Fiona is back. I reposted her first blogpost the other day, foxblog3 Fiona Barnett was Right https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/fiona-barnett-was-right #FionaBarnett.

Her first interview was with an Australian journalist Alex Saunders of NuggetsNews and she covers many subjects. I have included the autotranscript, partially corrected.

Beyond Top Secret - The Best Interview We’ve Ever Done - Fiona Barnett

In this interview I am joined by Australian satanic ritual abuse survivor Fiona Barnett as she breaks her 5 year silence to share everything she lived through & witnessed. We discuss her government MK Ultra programming, child trafficking, secret military bases & experiments, human cloning, occult rituals, royal bloodlines, aliens & how it’s all connected. #Australia #ChildAbuse #Satanism

8 Mar 2026 Interviews

Timestamps:

0:00 Fiona’s Update

13:45 Emotional Trauma

17:43 Mind Splitting

29:55 Psychology’s Lies

33:03 Psychedelics

26:45 Secret Societies

41:05 New World Order

43:48 Mass Psychosis

48:30 Bloodlines Of Power

53:48 Poisoning Humanity

55:55 Cloning & Military Bases

58:00 Aliens & Reptilians

1:03:40 WW3 & Prophecy

1:15:13 UFOs & Ancient Tech

1:18:57 AI & Transhumanism

1:25:08 CERN & Portals

1:29:32 Australian History

1:32:10 QAnon & Epstein Files

1:41:37 The Way Forward

Chapter 1: Fiona’s Update

Hi guys, thanks for tuning in to an episode of Nuggets News. Today we’ve got a very special guest and that is Fiona Barnett who was the first to speak out

about satanic ritual abuse of secret societies and how this all works in Australia. Her documentary Candy Girls racked up hundreds of thousands of views

on YouTube and she’s back publishing and and speaking out again after um being away from the scene for a few years.

Fiona, so I’ll let you talk about kind of what you’ve been up to and this journey and and everything and um hand the floor to over to you.

Well, thanks for having me and I hope I can um provide some information to support fellow victims out there of this

uh Epstein style trafficking network. Uh that’s why I did it in the first place and that’s all I’m interested in. I’ve never monetized anything. Somebody else

sold my book online. I asked Amazon to take it down. They didn’t. So, um yeah,

I’m not in this for any reason. Uh if anything it has caused one hell of a

backlash. Um I basically yeah I came out well I’ve been speaking for decades but

uh with the internet uh and all that I came out publicly on the internet probably 2011

about then I started posting on some really old sites uh that I don’t even know they

exist now but uh and testing the waters uh and then I I wrote some articles on

Independent at Australia, uh, David Donovan’s site, which he coped a lot of crap for, uh, but now he’s vindicated.

Uh, he was attacked through by the Epstein mob through Media Watch, ABC Media Watch Australia, who’s a government, you know, our our national

broadcasting network and uh, manned by pedophiles. Uh, yeah. So I came out and

what I did and that’s you know so those articles 2013 2014 I think Anthony Kidman died 2014 and I um wrote articles

about that he was one of my main per uh and that controversy that that uh

caused hell. So, I was pursued by his his family’s PR team after that and uh they hired ex-military,

you know, hide mercenaries to come after me. Uh what’s happened since? Yeah.

Well, I I did a lot of stuff. Then they just started trying to uh well, they just started shooting people and setting

them up. So, they failed to plant weapons on me um and get me to breach

very vague anti-terror legislation that uh was brought in around 2010. Um

because I studied that legislation at uni and I knew what it was and how vague it was. And so I didn’t I didn’t accept

all the guns I was offered and didn’t accept the oh refused to endorse all the t-shirts with you know pedto hunters

written on them with you know you know um targets and things and hangman’s nooes and things. Um yeah they came up

Scott Morrison personally come after me um using uh Tim Stewart. there was a media blackout on being able to identify

Tim Stewart. Um, and so the ABC came after me. Wow. Came after me on media

watch when I first gave my national press conference outside of the Royal Commission uh, back then. And then they

ca media watch uh ABC came after me again through a four corners series a

special um about Tim Stewart and saying he was queuing on when I don’t believe he was at all. Um Tim Stewart brought

actor Isaac Kappy out and now people have to understand that Isaac Kappy was only activated

uh he was an MK asset. was only activated by Mark Lino for one reason and that was to take me down. So, um, I

was on, you know, calls with Tim Stewart, whose wife was bridesmaid, his bridesmaid at Scott Morrison’s wedding.

So, kappy came out and um, he failed to do what he was supposed to do. And in fact, the opposite happened. He became a

Christian and he didn’t betray me totally at the end. and um so I don’t hold any ill feeling against kappy. Um

but he came out and failed to get some of these uh police agents into my home who were connected to Paul Mullen’s

fixated person’s unit. So they Paul Mullen who was employed by uh British military intelligence and the royal

family to cover up Prince Andrew and and imprison all anyone who used to talk out against any elites, the royal family,

etc. and he wrote articles in um for example in 28 2008 around the time of Epstein’s release saying anyone who does

this has a mental illness who speaks out against the royal family. So, they didn’t manage to get him in uh get the

police agents into my home through Isaac to frame me as a right-wing conspiracy nutter and um a terror threat and

apparently we’re worse terror threats than what hap, you know, the people who perpetrated Bondi Beach according to Paul Mullen. So, they didn’t manage to do that and Isaac went back and I said,

“Isaac, they’re going to kill you.

You’ll be dead within, you know, a month. They’re going to hit you.” Um anyway, he went back. I told someone in America, Ty from Out of the Gate, who

was doing some filming and stuff, you know, social media work. I told her the day before Isaac died. I said, “He’s going to die. He’ll be dead tomorrow.”

And she rang me the next day and said, “He’s dead.” So, I know how they work.

Um, that was Michael Aquino. Isaac tried to give me he gave me four of Michael Aquino’s numbers, personal mobiles and things, and said, “Do you want to talk

to Michael Aino?” Was trying to get me to talk to Michael Aquino. Uh, [clears throat] and I went, “Hell no.” Um anyway, then Isaac was assassinated.

Um and I know who did that. And then um after that,

uh who was it? Um and it was it was the military military assassinated him. And then um after

that, that was what was that 2019. the beginning of 2019 I in a dissociative

state when I you know was yeah wrote that book which right now I wouldn’t

have the balls to write but um I wrote that and that came that was released early not 2019 the first edition well

Isaac you know was dead and then um what was it mid9 or something and then

Michael Aino died straight after that within two or three months So what people have to understand and I and and

get and and note this I am the prize target

when we talk about all this stuff. I was what you call project Ellis. So I was uh

conscripted age one into the military. I was targeted from birth and IQ tested

from, you know, from from age one really with, you know, simple tests and colors and blocks and questions and things. And

so I knew Anthony Kidman from my earliest age, from age one in my um Nazi step grandmother’s well, whoever she is

uh kitchen. and uh and Wendy Louise Walker who was trained by Martin Nolan when he came out in 1960 to train

everyone in how to um you know in ethical unethical hypnosis but how to basically rape and torture kids. So they were in my grandmother’s kitchen from,

you know, my earliest memory abusing me.

And one of my, you know, when I was, I think I was about three when um the preschool uh ABC um play school

presenter John Hamlin raped me age three on on that same kitchen table, my grandma’s kitchen table uh in front of

Louis Walker and and Anthony Kipman or whatever. So what people really have to understand is beh when you read all this Epstein rubbish and I think people are

just starting to get a taste of how dark this crap is and what we’ve been trying to say for years and being mocked

publicly and our lives destroyed and finances destroyed and you know reputations destroyed um for saying

uh is is it’s even worse than that and I think what people so I came out saying things years ago over a decade ago and I

released things incrementally and um as I thought maybe they you know the public’s ready to believe this. So

first I went to the mainstream press and you know there was a local um newspaper and they they were teetering on whether

to do a front pager on when Auntie Kiban died and on me and everything and that would have made it all mainstream. I

tried very hard to go mainstream. Uh Dylan from the National Enquirer in America, Nicole Kidman threatened him

with legal letter. He was going to run the story. Oh, who else was running the story and that it was just shut down.

Even when I gave the press conference in Sydney, Sydney Morning Herald treated me the best. Um took love, the photographer was lovely, took flattering photos

whereas everyone else tried to make me look hideous. Um but she uh that I was number one store in Sydney Morning

Herald back then. all those over 10 years ago uh when I took to the cameras about you know all these pedophile politicians and being trafficked to

Parliament House CRA and traffic you know to um you know world leaders and things. Anyway, I said what I thought people could maybe handle. Um,

and you know, I was called nuts for it.

Um, and and a fantasist. And uh, then I when when I exhausted, I was totally blacklisted by mainstream press even

though I held the respect of non-complicit journalists and I do to this day because I did a lot of work in the background. I’m the one who exposed

Eric. I’m the one who got the cops to set up task force. I’m the one behind all of that. Even though dirty journalists took credit for all that,

right? If I had a story, I handed it to select journalists I thought we could trust. Anyway, so I was doing all this

work in the background and uh a a pedophile ring in my the the hometown I grew up in and all this sort of thing and the hog tie doctor on the Gold

Coast, you know, who used to write all the docks reports that stole innocent kids off innocent parents and traffic them. all this stuff I wrote, you know,

uh I did my best to take it mainstream and whatever and set it up with the jouro so that I would be taken credibly

by the time I said my own story. So I was already working with journals for years and years.

so behind the scenes. And anyway, I then I went, you know, when when I couldn’t get my story out there anymore and they

blacklisted me. Um, I went uh alternative media and of course then I was conspiracy nutter because David Icke

took my story and promoted it and when he came into it Australia he had my face up on a at the Sydney Opera House on a massive movie theater screen and all

this sort of thing talking about it and he published my book online you know the first edition and all this sort of stuff. So, of course, then I was a nutter, you know, conspiracy nutter,

which is fine. And what I did that’s different to most uh survivors at that point was unlike most survivors, and

Raina Michaelelsson will say this, she’s the one who came out in 2005 um following Wood Royal Commission, you know, back in the early 90s and and

Frank Arena and all that mob um trying to expose all Tina Arena’s aunt or something. Um what I did different which

they all said was we’ve been waiting decades for a victim to come out and say something because they could silence us but they can’t silence a victim so

easily and most victims when Raina Michaelson would back them or take them or they just she’d turn around and they’d run and stab her in the back and

run and that’s what they do often and a lot of them are fake. like a lot of them, yeah, they were victims, but now they still work for the pedophile

trafficking ring and they used there to gather um people, you know, survivors and whatever and get all their details and then hand it over to the cops. Now,

that happened a lot. Uh I prevented as much as I could. Um and I must say one of the people, one of the dirty survivors,

uh I’ve got an apology to Glenn Fischer to make publicly. I’m so sorry, Glenn.

