danger of not having a color is emphasized. The children really wants to be blue after a while of going through this. They may be given blue candy as a reward for choosing to become the color. They may be given blue sunglasses or tinted lenses to wear. They are allowed to wear blue robes once they identify with the color chosen for them.

Once the child completely identifies with the color (or rather, the main alter or template for the system accepts this color), then they are taught in progressive stages over many training sessions what the color blue means. They are placed in set ups or dramas with other blue children where they act out the role of a “blue”. They are drugged, hypnotized, traumatized, while the meaning of blue is ground in over and over. They are forced to act in “blue” ways. Different trainers and regions will assign different meanings to different colors. Many military systems are coded blue, or protective. The military alters all are called up periodically to reinforce blue training.

If the trainer at a later date wants to access a blue system, they may call them up by color or wear a piece of clothing or a scarf in the color they want to reach. This becomes an unconscious trigger for this color to come forward. Color coding is one of the first methods that is inlayed over systems. An entire system may be color coded one color; or two or more colors (most systems have three) may be coded in with each system controller being given a different color over its part of the system.

Beta: This is the next most easily reached state. It is often associated with aggressive impulses. Beta state will often hold cult protectors, internal warriors, and military systems. They may be color coded blue. Breaking the Chain A Book by Former Illuminati Trainer Svali https://deprogramwiki.com/programming/breaking-the-chain-a-book-by-former-illuminati-trainer-svali/

Svali again

The infant is taught to organize their system along brain wave states, and to respond to cues. The earliest cues include golden whistles that play different notes worn by the Fathers, to summon specific parts; The infant is taught to crawl to a to a blue light when a beta controller is out. https://deprogramwiki.com/svali/vatican-book/exposing-the-vatican-part-5-svali-blog-post/

Blue: We protect. Some of us (light blues)[alters] protect the body and are on the light side (sorry if the use of “light” upsets anyone, that’s just how we know each other inside). The dark blues tend to protect the cult. Colours and Programming https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/colours-and-programming

Illuminati Colour Coding for Knowledge Blue

BLUE – Information between RED and SILVER / ORANGE.

WHITE – This is more a containment colour. Actually there a thin white band between each colour, which helps with keeping the ‘colours from mixing’. Generally if BLACK starts to get a sense of the other colours, WHITE will generally try to contain the breach. In this case, WHITE translates to Psychiatry and other means. These thin white codings on above colours maybe referred to as ‘light blue’, for example. Obviously higher up they do not use Psychiatry to stop the spread of information, each colour code has their own means of cross contamination control. WHITE works with ORANGE to contain BLACK, however because ORANGE is higher then WHITE, WHITE is unaware of ORANGE influence. Illuminati Colour Coding for Knowledge Blue https://deprogramwiki.com/other-illuminati/illuminati-colour-coding-for-knowledge/

Symbolism Blue Color

BLUE – night color, it represents the Death of sun. MK DELTA activation code.

White, Day, SUN (RA – RED)= LIGHT, LIFE Night — MOON, EVEning, BLUE

FIRE (HOT SUN) Summer EMBER (Cold, BRRR) Winter, BLUE = Ice

More at Symbolism Blue Color https://hivitesgetlit.wordpress.com/2024/09/01/symbolism-blue-color/

Fiona Barnett in her article said that the freemasonic Order of the Eastern Star pentagram characters perfectly match the initial MK-ULTRA programmed splits created by Nazi Joseph Mengele.

Blue was Lilith. Lilith was initiated into the orders of Dagon and Leviathan. She also was the Delta Soldier and assassin, born of water and drowning ritual.

[fb3j1] 2021 Jan 20 foxblog3 Cabala, Eastern Star and MK Ultra by Fiona Barnett https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/cabala-eastern-star-and-mk-ultra

Fiona also said that the Blue Room was Soldier Alice…

They Know Not What They Do – An Illustrated Guide To Programming Mind Control By Cisco Wheeler With Fritz Springmeier https://deprogramwiki.com/books-pdf/they-know-not-what-they-do-an-illustrated-guide-to-programming-mind-control-by-cisco-wheeler-with-fritz-springmeier/

The Yellow Brick Road also pertains to the assignment that an alter is given. The color blue was important in our programming to the process.

