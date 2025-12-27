Craig Sawyer goes out of his way to deny connections between him and Hillary Clinton.

However it was not always the case. Craig used to boast about his connections to Hillary in his bio. This is the bio, on his Tactical Insider website. Interesting name Tactical Insider by the way! Anyway, on the archives you can check what he said and when. All the vertical black lines at the top are dates on which an archive was saved and the red one, the particular date being looked at, in this case is 2013 Jul 23. So you can see the archive of his site goes back to 2009 and runs to the present day.

Craig used to boast about Hillary…

In 2013 “… Craig has run the specialist teams responsible for providing security to US Senators, Hillary Clinton, John McCain…”

https://web.archive.org/web/20130723045054/http://www.tacticalinsider.com/bio.html

In 2017 Hillary Clinton and John McCain were top of the list!

https://web.archive.org/web/20171121001512/http://tacticalinsider.com/bio.html

By 2019 Craig said he was the Agent in Charge, but Hillary Clinton had been pushed down the list to number 3!

https://web.archive.org/web/20190101013152/https://www.tacticalinsider.com/bio.html

By 2020 Hillary had been removed from the list entirely…

Towards the end of this article is a timeline with a more complete timeline with dated screenshots.

Craig Sawyer’s Spin and Propaganda

Sawyer

denies that he was Hillary’s “bodyguard”

denies that he “worked for Hillary”

says that it is fake that he “worked as a security detail for various figures including Hillary Clinton”

This is getting very close if not overstepping the boundary of lying. Sawyer is dancing on the head of a pin. It is maybe covered by the words and phrases “dissembling”, “economical with the truth”, “economical with the actualité”, spinning and propaganda.

Craig Sawyer is certainly not forthcoming on saying what he did with Hillary in the security area.

It was written on his bio…

2013 that “Craig has run the specialist teams responsible for providing security to US Senators, Hillary Clinton, John McCain…”

2017 “In the realm of ‘High Threat, Mobile Security’, Craig has run the specialised teams responsible for providing security to: US Senators Hillary Clinton…”

2019 ...”Craig was selected to serve as Agent in Charge (AIC) of High-Threat Mobile Security operations… responsible for the mobile teams covering all stationed and visiting US Chief of Mission personnel in the region. Some of those digitaries included:…US Senators Hillary Clinton and John McCain”

2020 Hillary was removed

It thus appears that Sawyer is playing semantics in saying that he was not technically her bodyguard, nor worked directly for her, and did not work as a security detail.

Instead of being transparent, and expanding on his security relationship with Hillary, he picks holes in what people say. This of course is very suspicious, and appears to go deeper than if it was just a political difference. If it was just a political difference with Hillary then Sawyer could just say that he didn’t agree with her and that he took down his work connection with her.

Instead Sawyer wants to pretend to have no connections to Hillary. One reason could be that he has a current connection to her. Both Hillary and Sawyer are said to be in the Order of Melchizedek by a whistleblower from the cult, [5]. Whilst esoteric connections like this cannot be proven, then it would explain why Sawyer guiltily covers up any association with Hillary.

Craig Sawyer Playing Semantics and Peddling Propaganda

Sawyer denied that he was Clinton’s bodyguard, saying “That’s all fake”.

Sawyer denied that he ever worked for Hillary…

Sawyer rubbished that he worked for Hillary…

As well as ad hominem abuse, that Sawyer is notorious for, he again denied that he worked for Hillary. He suggested looking up his bio.

Discussion

“Craig has run the specialist teams responsible for providing security to… Hillary Clinton

That is off his own bio. So Sawyer used to provide security to Hillary Clinton.

Why does Sawyer not admit it? Instead he tries to pretend that he did not, whilst playing semantics. Perhaps if his claimed Christianity meant anything to him, he would elaborate on what he did do, which is that he has provided security for Hillary.

But it’s not the only issue that he is not clear about. He lies that he rescues children and catches child traffickers but the truth is that despite the name of his organisation, he has never rescued a child. He does not arrest child traffickers either.

If Craig was really a Christian he would tell the truth. Christianity is his cover. His Christian alters tweet, he goes to Christian conferences, he gives interviews with Christians, even perhaps documentaries, but it’s all to hide the truth.

Many people have left Craig’s employment and say that he is a fraud. Much has been documented. A recent documentary planned and in progress for some time with Relentless Hope was suddenly stopped. We are yet to hear publicly from either side about why that was, and that is disappointing, and should be cleared up. I just hope that survivors personal and sensitive information was not compromised but given the amount of survivors, in the hundreds that there were talked about, then that needs to be addressed as well. Craig is now featuring, to what extent is not yet clear, in a documentary with Fearless Features.

This is probably the best post to read first… CS14 - Craig Sawyer is a Fraud [fb32547]

The Love Birds of Melchizedek

Timeline of Archives of Craig Sawyer Bio on Tactical Insider re Hillary

2013 Jul 23 https://web.archive.org/web/20130723045054/http://www.tacticalinsider.com/bio.html

“… Craig has run the specialist teams responsible for providing security to US Senators, Hillary Clinton, John McCain…”

2017 Nov 21 https://web.archive.org/web/20171121001512/http://tacticalinsider.com/bio.html

“In the realm of ‘High Threat, Mobile Security’, Craig has run the specialised teams responsible for providing security to:

US Senators Hillary Clinton and John McCain…”

In 2017 Hillary Clinton and John McCain were top of the list!

Sometime between 2017 Nov 21 and 2019 Jan 1, Hillary Clinton and John McCain slipped down the list…

2019 Jan 1 https://web.archive.org/web/20190101013152/https://www.tacticalinsider.com/bio.html

By 2019 Craig said he was the Agent in Charge…

But Hillary Clinton had slipped down the list!

“In 2004-2005 Craig was selected to serve as Agent in Charge (AIC) of High-Threat Mobile Security operations in war zones for the US Department of Sate, responsible for the mobile teams covering all stationed and visiting US Chief of Mission personnel in the region. Some of those digitaries included:

US Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld

US Ambassador John Negroponte

US Senators Hillary Clinton and John McCain”

2020 Mar 10 https://web.archive.org/web/20200310204525/https://www.tacticalinsider.com/bio.html

Sometime between 2020 Mar 10 and 2020 Aug 5 the names Hillary Clinton and John McCain were removed completely!

2020 Aug 5 removed https://web.archive.org/web/20200805214156/https://www.tacticalinsider.com/bio.html

2020 Oct 31 https://web.archive.org/web/20201031192210/https://www.tacticalinsider.com/bio.html

2025 Oct 14 Approximately Current https://archive.md/d7WQg

Share