Um I’ve been waiting for years to say it. Um, I was exhausted at the end of my run and this little worm said, “You get

on there on the net when he was in front of me and saying, “Get there. He was never at Derek blah blah blah.” You know, this sort of stuff. And I he just

basically told me what to write. And then I found out later on the guy who did that to me um had was, you know, he

was gathering victims and feeding them to the cops who would come in and arrest people, stuff like this. So I was tired.

But I made it’s one of the mistakes, you know, few mistakes I made. And um yeah, no, I I and Glenn, you know, good

on him. I’ve watched him every now and then. I don’t I didn’t go online very much. And uh but he was he’s gone on leaps and bounds, you know.

Yeah, I’m hoping to get Oh, well,

hoping to get in touch with him and have him on the show soon, too. But um yeah,

Chapter 2: Emotional Trauma

how’s it been? I know it’s a roller coaster of emotions with all this coming out and the public kind of realizing it’s very real for the first time. Um yeah.

Um it’s actually as I was saying traumatic. Um, vindication,

being vindicated, justified is painful because when you’ve been trafficked at this elite level,

um, there there’s a lot of uh, MK Ultra mind control techniques that have been used and they would have been used on

Virginia and everybody. Um, and so you’re always fighting the programming and you’re in therapy and all this sort

of stuff and fighting hypnosis and all that sort of thing, which is very real and I’ll talk about that. Um, so you uh

so anything that validates your memories, your flashbacks, etc.

tells your brain again, “Oh god, this really is real.” Because the first person who’s been a victim of this very high level stuff, the first person that

has to be convinced that this is all true is yourself.

Because you have to understand the brain has two halves, left and right hemispheres. And um every day when you

walk about your left hemisphere is dominant. And your left hemisphere sphere is responsible for conscious

memory. Uh information that’s that’s gone into the left brain has been time date place stamped. It’s given context.

Um and you can talk about it.

If the right hemisphere is made brought into dominance and the left hemisphere is suppressed, anything that happens in that state of right hemispheric

suppression is what you be what you later call suppressed memory. it goes into an unconscious

um memory storage system. Uh it’s sensory um data are taken pieces of

sensory information uh they bypass what’s called the hippocampus and left brain time date place stamping and and

go straight and stored over the right side un like undigested food particles and then they come up as flashbacks. So

you’ll get a sensory flashback or you know something will be triggered and it has to be triggered for it to come up and then you won’t have any you know

context for that flashback and so things can be triggered and and then you feel

all the emotion that’s never been stripped off the memory, the vague memory um every time you’re triggered by

a reminder. And it’s uh and so when you know somebody comes out and publishes online

things like you like even as as redacted as they are seeing taxiderermid babies

as artworks in in in Epstein’s home is still triggering even though I saw worse than that.

So it it just you know it’s very painful for the nervous system. Yes. It’s not fun.

Yeah. And I am not what I was. I’m not I I’m not split into a whole bunch of um

program parts anymore. You know, I did 11 years of hard ass therapy,

you know, up to seven hours a day and a lot more since I um wrote Eyes Wide Open. Um

[clears throat]

and I can’t dissociate from it anymore, you know.

Yeah. Um although my brain will always be to some degree compartmentalized in ways, those

parts are no longer separate personalities with job tasks and names.

It’s not like that anymore.

Chapter 3: Mind Splitting

Knowing everything you know about the mind control [clears throat] programming and the splitting, um you know, we’ve spoken about all this at length and dissociative identity and all that.

Yep. what you’ve described there almost sounds like they go from being brick walls of an compartment to maybe glass walls and you can see through and start

to join dots and and and heal or how do you think about the brain and this compartmentalization is there like an

energetic aspect to the brain or h how do you think about it all and all this advanced stuff that they do? So, what I’ve done since, you know, I was running

around being chased by AIO T4 agents and on camera and stuff um and and wrote the book as that Alice uh military intelligence trained part and whatever.

I was actually spot on in that book. I I read the book now because that’s before I studied six years of psychology and I’d done art psychotherapy when I was

young and all these things and I and I but when I wrote that book I wrote it for the lay person using materials that are generally accessible online and um

and now I read it so since then I nearly killed myself and I have nearly died a few times since that um the what I call

it the lockdown edition came out in 2020. Um I uh so I’m not well at all. Um I’ve got

a lot of injuries from what the military did. Everywhere they did something to me, I have a longlasting, you know,

chronic issue. So and then I can’t dissociate from the pain that I’ve always been in, but I used to dissociate

from that. For example, I’ll tell you one thing. Uh this is an example of their dissociation methods and I’ll go into the

neurobiology of this in a sec. But this is how strong it is what I’m about to talk about. Um I mention at the in in I

don’t know something at the end of my 2020 lockdown edition I tell a story about a chopper crash. Oh you know chopper crash. Well I went on then and

and you know that was 2020 that I published that and it’s what six years later or something. five, six years later and I subsequently continued to

process that crap in therapy and one day after years of processing it you know this and then I you know I’m remembering

more and more and more and more and more as the barriers come down uh you know just the the it’s like there’s a wall between you and those memories they

definitely compartmentalize them they actually change neural pathways block them open others you know they create pathways

and block others Anyway, as those pathways were reconnected, you know, to those memories and everything, I um I

was in therapy one time and I was remembering all the detail of a chopper crash 2014 Nicaragua with Delta Force.

And so I was in uh team with I was codenamed Alice and there were three Jason. So Jason 123 and uh Jerry Boyin

was commander, the the original commander in Delta Force. Anyway, and I had this dreadful crash and I been

processing for a long time different aspects of it and I actually the CIA came in and um put you know I had to

have a total knee construction in a mobile surgical unit and I I uh yeah I

flatlined on the table and all that sort of thing. Anyway, I’m there and you know did and I went, “Hang on a minute.” And

then I pulled up my tracksuit leg and I went, “Oh, fuck.”

And I went into shock for two weeks because there’s a surgical scar that long the whole length of my knee

and it’s like a um uh what do you call it? Like a when you have a cesarian. So they stitch it from

the inside and the outside stitched. And they did a beautiful job, you know. Um,

and I just went, “Oh my god, I’ve never noticed this before.” Right. And I immediately rung my husband. I said,

“Did do you know, have you ever noticed I got a scar on my right knee?” And he goes, “Yeah.” I said, “How long have you noticed that?” He said, “Forever.” He

says, “I just never thought to ask you about it.” And I do remember asked with mom at about 15. And mom was a

naturopath, top naturopath. And and she was I always had itchiness and pain and whatever under that knee always. and mom

was working on it and she’s and we’re talking about it going what’s that scar I remember going what is that you know like but I’d forgotten that I’d had that

conversation with my mom so how it works is you know they use starting with unethical hypnosis and hypnosis is not

what people think if you go through all the old um files and the all the old

decades and decades of military financed research articles it’s all there. Forget about Steven Pores and freaking Bessel

Vanderolk and um Steven Pes who works for the Kinsey Institute by the way uh or the MK Ultra pedophile research done

by them. And that’s kind of like somebody said, “Oh, you can’t hold that against them.” I went, “Well, it’s a bit like if I said I work for Ashvitz today.” They didn’t change their name and you know, still got the same

location. Um anyway, I uh you know, all these so-called experts and you know, in

trauma dissociation, they’re not telling you the real deal. They’re not telling you what works because nobody is talking about the neurobiology of trauma and

dissociation as it was studied by the military. Um and it’s all there, all the greats, you know, the originals, you know,

Milton Ericson and and um you know, all the hypnosis experts. uh you know you’ve got to go read all their original

material stuff from the 20s30s 40s everything that the pioneers of MK Ultra in America wrote about and that was

Gregory Bateson one of my direct per when I was very young and Margaret me who lectured at the University of Sydney

and and ushered in this Marxist you know cultural revolution um so based on falsified research mind

you if you look it

[snorts]

So, um, basically I went back, uh, after, you know, writing the book and whatever and I had,

all my therapists used to say they’d come in and they’d read some of the old psych reports I wrote and, you know, I was the genius at IQ testing and and and

all that. Anyway, um, and they go, you know, two therapists abused me five days apart. You know, they came in uncharacteristically, just hammered me.

Why? when they read one of my reports that I’d written years ago,

you should be getting your psychology rejo back. You should be, you know,

doing this because the psychology rejoyed under false for reasons by one university pedophiles who are in the

Epstein files now. Anyway, um so uh you should be, you know, you should be why aren’t you working and everything? And I’m like, uh I’m too broken, you know,

like I’m I’m done. and you know and then I had an art therapist who pioneered one of the art therapy programs and she was

brilliant at retirement age anyway she came in and she going she read the report and she had a go at me too and next time she saw me and she said the same thing psychologist they hadn’t

spoken they didn’t know each other having a go at me you should be there and I went oh and I was like automatic pilot I’ll just do what they say so I enrolled in some stuff and it was really

good because during co you could do everything online you didn’t have to go anywhere and I was really limited in my traveling and you know I’ve got um I had

a brain stem stroke in 2009 where they injected me where they did a um stuck a hot needle and did a brain stem searing

operation to you know um and um and I had uh cancer on my spine where they injected me with radioisotopes couple of

times 2014 at 20 at age 12 and 14 uh the whole delta team um I don’t know why they did it I think it was something

about tracking or something anyway um so I had a big you know lesion on my spine there and whatever. So, I’ve had a few

things to deal with. I’m very very unwell. And also, as I uh destroyed those walls um between the different,

you know, the amnesia walls, I started when I got closest to the worst of the programming and the core stuff done by

Josef Mengele, um who never died and never went to Brazil and whatever they CIA propaganda told you. He traveled the

world, you know, running MK Ultra for years. Anyway, and I was I was three when I first met him and he was 60, so

wasn’t that old. Anyway, when I was getting closer to the initial his initial programming and the Lilith part

and what happened there and I actually started the body started reliving everything and I went into dorsal vagal collapse and nearly died in front of my

therapist. So, that was fun and uh that kept happening a lot. So I kept on going to [ __ ] clapse [ __ ] collapse because um

your body re will relive unprocessed trauma and that’s what victims fear is dying um

because because if they flatlined you and that forms part of the memory if you go into that memory your body will start flatlining.

Yeah. Yeah.

