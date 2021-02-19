For full post, photos and links see https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/02/19/aria-and-phoenix-2/

I blogged about Phoenix and Aria a year or so ago, see Phoenix and Aria Speak Out [4]

Since then Aria and Phoenix have now opened a bitchute channel, presumably for protection from Google/Youtube censorship. Bitchute channel The Secret Garden

[Update 2026 Aug 2 Bitchute cannot be viewed in Britain without a VPN]

I have not listened to these yet, but as they produce quality content, I trust that these will be useful. The two videos on the channel are Aria and Phoenix discussing two healing books, one by Donald Kalsched and one by Cathy O’Brien.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/f6jPpMWbrXkO/

Aria and Phoenix The Inner World of Trauma: Healing from Abuse – Donald Kalsched [2] Phoenix and Aria take a journey through Donald Kalsched’s book ‘The Inner World of Trauma’. Topics covered include: The limitations of talk therapy; Listening to your dreams; Understanding archetypal defence systems; Jungian depth psychology, and how the mind splits after severe trauma.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gVk8Invlhqgr/

[3] Aria and Phoenix Transcend your trauma: ‘PTSD: Time to Heal’ Cathy O’Brien In this week’s ‘Secret Garden’, Phoenix and Aria discuss novel ways to heal from childhood trauma. The episode orbits Cathy O’Brien’s book, PTSD: Time to Heal, which some survivors may find useful. Topics covered include: Avoiding future abuse; Cleaning house; Cannabis as a tool for self-repair, and how to move on from feelings of anger.

For their other videos see You Tube Channel details here Phoenix and Aria Speak Out [4]

My contacts follow, then some resources for survivors, and then some useful links of sources of information, some of which will need updating in this turbulent censorship times of the New World Order.

CathyFox WordPress Blog https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/

Telegram Foxy Wolf Channel https://t.me/wolfchannel2

Telegram Foxy Wolf Chat Group https://t.me/foxywolfchannelgroup

End Child Abuse Channel https://t.me/EndChildAbuse

End Child Abuse Chat Private, invite by this link https://t.me/joinchat/T-3V0FQwNEUabUsK

Survivors News Group just healing posts https://t.me/survivorsnews

FoxyFox Substack Blog, email list https://foxyfox.substack.com/

Gab https://gab.com/cathyfoxblog

Twitter @CathyCathyFox

Parler Parler@CathyCathyFox/posts

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ACa7R1IDRwAF/



Triggers

[A] SurvivorsJustice Triggers post http://survivorsjustice.com/2014/02/26/triggers-what-are-they-and-how-do-we-work-through-them/

[B] Sanctuary for the Abused http://abusesanctuary.blogspot.co.uk/2006/07/for-survivors-coping-with-triggers-if.html

Healing Links

[C] Jim Hopper Mindfulness http://www.jimhopper.com/mindfulness/

[D] Jim Hopper Meditation http://www.jimhopper.com/mindfulness/#cultivate

[E] 2016 Jan 5 Hwaairfan blog An Indigenous Australian Approach to Healing Trauma https://hwaairfan.wordpress.com/2016/01/05/an-indigenous-australian-approach-to-healing-trauma/

[F] A Prescription for me blog Various emotional support links https://aprescriptionforme.wordpress.com/help/#emotionalsupport

[G] PsychCentral The 5 Stages of Loss and Grief https://psychcentral.com/lib/the-5-stages-of-loss-and-grief/

[H] Resurection of a Runaway Five Steps to Sexual Recovery after Sexual Exploitation https://resurrectionofarunaway.wordpress.com/2020/09/02/five-steps-to-sexual-recovery-after-sexual-exploitation/

[I] Heartmath Science of the Heart https://www.heartmath.org/research/science-of-the-heart/energetic-communication/

UK Organisations

[J] NAPAC http://www.napac.org.uk/

[K] One in Four http://www.oneinfour.org.uk/

[L] Havoca http://www.havoca.org/

[M] Maggie Oliver Foundation Helping Survivors of Abuse move on with their lives https://www.themaggieoliverfoundation.com/

