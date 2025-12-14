Jake Paul - Under Mind Control?

Jake Paul is due to fight Anthony Joshua on December 19. Jake is a you tuber influencer come boxer / boxing promoter. Anthony Joshua was Olympic superheavyweight gold medallist and has been heavyweight world champion.

Jake made $40 million for fighting Mike Tyson who was 31 years older than him. It wasn’t a proper fight, it was a promotion trading on Mike Tyson’s name and record when he was young, and Jake’s media influence. There are rumours that Tyson was not allowed to uppercut or knock out Paul. Tyson aged 59 is said to have tired at the end of the first 2 minute round but who can blame Tyson for fighting under conditions to make $20 million? Allegations of a fix in the Mike Tyson fight were met with Paul saying that it was against the rules so it could not be!

Jake Paul’s only serious fight was with Tommy Fury and he lost. To fight Joshua is a huge step up in class. Tommy’s brother, Tyson Fury “The Gypsy King”, ex heavyweight champion himself, laughed at this Jake Paul - Anthony Joshua match up. He said “Joshua could knock him out with his dick”, such was his disdain for Jake Paul’s boxing ability. Joshua is a serious fighter.

So will this Paul - Joshua fight be fixed?

Is Jake Paul Mind Controlled?

Here is Jake Paul wearing his vertical split black and white shirt, hamming it up before his fight with Tyson.

Split hair colour down the middle or split clothing is an indicator of mind control.

Many children in the occult system, went through a process of mind control programming called mk ultra. Possibly up to ten percent of the population have been through this. They have many alters or personalities, and each alter will mostly know only their own experiences, when they were in control of the body. Part of the programming is that both sides of the brain are programmed differently, different colours for different sides. Even before that comes black and white base programming of mind control.

Each of these signs or symbols is not proof of mind control, but when many occur then the chances of an individual being mind controlled increases.

Mind controlled individuals often have many tattoos and the symbolism of their tattoos is often telling. Jake has many tattoos.

Classic symbol of mind control is a butterfly. Jake has a butterfly - in fact it looks like a composite or hybrid tattoo, a swallowtail butterfly but with a rose on the butterfly, and with perhaps a deaths head moth on its back or a skull and separate antennae. The tattoo may have undergone several iterations,

A kitten is well known as a symbol for mind controlled women sex slaves. Sporty or fighting slave women, and sex slave men, often have large cats. Lion programming can also be a progression in the hierarchy and programming, when the victim becomes perpetrator, see Katy Groves explains Tongue Tied, by Mind Controlled Lion Slave Miley Cyrus [197].

Jake has what looks like a tiger, surrounded with 3 large butterflies, as well as a smaller blue butterfly. The blue and the Monarch butterfly are the two most common butterflies indicative of mind control.

Another big cat tattoo on his foot

A girl with wearing a big cat skull /pelt, with a knife through the head of the cat. A prominent 8 pointed star of Ishtar with prominent light blue jewel, one of three proment light blue shapes, a teardrop, and oval and a crescent.

Jake has a snake tattoo on his arm, whose head is a skull and inside the jaw is a globus with a key hole in it. These are mind control and luciferian symbols.

In this photo a younger Jake has the vacant stare of a inducted mind control victim. Just below his ribs he has RNBO tattooed. This is his clothing brand, Rise ‘N Be Orginal. It is pronounced Rainbow - another mind control trigger, which indicates dissociation or going over the rainbow.

Another skull tattoo that seems to have a bird’s black wing as a flag attached to a gun. It is reminiscent of a grim reaper scythe. Why is Jake using this disturbing imagery?

He has more skull tattoos, see Appendix 1.

Jake in the centre has a gun tattoo. His friend has a T shirt with a snake as perhaps a double infinity sign, even one is a cult symbol. The writing appears to say Jake the Snake.

The gun is made up of Gucci logos which are like chain links, and with a red snake inside it. The tattoo is also ejecting a casing and firing a bullet.

The red snake does not appear to match any snake species but is similar to a Sinaloan milk snake or a Coral snake.

Jakes first tattoo appears to have been this. “Human 656” - was he a clone?

I have no idea on the Chinese writing. I was told by grok it meant “junk insurance”, when I just asked about the writing.

But when I put the whole tattoo, grok claims not to be able to translate it.

Jake’s brother Logan Paul has talked about the capabilities of cloning…

Logan Paul about cloning [4c]

Jake has an octopus type animal with skull for a head but probably with 5 arms - a pentapus?

He has a tattoo of a hand grenade heart. Is this some sort of suicide programming?

Jake has a large tattoo of what looks like the Escher Room such as in the film Labyrinth. It surrounds a planet Saturn, a symbol for Satan. He has 2 butterflies on this tattoo as well as a goat and another keyhole. There is much more.

Jake also has a bow tattoo with Apollo written across it. Apollo is said to come at end times and cause destruction.

This fight against Tommy Fury was Jake’s only serious fight and he lost. On Tommy’s shorts is the blue butterfly of mind control. Jake is wearing one black and one white glove, the right is black, the left white.

Jakes Boxing Team

Most Valuable Promotions, in black and white, and masonic type A, V’s representing Masonic compasses.

Jake’s boxing promoter partner Nakisa Bidarian, an Iranian orphan, knows his money - used to be chief financial officer for UFC. Jake is not a top level boxer but he is great at self promotion.

Jake - left shoe black, right shoe white.

Promotion for Tyson fight. Jake had right half black shorts, left half white

Jake has an older brother Logan, also a youtuber, and the parents do some as well. Five pointed stars on Jake’s black and white kit.

Logan and Josh - actors and entertainers.

Jake’s whole team wear black and white.

Jake with his mother, whilst flicking a devil’s horn sign. Jake is wearing a Rise N Be Original sweat shirt, his clothing line, on which it has a black and white rainbow shape, which is mirrored below.

Discussion

There is little doubt in my mind with the sheer volume of mind control symbolism, including the heavy black / white colour programming, as well as a sprinkling of cult symbolism, that Jake is a mind controlled slave having undergone mk ultra programming. There is more symbolism in the Appendix below, there was too much to fit in.

What is Jake being used for by the cabal?

If the fight is fair, the Jake Paul should lose easily. Will the fight be fixed and he wins? That maybe a fix too far, but maybe it will be fixed to go the distance or near distance, to build up Jake’s boxing credibility.

Money - Promoting himself to make money. Maybe he is used by betting networks and the fight is fixed for a betting result. Maybe he is still on the up and building up money and influence.

Influence - I do not watch him, not sure if he promotes products, but with his symbolism, he will be reinforce survivors’ programming as many will be subconsciously attracted to the symbolism he uses. As with other mind controlled stars, the success of his influencing mind control survivors may be judged by how many key programmees turn up to his fights.

Whatever the truth, keep an eye on his tattoos and what happens with Jake Paul.

Appendix 1 - More Tattoos

Tongue - Beezlebub symbol

A skull with wings

Sword and leaves

A skull with wings

Pentapus and heart grenade

Another butterfly on his hand?

Disney

Butterfly in an early stage, a bee with a crown. Bee is often symbol of Merovingians.

Black 5 pointed stars on white background