Within Cisco’s System, Mother’s of Darkness alters are in a blue room in the castle. They have a throne. They like blue topaz and black onyx. They wear black onyx.

BLUE ALTERS. Clones, armies and the ribbons appear to have blue coding. These alters will go so far as to hurt the body to protect it from leaking information or deprogramming.

Ribbons are dehumanised alters that run messages in the computers / matrixes system. They should not be cut, as self destruct programmes will be set off. See Appendix 3 for more on ribbon alters.

Richard Willett

Richard has done some good investigations, but these are speculative.

;The Atlas blue butterfly, an extremely rare butterfly that lives high in the Atlas mountains has 229 pairs of chromosomes. Richard Willett’s theory is that because it has the highest number of chromosomes then this is why the blue butterfly is used as it represents DNA.

Richard is not even totally convinced by this but it is interesting.

Richard also repeats that Lilith as a shape shifting blue butterfly came from the Kabbalah. It does not really hold up but will be looked at in Part 4 that delves into the Kabbalah interpretations.

Blue Butterfly ID

It may or may not be worth researching the species of blue butterfly chosen by Cisco, Juliette and others, although it may be just subject to availability or preference. Perhaps the blue most associated with survivors is actually a “Blue Morpho” butterfly from Africa…

This is the one called a “blue monarch”

Elon Musk

Elon, from a generational luciferian brotherhood family and a subject of mind control, posted a short AI video including much mind control symbolism, a key, red rose, blue butterfly, monarch like butterflies, a clock, and a white rose.

;

Juliette’s Blue Butterfly Twitter Thread

https://x.com/JulietteBryant/status/1961879205399986576

Illuminati Rex does some good work, but unless a source is provided, I believe the comments about Brice Taylor / Sue Reid are incorrect. There is certainly no reference in Brice’s book to a blue butterfly pin.

Illuminati Rex overview – connects Project Monarch (elite mind-control/breeding/slave program) to butterfly symbolism, including blue butterflies as triggers for programmed alters and cloning of personalities:

https://www.illuminatirex.com/monarch-mind-control/

I cannot find any reference to blue butterflies in her book, although she does says some on Monarch butterflies.

Dilley Immigration Detention Facility

Several people mention this so I will mention what grok said about it

The section associated with teen girls / young females is officially one of the facility’s housing “neighborhoods”. The Dilley center divides its dorm-style housing into themed “neighborhoods” with animal/insect names. It is called the Blue Butterfly neighborhood or Blue Butterfly zone/unit in some reports.

Other neighborhoods at Dilley include names like Yellow Frog, Brown Bear, Green Turtle, etc. The Blue Butterfly one has drawn public attention and rumors, including unverified claims about isolation of teen girls, but facility descriptions and clarifications indicate it is simply one of the standard themed housing areas that can hold a mix of adult women and older teenage girls, typically 18+ in some accounts, though concerns have focused on under-18s.

Sarah McCarthy’s Book Blue Butterfly

Sarah McCarthy had been writing a book for five years, based upon Juliette Bryant, called Blue Butterfly. The book followed Juliette’s diary, and that was the inspiration for the title. This was the blue butterfly on Juliette’s 2002 Diary when she met Epstein.

It was said that the book would show that Epstein was not working alone. Perhaps it was going to cover Kevin Spacey and Bill Clinton, who travelled Africa with Epstein when he met Juliette.

Sarah McCarthy

Publication was scheduled for April 2026 but it got shelved on Jan 26 2026. The reasons given were intimidation and personal security.

“I have experienced sustained and forceful pressure from independent, outside sources that make it impossible for me to proceed safely at this time. This decision has not been made lightly, but it has become necessary as a matter of personal security – not only for myself, but also for my loved ones and for those who entrusted me with their stories…” 2026 Jan 16 Radar Online Andrew Windsor’s Major Win! Explosive Book About Disgraced Royal’s Relationship With Sick Pedo Epstein CANCELLED After Author Faced ‘Physical and Electronic Harassment’ [18].

