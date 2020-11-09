One of the laptop computers thought to be Hunter Biden’s had a Beau Biden Foundation sticker on it. [28]

The Beau Biden Foundation that bears his name was not founded by Beau Biden, but in his memory. Mr. Biden’s wife wanted to ensure his work would not be abandoned with his death, and so she helped spearhead the launch of the foundation. In addition to working with other organizations and government bodies, it’s also aided by former Vice President Biden and other members of the Biden family [17]

It appears to have been set up in 2015/2016 to “honor the life of Joseph R ‘Beau’ Biden III and to continue his life’s work: ensuring that all children are free from the threat of abuse”. It is a 501 (c) 3 organisation. EIN 47-4507397



The foundations self stated mission is –

We believe that child abuse can be prevented through educating adults and children, developing the next generation of child welfare professionals and strengthening child protection laws around the country.

The foundation quotes Beau as saying…

The Beau Biden entity, like the Clinton, Obama, and Bush foundations, is a “public charity,” meaning that it may not be controlled by one family or used in partisan political activities or to derive private advantages, financial or otherwise. [15]

Biden vowed while campaigning for attorney general in 2006 that he would crack down on child predators, and he made the creation of a separate child predator unit within the state Justice Department his top priority after winning office. [24]

Biden cited a need to focus on prosecution of a high-profile child molestation case Bradley, for not standing for the Senate seat in 2010, previously vacated by his father.[24]

“I knew I had to be entirely focused on this case and the victims in it,” he said. “I sought this office and ran for this office to create a child predator unit. This is one of the reasons why I wanted to be attorney general.” [24]

Biden said he and his wife, Hallie, made the decision before informing family members, who he said were supportive of their decision. [24]

So Beau was certainly given the spin as being against child predators. He may well have been actually against them. Beau will have been sexually abused as all bloodline children routinely are.

In 2007 Beau Biden apparently launched the Child Predator Task Force. It recently surpassed 350 arrests, the majority of which have ended in convictions through plea agreements. [17]

However, whatever your personal views, the practical reality in an illuminati run system is that you are told what to do. You have a job in the illuminati system and part of the reason you are put there as Attorney General is to protect powerful illuminati families even if they are child predators.

So what did Beau Biden do about the horrific child abuse of a Robert H. Richards IV, an heir of the powerful Delaware-based Du Pont family accused of sexually assaulting his daughter.

2008, Biden’s office charged Richards with two counts of second-degree rape, charges punishable by a minimum of 20 years in prison [13]

2008 later, Biden’s office entered a plea bargain with Richards in which Richards pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree rape and was sentenced by Judge Jan Jurden to eight years’ probation [13]. Biden wrote “This was not a strong case, and a loss at trial was a distinct possibility” and said the judge “exercised sound discretion” [13]

Then that sentencing order by Delaware Superior Court Judge Jan R. Jurden said that the “defendant will not fare well” in prison and the eight-year sentence was suspended [13]

Part of the deal was that the child rapist participate in court-ordered sex offender rehabilitation therapy. However he did not complete the program, nor in fact even even start the program. [32]

“I feel horrible what I did to my daughter,” the defendant said during his hearing in front of Superior Court Judge Jan R. Jurden.

Richards 6 foot 4 inches and 260 pounds, pleaded guilty of sexually assaulting his 3 year old toddler daughter and he was let out of jail.

So they charged him with less than he had done, then reduced the charges, then gave him a light jail sentence, then swapped the jail for an education program, which he never started. Prosecutor was Renee Hrivnak.

However the case was even worse than that. Several years later the mother sued Richards for assaulting their toddler son as well, for which he was never charged.

The original case also had been kept secret by Biden’s office and media, and only came to light several years later in 2014, when the mother sued for the son. Tracy Richards, filed a lawsuit in Delaware Superior Court on behalf of their children alleging “personal injuries arising from the childhood sexual abuse.” [9]

So not only was this child predator let free by Beau Bidens office, it was all kept secret until there was no option.

The local media were outraged, particularly having been given the Biden spin against child predators.

2014 Apr 1 HLN Millionaire who raped daughter gets probation [29]

Perhaps the most passionate outrage was from CNN Stephanie Gallman, available via this archive, which will open in a new tab.