So that’s that’s a big drama but that gets on to but I still haven’t got on to. So I went back and started doing

some formal study online a bit at a time and I was screwed. I’m not wasn’t you know the super brain I used to be you know doing two masters at once and

everyone else’s assignments and everything man it was really hard and I didn’t have the photographic memory I once had. So it was terrible. Anyway,

but what I did was updated my currency of knowledge, my understanding about what was where everyone was at therapeutically and what they knew.

Well, I found out they knew [ __ ] all and psychology course hasn’t changed in 30 years, you know, it’s all you learn all that stuff in the military. What’s real?

And then I did some uh so I did a bit of that, got access to the library, um which is I wanted access to the research

papers, which costs a million dollars if you’re not, you know, at a uni. Uh so I did that and then I did um some

neuroscience study. So which was wow pretty good. should be and and you know and learned what psychologists and

psychiatrists don’t even know uh the neuroscience. So I I started studying the neurobiology of trauma properly and I’ve got to say I was

pretty close to the mark um in my uh eyes wide open book. So I yeah I went and and then I just pulled all the old

MK Ultra research articles dating back decades. Um, so use throw away cuz right now it’s like, oh, you got to go with

currency of research and you know it’s got to be, you know, what people are saying now and whatever. No, chuck all

that [ __ ] out. Won’t help you. It won’t help you integrate. Won’t help you your brain be put back together at all. You

need to go into the old military research. And that’s what I did. And so I basically, and see I come from a perspective of I did six years of

psychology. I did some neuroscience. I studied, you know, art psychotherapy, um, and all that sort of thing. And I,

and, you know, I have an advantage in that way. And, and also I, you know, I attended a few trauma and dissociation

conferences online through Oxford Union and watched all the most of the wankers talk rubbish. They’re CIA spokespersons.

And um, and I did uh, Clayfield therapy.

I did that. Uh, that’s amazing. And I did um, what else did I do? a whole bunch of stuff. Oh, a few things like pauses, uh, auditory stuff, training,

all that sort of stuff. So I just did a lot of and it acted also as um psychosocial training you know helped me

the more I always for me to recover for me to process my stuff um and sort of be

able to live with everything maintain any sort of function functional capacity I had to study and understand what they

did and then that would assist me in therapy. So I basically designed all my own therapy. Yeah.

Chapter 4: Psychology’s Lies

Q. No one knows what they’re doing in Australia. Yeah, I I used to be a pharmacist, Fiona, and it’s the same in that world when you realize that none of the stuff that they’re pushing in tablets and all that actually helps heal the body or make people healthy. You got to throw it all out and learn it all yourself how to be healthy. But um and like I said, what I was saying before about left brain, right brain,like hemispheric lateralization is a core concept you must understand to treat people. Yeah.

Um for trauma and association and what I was saying about the left versus right brain. See, when stuff’s stored in the right hemisphere and hasn’t Yes, you

have to to fix it. You must go through a process where you um

bring it into um well, you got to trigger the memory. You have to then process it and bring it through the the hippocampus.

Now the thing is when you during a trauma uh experience and and and then

during trauma reexperiencing later on the parts of your brain that uh are responsible for language are offline.

You and and it doesn’t matter if it hasn’t been given context than the material. You can’t talk about it.

There’s nothing to talk about. If there’s no time, date, place been stamped on it. There’s no talking about

it. And and this is why CBT who which was introduced by Anthony Kibman to Australia to suppress victims, you know,

um recovery um and um you know, drugs and electrocution don’t work. They’re just Nazi denial techniques. Yeah.

Right. Electrocution is that’s causes brain damage. banned in some countries. Yeah.

And they’re electrocuting people just for simple PTSD um because they were a fireman and witnessed, you know, one too many cumulative traumas.

Yeah.

And it’s never going to work. None of these drugs work. And the other thing is now they’re bringing ketamine. Oh, it’s the wonder drug. Well, I studied a a

subject under Australia’s leading um ketamine researcher and she agreed with what I said in one of my

assignments, which was, you know, this [ __ ] can uh cause state dependent memory um has state dependent memory re uh

effects. And if you do anything in therapy, if you do anything that taps into a near-death experience and it

shares the same neural pathways as ketamine in any way, you can die. Now, I nearly carved at one time. Luckily, I

had an ambo here. Um, I had NAD. I was very dehydrated, very ill, and I was having IVs, and he, you know, NAD,

what’s that? Okay, try. I don’t care.

Put a bit of that in. You know, I’m taking fluids anyway. and they were doing some things, you know, take this,

this is good for whatever. I give this to Oh my god. Well, next thing I’m on the floor and he’s going, oh no, I changed position. If you know in

medicine, emergency medicine, that’s that’s not cool. And I just started going into a flashback from NAD. Yeah.

Now, you know, given all of that, and you touched on your mom being a naturopath, one question I kind of ask a lot of the victims is what are their

Chapter 5: Psychedelics

thoughts on plant medicines? because some have said that they have found like mushrooms or a bog and that very healing and forced them to what are your thoughts on all that?

Okay, but that’s okay. But it depends on and I’ve I know look I had a therapist who had a great time one of my

psychologists had a great time taking um you know one of them

I was and um anyway and he had a great thing and resolved you know certain you know

things in his own life and whatever you know parents death and everything that’s great but this is a whole different kettle of fish if you’ve been MK altered.

Yes. Right. So if you’ve been if if it’s very different dealing with D did say

you know did is a natural phenomenon a result of a natural dissociative uh capacity in in people if trauma is too

big the left brain shuts down the right brain comes forward um you know your um what’s the name the amydala is

overwhelmed the hippocampus is suppressed and um you know uh and and if it’s extreme and repetitive especially

in childhood developmental years uh you know you can split personalities yes you can to cope

um and that’s normal but what I’m not talking about that so then you got people traveling the world telling did survivors you know in their groups and

everything oh you know you don’t have to integrate um you you know you can function she’s that this person might

have five paths that formed organically from you know uncle Bob coming into their bedroom at night. So, I’m not talking about that.

That’s not what you know that Yeah, I may be great for that person or whatever. That’s not what I’m talking about, men. I’m talking about when they

take a child from birth or even in utero. Yeah. If they’re multigenerational,

they take him in a lab like the Madson building at the University of Sydney that was CSRO purpose built 1944 used

for MK Ultra, you know, abuses of children, including hooking kids up to EEGs and raping them. Phil Suckliffe did that. You know, he raped a kid in front

of me in the Madson building. Anthony was there. Everyone was there who trained with Martin. Um you know they’re

they they are systematically right abused in a setting a a lab

setting uh where that natural ability to dissociate under trauma has been

turned into a protocol a standardized protocol and is being uh administered with such precision that when they pump

drugs into you while they’ve got you hooked up in a specialmade chair uh with EEGs into your head and um and needles,

not just not just, you know, simple things they use now, but they they they’ve got you and the medicines are in

um vials that are automated precisionally, you know, with great precision delivered and you know, and

they are experts in hypnosis and um drug administration and torture techniques,

you know, which came from the Nazis in the first place and secret societies before that.

Um that’s a whole other ball game than naturally forming you know did from you

know incest or whatever you know when there’s secret societies involved because these ancient esoteric

techniques come from those and collectively they’re referred to on the inside as the order. So for me, I’ll mention the ones that abused me. That’s

the the Rosacrruian order. Um that’s the Rothschilds, you know, run. That’s the more powerful one. That’s the big scary one. Um there’s the Freemasons.

Um there’s the ordo templar orientis the at the University of Sydney that was housed the headquarters of the OTO was

housed at University of Sydney since the university was built because the first chancellor introduced the to Australia and they were housed in the the

Wentworth student services building I think floor four or something whatever’s in my book I recorded it um you know

forever until my Candy Girl documentary and police statements against all of that. Oh, they disappeared now. They’re demolishing that building. Yeah.

Um like they are all the other buildings I mentioned or didn’t get to film. Um so there’s there’s the Order of the Eastern

Star. Um and then you’ve got well the ones that abuse me that I wasn’t initiated into. Well, I wasn’t initiated in the Freemasons. It’s the male branch,

but uh the female branch, the OES. Um then there is the um uh the Jesuit

border. So Leonus Petrascus, my grandmother’s best friend, well close Lithuanian friend, Nazi doctor, she was

in Gestapo, so they were friends and um and he was good friends with Anthony Kimman and you know was his colleague at

Sine Uni. Um uh then you’ve got the uh the Jesuits and then there was the I’ll think of

them but in England you’ve got the hermetic order of the Golden Dawn where a lot of the predecessors come from Aldous Huxley and all that lot um and

then you’ve got um military orders. So Michael Aquino publicly said as stated he

was in the order of Dagon on his CV. I was initiated into that. That was horrific in the military at Holsworthy.

But there’s other orders. So there’s the Order of Lilith, the Order of Leviathan.

Um what else? Illuminati. So I’m a I’m a Bloodliner. So I was in that as well, you know?

How do how do these secret societies I mean at the top of them they’re all like evil and practicing similar things, right? So how do they like differentiate themselves? Is it just like sports teams or Sorry.

Is it just like sports teams where they’re kind of like different branding,

but it’s all kind of the same thing at the top or how would you differentiate them?

Okay. So yeah, you had the same people in Sydney, the same people at the top were were the same were in charge of all of them.

Okay. So all the branches. Yeah.

Um you had um you also had in Sydney that I can’t remember my connections to

but they had the same thing going on in the old days which is the Theosophical Society. They don’t have order in their title but they had an Egyptian themed

room and I know other people have told me they were abused in that context. So,

but I can’t remember my perpetrators being linked to that one, but I know all about it, you know. Yeah.

Um, so they share their Gnostic societies. Um, they worship uh they stem from ancient Babylon and Egypt and

whatever. [snorts] And they Yeah. They worship all the ancient gods. That’s why they have Egyptian theme rooms. Yes.