The publishers TrineDay, said the author was also unable to reach a contractual agreement with one of the survivors interviewed for the book, which further led to the shelving. It is not clear if this was Juliette or another survivor.

“While other books have documented his trafficking network, Blue Butterfly explores his obsession with elite eugenics, artificial intelligence, transhumanism, cryogenics, and cloning. It reveals how the predator leveraged his wealth and influence to court scientists, particularly cognitive and psychological specialists, to advance the depraved agendas of those who controlled him,” said Author McCarthy. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/blue-butterfly-inside-diary-epstein-120000747.html

I will look at Epstein and cloning and the blue butterfly in Part 3, and Part 4 will cover Kabbalah, Survivors Art and the blue butterfly.

Discussion

The blue butterfly, according to Cisco is a symbol of the Monarch mind control programme. She specifically mentions small blue butterflies being tattooed on some victims. The tattoos illustrated have the whole range of sizes, maybe that is due to the explosion in popularity of tattoos since Cisco Wheeler wrote.

Cisco mentions that display of butterflies was for her

“a multipurpose fascination of what has been programmed into them

“a silent call for help”

“a silent expose of what has been done”

This is important and shows there are multiple reasons why a survivor might show a butterfly symbol. It is likely impossible to distinguish a specific reason when there are multiple competing reasons at different times and maybe different alters having an input.

Fiona mentioned that the Lilith parts of the Eastern Star programming are

Svali said that many military systems are coded blue, or protective and the military alters all are called up periodically to reinforce blue training. She also said that Beta brain wave states may be colour coded blue and that often hold cult protectors, internal warriors and military systems.

Cisco also said the blue alters ie clones, armies and the ribbons appear to have blue coding. These alters will go so far as to hurt the body to protect it from leaking information or deprogramming.

Fiona said that blue was Lilith, military and clones. Soldier Alice.

Unwelcome Ozian said it was to do with military, delta and clones, possibly Epsilon programming.

So military, clones, protection, beta brain waves seem a common theme for blue.

Epstein was into breeding and cloining as Sarah McCarthy pointed out.

Mk Ultra

There are many celebrities, almost certainly having undergone mind control that have blue butterfly tattoo symbolism. However that does not necessarily mean that the Epstein survivors who choose to use blue butterfly symbolism have been subjected to mind control, but it may well be a possibility.

I do not believe there has been a smoking gun that Epstein was connected to mind control / mk ultra although there is evidence of various experimentation as well as torture. There is also evidence to suggest Epstein was paying / bribing doctors who told him information about patients and that the doctors carried out operations on girls. When the girls were knocked out with drugs, the opportunity could be used to do any experiments whether it be harvesting eggs, mind control or anything else.

We do know that these psychopaths will do anything to anyone given the chance. If there is evidence of Epstein being involved in mind control programming or mk ultra then please link in the comments. It is pretty inconceivable that he would not be.

Mind control is most effective when started from before age 3 it was reported by Cathy O’Brien, but Svali and others report it happening in the womb. There is certainly scope for some Epstein survivors to have been been mind controlled and not know. They may have undergone mind control for the first time as adults or been chosen for Epstein later after having undergone early mind control. Estimates are that over 99% of mind controlled slaves do not even realise that they have been mind controlled, How many mind controlled slaves are there? [fb3mcs].

It also depends on the recruiters and how they chose girls / children to bring to Epstein / Maxwell. Is there any evidence that Maxwell was mind controlled? There stands a good chance, being the daughter of Robert Maxwell for spied for Israel and probably other countries, and likely bloodline, I personally have not seen evidence yet, if there is any. Did the recruiters target known brotherhood schools? Was there a mix of generational mind control subjects and others? More information is needed and this post hopefully helps.

Whoever the recruiters chose for Epstein’s recreational / sex trafficking purposes, how did he make the choice of those for any breeding purposes. Was that based on bloodline? Did he DNA test all the girls, either with their permission or without? Blood, saliva or hair can be used for DNA testing.