[N] Survivors UK website for victims and survivors of male rape or the sexual abuse of men https://www.survivorsuk.org/ and twitter https://twitter.com/SurvivorsUK

[R] Researching Reform Blog https://researchingreform.net/ twitter https://twitter.com/SobukiRa UK legal

Global

[O] Victims Refuse Silence https://victimsrefusesilence.org/ Site of Epstein Survivor Virginia Roberts Twitter @VRSVirginia

[P] Survivorship https://survivorship.org/ Ritual Abuse -Neil Brick

? [S] Jessie Czebotar Illuminate the Darkness https://illuminatethedarkness.com/jessie-czebotar/

Deprog

[R] 2020 Mar 21 cathyfoxblog How to Integrate Alters – Fiona Barnett https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/03/21/how-to-integrate-alters-fiona-barnett/

[S] Deprogramwiki https://deprogramwiki.com/

[T] 2020 Jun 23 cathyfoxblog Fiona Barnetts Wide Open Updated Lockdown Edition https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/06/23/fionas-barnetts-eyes-wide-open-updated-lockdown-edition/

[U] EFT Universe Emotional Freedom Technique Tapping https://www.eftuniverse.com/

[V] Body Centric Healing Extreme Trauma https://lonehorseblog.com/2017/09/24/body-centric-healing-of-extreme-trauma/

[W] Lone Horse Blog Seeing Invisible Wounds A Bio-Energetic Understanding of Systematic Trauma https://lonehorseblog.com/2019/10/28/seeing-invisible-wounds/

Links

[1] Aria and Phoenix The Secret Garden Channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thesecretgarden/

[2] Aria and Phoenix The Inner World of Trauma: Healing from Abuse – Donald Kalsched https://www.bitchute.com/video/f6jPpMWbrXkO/ Phoenix and Aria take a journey through Donald Kalsched’s book ‘The Inner World of Trauma’. Topics covered include: The limitations of talk therapy; Listening to your dreams; Understanding archetypal defence systems; Jungian depth psychology, and how the mind splits after severe trauma.

[3] Aria and Phoenix Transcend your trauma: ‘PTSD: Time to Heal’ Cathy O’Brien https://www.bitchute.com/video/gVk8Invlhqgr/ In this week’s ‘Secret Garden’, Phoenix and Aria discuss novel ways to heal from childhood trauma. The episode orbits Cathy O’Brien’s book, PTSD: Time to Heal, which some survivors may find useful. Topics covered include: Avoiding future abuse; Cleaning house; Cannabis as a tool for self-repair, and how to move on from feelings of anger.

[4] 2019 Nov 22 cathyfoxblog Phoenix and Aria Speak Out https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2019/11/22/phoenix-and-aria-speak-out/

Appendix 1

Some of these need updating but its a bit of a busy time…

cathyfoxblog social media links

CathyFox WordPress Blog https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/

Telegram Foxy Wolf Channel https://t.me/wolfchannel2

Telegram Foxy Wolf Chat Group https://t.me/foxywolfchannelgroup

FoxyFox Substack Blog, email list https://foxyfox.substack.com/

End Child Abuse Channel https://t.me/EndChildAbuse

End Child Abuse Chat Private, invite by this link https://t.me/joinchat/T-3V0FQwNEUabUsK

Survivors News Group just healing posts https://t.me/survivorsnews

Gab https://gab.com/cathyfoxblog

Twitter @CathyCathyFox

Parler Parler@CathyCathyFox/posts

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ACa7R1IDRwAF/

Mewe mewe.com/i/cathyfox1

pingthread https://pingthread.com/author/CathyCathyFox

threadapp https://threadreaderapp.com/user/CathyCathyFox

videobot https://videodownloaderbot.com/#/downloads/CathyCathyFox

Research Resources

Twitter Shadowban tester https://shadowban.eu/

Archive – Wayback Machine https://archive.org/

Archive md https://archive.md/

Photos Imgur https://imgur.com

Reverse Image Search https://tineye.com/

Control f search on pc

For full post, photos and links see https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/02/19/aria-and-phoenix-2/