Uh they’ll have a uh checkerboard looking floor in the middle with an encircle pentagram. That’s where they do. And like in Freemasonry, it’s called

the craft. That means witchcraft. And there are two um versions of morals and

dogma. Um go look at Walter Veith. He’s a 7th Day Adventist preacher. I don’t agree with everything he says, but

certainly his research, he was a university profess professor, amazing from South Africa and biology professor.

and what his research was phenomenal on um Freemasonry and that and um he’ll you know go go look what he says but

basically in Holes were the army base seven stories below uh this where the CIA had their lab um they had one of

these Freemason style floors with the encircle pentagram and everything and they did so the craft is witchcraft so and they did it’s witchcraft man it’s

oldfashioned witchcraft like what’s like bad [ __ ]

Chapter 6: New World Order

yeah Yeah. No, we’ve covered it on the on the channel and um particularly you know the ritual abuse and I think this probably ties into the next thing to

talk about right is at the root of it why do you think they are doing all this and you know we get into the blood

rituals and the sacrifice and why they like what do they believe the ultimate point of all this is or how do they get power establishing a new world order bringing

back the golden age the Atlantis establishing the new world order um causing a revolution ution eldest Huxley

in my book I gave a nice little sort of layman’s overview of it all um establishing like a a revolution that’s why Margaret me was at the University of

Sydney she was that were the beginning of the Sydney push with uh Anderson uh John Anderson and and all the people that came out of that and spread to AMU

and all the other universities and all that um they their whole purpose is to usher in a new world order and people have to understand they go oh Nazis are far right that’s like Christians No,

they were called the National Socialist Party. Nazi Nazism was far left. Hitler was inspired by Marx. You know, one of

the the best uni subjects I ever did was in a law degree and it was um philosophy of law because I know philosophy. I

know, oh my god, here we go. This is where it all comes from. And there’s my essays reproduced in um eyes wide open.

So um for for that thing, what I learned, I just summarized it simply.

and um and they tried to fail me on it and then the lecturer remarked it and gave me two grades higher. Um anyway, uh

two whole grades. Um then um so their their whole purpose has always been to

bring in um a Marxistbased cultural revolution leading to a new

world order. So everything we got going on now that they would pit different groups within society against each other. It’s called Hegelian dialectic thesis anti-thesis.

Yes.

And um Walter Veith again go he’s he has talked very well on that succinctly. And uh they’re just pitting groups and

divide and conquer within society all around the world. And then they what that what they want to do is then they create this synthesis. They come in with this oh we’ve got the answer at the end.

Yeah. And it’s going to be totalitarianism.

It’s pretty simple. And it’s the same crap they’ve repeated over and over and over. All the laws if you study anything that Hitler just translate anything he

wrote and it’s the same crap that’s being put into legislation in 2010 and you know legislation. It was just a copy

word for word almost. Do you want to maybe talk about because we you know people now this extreme examples of abuse and programming but it’s also the

Chapter 7: Mass Psychosis

low-level stuff that’s affecting the general public. I think that most people don’t realize that they’re under it’s just simple brainwashing. If you’ve been watching the ABC and I’ll

tell you why the ABC’s just it’s just a propaganda mouthpiece for the government uh and the people behind the government.

So the Rothschilds are the ones who run the western world um through these secret societies. You know, every little Australian town has a Freemason lodge or

a Catholic church. So it’s either the Jesuit order or the Freemasons, you know, and the women’s groups and whatever, you know, the kids rainbow clubs, you know, um that uh you know,

got got a hold on the towns. So um basically um

propaganda works like this. It used to be through Aldous Huxley’s writings and and the the Inklings and all those Pedos

um who wrote the Narnia series. He wasn’t a Christian. He was a vile pedophile. Um and you know Peter Pan um

who wrote all those you know Disneybased books all the fairy tales that were actually programming stuff you know

programming scripts um and uh the uh Tolkien who wrote Lord of the Rings all

that lot they used to use writing as the propaganda method and uh to influence um social change then of course movies came in then you got PTO Walt Disney and Walt Disney World became the programming site

for victims to be taken to and all that sort of thing. Um and you use then they you know they brought in well music and you brought in um you know film and TV.

Now there’s a few things there. It’s brain entrainment whatever the brain normally fires around you know

like an alert waking state might be beta. Um but then there’s the the more you slow the mind down again uh slowed

down it down the more the brain becomes more susceptible to suggestion and it like I said that left versus right brain it suppresses critical thinking of the

left brain and brings the right hemisphere into dominance and it does not criticize anything that is information it believes anything

right the right hemisphere if it’s you to totally suppress the left so what TV does and what music can do through entrainment with the beat like

so if you’re presented any sort of rhythmic pattern through sound sight you

know even tapping whatever um the whole body will the brain will entrain to that so it will copy that

beat and if if you hit music at a theta beat then that’s a hypnotic state so

alpha is what TV runs at the flickers in the screen and whatever um alpha um

primes the brain for suggestion and then theta um you know as the brain slows

down um theta is hypnosis is a trans state and then delta is even slower. So

any so if you’ve got those drumming so the things that bring the right hemisphere into into dominance and makes you suggestible will be hill song revival meetings in their rock music.

[snorts]

It’ll be yeah it’ll be hypnosis Tony Robbins and his neural linguistic programming you know it’ll be the music coming out before you know any of that.

Um and it will be um like hypnosis will place you in an altered state of consciousness, right? Which is just the

right hemisphere being made dominant and whatever happens you will not it will go into your subconscious and then it

becomes a um unconscious conditioned response. Okay. So whatever

happens after that um you know you’ll see a you know a Mars bar or a Coke you’ll just see the the the writing or

whatever and you’ll go oh I want one you know because you’ve been your subconscious has been told that and doesn’t matter you freaking willpower.

This is why oZempic’s so popular and don’t take that people there’s 1300 people have gone blind in Australia from a OZempic permanently totally but anyway um

yeah and this is this is how brainwashing works. Now what you’ve just describing um yeah you’ve outlined it really well because I think co’s a great example with this mass psychosis right

and a lot of people look back on that now and they do actually feel they’re like I I was like under a spell or hypnosis like you’ve described because

of the repetition the TV the fear state all those things that you’ve just outlined and everyone thinks intellects think oh

Chapter 8: Bloodlines Of Power

ABC you know it’s a classy source of news and whatever no it was the worst right um the ABC. Like I said, they’re

pedophiles. I was used at the Sydney TV Studios. Oh. Which they’re selling and demolishing or something. Um to produce

child snuff porn when I was six on the set of Play School. Yeah. Yeah.

Right. They they’re just like years ago and I’ve said in my book about seven they did during the I think the church

committee investigations in demra anyway they found out can’t remember what yeah don’t have the amazing memory anymore but they um found about 700

um journalists in mainstream media in America were working were CIA agents you know and how many do you think are over

here all the ones at ABC who hammered me and anyone else at the Australian who hammered me and wrote hit pieces is on me are all working for MI6, you know.

And people have to understand too,

child trafficking is run as a single global operation coordinated by military

intelligence, mainly the CIA and and so in Australia, I always said it was AIO.

Kim Beasley Senior, uh he was always AIO. Um he was the coordinator of the child trafficking when I was young. Um

and uh but the thing is the people who oversaw it all and were in charge of it all was MI6. Yes.

British military intelligence. Everyone goes CIA this culture this and no Margaret me worked for the OSS.

Gregory Bason worked for the OSS. They all came from British military intelligence which then became the CIA.

CIA Asia were all founded and ASIC were all founded by British military intelligence. They are the head of the

snake and then of course the Rothschilds run everything in England.

Yeah, [snorts] that gets deep into bloodlines and stuff. So I want to get your thoughts on on that because I know David Icke talks about you know demonic or

nonhuman at the top and these ancient bloodlines. Yeah. Anarchy. Do you agree with that?

And what do you do you think? Yeah to some degree.

Yes. It’s it’s okay. So you had like Phil Schneider came out about Duly and there was this war using laser weapons

and you know he had all these um chopped fingers chopped off and stars and he brought Dulce was the head MK lab in America. All right. They put

all these MK facilities usually in bases. Um the big stuff like Pine Gap is an MK Ultra facility. That’s why no

one’s allowed there, you know, like um sevenstory uh CIA facility underneath Holdsworth Army base. It had a tunnel

that linked it to Anto nuclear reactor at Lucas Heights. Um the same group that

built ANSTO built Pine Gap and some of the other and I think maybe the CSRO headquarters in was another view site in

Canra. Oh, they demolished that. Um they just demolished everything. They demolished uh Anthony Kidman’s Freemason

Lodge where I was there with Nicole Kidman and her mother and they did this ritual where they murdered a baby and danced around in white robes because it

was the Order of the Star. Um, so they burnt that down. But um, anyway, but military bases were the safest and um,

they um,

yeah, look, they’re they’re at the the the forefront of it all. And people and people go, “Oh, MK Ultra.” Well, I hope

they’re ready for MK Delta, which is the Western Child Soldier program. The end all those experiments with MK Ultra had

an had a reason. So they could through the MK Ultra techniques create um these

you know child sex slaves like Virginia Guiffre who did not kill herself please. Um

she was assassinated by the military anyway. Um and then you’ve got, you know, next

level depending on your uh your bloodline, um your physical capacity,

um your um looks, how how attractive you were, your body, uh your agility, your muscle memory, all that sort of thing,

your speed, your athletic ability, your IQ. The biggest thing was IQ. Starting point depending on that all of those things. and they tested you thoroughly,

then they would assign you to whatever task they wanted you for. So for me, I had the full gamut, right? Because as a

and I, you know, because I was part of Project Ellis and the Jason Super Soldier program, um,

then I had the lot, I had the works, you know, like the whole smorgus board of possibilities. So I’m speaking from from

that perspective and also I was trained by military intelligence from a very young age and um I was supposed to still be in the system and I left and I was

grand dame I had the the second position to um the grandmother of darkness in Australia.

So I was second I was the second highest ranking female in the secret societies.

All right. So once you’ve described all this stuff about how this just obsession with how the mind works ultimately to

Chapter 9: Poisoning Humanity

control people and bring in new order and that type of thing. The other aspect we haven’t touched on yet is the dumbing down of society like physically. So do

you have any thoughts on like the fluoride and aluminium mercury?

Why would you put why would you put an aluminium byproduct in toothpaste or the water? Yeah.

You know I mean it’s a no-brainer. you know, these are basic. I mean, look, I was raised by naturopath, so I never went to doctors as kids or whatever,

unless it was some emergency medicine situation. Um,

and um, so I am wholeheartedly into um, herbal alternatives and getting away from any of these any sort of chemicals.

Um, and so, you know, there are a lot of things you can take to calm the nervous system. You know, there’s a whole bunch of herbs out there. And I tell you what,

they work better for Valium when I was having flashbacks to being electrocuted and my wake up all night with just electricity being pumped through my

heart and all this sort of thing and and reliving being electrocuted and I couldn’t sleep at all. Um, Valium didn’t

even touch it, but but taking a combination of herbs and, you know, through a really live herb extracts, yes.

Calmed it in half an hour, you know.

Yeah. No, I’m a big believer. I’m a big believer in all that. Um yeah, I’m not into um yeah, I think look from this uh I told everyone don’t take it the vax.

Um anyone who I knew took it uh sick,

dying, dead or mentally ill. It’s a lot of mental illness.