Blue Butterflies Part 3 will cover breeding and cloning and Part 4 will be about Epstein Survivors Art and Kabbalah.

Previous Post

2026 Mar 28 foxblog3 Blue Butterflies Part 1 https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/blue-butterflies-part-1 #bluebutterflies

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Appendices after links

Links

[1] https://www.eliteagenda.com/featured/travis-scotts-butterfly-effect-illuminati-satan/

[2] Cisco Wheeler They Know Not What They Do - Cisco Wheelers Collages explaining Mind Control Picture Index https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/12/31/cisco-wheelers-collages-explaining-mind-control-picture-index/

[3] Juliette Bryant - Epstein and the Blue Butterfly https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/EPSTEIN-SURVIVOR---JULIETTE-ROSE-BRYANT%F0%9F%8C%88%E2%9D%A4%EF%B8%8F%E2%9A%94%EF%B8%8F---EPSTEIN--amp--THE-BLUE-BUTTERFLY-%F0%9F%A6%8B-I-FINALLY-FOUND-THE-ANSWER%E2%80%A6-THE...:e #BlueButterfly #Epstein

[3] Cisco Wheeler Chapter 10 China Lake and the Chimps https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/09/15/cisco-wheeler-10-china-lake-and-the-chimps/

[4] Cisco Wheeler Chapter 6 Light Bearers https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/09/08/cisco-wheeler-6-light-bearers/

[5] Cisco Wheeler Chapter 30 Butterflies https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/10/13/cisco-wheeler-30-butterflies/

[6] https://deprogramwiki.com/programming/programming-terms-and-their-explanations/

[7] Unwelcome Ozian Chainless Slaves https://deprogramwiki.com/programming/chainless-slaves/

[8] Fritz Springmeier The Illuminati Formula Used to Create an Undetectable Total Mind Controlled Slave https://deprogramwiki.com/programming/the-illuminati-formula-used-to-create-an-undetectable-total-mind-controlled-slave/

[9] https://www.etonline.com/gallery/celebs-with-butterfly-tattoos-140506/bai-ling-74206

[10] https://stealherstyle.net/subject/butterfly/

[11] https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/11/06/cisco-wheeler-46-seshat/

[12] Deprogramwiki https://deprogramwiki.com/

[fb3mcs] 2023 Jul 23 foxblog3 How many mind controlled slaves are there? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/how-many-mind-controlled-slaves-are #mkultra #mindcontrol #mindcontrolledslaves

[14] 2026 Jan 27 Yahoo Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Cancels Book Due to Safety Concerns Following ‘Sustained and Forceful Pressure’ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/celebrity/articles/jeffrey-epstein-survivor-cancels-book-163948033.html

[14] Too Opinionated Interview: Sarah McCarthy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ng2v3LHreT

[15] Andrew, Epstein ‘Co-Conspirators’ HARASS EXPLOSIVE Book’s Author? Sarah McCarthy Reveals SHOCK https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRNKItJeHao

[16] 2025 Sept 19 Blue Butterfly: Inside the Diary of an Epstein Survivor, the New Book by Sarah McCarthy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TJLXqhl17M

[17] https://pulse2.com/blue-butterfly-acquires-retail-marketing-and-education-platform-indera/

[18] 2026 Jan 16 Radar Online Andrew Windsor’s Major Win! Explosive Book About Disgraced Royal’s Relationship With Sick Pedo Epstein CANCELLED After Author Faced ‘Physical and Electronic Harassment’ https://radaronline.com/p/andrew-windsor-explosive-epstein-book-cancelled-sarah-mccarthy/

[24] Hivites Get Lit Colour Blue https://hivitesgetlit.wordpress.com/2024/09/01/symbolism-blue-color/

[25] David Icke Elon Musks Grok Post: The Blue Butterfly of Atlas or Lilith? https://davidicke.com/2026/01/20/elon-musks-grok-post-the-blue-butterfly-of-atlas-or-lilith/