2014 CNN Du Pont heir convicted of raping daughter spared prison [9]

Richards, unemployed and supported by a trust fund, owns a 5,800-square-foot mansion in Greenville he bought for $1.8 million in 2005. He also lists a home in the exclusive North Shores neighborhood near Rehoboth Beach, according to the state’s sex abuse registry. His great-grandfather is du Pont family patriarch Irenee du Pont, and his father is Robert H. Richards III, a retired partner in the Richards Layton & Finger law firm. Du Pont Heir Stayed Prison [36]

The Du Ponts are satanic royalty as described by Fritz Springmeier in Bloodlines of the illuminati [33]. Also see Appendix 2 at the end of this article. Du Ponts control the South Quadrant of the Illuminati in the US and are known as the Red or Black Dragons.

So now back to the Beau Biden Foundation –

The board comprises

Hallie Biden

Hunter Biden

Ashley Biden

Tony Allen

Dr Howard Borin

Emily Chen Carrera

Louis Freeh

Xanthi Karloutsos

General Frank Vavala

Frank Sears

Patricia Lewis

Joshua Alcorn

Ashley Biden is self admitted drug addict and sex addict LFH3 Ashley Biden’s Diary[39]

Hunter self admitted drug addict, sex addict [38][37] and has been accused by Hallie Biden inapropriate sexual behaviour with her daughter, when Uncle Hunter was supposed to be in a fater role.

Hallie is drug addict according to Ashley’s Diary and according to Hunter Biden

These messages from Hunter are on 2019 Jan 29 [52]

The name pixellated is Hallie showing Hunter said she was unable to get sober.

Hunter thinks Hallie blames him for introducing her to drugs

Hunter says Haillie has accused him of many things. She has told people that he was sexually inappropriate with Hallies daughter Natalie.

Hunter complains that Haillie blames him for “walking around naked watching porn, masturbating, and doing drugs in front of Natalie – the claim which appears true []

Also Hallie claims that Hunter was unfit Uncle to Natalie…and not to be trusted with his own children.

Hunter counts his sobriety in days 16 at this point…

Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely[52]

So the 3 Bidens on the board all appear to be alcoholics and drug addicts, whilst Hunter and Ashley are sex addicts as well.

Not the best qualifications to be on a foundation for the protection of children.

Furthermore Board Member Haillie is accusing Board Member Hunter, with apparent good reason, for being sexually inappropriate with her daughter.

Father Joe, Jill Biden and Hunters Uncle Robert know about the allegations, do nothing to protect the child, their granddaughter but support the sexually inappropriate Hunter.

That is utterly inappropriate for a foundation for the protection of children, and yet the Bidens still remain on the board in charge of a Foundation supposedly to protect chidlren.

Astoundingly the child at risk, Natalie Biden is the daughter of the man Beau Biden whose name the foundation is named after.

A man who apparently said “As adults, we have a legal and moral obligation to stand up and speak out for children who are being abused. These children cannot speak for themselves” [27]

The Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children claims that its mission is protecting children from child abuse, especially over the internet. It runs workshops, distributes ebooks, and offers training sessions to prevent children from being groomed by abusers online. [27]

It’s deeply troubling then that Hunter Biden had apparently been accused of doing just that.[27]



In one of the messages allegedly exchanged between Joe Biden and his son, the Democrat presidential candidate asks his son, “This is [redacted 14-year-old girl] right.” Hunter Biden Chaired A Foundation To Stop Child Abuse, While Engaging In It [27]

The hippocrisy of the Foundation is astounding. It is a 501 (c) 3 organisation. EIN 47-4507397, which says it beleives in all children being free from the threat of abuse, yet here is the daughter of the man who bears the name of the foundation being at rich from his brother, and his bother is allowed to remain on the board.

This situation is widely known yet no board members do anything.

The other members of the baord also include

Joshua Alcorn, Chief Operating Officer at the Beau Biden Foundation, had been a senior adviser for Draft Biden, worked on Biden’s previous presidential campaign.

Tony Allen Delaware State University President

Louis Freeh ex FBI Director

Patricia Lewis, the Executive Director of the Beau Biden Foundation, had been a Deputy Attorney General until she retired the same year that Beau Biden did.

Worryingly there are also financial concerns about the foundation.

According to Investment watch, they collected over $1 million over two years and only paid out $10,000. [20]

See also Beau Bidens Charity Tax Returns 2017 pdf [22] or on this blog Beau Bidens Charity Tax Returns 2017 pdf [22a]

Of course the worry is that these Biden foundations are just like other bloodline /illuminati foundations and use these foundations for fundraising /money laundering/fraud schemes like the Clinton Foundation and others.