People suddenly went psychotic because mental illnesses along with physical illness always begins with inflammation of the brain. PTSD is inflammation of

the brain. It’s all inflammation and this this stuff was crossing the blood brain barrier and causing inflammation in the brain. So people were just going

crazy and psychotic and whatever in front of my eyes. So I had a psychologist who went crazy after the facts, you know,

and I know people very close to me who seem like different people now and it’s it is so sad, isn’t it? But um the underground military bases. So I’ve had

Chapter 10: Cloning & Military Bases

people talk about how Pine Gap could be the biggest one and maybe the most important as the head of the Five Eyes.

and in Australia or or even just the biggest one in in the world in terms of the importance of that intelligence gathering. Oh, sorry. I’ll mark that down.

Yeah, phrase.

It’s dropped out a couple of times when you’ve been talking about some um Oh, gee, I don’t know. Was that key words perhaps? [laughter]

Oh, man. I might I’ll tell Okay, I’ll tell you something. I’ll tell you something. Yes, it is. So,

that’s the head one in Australia and they doing cloning research. Like see now I can talk about it because it’s not so crazy because Jeffrey Epstein had Zorro ranch where he was had this big

underground facility and was doing genetic engineering and stuff. Mhm.

Um that was happening decades and when I was six I saw a clone army under Pine Gap. Um that’s that was the head of all

this stuff and they took my DNA and my eggs and everything and used them for those programs. Okay.

When you say clone army you talking humans or synthetics or hybrids or what would you describe them as? uh biological clones. Okay. But they’ve got

God knows what they got now. Six. I’m 56 now. So 50 years later, God knows it’s Well, I think that’s what they’re using when we see like all these different Joe

Biden’s or celebrities, right? There’s a combination.

Oh, look. Look, for example, that’s not Nicole Kimman. She was bumped off years ago.

I mean, that’s like there’s another version of it out now. This doesn’t even look like the last one. He was in, you know, the Apple, you know, shows and

whatever. like the latest on Jimmy Kimmel or whatever that looks like even younger and better than the last one, you know. Yeah.

So, um I think they I think they stepped wedded her many years ago. Um anyway, um what was I saying? Yeah. So,

all of that stuff. Yeah, it’s all been they perfect the Nazis perfected cloning. I mean, you know, I mean, there

was a guy kid in France 15, 20 years ago who I think he was in year nine and he cloned a frog for a science project at a local high school.

Chapter 11: Aliens & Reptilians

This kind of ties into the genetic experiments and um like even Trump, you know, touched on UFO and disclosure that they’ve been hinting towards. So talk to

me about your understanding of like was there like this non-human like alien contact or is there any of that like how do you view all that stuff as well?

Yes. Yes. Absolutely. So there were at Dulce there were grays and reptilians and there used to be one Deaeon. So

that’s what Dagon was. Um and they had an altar to Dagon at the bottom floor of um the order of Dagon. Um the bottom

floor of um Holsworthy Army base where they used to the top military brass were all there and they used to did human

child sacrifice there and yeah to this and they had this big brass statue of one of those reptilian things are about

7 foot at least seven eight foot tall or something. So when I was a kid, they they looked big to me when I was little. So yes, I did. There was absolutely and they were grey and I

saw one gray at Dulce. They did it to me to see my reaction.

So when people that’s what I remember when people hear all this and like the initial response if you’re not across it all is like fear and whatever, but they

actually if they’re so advanced they wouldn’t like they could have already wiped us out. So is it like David Ike I think talks about they actually need to feed of us and farm us and once we wake

up this is kind of a key to sol how do you view it look this is this is where I differ from David Icke um I’m I’m a born again

Christian now I wouldn’t be alive now if I if I didn’t become a Christian when I was 15 that’s how how it worked and then I was like dishonorably discharged from

the um from the military in a way you know they beat me up and urinated on me and threw me in a freezer and you know

threw water on me and all this sort of stuff. And um

so and I um and and I’ll get back hang on what I want to talk about. I’ll get back to that. The Bloodlines, I

recommend people read Gary Wayne’s books. He wrote two amazing books. The guy’s a genius. It’s the only research

I’ve ever read that is close to my childhood experiences. M uh and that’s Genesis 6 conspiracy

part one and part two. Buy them, get them. They’re amazing. Okay. He explains the all of this and what it all is. You

know, who the Rothschilds are and all that sort of thing. The Rothschilds are um have a very high percentage of of

this anarchy bloodline in them. So there were, you know, there were pre-ademic races. there was, you know, and this is

what uh all these secret societies know and adhere to. So, you had, look, the Bible’s real. Everything it had in the

Bible was real. Yes, there were a bunch of fallen whatever you want to call angels and there’s all different types of different races and um they did the

wrong thing and and you had Adam and Eve and they were just one uh group of humanoids you know um and they basically

you know molested them and took all the women and whatever and then their offspring were part uh angelic DNA and they’re called Nephilim.

Yeah. And then the Rothschilds are from that.

Okay. So they are there’s a lot of nephilim in their bloodline and um basically um then you’ve got people

that’s why you’ve got Epstein you know he he’s saying how great Hitler was and all this sort of thing Hitler was a Rothschild

um uh Joseph Mengel was a Rothschild, Otto Scorzini was um I think he was he

was in their family photos and George Bush senior all the Bush family were Rothschilds and I had in my book all the

photos um that were were um released by the granddaughters

of Otto Scorsini, her boyfriend. He put them up. He’s probably dead now, but he when they were free, I downloaded a few,

but he had Hitler up there celebrating his birthday and all this sort of stuff. And they had a big picture of, you know,

very obese um mainly which fit all my therapy drawings and stuff from years

before. So um the so Gary Wayne, you know, plug him, get him on, interview

him. He’s amazing. Uh he he explains all these secret societies that I’ve mentioned to you that I have, you know,

memories of from childhood, uh and was initiated into and was supposed to be part of still. So, um I know that I’ve

got a bit of uh who um John Giddine has um said I had Vanderbilt in my

background and and Levite. So, Levite uh one of the tribe Israeli tribes. So, and the Levites, they were looking so the

the IDF were looking for super soldier candidates in their program even 10 years ago or something and they were

looking for Levites because you had this weird thing. It’s something about the electromagnetism and whatever, but they were the only ones who could touch the ark of the covenant without being

electrocuted to death. And yeah, so that’s Levite. So, there’s something about the Levite and they were the priestly line. So, there’s something about that. And my mom was a bit

Aboriginal so and they looked that’s why they studied a lot of the Aboriginal culture and they often look for indigenous people in America and

Australia and they you know because they’re very in touch with their right hemisphere and that spiritual domain which was weaponized by the military. So yeah I think I’ve gone off track.

No no no that was perfect and we’ve touched on all that stuff again. You tied it all together well. Um, so where do you think we kind of go from here

Chapter 12: WW3 & Prophecy

with like the humanity and and and what’s going on with the stuff that you’ve mentioned? Like how do we kind of where do we go from here? And World War II,

the Ezekiel 38 war is happening now.

they’re following prophecy. But do you I all Bible prophecy is unfolding before us. So everything and I I used to say all this I said this in the first

edition of the 20, you know, 19 lockdown. I told everyone what was happening before it happened. I said what was going to happen then people you know I said years ago I said when Putin

came out and said he had a Satan 2 rocket that was capable of reaching and nuking New York and then I would tell I’ve got some friends in America and I’d

tell my friend in New York said get out get out into the mounds of West Virginia I said they’re going to nuke New York oh anyway and then she goes every time you

said something like a year apart next thing there was some announcement on by the New York mayor and they would um you

know what to do in nuclear fallout and then they do something like um put up posters and subways, you know, what to do in nuclear war and all this sort of

stuff. I’m like, I told you. So nuclear war, it’s happening. So I think that the um everyone, all these secret societies,

all these groups are vying for control.

So you got Trump and that lot are all vying for dominance, you know, and they want their piece of the pie. Putin wants the Ukraine because he he he comes from

that area. his bloodline comes from that area. Um he’s a, you know, one of the big ancient bloodlines over there. And you know, China wants their piece of the

pie. So, you know, you’re going to have they’re definitely going to going to nuke America all over. So, um they’re

definitely the Chinese will land invade on the um west coast and I think Russia invade the east coast and uh they nearly

went to war in 2010. And that’s what that if you were watching the YouTubes in 2010 um that’s what happened when

they shot down a fighter um plane near Nova Scotia. The Russians, you know,

were there in planes and uh China were there on the west coast and they fired a missile into a suburb

north of San Francisco and and if you watch the original footage of people being interviewed, they go, “I’m in the military. That was a missile, man.” you

know, and they said it was a gas explosion. It took out like blocks and blocks of houses, you know,

about 50k or something or whatever. This is bad memory, but north of San Francisco, it’s all going to happen.

It’s all unfolding as we speak, you know.

Do you think do you believe in um that this is something they’ve done multiple times like resets and this is ties into why they’ve got the bunkers to go into and any thoughts on that?

Um yeah, well, they definitely got the bunkers. um multiple um you had that woman who was a member of Congress and

she did she and some other guy who were some good good you know clean politicians did some admin work and

estimated that after 9/11 that was to hide a whole bunch of money that was missing and they built from the money

that they had the billions of dollars they gave up on America that that year and they built all up about a they estimated financially from the missing

gunny 136 underground bases for the elite in America. Now, this is just like you do your homework. You know, I have

to well, all my life I’ve read up on this stuff and kept, you know, you know what you’re looking out for when you’re a part, you know, being a part of it at

the level I was. Um, yeah, I I think that yeah, they’re going, but the Bible also says, I can’t remember where it is, but these these global elites, you know,

they’ll go and store themselves and when they come out at the end, they’re just going to be murdered and torn apart. Yeah. By the public.

Yeah. So the con what do the what does the average person do and how do we win and how do we stop this and what’s your ideal scenario city get out of the [ __ ] cities. Yeah,

get out. Do anything you can. Get out.

Sell up. Get out. Sell it. Sell it for what you can afford. Get out. Get somewhere on land where they’re not fracking, where you’ve got fresh water.