[27] Was Epstein trying to recreate Lilith in New Mexico? https://richardwillett.substack.com/p/was-epstein-trying-to-recreate-lilith

[32] Elon Musks Grok Post: The Blue Butterfly of Atlas or Lilith? https://davidicke.com/2026/01/20/elon-musks-grok-post-the-blue-butterfly-of-atlas-or-lilith/

[34] Elons tweet and blue butterfly video

Appendix 1 More on Colour Blue

Colour Blue https://hivitesgetlit.wordpress.com/2024/09/01/symbolism-blue-color/

West: Run by the Blue Dragons (Rothchild, Rockefeller, Ford, etc)

Blue eyes Illuminati Colour Coding for Knowledge https://deprogramwiki.com/other-illuminati/illuminati-colour-coding-for-knowledge/

In the background is a Luciferian blue light.

Cisco, They Know Not What They Do.

BLUE ALTERS. Clones, armies and the ribbons appear to have blue coding. These alters will go so far as to hurt the body to protect it from leaking information or deprogramming.

The Yellow Brick Road also pertains to the assignment that an alter is given. To follow the Yellow Brick Road is to go down the road that has been assigned by command. The Yellow Brick Road programming is placed into the child’s mind via the Yellow Brick Road of the Wizard of Oz story. Remember the key words, “Follow the Yellow Brick Road.” To get someone onto the Yellow Brick Road you must know the access code to get them through the poppy field. The color blue was important in our programming to the process.

mod Within the System, they are in a blue room in the castle. They have a throne. They like blue topaz and black onyx. They wear black onyx.

The infant is taught to organize their system along brain wave states, and to respond to cues. The earliest cues include golden whistles that play different notes worn by the Fathers, to summon specific parts; colors (the infant is taught to crawl to a green light when a gamma controller is out; to a blue light when a beta controller is out, a white light when an alpha controller is out, etc.). https://deprogramwiki.com/svali/vatican-book/exposing-the-vatican-part-5-svali-blog-post/

Whether this was true, if the Illuminati believed it was true, it could account for their penchant for mixing in American Indian blood with their elite “blue blood.”

and blue as a relaxing color

This is another example of color magic. Buckland provides a Color-NumberCode as follows: 1 = Red; 2 = Orange; 3= Yellow; 4 = Green; 5=Blue; 6=Indigo; 7=Violet;8=Rose; 9 = Gold

The sixth was Mercury and was blue

Blue beams of light are used as a hypnotic induction for slaves who are given the cover story of being abducted by aliens

Sleeping Beauty Castle with its blue turrets and gold spires is the central visual object of Disneyland.

The blue list are anti-NWO order people who will be programmed or killed in the process. The yellow list is people to be rounded up for reeducation camps after martial law. Other countries apparently have different color codes. The red & blue lists have been distributed, and are periodically updated. The blue routes have already been marked by blue patches of color to guide those transporting prisoners when martial law is declared in the U.S. Within Monarch slaves, some of them apparently have an internal crystal / and or rocks that are programmed to explode at a certain point in time – thus releasing the victim’s end time programming. The internal crystal (mental image) contains at least the four basic colors, red, green, blue, purple. One sample of part of end time programming was given in the previous Vol. 2 book. Still another example is as follows: BB 243-ABCD-XXZ² (blue ray)

The Blue Yonder is a Disney movie on time travel of a young boy. Time travel movies are used for programming to mess up the victim’s sense of time.

