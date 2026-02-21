foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Palamambron's avatar
Palamambron
1d

It seems he's trying to signal for help from his Masonic buddies. I wonder if he's a federal agent. I would guess so. There are so many different types of mercenary assholes. Maybe he was an Army stand-out who got hired on by a private federal subcontractor. Maybe he is still in the Army (intelligence0. Maybe he's just a federal agent with a side hustle in child trafficking and Satanic ritual abuse. In the Middle Ages it was not unusual for a criminal to be identified in public by shouting Wolf's Head and pointing at the criminal. And then the criminal would be hunted down like a wolf. We've got too many wolves and not enough sheep dogs.

Reply
Share
Tina Helmuth's avatar
Tina Helmuth
1d

It is to the point that ANY of these so-called charities are frauds, I've not seen a single one that actually happens trafficked children!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 foxblog3 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture