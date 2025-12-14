foxblog3

Melanie Horstead
4d

Im raising concerns about my daughter Ellie Louise horstead. 25.3.2005. A prolonhed detention under the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguarding. Subject: URGENT: Young Woman Detained Under DoLS & Section 21, Medicated Without Diagnosis – I want answers and the Truth and Justice.

Being ignored by these socal services in regards to contact. Iv seen Ellie twice this year.

I am contacting you on behalf of my daughter Ellie a grassroots advocacy network supporting families affected by systemic injustice in health and social care. We urgently seek media investigation into the alarming deprivation of liberty and possible medical and legal malpractice concerning Ellie [surname withheld], a 20-year-old woman held under repeated DoLS (Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards) orders since 2022 — with no formal mental health diagnosis. Even though I have two different judges saying . Plus criminalize the family in things we haven't done. She has been deprived of her liberty for over two years, well beyond the intended limit of a temporary DoLS.

My contact has been severely restricted despite judicial confirmation she is entitled to it.

My reports being wrongly labelled with mental illness — a discrediting tactic used to dismiss my parental rights and silence her advocacy.

This is a serious violation

I am writing to raise urgent concerns regarding the ongoing situation with my adult daughter, Ellie. Despite a judicial decision that supports our contact, I am still not being given access to see her or make any meaningful decisions with the social worker about our contact arrangements. This delay and obstruction are not only deeply distressing for both of us, but they also represent serious breaches of Ellie’s human rights under the Human Rights Act 1998.

The following rights are not being respected:

1. Article 8 – Right to Respect for Private and Family Life

Ellie has a clear legal right to maintain a family relationship if she chooses — and she has expressed that she wants to see her family. The continued failure to act on her wishes, and the ongoing delay in organising contact despite a court judgment supporting it, is a direct interference with both Ellie’s and my rights under Article 8. Denying or delaying contact undermines her autonomy and our fundamental right to family life.

2. Article 5 – Right to Liberty and Security

There are ongoing contradictions in how Ellie’s mental capacity is being handled. I’ve been told she does not have capacity to make decisions, yet she’s expected to take the lead in arranging contact. If Ellie now has the capacity to make these choices — which is increasingly likely — preventing her from exercising that right could amount to an unlawful restriction on her liberty and autonomy.

3. Article 6 – Right to a Fair Trial

A judge has ruled that I should have contact with Ellie, yet I remain excluded from the decision-making process and am still waiting for a date for further contact. This undermines the authority of the legal process and our right to have court decisions fairly and promptly implemented.

4. Article 14 – Prohibition of Discrimination

If Ellie is being denied her rights solely due to a past or perceived lack of capacity, without proper, up-to-date assessment, this may constitute discrimination. Plus abuse

Neural Foundry
3d

Solid take on the credibility gap Paul faces. The Tommy Fury loss really is the key indicator here since that was the only time he stepped into the ring with someone closer to his age and experience level. I've watched combat sports long enough to know that when theonly win on tape against a legitimate opponent comes with an asterisk, the whole promotion starts looking suspect. That said, if Joshua actually takes this seriously it won't matter how many butterflys or tigers anyone has tattooed.