Indeed the Bidens are already accused of this – two charities collected $10,000,000 and then shut down. See Joe Biden’s fake Charitable Foundations used for money laundering your tax dollars.[20]

So this means there are

Worries about the child safety of this “Child Protection” Foundation

Worries about the finances of this Foundation

Worries about drug addicts, sex addicts and alcoholics being on the board

Worries about possible child predator, Hunter being on the board

Worries about whole boards integrity for not bringing this up as an issue, and protecting a child

Worries about the Biden Crime Family

Worries about all Satanic foundations

Whilst there are some regulations as to charities and non profits, it appears these should be clarified and tightened but hopefully some US citizens can complain to teh appropriate bodies

Who Governs Nonprofit Organizations?[34]

Foundation Group What is a 501(c)(3)? [35]



Of course if Joe Biden succeed in their fraudulent coup for the Presidency, then the satanists New World Order will follow quickly and this will be lost in the rest fo the criminality and destruction.

There are hopeful signs they will be defeated and we shall be back to a path of probity, and safety for children.

This Foundation shows how corrupt the whole system is, and how corrupt the Biden Crime Family is. Unfortunately the whole “Cain” bloodline family illuminati system is.

Now is the time to stamp out their hold and expose these bloodline satanists.

2020 Oct 25 cathyfoxblog LFH1- More than a Malarkey Joe, its a Sordid Swamp[37]

2020 Oct 27 cathyfoxblog Laptop from Hell 2 – The Swamp being Revealed… [38]

2020 Nov 5 cathyfoxblog LFH3 Ashley Biden’s Diary[39]

If you want to learn more on the illuminati try this post, or more links after Beau Biden Timeline

The Five Child trafficking Networks of the Illuminati[60]

Beau Biden Timeline

1969 Feb 3 born Wilmington Delaware [wiki]

1972 Dec 18 Beau Biden’s mother and his younger sister Naomi killed in a car accident

1977 Jun, eight-year-old Beau welcomed Jill Jacobs as a “second mother.”

1991 Biden graduated from Archmere Academy, his father’s high school alma mater, and the University of Pennsylvania in 1991, where he was a member of the Psi Upsilon fraternity

1995 to 2004, worked at the United States Department of Justice in Philadelphia, first as Counsel to the Office of Policy Development and later as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

1999 Biden was in Kosovo

1999 Worked on behalf of the OSCE to train judges and prosecutors for the local judicial system.

2004 became a partner in the law firm of Bifferato, Gentilotti, Biden & Balick, where he worked for two years until 2006 before being elected Attorney General of Delaware.

2006 Biden ran for Attorney General of Delaware. Biden’s opponent was a veteran state prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney, Ferris Wharton. Major issues in the campaign included the candidates’ experience and proposed efforts to address sex offenders, internet predators, senior abuse and domestic abuse

2007 As attorney general, he launched the Child Predator Task Force in 2007. It recently surpassed 350 arrests, the majority of which have ended in convictions through plea agreements. [17]

2008 Oct 3 Biden’s unit was activated to deploy to Iraq

Joe Biden resigned from the Senate following his 2008 election to the vice presidency.

2008, Biden’s office charged Richards with two counts of second-degree rape, charges punishable by a minimum of 20 years in prison, but later that year, his office entered a plea bargain with Richards in which Richards pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree rape and was sentenced by Judge Jan Jurden to eight years’ probation. [12]

2009 Oct Biden stated that he was considering a run for the Senate and that he would make a final decision in January. On January 25, Biden confirmed that he would forgo a Senate run so as to better focus on the prosecution of Earl Bradley, a convicted serial child rapist.

2010 Jan 25 LA Times Beau Biden takes a pass on a Senate run [11]



2010 Nov 2 he was easily re-elected to a second term as Delaware Attorney General

2013 Aug Biden was admitted to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and diagnosed with brain cancer, after experiencing what White House officials called “an episode of disorientation and weakness.

2014 Spring announced his intention to run for Governor of Delaware in the 2016 election to succeed term-limited Democratic Governor Jack Markell.

2014 CNN Du Pont heir convicted of raping daughter spared prison [9]



2014 Nov 4 Biden did not seek election to a third term as Attorney General heAt the time of this announcement,

2015 May 20 admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, because of a recurrence of brain cancer.

2015 May 30 He died age 46

2015 Jun 6 Funeral held at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

2015/6 Beau Biden Foundation set up

–

I am not associated with anyone elses Patreon accounts, nor do I raise money from my blog. I believe this information should be free and be free to spread as widely was possible.