Um and um buy parcel land somewhere and get food, plant food, and really uh cool

on Jesus Christ. I mean, we’re at the end, man. You know, like I don’t know how long we got. Um I pray every day.

you know, you can take me now. I think I’ve done my bit. I mean, I’ve been trying to what I do want to do before I go is because even when all this

settles, the world’s still here for a thousand years according to biblical prophecy and you know, the nations breed up again and this sort of thing. Um but

and I think well you know I need to leave a legacy uh you know there’ll still be people who have been through

programming and need to um be deprogrammed and you know recover be given some sort of therapy or treatment

for trauma association all this sort of stuff. Um, so I’ve been trying to write a book, um, a good book on, you know,

aimed at treating trauma and dissociation,

uh, using methods that I know work, not the stuff that you taught at unis or or what have you. Um, you know, the real the real stuff because I back engineered what they did to me. Yeah. Yeah,

because I was trained by military intelligence uh right at the top of this stuff and I also did formal training at university

and coming from that and and I’ve and I’ve and I’ve integrated as much as someone like me could you know I still got look

don’t get me wrong still got severe PTSD I mean god you know um and I’m you know my and I’m weak and you know I’m really

unwell but um and I’ve lost a lot of functional capacity and that sort of thing But I don’t have that horrible

amygdala fear response go off and the confusion and the sickly feeling when you’re triggered that victims are just

like dropped to the floor incapacitated by you know I don’t have that um every

day and I mean you know I am they used to call me an anomaly uh within the within the the order you know um I’m not

saying that everybody can do what I did the way I did it. I mean, I had soldier training, like elite special forces

training. Um, and my mind was dissociated and I pulled off like I was the perfect soldier. I pulled off some

stuff and whatever. Um, so and I think that my soldier training equipped me,

you know, to survive, you know, and but that’s not the only reason I give glory to God. I mean, I give, you know, credit to God. I wouldn’t be here if, you know,

yeah, the the biblical God didn’t save me. Um,

but but after that, what kept me alive was, you know, yes, I use their so their their intelligence and soldier training

um uh and to bite them back in the ass with it and expose what they’ve done.

And the other thing is I think and and part of that soldier thing is most victims when

fired upon will will run, you know, from from trauma and and pain and and the people shooting at you and whatever.

Well, my training means I run towards the bullets. You know, you’re trained in the military. You run towards the source

of of fire. And I think that may be part of why I’m still here. And I think but at the end of the day, you don’t have to

be a super soldier to be able to survive this [ __ ] I think pure um willpower. You’ve got to want to. Yeah.

I think it comes down to willpower. You got to want to, you know, and you know,

perfect love casts out all fear, you know. Yeah.

You’ve got to overcome the fear. And and I get it, you know. um you know they program survivors or

victim I call them victims of crime they’re not survivors yet are they um still alive barely alive victims of crime you know if you’ve had near-death

experiences or you shouldn’t really call them death experiences because they actually stop your heart um if you’ve had those experiences there is an innate

fear of dropping dead if you approach this stuff within therapy and that’s very understandable Right.

Um but you don’t have an option.

You don’t have an option. It’s it’s it’s so horrific what victims endure every day. Um and I and all I can testify to

is, you know, and I’m tired from the work I did. I threw myself into therapy.

Uh I I I used what [ __ ] therapist I could find. I had one good one. um they

they all offered something but I had one who was amazing who in the end what he did was threw away convention you know it was during co he went man

this world’s going to end maybe you know and he says yeah I’ll come with you and he agreed to just he said I just followed your lead in the end and to get

a therapist to just abandon their own fear their own child abuse because most of them have been abused that’s why they studied in the first place and um and to

just you know trust that the uh person they’re working with really has all the answers inside their head already and

you just have to like take take their lead the the lead of their right hemispheric unconscious memory.

Yeah. Um yeah, you’ve done amazing work already as you said. I hope you get a chance to write that book because healing is going to be a huge part of what comes.

Well, I was it’s called if people can pray for it and uh I don’t know. I’m going to finance it because uh I did have someone donate 20 grand to publish

the book and their ex-husband stole it when she died. So, it was left for me.

but yeah, so anyway, whatever. That’s on his conscience. Anyway, um I was going to properly publish it and all this sort

of thing, but I need to publish it properly this time and maintain control,

but the running title was uh traumabbased. Oh, no. the um the fight

to remember trauma-baded forced association and the western child soldier program. So that’s what I was trying to do. So the main thing I think

people need to understand is that the military are behind Epstein.

So and it’s not just Israeli intelligence. The Israeli intelligence work for work for British intelligence,

right? They’re just another one. So when they used to want to do uh some illegal attack on their own citizens, they just pull someone from another country and

use their special forces to do whatever they, you know, want to do or you know to get around the laws and things like that. And that didn’t even stop them

anyway. I mean, they used me to, you know, and a team of uh Seal Team Six dropped me in in um Italy um through

from the water uh up to this beautiful judge and his family and I was 14 and yeah to assassinate a judge who was

messing around with the mafia’s drug trafficking and putting people in prison and stuff. So the CIA went, “Well, we’ll fix that. We’ll just bump him off.” So,

you know, you just they use foreign assets to, you know, commit crimes against innocent citizens in foreign countries. So,

yeah. Yeah, it’s one big club as you say. Um, do you want to maybe get back into how you differ from David Ike and

Chapter 13: UFOs & Ancient Tech

you know the the blood rituals and and because you mentioned I think because I come from a born again Christian perspective. M

um you know uh I appreciate the work David Icke’s done for me you know and promoting

my stuff and whatever but um yeah he comes from whatever perspective and I come from a different one which is um

come from a biblical perspective and analysis of what um you know all that is. So all your UFOs look I also saw

back engineered um you know Tesla craft. So um you know I was at Area 51 I you know I piloted

that they had symbol symbiotic piloting of the um oh the stealth bomber and all that sort of thing. They use girls

because our hemispheres we got better right hemispheres visual spatial hemispheres and better for what they

train you in. So, um, and the optimal age of a of a soldier is about a 14y old

girl because they’re they still got that childhood dexterity and and compliance

um but um have an adult-sized body and their feet can reach the pedals, you know.

So, um um what was I saying about that? You’re talking about David Icke and what have you. Yeah. So, I have I have seen all

this stuff and I’ve witnessed it firsthand. So, I’m coming from that perspective, but also I’ve placed it in a biblical context cuz it’s the only thing that makes sense of what I’ve seen.

Okay. So, when this is a little bit I guess um off track, but we’re coming up to the um West UFO

incident. So when something like that happens and and all the witnesses say military turned up, you know, men in black from the middle of nowhere. Is

this from underground bases or is this from like secret aircraft or like any?

Oh, well, you’ve got different type you got different types of UFOs or whatever you call them. Um, you’ve got the organic ones like you think they’re the

chariots of the gods. So you’ve got organic ones. They they’re a living thing and then you’ve got some that are back engineered by the fallen, right?

the you call them the white brotherhood,

the you know the invisibles as Gary Wayne refers to them as or whatever and and um they the the the rebellious um

group of you know interdimensional beings or whatever you want to call them angels or whatever in the Bible and they fly around in mechanical ones. So and

then you’ve got uh you know whatever crash crash landed Roswell that sort of thing they’ve backengineered them and that’s what you find at Pine Gap.

They’re on a conveyor belt and they’ve got uh NASA written on them on the side.

So, um yeah, like yeah, they’re back engineered and look the end thing that they’re trying to do and you see this in biblical revelation. They’re trying to storm heaven and have a war,

right? They want to own this planet,

okay? They hate humans. They want to kill us all. They’re going to use dumb

asses like, you know, uh, Bill Gates and what have you to achieve their end. They think they’re all privileged and

everything. Nah, they’ll just be like Anthony Kidman. There’s no loyalty amongst thieves in the end. They’ll just kill him, you know, when they when

they’ve screwed up or if they like Prince Andrew, they’ll just bump him off. I mean, he’s quite a there’s a lot of anunnaki in in him, but they’ll just sacrifice him, you know. Um,

so the end result and and they’re into this transhumanism thing which is influ which is in the Epstein files if you actually go and look at the files.

Chapter 14: AI & Transhumanism

Um, and don’t rely upon ABC News.

Um, so in the in the files you hear them talk about transhumanism, humanism and DNA and all this sort of thing and breeding and whatever. Um, that look

they’re trying to gain eternal life by some other means other than accepting Jesus Christ as Lord, right? which is

the human biblical way. Theirs is transhumanism, but see trans transhumanism, you know, they’re trying to, you see,

Hollywood tells you what they’re doing.

Anything they put in Hollywood has already happened.

So, um, they, uh, are trying to, you know, transfer human consciousness or,

well, whatever consciousness into, you know, another body. So, they’re breeding up all these bodies and trying to

continue to live. Well, you know, that’s your that’s the actual Egyptian version of reincarnation, right? That’s what that’s why you got the infinity loop.

What they and the oraoris. Yeah.

All right. That all refers to this transhumanism concept which is ancient.

This is the technology that existed before Noah’s flood. And there’s a every culture has a flood story. Every culture has a flood story. The same flood story.

And they’re trying to bring back the golden age, which they think’s golden,

just before the flood, before everyone was, you know, all these monsters were wiped out. So, and it says like in the end times now, it’ll be the same as in the times of Noah,

it’s all the same. The chimeas are happening, all the cloning’s coming,

they’re going to, their agenda is let’s do the opposite to whatever the Bible says. Let’s, you know, breed. And I said, this is in the Epstein files, and

I said this of Anthony Kidman. did at something called project pig million in Hawaii and used his own kid as the experiment and to change the gender in

utero. Right. So um this is what Epstein files said they’re trying to do down that Zoro ranch.

Yeah. So so the transhumanism stuff we have covered it a lot. Do you think that this is like [gasps]

like AI and is it like a way to put these evil forces consciousness digitally into someone once they if they can convince people to get chips or

nanotech or however they’re going to get it but is they’re going to wake everyone up to the hive mind. Yeah.

So once you take that mark of the beast which the Bible says do not take it.

So whether it’s you know it’s got to be it’s in the right hand or in the forehead and um and the I put this in my

book and uh in 2019 in 2020 one of the editions um that when you look up what

mark means its original meaning um means it’s it’s the same meaning as a snake venom fang.

So, and that you’re going to probably be injected with um you know these anarchy

DNA, I imagine, and then you will not be able to die. See, what happened after the flood? During the flood, you’ve got your fallen angels.

Then you’ve got the the offspring, right? The heroes of old, you know,

Hercules and all that lot. Um, and they um, and but when the world was flooded,

the ones who were half, and this is Gnostic, I’m telling you, Gnostic doctrine within the secret societies.

I’m not making this crap up. So, when when the flood, you know, bumped them all off. The ones who were half human,

half um, angelic being couldn’t go where humans go when they die and couldn’t really, you know, they didn’t have

mortal bodies. So they became what the book of Enoch describes as evil spirits and their job was to vex mankind. So

those entities are looking for bodies to to to go into. So they breed all these alien grays and whatever and those those entity, you know, those spirits go into

these bodies that they’re breeding those blanks. And that’s why they come and they, you know, and they’re using they come and abduct people. And these these

are facts now. There’s been disclosure now of all this stuff. um they’ve they’ve they come and take everyone’s genetic material and then they have this

breeding program. But so is so is the uh test tube breeding programs.

So they’re making the human race sterile and replacing everybody with test tubes.

And that’s 85% of abortions, well spontaneous miscarriages or whatever in in the UK, it was in mainstream news,

were caused by the AstroZeneca at the time. And so they’re killing, they’re making everyone infertile. I was, you know, you continually told by people in the military, oh, everyone’s infertile.

Whatever they give you in the military, all the injections and stuff these days,

um, and they microchip everyone, by the way, in the military, um, they wake up and they can’t, they don’t remember,

their nose is bleeding, they don’t remember what happened the night before, even the reserves in Australia. But, um,

you know, they’re all infertile and then they’re all going and going to these companies and [ __ ] knows what they’ve done with

what they’ve put inside you from these baby factories,

you know, you got to look into it all. I mean Oh, I know. I have. I have. Yeah. Yeah.

Yeah. Or people, I mean, in general. But yeah, so their agenda is annihilate humans and replace them with themselves.

They want the planet for themselves. So they’re they’re developing as many they’re creating

armies, clone armies, human armies, you know. um they’re going to have, you

know, uh people manning clones and um drones and you know, all what Hollywood tells you, the technology is already

here and they’re going to have, you know, people, you know, operating these.

It’s like in Avatar operating these, you know, bodies remotely and whatever.

They’re gonna they’re just developing an army and they’re developing as many anti-gravitational craft as they can and and things and and they and the Bible

actually describes it says in one part when it says you know and oh the Haj collider cern had collider

Chapter 15: CERN & Portals

CERN is the name of the ancient god that you know the the horn goat pan the horn

you know um cerner it is built over the top of the tradition traditional ancient

go research it um opening to what’s called the abyss in the Bible and where

all these fallen angels were imprisoned and the and it’s and the the traditional temple to Apollon is there Napoleon is

Shiva Apollo is Shiva and CERN and you know and they’re going to open this up right they they’re looking this they’re

you know they’re going to open it up the Bible says Somebody, an angel comes with the key and opens up, you know, the Hadron Collider. Well, that’s exactly

what they’re going and the key that they’re looking for is a frequency. So, one article I put up on my blog site,

most of the stuff’s taken down. They’ll come to shoot me. Um,

one article I put up was talking about you can buy these little kits. And so,

within the secret societies, you’ve got the tree of life, okay? You’ve got the cabalistic tree. And every one of those tense spher represents an

interdimensional location that clairvoyance traveled to, right? And you might encount whatever you encounter

there might be an entity and you bring information back. So that’s how you know Tesla got his info that way, Hitler got his info that way. And um now the hat

had collider the key was a ch you know you could buy a set of tuning forks and each key that you chant in um opens up

the portal to that interdimensional location within these gnostic you know secret societies. So that’s what had

collider is. It’s this massive they’re trying to open up separate the veil that’s that um they’re trying to open the veil, pierce the veil that separates

this from the um other d uh dimension in which these fallen angels are imprisoned and then all hell’s going to break loose

once that [ __ ] comes out. Right? So um you know you’ve got and of course that CERN had hydrron collider is um powered

by a quantum dwave computer and the same AI. So the same AI computer they’ve got

one at NASA they got one that operates Google and all this sort of thing. That’s where the AI is coming from. Now,

Gordy Rose, who was the head and spokesperson like at TED talks and that for D-Wave computers, said they’re

interdimensional computers. They process interdimensionally and they um and they uh and we don’t know who’s

spewing out the answers. So, they’re sending questions in and some interdimensional entity is processing it somewhere and sending it back. Now, the main project at CERN is called Alice.

Now this is where the Alice comes from.

You see there’s lots of references to Alice. That is the pro I was Alice. I was project Alice. I was a very

successful Alice. MK Delta you know Alice and they so the C the these

quantum computers are based on the right hemisphere of the brain and how the human you know processes. Um because the

right hemisphere in every human being processes interdimensionally. Yeah.

And the higher your IQ, the greater that processing capacity in the right hemisphere. So they built computers,

DARPA and that built these computers based on the human brain.

Yeah. Any other thoughts on the kind of significance of Australia in all this?

Because you mentioned CERN. There’s the Synatron Collider in Melbourne that they say is part of CERN even on the official website.

Yeah. Well, they’re they’re building. I haven’t researched a lot of stuff lately, but they’re building a lot of these colliders. China have got some. I

think they’re building half a dozen or something.

Yeah. Um, yeah, I’d say that they’re all the Rothschilds and in the West and, you know, Lee and all them, you know, in the

East and whatever are all in in are vying for supremacy and and they’re going to use, you know, they they’re they’re thinking, you know,

we’re opening up and going to let our our gods out, our fathers, forefather gods.

You know, it’s not going to go well for them. What about the spiritual significance of Australia in terms of like history and like Olaroo or like

Chapter 16: Australian History

oldest living culture? What’s important about Australia?

Um well I think we’re going I think all these countries I mean karma you know

America’s America is going to be punished heavily for what they did to their indigenous populations and Australia you know it’s not good what

happened here. But you got to remember too that um there are some groups that came down from Papa New Guinea and and destroyed

the first Aboriginals who were Tranini and and the the war pushed down to Tasmania. So there’s been these you know

struggling for supremacy and and you know ownership has been going on for centuries. But um I think what’s going

to happen is um the significance is and I hope Gary Wayne comes out with

another book. There’s another book he was doing and it was on tracing the lost tribes of Israel because he’s saying that and this is interesting. So the two

tribes that come from the double tribe that comes from Joseph, well that’s that’s uh modernday uh some Australians,

Canadians, you know, uh England uh and all these groups. So there are so that’s

where Australia is significant in one way is that um there are you know all those Judeo-Christian

um groups you know there’s a lot of us who probably uh uh from the lost tribes you know so I think that’s going to come

into play in the future I don’t know how much genetic testing is going to be with all this um ancestry.com and you know or

how much they’ll enforce genetic testing to be able to divide people up and see who’s who and bump off the ones they don’t want, you know, based on that.

Um, they hate the the Luciferian elite hate God’s chosen. They hate Christians

and they hate um uh you know, the tribes of Israel and

most of those are lost. So, they’re going to target them for a new holocaust and wipe them out as much as they can.

They’re not going to be totally successful. Um, I think that and they’re just going to continue to,

you know, spew this false narrative out there and create division and oh,

everyone’s going to hate, you know, one group or another. It’s it’s all lies. It’s not the truth, you know. Meanwhile, let’s let’s let’s just

Chapter 17: QAnon & Epstein Files

start a war and what what do we do with all the Epstein files that have been released, retracted? Now, they’re going to release. Well, are they gonna release

the ones they retracted the other day or is this new stuff? I mean, you know, and I and I was granted access to that web and I found some stuff and I found my

some of my articles in there and all this sort of thing. Bit weird. Um, but what’s you know, they’ve they’ve obviously gotten rid of all the the good

stuff. You know, there’s nothing much in there that I really went looking for.

Just the same old names we knew about 10 years ago.

Yeah. Yeah. Exactly. You know when we were called nut nut n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n n nuts for talking about Frazzled Drip and Pedogate and Pizzagate and

you know Podesta’s emails that we all saw and they had real stuff before AI you know was a thing. They had all the

footage all the footage of you know Hunter Biden raping his niece and and a Chinese little girl and I saw all of

that you know I saw the internet go down in front of me. Twitter was went out when those New York police released the

Frazzled Drip film. I saw the beginning of it and I went, “Whoa, I’m not watching this. I’ve seen enough of this in my life.” I was there. That was real.

You know, we were there. How come no one cared? You know, it was only really the the the Christian right in America that

gave a toss and, you know, supported me and I had an impact on. Not many of the left cared,

you know, and what? Now they care.

Why? Why? Just because Trump’s been named big deal, you know. And by the way, I wasn’t a Qin on conspiracy

nutter. I was Michael Aquino who headed the psychological operations division of the US Army. He was friends with Jim

Watkins in the military and he like I don’t know had something he was personal friends with him. Jim Watkins ran like

8chan and 4chan. It was a porn site to begin with and then Jim Watkins played Q for Michael Aquino and Qanon was brought

in to get rid of the false memory foundation which I successfully targeted and destroyed. They were Aquino was very worried about me coming out. You know,

in the early days I People don’t realize how much I’m worth to them gone. You know, there’s a big price on my head.

Um, and if it weren’t for the existence of God, I I would be dead, you know. But QAnon was just a a bloody, you know, and

I knew all the way. But the the the fed I had a contact in the federal cops and they said, “Do not criticize Qanon. Do not criticize Alex Jones. That is your

um major it’s your vehicle for gathering momentum and um, you know, getting your

message out there.” So I played a PR game and um yeah then I was like labeled a Qanon conspiracy nutter and everything.

No poster child. One of the major journalists I talked around said oh what so you’re not the Q Anon post child. I went no I never was.

So what do you think cuz I followed the Q stuff. So what do you think was the actual point of all that? Cuz it obviously it did disclose some truth psychological operation.

Yeah. um you know four-fold. I mean for a start um they had to get rid of the false

memory foundation. That was the first operation to counter the satanic panic of the 80s that Michael Aquino called it satanic panic. dressed up in a

theatrical co, you know, Halloween costume and went on Oprah and I’m the temple of set and, you know, respect my religious rights to, you know, freedom

and all this sort of thing. um and expression and all this when he had raped all these kids and trafficked all these kids and was involved in every

major uh case of trafficking to the White House, pedophilia politicians

leakage or you know um you know offered air force base and the finders and you know McMartin Preschool and Presidio you

know preschool cases and everything. He was linked to every one of those. So he it was up to him to run these uh

psychological operations and and he he took down when I came out he took down false memory foundation cuz I had a few goals when I came out I went I’m going

to [ __ ] target that thing that’s determined whether or not therapists believe clients in Australia since the 90s. Yeah.

I’m targeting that. I’m taking down false memory foundation run by pedophiles including Martin Norn and that were on the board um in Paltra um based on false research.

Yes. All right. CIA psychology research. Yeah.

Elizabeth Loftus was absolutely discredited and sued successfully.