Color Coding (To see more about color, click here) One form of programming that is quite common in the Illuminati is color programming. Why is it done? The answer is that trainers are human, and also quite lazy. Color programming is a simple way to organize systems, and allows the trainer to call up alters easily within a system. With the thousands of fragments that many multiples in the cult have, colors is a way of organizing them into an easily accessible group. Also, young children recognize colors before they can read, so this training can occur quite early. It is begun at about age two in most children. How it is done: The child is taken into a room with either white, beige, or colored walls. If the room is a neutral color, the lights in the room will be changed, so they color the room with the light’s color. If “blue” is the color being imprinted, or put in, the trainer will call up a young child alter, either a controller or core split for a system. They will tell the child that they will learn how to become blue, and what blue means. The room will be bathed in blue light, as mentioned, or has been painted blue for use in this kind of programming. The trainer will be dressed in blue clothing, and may even have a blue mask on. Blue objects will be placed around the room. The alter inside the child is called up, drugged, hypnotized, and traumatized on the table. As they are awakening from the trauma, still in trance, they are told that blue is good, and that they are blue. That blue is important. That blue will protect them from harm. That blue people don’t get hurt. This will go on for awhile. They then ask the child if they want to be “blue”, like the trainers. If the child says yes, they will continue on. If the child says no, it will be re-traumatized until it says yes. The child is often naked, and told it cannot wear clothing until it “earns” the right to wear beautiful blue clothing. Over and over the “safety of being blue” (i.e., freedom from harm) and danger of not having a color is emphasized. The children really wants to be blue after a while of going through this. They may be given blue candy as a reward for choosing to become the color. They may be given blue sunglasses or tinted lenses to wear. They are allowed to wear blue robes once they identify with the color chosen for them. Once the child completely identifies with the color (or rather, the main alter or template for the system accepts this color), then they are taught in progressive stages over many training sessions what the color blue means. They are placed in set ups or dramas with other blue children where they act out the role of a “blue”. They are drugged, hypnotized, traumatized, while the meaning of blue is ground in over and over. They are forced to act in “blue” ways. Different trainers and regions will assign different meanings to different colors. Many military systems are coded blue, or protective. The military alters all are called up periodically to reinforce blue training. If the trainer at a later date wants to access a blue system, they may call them up by color or wear a piece of clothing or a scarf in the color they want to reach. This becomes an unconscious trigger for this color to come forward. Color coding is one of the first methods that is inlayed over systems. An entire system may be color coded one color; or two or more colors (most systems have three) may be coded in with each system controller being given a different color over its part of the system. breaking he chain svali

Beta: This is the next most easily reached state. It is often associated with aggressive impulses. Beta state will often hold cult protectors, internal warriors, and military systems. They may be color coded blue. btc svali

https://deprogramwiki.com/uncategorised/exposing-trauma-based-mind-control-programmers-11-sep-2015/

Appendix 2 Cisco Book They Know Not What They Do – An Illustrated Guide To Programming Mind Control By Cisco Wheeler With Fritz Springmeier https://deprogramwiki.com/books-pdf/they-know-not-what-they-do-an-illustrated-guide-to-programming-mind-control-by-cisco-wheeler-with-fritz-springmeier/

BLUE ALTERS. Clones, armies and the ribbons appear to have blue coding. These alters will go so far as to hurt the body to protect it from leaking information or deprogramming.

The Yellow Brick Road also pertains to the assignment that an alter is given. The color blue was important in our programming to the process.

Within Cisco’s System, Mother’s of Darkness alters are in a blue room in the castle. They have a throne. They like blue topaz and black onyx. They wear black onyx.

The infant is taught to organize their system along brain wave states, and to respond to cues. The earliest cues include golden whistles that play different notes worn by the Fathers, to summon specific parts; colors (the infant is taught to crawl to a green light when a gamma controller is out; to a blue light when a beta controller is out, a white light when an alpha controller is out, etc.). https://deprogramwiki.com/svali/vatican-book/exposing-the-vatican-part-5-svali-blog-post/

and blue as a relaxing color

This is another example of color magic. Buckland provides a Color-NumberCode as follows: 1 = Red; 2 = Orange; 3= Yellow; 4 = Green; 5=Blue; 6=Indigo; 7=Violet;8=Rose; 9 = Gold

The sixth was Mercury and was blue

Blue beams of light are used as a hypnotic induction for slaves who are given the cover story of being abducted by aliens

Sleeping Beauty Castle with its blue turrets and gold spires is the central visual object of Disneyland.

The blue list are anti-NWO order people who will be programmed or killed in the process. The yellow list is people to be rounded up for reeducation camps after martial law. Other countries apparently have different color codes. The red & blue lists have been distributed, and are periodically updated. The blue routes have already been marked by blue patches of color to guide those transporting prisoners when martial law is declared in the U.S. Within Monarch slaves, some of them apparently have an internal crystal / and or rocks that are programmed to explode at a certain point in time – thus releasing the victim’s end time programming. The internal crystal (mental image) contains at least the four basic colors, red, green, blue, purple. One sample of part of end time programming was given in the previous Vol. 2 book. Still another example is as follows: BB 243-ABCD-XXZ² (blue ray)

The Blue Yonder is a Disney movie on time travel of a young boy. Time travel movies are used for programming to mess up the victim’s sense of time.

Color Coding (To see more about color, click here) One form of programming that is quite common in the Illuminati is color programming. Why is it done? The answer is that trainers are human, and also quite lazy. Color programming is a simple way to organize systems, and allows the trainer to call up alters easily within a system. With the thousands of fragments that many multiples in the cult have, colors is a way of organizing them into an easily accessible group. Also, young children recognize colors before they can read, so this training can occur quite early. It is begun at about age two in most children. How it is done: The child is taken into a room with either white, beige, or colored walls. If the room is a neutral color, the lights in the room will be changed, so they color the room with the light’s color. If “blue” is the color being imprinted, or put in, the trainer will call up a young child alter, either a controller or core split for a system. They will tell the child that they will learn how to become blue, and what blue means. The room will be bathed in blue light, as mentioned, or has been painted blue for use in this kind of programming. The trainer will be dressed in blue clothing, and may even have a blue mask on. Blue objects will be placed around the room. The alter inside the child is called up, drugged, hypnotized, and traumatized on the table. As they are awakening from the trauma, still in trance, they are told that blue is good, and that they are blue. That blue is important. That blue will protect them from harm. That blue people don’t get hurt. This will go on for awhile. They then ask the child if they want to be “blue”, like the trainers. If the child says yes, they will continue on. If the child says no, it will be re-traumatized until it says yes. The child is often naked, and told it cannot wear clothing until it “earns” the right to wear beautiful blue clothing. Over and over the “safety of being blue” (i.e., freedom from harm) and danger of not having a color is emphasized. The children really wants to be blue after a while of going through this. They may be given blue candy as a reward for choosing to become the color. They may be given blue sunglasses or tinted lenses to wear. They are allowed to wear blue robes once they identify with the color chosen for them. Once the child completely identifies with the color (or rather, the main alter or template for the system accepts this color), then they are taught in progressive stages over many training sessions what the color blue means. They are placed in set ups or dramas with other blue children where they act out the role of a “blue”. They are drugged, hypnotized, traumatized, while the meaning of blue is ground in over and over. They are forced to act in “blue” ways. Different trainers and regions will assign different meanings to different colors. Many military systems are coded blue, or protective. The military alters all are called up periodically to reinforce blue training. If the trainer at a later date wants to access a blue system, they may call them up by color or wear a piece of clothing or a scarf in the color they want to reach. This becomes an unconscious trigger for this color to come forward. Color coding is one of the first methods that is inlayed over systems. An entire system may be color coded one color; or two or more colors (most systems have three) may be coded in with each system controller being given a different color over its part of the system. breaking he chain svali

Beta: This is the next most easily reached state. It is often associated with aggressive impulses. Beta state will often hold cult protectors, internal warriors, and military systems. They may be color coded blue. btc svali

They Know Not What They Do – An Illustrated Guide To Programming Mind Control By Cisco Wheeler With Fritz Springmeier https://deprogramwiki.com/books-pdf/they-know-not-what-they-do-an-illustrated-guide-to-programming-mind-control-by-cisco-wheeler-with-fritz-springmeier/

Appendix 3 Ribbons

Appendix 4

https://soundhealingcenter.com/article-epsilon-gamma-hypergamma-lambda-brainwave-activity-and-ecstatic-states-of-consciousness/

https://www.learningeeg.com/terminology-and-waveforms

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