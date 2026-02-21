Sawyer’s Hand Signal - a Threat or an Order?

Craig Sawyer is a notorious fraudster who has raised millions using fake claims to rescue children, with his company called Vets For Child Rescue. He has never rescued one child unfortunately. Recently he posted an interesting photo of himself doing a hand sign.

Sawyer was finally addressing the allegations, years late, that he sent death threats to Timothy Holmseth. Sawyer now claims Holmseth made them up himself, but the evidence that Sawyer points to only shows that the threats nearly all came from one IP address, not who did it. Was that Sawyer’s, Holmseth’s or someone else’s IP address? We await the next installment, but Sawyer’s record of telling the truth is poor.

One part of my own accusations that Sawyer is a fraud is that Sawyer solicited money to rescue children, and that his own website shows no indication of any child rescues. Sawyer solicited money for nearly ten years claiming to rescue children with an organisation blatantly called Veterans for Child Rescue, V4CR, see CS14 - Craig Sawyer is a Fraud [fb32547].

However it is the overt hand sign that Craig Sawyer made and posted that is of interest in this post.

I have posted previously about the hand signs to do with the chin, Secret Hand Signals 4 - Hand on Chin [fb32509].

There are several freemasonic hand signs to do with the chin and some can be hard to distinguish.

Secret Master Degree The candidate places two fingers to their lips as a gesture symbolizing secrecy. Fifth Degree in the York Rite This due guard involves placing the thumb of the right hand to the mouth, symbolizing an oath not to disclose the secrets of a brother. Royal Master’s Degree The candidate places the forefinger to the lip, which is a sign to companions to be silent. Past Master Due Guard Thumb and forefinger under/on chin. It alludes to the penalty to have his tongue split from tip to root. Sign of the Knights Templar The end of the thumb of the right hand under the chin, the fingers clenched. It alludes to the penalty of the obligation.

They all are to do with ensuring silence.

Of the ones that I have written about, the Royal Master’s Degree is the most similar to Sawyer’s hand signal, an order to keep silent.

It is always difficult to tell what is in the range of individual variation and what is a different signal. My list is also not comprehensive and only covers Freemasonry and not other occult orders.

The most similar photograph of a chin hand sign is from the infamous occultist Aleister Crowley.

Sawyer has put boxes on and arrows to 3 IP addresses and is looking towards them and Sawyer’s story is that they are sent by Holmseth. The hand sign therefore appears to be directed at Holmseth, who accused Sawyer years ago of making these threats, and Sawyer has only chosen now to address them.

Holmseth has been writing about Sawyer and his role in the occult. He says that a name that Sawyer went by in the system was Tom Caruthers and Holmseth says that Sawyer is a “bodyguard” for Hillary.

Is it a warning to Holmseth to keep quiet? Is it a signal sent to someone to silence Holmseth?

Whatever the meaning of the hand sign, Sawyer is showing signs that he is getting desperate that his occult life is being exposed to more and more people. It is in the occult that he is said to be protector / bodyguard to the individual of at least High Priestess rank, probably Grand High Priestess, Hillary Clinton whose ritual name is Nightingale.

Much of Holmseth’s information comes from Jessie Czebotar. Her affidavit that Sawyer is in the Luciferian brotherhood is here. It contains allegations of extreme torture and violence, so take care if you read it.

Craig Sawyer Affidavit By Jessie 599KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Sawyer is also separately reported to be in a very high Order, the Order of Melchizedek.

Adrian John Wells has also made allegations many times about his trafficking as a child by Craig Sawyer, see Craig Sawyer 11 - Adrian John Wells Videos [fb32539].

Be wary of those who adorn themselves in false piety. The wicked will appear as angels.

The next most similar chin sign to Sawyer’s is the one from ex Prince Andrew, who was arrested 2 days ago. It also has the same shifty side eyes as Sawyer.