Yeah. Um, I was taking down HillSong because I knew it was a CIA cut out from the start that I had I I knew of that when I was from being part of all this

when I was young. Um, raised up to be a leader in it all. Um, and I was going to expose the Wood royal Commission, which no one knew anything about until I brought

it out. And that list that you see everywhere was my list. You know, people go, “Have you seen this piano?” Like seven years after I’d written it and

published it. Um so and and exposed Derek boy home as an MK Ultra facility

where they recruit and uh Ingodine boys home Australia’s first boys home as recruitment location. So

they were my big goals and um yeah I think I was pretty successful and then I I I I released it all and then I watched

it because I never owned anything and I put it out for free. I said just copy whatever you want as long as you you

know don’t sell it. monetize it. Um, and it was like the way I did it was I used

every IQ point I had and every bit of military intelligence training to it was

just me, you know, versus this this Epstein conglomerate, right, of power and

unlimited, you know, access and multiple um enemies, you know, everyone wanted me dead. Um, so, uh, I think I I think I

pulled it off and then I saw everything unfold and took on a life of its own.

Then I went off for a while, had the shits because, you know, it’s like for a while then no one supported me when they all started attacking me and online, you know. Uh, and I just went, “Oh, well,

you guys can do it.” And that was good because people did go with it. I saw people at those marches all stem from my stuff. those million people at old

parliament house stem I saw I traced the success and how it spread and then it became the vax stuff and whatever but you know people turning up to these

marches with t-shirts with Fiona Barnett and eyes wide open on the t-shirt you know and stuff like that and I went wow

you know it was it was huge and and I was so you know and and so then it was not about me

you know it it became and then other people came forward and unfortunately you know, some got suppressed. I I won’t

mention their name, but there was uh a complete [ __ ] who um had the names and

details of, you know, many survivors um of uh very high-profile

um people, perpetrators, and uh this person buried them and fed those victims to the pers. So, you know, a lot of bad

stuff came out of it. a lot of um agent provocators and you know people coming

out who are actually MK assets or working for bad guys in a conscious capacity or whatever and you know trying

to control the narrative and trying to bury my history like they’ve tried to wipe everything off the internet you

know um uh but that’s okay because it doesn’t matter it took on a life of its

own. Why do you think they are letting um you know these days you can pretty much say anything on YouTube you couldn’t a few years back even your can

I didn’t know you could well it’s a final roundup probably that’s one of the other purposes is with QAnon and that I’m sure they were surveilling people

keeping tabs and deciding are they in the red list or the blue list or whatever you know and will come for them

later on who’s who is the problem um who who has social influence who’s articulate um who who’s a problem here,

you know, dissident. It’s it’s profiling dissident and it’s a it’s a trial run. Um it’s a

mass sigh up. How can we uh influence people? I mean, if you had this fake freaking military orchestrated, you

know, alien invasion, well, that’ll do it. That’s what’s next, isn’t it? Yeah.

You know, what else is going to do it once world war doesn’t, you know, cut it? Let’s just have a huge alien invasion like in Hollywood movies and a

massive, you know, ship the size of four football ovals over every city, you know. Oh, yeah. That’ll get everyone’s attention and then they’ll think, oh,

the Messiah is coming out. So, they’ll introduce the Messiah, the fake [ __ ]

Messiah and everyone will think it’s the Messiah. It’s not. It feels like we’re definitely heading towards that um UFO

fakery, right? With the slow disclosure and um even the three eye atlas thing that they really played up in the media last year with this comets coming

the third eye. Three three Yeah. The third eye.

Yeah. Yeah. Anything we haven’t touched on today that you feel is really important for everyone to understand?

Chapter 18: The Way Forward

Um it’s been incredible by the way. I think this hopefully is going to get out and Yeah, it’s been amazing. Well, it’s been

a while, so I’ve just like had verbal diarrhea, haven’t I? Really? Um,

and I don’t have the photographic memory I used to have. I used to be able to in my head have 15 documents opened up and read them and just not have to, you

know, I could just go bang bang bang bang. But now it’s like, yeah, like dodgy memory, you know.

Um, I think just just to uh the victims of all this

stuff, don’t fall for fake for the for the fake treatments.

Um, you need genuine uh therapy that

uh like I says will act on the right hemisphere. So those therapies are like properly administered EMDR.

Um something that places you in an altered state. They’ll say Shapiro said,

“Oh, it doesn’t place you.” Yes, it bloody does and I can prove it. So you need something that brings the right hemisphere into dominance. So you know,

good luck finding an ethical hypnosis expert. Um but you need but there are

alternatives. So EMDR is a mild form of inducing an altered state. um you need uh visualization is very very powerful.

You can through closing your eyes being placed in a uh relaxed state. So a lot of sort of hypnosis techniques to uh

relax the body. The more relaxed you are the better it’s going to be and work and then you can change things just through visualization. You can go in and it has

to be done in great detail. when somebody puts you through a guided visualization which someone trained in EMDR can do um then you can actually

explore the content of the right hemisphere it has to be non-suggestive of course your your body will bring it up at a rate that you can cope with

it has to be like that and um as many of the sensory sensory system modalities

you can turn on at the one time the better it’s going to work and the more access you’ll gain pain to that right

brain content. Um, so that is clayfield therapy. My god, go and look up what that is. Not just clay, there’s a protocol called clayfield therapy. Look,

there’s a lot of Jung in it. Jung was a Rosa Christian Freemason and he repackaged Gnostic, you know, theory and whatever. He’s piece of [ __ ] right? But

um but but the actual protocol works. um you’re opening, you know, you’re going straight to the brain through the

propreceptive uh pathways and there’s a lot of nerves in in your fingers. Um you put your feet

in it. You need clayfield therapy, you need EMDR, you need visualization,

uh guided sort of relaxation, guided visualization, mental imagery, you know,

these sorts of things. you need to go in and um pull up the stuff and what activates the

memory is what triggers it is simply talking about it,

you know, just you know and then you need to open it right up, extract the information and then you need to strip

the emotion from that and you need to uh basically

develop a novel understanding of that scenar scenario of what happened and um

and change the ending you know within that visualization or something. There are different things you can do. So this

is like a very rough you know sort of introduction to what I found worked and

um and you need to process the emotion that’s attached to that memory and the only way you can do that the right hemisphere processes emotion left

doesn’t. The only emotion the left hemisphere can recognize and understand and process is anger, right? Empathy, spirituality,

um, you know, interdimensional access to like a Oh, that’s the other thing within MK Ultra, like the really, uh, top-notch

stuff. It was all laid interdimensionally using psychedelics and hypnosis and EEG and sensory deprivation in the flation

tanks. John C. Lily, one of my original perpetrators, you know, all that lot. So you need to So there is yeah there’s an

interdimensional element to it and that’s right hemisphere based I tell you what’s not going to [ __ ] help you clairvoyance training learning to speak

to dead people getting in touch with the brotherhood right that [ __ ] is not good all right

it’s not going to help CBT won’t help you um being electrocuted is only going to electrocution

suppresses memory. That’s why they did it to us in the first place. Any techniques that the perpetrators used that are Nazibased, you know, and

abusive are not going to help you. Drugs generally aren’t going to help. They sometimes they take the edge off things,

but they they can block processing and block the right hemisphere from coming forward. Right. So, and and marijuana doesn’t help. I’m sorry, but look,

non-THC um CBT oil, yes. CBD oil, yes. But THC can induce psychosis.

Yeah.

Right. So not going to help. Um so you know you just need these you need the

therapy techniques which were the the basis of all the studies by the um MK Ultra scientists.

And for nonvictims what would your advice be to like to stop this happening defeat new world order and all that type of thing? I think believe people um and not indiscriminately believe people.

There are a lot of people out there who are oh we’re victims just have to believe them this sort of thing. They haven’t done an hour of therapy in their

lives or they’re connected to the church of Satan or you know there’s some obvious clues there. You know um if

they’ve not done therapy themselves that’s not the person if they haven’t integrated yet that’s not the person you want to listen to. Okay. um you you know

like I’ll give you an example for minor stuff like there’s you know you get all these did support groups and everyone’s going there because they want a sense of

identity cuz they there’s their sense of identity is kind of [ __ ] right so and I get it um but you know someone one of

them for example I read the other day someone sent me something and I went oh please don’t listen to that they’re going oh how EMDR is a lot like the

abuse we experienced you know they they they beat us up bilateral naturally left and right. It’s the same. Or they used a

light bar, you know, left to right stimulation. Or they put sound things left to right simulate. That is not true. That’s that’s not the same thing.

And don’t listen to people who are not healed yet in some, you know, to some degree. I’m not totally healed. I’m not saying that. But, you know, I’ve got therapists saying, “You should be dead.”

You know, like, “How’d you do this? You’re the only one who has, you know, is speaking the way you do. You know,

I’m not psychotic. Well, I’ve never been diagnosed psychotic. You know, listen to,

you know, listen to people. Do believe them. Just listen and then uh discern, research, synthesize information.

There’s a lot of crap out there. The most of the [ __ ] on the internet is is rubbish. There’s people out there saying that Isaac Kappy, oh, you know what happened to Isaac and he killed himself?

No, this one. No, I told you, you know, there’s a whole group of them and no,

there’s only one reason I and anyone affiliated with the group who attack people who say the truth,

you know, know who they are. I’m not even going to mention I’m not going to say who they are anymore. I’m I used to fight with them and everything. I It’s beyond that now. It’s past that.

Um, people just need to Yeah. be aware. Turn off the ABC. It’s [ __ ]

Turn off the TV. That’s the main alpha wave stimulating programming device there is. And you know, I couldn’t watch TV while I was doing therapy and stuff.

And uh only now can I watch a bit of,

you know, I’ll do streaming and pick what I want. Yeah.

You know, and get rid of ads especially and things like that, all the programming and Yeah, I’m the same. Well, Fiona, that’s been absolutely incredible. Um, I’ll put

the links to follow you down below and um, yeah, well done on getting through everything and and let’s hope this message gets out and resonates with a lot of people.

Yeah, I hope so. You know, and when it really gets bad, call on Jesus Christ. Cool. It’s a good place to wrap up. All right,

thanks Fiona. Take care. Cheers, guys.

See the first post of Fiona’s since she was back, foxblog3 Fiona Barnett was Right https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/fiona-barnett-was-right #FionaBarnett

Fiona - twitter https://x.com/TheFionaBarnett

Fiona website https://fionabarnett.org/

[fb32302] 2023 Mar 8 foxblog3 Fiona Barnett Links - Summary https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/fiona-barnett-links-summary #FionaBarnett #links #archive #whistleblower

Fiona Barnett Links - Summary [fb32302]

NuggetsNews To support my work: https://buymeacoffee.com/nuggetsnews



To join our premium research platform & community: https://nuggetsnews.com.au/

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds